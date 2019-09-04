Eight Diamonds' August 2019 Best Pick - Spark Networks

Portfolio review

Source: Author's SA articles and Bloomberg

From the date of the 2019 Best Pick company article to the end of August 2019, my Best Picks have returned 7.0% and outperformed the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) by 10.3% on average. The main contributors are CURO Group (CURO) and in particular the Rubicon Project (RUBI) with both rallying strongly post positive Q2 2019 earnings. Gaia (GAIA) continues to be a drag, but its share price rose about 15% in August 2019 on the back of encouraging Q2 2019 results with the company on track to achieve EBITDA profitability by the end of September 2019. Another strong performer in the month was One Stop Systems (OSS) which I cannot take credit for as my stance was neutral. However, it clearly is experiencing strong revenue tailwinds as it was able to report sizeable orders from key clients Disguise Systems and Raytheon (RTN).

On the underperformance side, Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCPK:SLGD) fell heavily to USD1.00 on weak Q2 2019 earnings. At least I avoided this drop with my neutral call, but it looks like I should have been more bearish. Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF) took a real beating due to a short seller’s report that was well timed and clearly very effective. I took advantage of the immediate heavy selling to significantly increase my holding in Burford, and as a result, I am sitting on sizeable gains as its share price rebounded off the extreme lows. I still think Burford is a long-term winner and I am planning to write another article on Burford. It could very well be my September 2019 Best Pick unless I uncover something more compelling in the month.

One final portfolio related point, at the end of August 2019, I realized my gains on CURO and Rubicon and my loss on Gaia. I remain bullish on all these companies, but one key 2019 lesson I learnt is to realize strong share price run-ups before they disappear. Earlier this year, I saw 70%+ gains on Spark Networks (LOV) evaporate and now turn into losses. Further, CURO was up 30%+ not long after my Top Idea on the company was released in February 2019 and those gains also evaporated before the current share price ramp up. Gaia’s management is close to moving the goal posts one too many times in my view, especially if they miss their own Q3 2019 EBITDA profitability target. There may be opportunities to re-enter these positions at lower levels which is precisely what my August 2019 Best Pick is as I expand on below.

Spark Networks - Doubling down in August 2019

Source: Yahoo finance

Spark Networks was my first Top Idea in 2019. For a business overview and my investment thesis on Spark Networks, please refer to my Top Idea article here. When I wrote in that article’s summary, “Base case valuation indicates over 100% upside vs. 30% downside,” I did not anticipate both estimates nearly coming true in a 7-month time frame. Per the share price graph above, after a fantastic run-up earlier in the year, Spark is now down about 21% from the article publish date. On March 21, 2019, Spark announced the acquisition of Zoosk for about USD258 million which was initially well received by the market. However, a few weeks after the transaction closed on July 01, 2019, trading volumes spiked higher as key shareholder lock-ups expired and early stage investors in both Affinitas and Zoosk started to liquidate their holdings to realize gains after multi-year investment horizons. This turnover in the Spark’s shareholder base is painful in the short term, but it has created a compelling entry point for public market investors in my view.

Source: Q2 2019 investor presentation

As shown in the slide above, Spark’s acquisition of Zoosk is a real game changer. Post-acquisition, Spark has more than 1 million global subscribers, becomes the 2nd largest online dating platform in North America by revenue, and is aiming for USD50 million plus 2020 adjusted EBITDA. The 2020 USD50 million adjusted EBITDA target assumes USD15 million in synergies realized mainly through integration savings. Spark's key advantage is its low-cost centralized operating base in Berlin. Similar to Affinitas’ merger with Spark Networks, with Zoosk key functions are being migrated to Spark’s Berlin base with Zoosk’s headcount being reduced by 40% only 2 months post-acquisition. With a combined USD150 million direct marketing budget, Spark hopes to secure market rate improvements with key marketing partners as there is a nice overlap between the marketing partners both companies use. The 2020 synergy does not include migrating Zoosk onto Spark’s technology platform loveOS, which is a 1.5 to 2.0 year timeline once all of Affinitas and Spark’s brands have been migrated, and the shared liquidity/subscriber pool benefits.

In January 2019, Spark was trading on a 2018E adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.5x, which, on the H1 2019 earnings call, Spark's management confirmed is a level Spark has historically traded around. Assuming Spark does achieve adjusted EBITDA of USD50 million in 2020, this implies it is currently trading on a 5.8x 2020E adjusted EBITDA multiple. This assumes neutral free cash flow over this period. If Spark experiences multiple expansion and reverts back to a 10.5x multiple by the year-end 2020, this would equate to a share price of over USD16.0, implying over 100%+ upside from current share price levels. Spark traded at USD16.0 briefly soon after it announced the Zoosk acquisition in March 2019. Even taking a downside scenario and assuming no synergies are achieved, Spark currently trades on an 8.3x 2020E adjusted EBITDA multiple which is still low, providing downside protection. I think Spark is a very compelling risk adjusted investment, especially at these levels.

Key takeaways

My Best Picks recovered nicely in August 2019 due to strong share price performances from CURO and Rubicon. The purpose of my Best Picks is to enable me to track my top recommendations and improve investment performance over time. Reflecting back on my first Top Idea of 2019, Spark Networks, I wish I had called the USD16 share price top late March 2019. Though I missed the short-term top, Spark’s prospects have markedly improved in my opinion post the Zoosk acquisition. If there is one thing Affinitas management, who remain in control of the Affinitas/Spark/Zoosk merged entity, have proven they can do, it is integrate acquisitions and realise cost synergies. I expect them to do so again with Zoosk and that the market will reward their efforts through multiple re-expansion. If this happens, there is substantial upside which makes Spark Networks my Best Pick for August 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

