USA Compression Partners: Beware Of High Expectations

The risk disclosure statement found in the latest annual report and company guidance about DCF don't match. Expect a cash shortfall this year.

The macro environment surrounding USA Compression Partners (USAC) is favorable to the growth of the company in the long term. With the acquisition of CDM Resource Management, the business doubled in size, positioning themselves as an important player in the compression services industry.

However, the nature of the business acquisition and how the company accounts for such transaction can provide challenges to investors willing to analyze the latest annual report. I found disclosures in company filings that merit more in-depth due diligence to potential investors, which include future dilution, a reduction of debt leverage as stated on financial covenants and not sufficient cash available for distributions.

For these reasons, investors should be cautious about a potential investment in USAC. High expectations about growth and failure to accomplished them is a dangerous combination.

Business overview

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent providers of compression services. Compression is needed to aid the transportation of natural gas through pipelines systems and in some cases enhancing crude oil production through artificial lifting, allowing oil to flow at a higher rate.

USAC business operations focuses on areas where there is natural and crude oil production growth. In the U.S these areas are the shale plays in the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara and Fayetteville shales. Organic growth would come from the expected increase in production and transportation volumes as well as the need for more compressing power required in the shale plays in comparison to conventional basins.

USAC measures its growth on a “fleet horsepower” basis. A key metric for the company to measure strategic performance. At the end of FY2018, USAC had 3.6M in horsepower fleet and an order book of 131.8K horsepower for 2019.

Source: Table created by author using company filings.

They operate a modern fleet of compression units with an average age of 5 years. The units are made by third party suppliers following company specific instructions and standardized components. The suppliers of standardized components include Caterpillar (CAT) for the engine and Ariel Corporation for the compressor frames.

Their units are designed to be adaptable to multiple operating conditions and changing compression requirements. This flexibility allows USAC to enter into fixed-fee contracts with initial durations anywhere from 6 months to 5 years. After the initial contract period, customers might elect to keep USAC to provide compression services on a month to month basis or contract renewal. USAC contracts are primarily on a “take or pay” basis. This means customers are obligated to pay their monthly fees even on periods of disrupted or limited throughput.

Predictability of cash flows plus limited exposure to commodity price risk are key strengths of the company. The business is driven by production volume on long term contracts.

This somewhat “sticky” business provides some barriers to entry as describe by Moody’s comments on their credit rating report:

Customer retention has proven to be sticky given high switching costs, providing something of a soft barrier to entry assuming high service standards are maintained, which appears to be the principal differentiator among competitors. - Moody’s Press release (Emphasis added by author)

This high service standard is clearly disclosed on the annual report under the marketing and sales section:

Our marketing and client service functions are performed on a coordinated basis by our sales team and field technicians. Salespeople, applications engineers and field technicians qualify, analyze and scope new compression applications as well as regularly visit our customers to ensure customer satisfaction, determine a customer’s needs related to existing services being provided and determine the customer’s future compression service requirements. This ongoing communication allows us to quickly identify and respond to our customers’ compression requirements. - 2018 Annual report (Emphasis added by author)

Most of their compression units are utilized by centralized natural gas gathering systems.

Source: epa.gov

This allows USAC to experience more stability in rates and higher utilization rates relative to other business more tied to drilling activity and wellhead economics. It was a decision made by management to strategically focus on these types of applications as they tend to be characterized by a long-term investment horizon on the part of their customers.

Organic Growth Opportunities

Revenue growth comes primarily from production volume of natural gas in the U.S.

Compression is a key component of the value chain. Without compression, natural gas would not be able to flow through pipelines and reach the end consumer.

The general outlook of natural gas production remains positive in the short term. The EIA estimates natural gas production to increase to 91 Bcf/d by 2019, an 8% increase from the previous year and to 92.5 Bcf/d by 2020.

Export opportunities to Mexico provide another macro tailwind to the production of natural gas as more infrastructure has been built and new projects are coming online. U.S pipeline exports to Mexico increased by 10% in 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

An increase in demand for natural gas would boost demand for more compression services.

