Thoughts On Trade War: The Impacts Are Yet To Come

The trade war with China was abstract for many people for a long time. It was an dispute with a country and not more. The impacts on their everyday lives was little. That gave Trump some room to maneuver.

Last November, President Trump announced tariffs on electronic goods made in China. The next step was taken in May when Trump announced a list of products which received a 10 percent tariff. However, in latest escalation of the trade dispute, Trump has slapped a further 15 percent tariff on USD 112 billion worth of Chinese goods. From 15 December, Trump wants to impose tariffs of 160 billion dollars on other consumer goods from China. China answered on Sunday with its own tariff plan. The plan includes higher tariffs on US goods like soybeans and crude oil which will come in stages. China will also resume an extra 25% duty on cars imported from the US on Dec. 15.

While I still believe that the political stock markets have short legs, investors might feel the impact of tariffs much stronger than before.

Possible impacts

The first huge impact is that the new tariff wave will lead to price increases for US consumers in the medium term. In the past, consumer goods were largely unaffected by the tariffs. This has changed with the latest round. If Trump actually introduces further tariffs in December, the tariffs would cover 99 percent of all Chinese exports. Many Seeking Alpha analysts frequently mention the impact of tariffs on Apple (OTC:APPL). Analysts estimates that Apple's annual EPS could take a USD 0.19 to USD 0.20 hit from the September 1 tariffs.

However, Apple is only one example. The impacts for companies and its investors go far beyond that. Last year, over USD 560 billion worth of goods came into the US from China. That is huge because itis more than 21 percent of the value of all goods the US imported in 2018. Certain products come almost entirely from China.

Product Percentage of US imports Electric toasters 97 % Garden umbrellas 97 % Baby carriages and strollers 95 % Video-game consoles 98 % Umbrellas with a telescopic shaft 98 %

(Source: Percentage of US imports)

At first the list is relatively unspectacular, but it shows how very banal things of everyday life are now affected by the tariffs. Buyers of these products must accordingly expect higher prices. This actually affects the entire population of the USA. President Trump certainly knew that, too. The timing for the second tranche has been chosen in such a way that the Christmas business is not burdened.

Besides that, the impacts could be even tougher. According to Bloomberg the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is nudging the world economy toward its first recession in a decade. Given that, the consequences of the trade war are likely to be felt most strongly in the third and fourth quarter of 2021. In combination with a 10 percent fall in global equity prices, it is to be expected that the global GDP growth will be minus 0.6 percent.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Assessing the risk

In view of the risks, the impact of the trading dispute on the stock markets is still very slight. Investors who are already saying that the stock markets have fallen sharply must take into account the development of the current bull market as a whole. The current situation on the stock market is far away from being bad or chaotic. There are several reasons for this.

Firstly, tariffs have not yet affected all market sectors. Large Internet groups in particular have little impact. Companies such as Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) are not active in China. Given that, so far, only typically cyclical companies have suffered from tariffs such as 3M (MMM), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY; OTCPK:SMAWF) or the entire automotive industry. However, this could change with the latest developments as shown. If tariffs now affect consumer goods on which people depend, companies have to lower prices or people have to pay more. That's a simple truth. In the first case the profit margin would fall in the second case customers would have less money to buy other products. This would also affect American companies that are mainly active on the US market. By now at the latest, the entire US economy would be affected.

Secondly, another explanation for the stable stock market is that due to a lack of alternatives, investors can only invest in stocks. This is due in particular to the extremely low interest rates in America and Europe.

However, the combination of both explanations poses a great danger to investors. Investors must bear in mind that as the economic situation deteriorates, company valuations can rise sharply and the markets could move into an even stronger overvaluation or even bubble without the prices necessarily having to fall further. Such a hidden bubble could then burst and bring the blood back to the stock markets. The central banks could not react to this with interest rate cuts either, as interest rates are already very low. This in turn could lead to a strong deflation.

While I remain invested it is still important to be aware of your own fear tolerance. The average Bear Market period lasted 1.4 years with an average cumulative loss of - 41 percent:

(Source: Bull and bear markets)

Investors must therefore always be aware that, in the event of a global crisis, their investments can also collapse in a similar way. Investors who only started investing after 2009 may not yet be able to assess their risk tolerance because they have not experienced a major stock crash like 2008 / 2009 themselves. That's why I visualize an extreme price loss before every stock purchase. I ask myself whether I would remain calm even if share prices fell by half or even by up to 70 percent at times. That may sound hard and it is by no means certain that the next crisis will be so dramatic. However, I am firmly convinced that the visualization of such dramatic events can be extremely successful for one's own risk management. If investors imagine such a scenario, it helps them to act rationally when the risk materializes. Because nothing is worse than selling in a crisis for fear of further losses.

Takeaway

Of course, no one can look to the future. Markets and trade dispute can also develop differently. It is also possible for the USA and China to come to an agreement. Both have stressed the possibilities for talks. President Trump already said that the U.S. is "doing very well in our negotiations with China," without giving any details.

However, investors are moving on a narrow scale. They have few alternatives to invest their money than to buy shares. While I remain invested it is still important to be aware of your own fear / risk tolerance. Only with a clear mindset and a clear risk management I recommend to buy shares at the moment.