USAC also benefits from the increase production of oil in the Permian and Delaware Basin. Natural gas is a by-product of shale oil. As crude oil production grows in those areas, additional demand for compression to handle the natural gas will increase.

Capital Structure After CDM Acquisition And

Confusing Financial filings.

Source: Company presentation

There were 2 main events occurring during the acquisition of CDM Resource Management, the compression unit subsidiary of Energy Transfer (ET)

The first one relates to USAC acquiring the assets of CDM. The transaction valued at 1.7B was paid with cash and equity. To raise enough cash, USAC issued 6.875% Senior Notes maturing in 2026 for an aggregate amount of 725M and sold preferred units with warrants attached to them for a gross amount of 500M. The rest was paid for in equity, having USAC issue 19.1M in common units plus 6.3M Class B units. The Class B units do not receive any distributions but were converted to common unit at the end of July 2019. Total equity issued was $446M, or $17.56 per share.

On July 30, 2019, 6,397,965 Class B Units automatically converted into common units on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the issuance of 6,397,965 common units to ETO. Following the conversion, there are no longer any Class B Units in the Partnership outstanding.- 2Q 2019 10Q

500,000 preferred units were issued with a distribution rate of $24.36 per quarter, or $97.50 per year. Distributions from the preferred shares must be paid first, for a total of 48.8M annually. The preferred units are convertible into common units at the option of the preferred holder starting in April 2021, in which 1/3 of the preferred shares are eligible for conversion, 2/3 in April 2022 and the rest on April 2023.

The warrants issued in connection with the preferred shares were issued in two tranches, with the first one having the rights to purchase 5M common units at a strike price of $17.03 per unit, and the second one having the rights to purchase 10M common units at a strike price of $19.59 per unit. As of this writing the warrants are eligible for exercise.

Possible dilution of 41.2M units is on the table, as found on the latest annual report:

On November 13, 2018, the Partnership filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register 41,202,553 common units that are potentially issuable upon conversion of the Preferred Units and exercise of the Warrants. – Annual report (Emphasis added by author)

The second event relates to the General Partner purchase agreement, in which ETE acquired all interests in the General Partner and approximately 12.5M USAC common units in exchange of $250M. As part of the transaction ETE agreed to cancel all IDRs, eliminating any economic interests for 8M newly issued common units:

In early April, we closed on the previously announced series of transactions by which USA Compression acquired CDM Resource Management from Energy Transfer, and at the same time, Energy Transfer equity acquired control of our general partner while also eliminating the economic GP interest and IDR.- Q1 2018 Conference call

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result of the acquisition of CDM, Energy Transfer LP (ET) owns 48% of USAC common units, representing 39.6M units plus 6.3M Class B common units.

Source : Energy Transfer Company Filing

The CDM acquisition provides some challenges when analyzing the financial reports. The change in control of the general partnership caused, for accounting purposes and financial reporting, CDM Resource Management (the acquired company) to become the historical predecessor. This means that the current annual report of USAC shows the historical results of CDM Resources plus the results of USAC added to them. The following disclosure was found in the latest annual report:

CDM is deemed to be the accounting acquirer of the Partnership in the business combination because its ultimate parent company obtained control of the Partnership through its acquisition of the limited liability company interests in the General Partner. Consequently, CDM is the predecessor of the Partnership for financial reporting purposes and the historical consolidated financial statements of the Partnership relating to periods prior to the Transactions Date, but filed subsequently reflect those of CDM, as the accounting acquirer. CDM’s assets and liabilities retained their historical carrying values – 2018 Annual Report (Emphasis added by author)

Therefore, going through the latest annual report can create some confusion with USAC investors. Results become difficult to compare.

As an example, let’s look at the last annual report and 2017’s annual report and how it is difficult to make YoY comparisons.

Source: Company filing

If we just look at the current annual report, we would be optimistic about revenue growth, knowing that it includes the recent acquisition of CDM. However, there are two points to notice. The first one being the 2017 results on contract operations shown in the table. As the disclosure above states, this result is for the CDM business and not USAC. We can confirm this point by looking at USAC 2017 10K.

Source: Company filing

The second point being that we would need to read the footnotes to see how USAC did during 2018, as a 119.3% change in revenue tell us little about actual results being distorted by the acquisition. The following disclosure was found on the 2018 10K:

The Partnership’s historical assets accounted for $252.1 million of contract operations revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018.”- 2018 10K

Organically, revenues at USAC declined YoY about 12.2M or 4.6% from 2017 to 2018, which in itself doesn’t raise any red flags as it could be attributed to normal course operations.

I believe comparisons will become much easier once the 2019 annual report becomes available as we will be able to compare results on an apple to apples basis, as there will be two complete years since the acquisition was made.

There was one issue I did find that caused some concern. Because of the accounting treatment in the acquisition of CDM, the 2018 10K was missing an important disclosure found on the 2017 10K. That disclosure is important to equity investors as it relates to equity offerings.

The below Equity Offering disclosure in the Liquidity and Capital Resource section was missing from the 2018 10K, which is found on the 2017 10K and states the following:

Source: 2017 Company filing

Dilution to common unitholders has been severe for the past 4 years, going from 34.1M common units in 2015 to 90.1M at the end of the 2Q 2019. Unit count increased a staggering 264%.

Source: 2017 10K and 2Q 2019 10Q

Meanwhile cash distributions increased during those periods. From total dividends paid in 2015 of $2.075 to $2.10 currently. Note that the disclosure mentions the payment of debt with the proceeds of the equity offerings. Management’s capital allocation policy is questionable.

Too Hard Pile

Management has given guidance for fiscal year 2019:

Full-Year 2019 Outlook USA Compression is updating its full-year 2019 guidance as follows: Net income range of $19.0 million to $39.0 million;

A forward-looking estimate of net cash provided by operating activities is not provided because the items necessary to estimate net cash provided by operating activities, in particular the change in operating assets and liabilities, are not accessible or estimable at this time. The Partnership does not anticipate the changes in operating assets and liabilities to be material, but changes in accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred revenue could be significant, such that the amount of net cash provided by operating activities would vary substantially from the amount of projected Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow;

Adjusted EBITDA range of $390.0 million to $410.0 million; and

Distributable Cash Flow range of $190.0 million to $210.0 million

(Emphasis added by author)

Source: Press Release

Using management’s guidance plus disclosures found on the annual report, we can conclude that USAC would not be able to cover the distributions using cash from operations, which would result them in covering the difference with their revolving credit facility.

Source: 2018 10K

Doing the calculations, we get the following:

Even if managements achieve the top range of their guidance in their distributable cashflows (210M), management disclosures found on the risk section on the 10K estimates total distributions to be 251.2M. This creates a shortfall of 41.2M that will need to be funded by their revolving credit line. Current debt stands at 1.8B and their bank financial leverage ratio stands at 4.46x. By the end of 2019, that ratio cannot exceed 5 to 1. There is not much room to maneuver.

My estimates of their cash shortfall assume they could hit their top range target. However, management doesn’t seem too confident about their predictions. In their outlook it seems there is difficulty to estimate changes needed for working capital which if they “vary substantially” can have negative effects in their EBITDA and DCF estimates, as more cash would need to be tied to operations.

Other investment risks involve the potential dilution the exercise of warrants and the conversion of the preferred units can have on existing unitholders. As stated above, there is a potential 41.2M units that can be converted. If we take the extreme case, and 41.2M units are converted, that would increase the cash distribution by another 86.5M. Any type of equity dilution increases the cash distribution.

An investment in USAC would require a flawless execution by management and no room for error in their operations. For now, I’m putting this idea in the “too hard pile”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is in no way a recommendation to short the stock. It is only a product of my own due diligence and a way to organize my thoughts by writing them out.