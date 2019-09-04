HP Inc. (HPQ) Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Call September 4, 2019 10:15 AM ET

Steve Fieler - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Suva - Citigroup Investment Research

Jim Suva

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you so much for joining us here for Day 2 of Citi’s Global Technology Conference here live in New York City. My name is Jim Suva, I’m the IT, hardware and technology analyst here at Citigroup Investment Research. This session, which is being webcast – webcast, as well as in person live here in New York City, is with HP Inc., the printing and PC company. Importantly, I do want to note, because this is being webcast, there is a microphone that will be distributed around the room. We have a very full room here, so we do ask that you please raise your hand so we can get the microphone to you, so those on the webcast who couldn’t make it to New York can also hear the questions.

But before doing so, I'd like to introduce who we have here in the room with us from HP Inc. and that is the Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, Steve Fieler

Operator, if you could please switch the second screen? There you go, right there.

To kick things off with, I want to talk about some unexpected news at HP Inc. and that was the CEO transition, something that people did not to expect. HP Inc. just recently announced earnings, and so the questions that we did put up into this presentation were before the company's recent earnings, a lot of it, but we really want to talk a little about the unexpected CEO change, and by all means, Steve, I'm very happy that you're here as CFO, but typically we also have CEO, so can you maybe get investors up to a date about the CEO transition at HP Inc.?

Steve Fieler

Sure. Yes, so we announced – so Dion Weisler who has been the first CEO of HP Inc., so he led the company as our CEO after the separation roughly four years ago, will be stepping down as CEO for some personal matters he needs to take care of back in Australia where his family lives. So, Dion will be stepping down as of November 1. He will continue with the company through our first fiscal quarter through January and will remain on the board after that, and we have announced that Enrique Lores will become our new CEO as of November 1.

Maybe a bit of context, yes, around the announcement, I guess the first bit of context is through the board context, and, you know, the board, you know, ran a very diligent process, really since separation of the company, and Dion’s first day as CEO, they are already thinking about the what if scenarios and the CEO succession planning as one of their core responsibilities for the company. And so, they’ve been meeting on this throughout the past several years on what the CEO succession could look like, ran a very rigorous process, both internal, external, and selected Enrique as our next CEO.

What I’ll say is, we had an all-employee meeting yesterday, and we are all sad for Dion. He has tremendous respect internally, and we’re going to miss him dearly. But there is a high level of enthusiasm for Enrique stepping in. He’s been with the company, I think, 30-ish years. He started as an intern, it’s a great signal for employee base that you can start as an intern and work your way up to CEO. So, there’s a lot of internal excitement.

Maybe I’ll share my perspective, I've known Enrique for some time, and what has separated Enrique, for me, is that he is both strategic and operational. He’s kind of got those unique skill sets across both those dimensions, and we need both. You know as we look forward, over the years to come, we have a lot of work to do on our strategy, around our business models, how to evolve those.

Enrique has spent time in our Personal Systems business. He currently runs our Print business; he’s worked in our Graphics and Industrial business; he’s worked across all the regions. And so, he knows strategically the industry, as well as anyone, and then, operationally he’s been delivering results throughout his career. He led what may be the largest separation in corporate American history when HP broke into two companies nearly four years ago. He led the separation management office. So, he’s got both those operational and strategic capabilities that gives us all confidence and excitement about the next chapter going forward.

Jim Suva

And, Steve, if we take a look at your role as the CFO, can you talk a little bit about maybe some of the macro variables whether they be headwinds or tailwinds? Which items are company-specific or sector-specific? Because you have two different businesses, and what items should we think about as challenges and opportunities in the macro sense?

Steve Fieler

So, maybe I’ll start with kind of reflecting on our results, which we posted a couple of weeks back on our earnings call. And for Q3 results, we grew revenue; we grew operating profit dollars 6%; we grew or non-GAAP earnings per share 12%; and we generated $2.2 billion of free cash flow in our third quarter. On a year-to-date basis, we've grown our non-GAAP earnings per share of 10%, and regenerated $3.6 billion free cash flow.

I start there because when I look at those results, those are strong results financially, and if I even compare that to our outlook, last year, roughly at this time in October, at our Security Analyst Meeting, the outlook I provided then or the outlook I provided in our Q1 or even Q2 earnings call, our non-GAAP EPS is ahead of where our original outlook was. So, we’ve raised our – midpoint of our non-GAAP EPS outlook.

Our free cash flow year-to-date, as I pointed out, $3.6 billion. Our original outlook was at least $3.7 billion, so we are well on track to deliver that. So, we’re delivering and we’re delivering our company level commitments as we’re investing for the future and as we’re investing – addressing some of the challenges, Jim, you alluded to in your question.

So, maybe now I’ll touch on some the challenges that we are addressing. The first and I would say, it's more temporal nature and very isolated in nature is more operational execution. We’ve seen some operational challenges in our EMEA region, in particular, around our Supplies business there.

When we see a challenge, we name it; we address it; and we go after it hard. It's the HP way. And that’s what we’re doing in EMEA and I'm sure we'll talk about Supplies later in this meeting. But that is a more short-term situation operationally. I think across the company, we’ve been actually executing quite well, so this is really a narrow part of our business.

The second is more market. If you will, our industry where we’ve seen some more recent softness, particularly on parts of our Print category, and even more specifically in the consumer side. We still see opportunities for growth in our Print business. Think about Graphics, think about our 3D business, think about our contractual offerings, but we have seen more recent softness in the print market.

And I call the third challenge more macro. To your question, the macro has various dimensions. Certainly, the global trade tariff dynamics has created a fair amount of uncertainty. Feel good about what we've done thus far to mitigate those headwinds, but it remains an uncertain environment for the global trade.

Currency has been quite volatile. Again, we've mitigated much of the short-term impact through our hedging strategy. And then, I’d sort of call a broader macro-economic environment where in our Q3 results, we did see a deterioration of growth, particularly around our EMEA region.

We also saw a deterioration over the past couple of quarters in China. That being said, we’re also seeing some real pockets of growth. Japan was a great performer for us in our third quarter. And if nothing else at HP, we have over many years proven we can execute in up and down markets and we’re navigating through these challenges and delivering results at the same time.

Jim Suva

And, Steve, you mentioned the word out tariffs a little bit ago, most people are familiar with it. When you buy a PC in the United States or a printer in the United States, it’s not necessarily built very local; maybe it’s built in China or things. Have you had to adjust your sourcing for that? Or is that something that’s very dynamic and you're looking at it? I believe many of the items are actually built in China, but, yes, you also have manufacturing capabilities in Guadalajara and other locations?

Steve Fieler

Yes, we joke internally that we have a new job called call it a tariff engineer because we have been working on various scenarios and mitigation strategies on the respective tariffs now for, I guess, a good year as we’ve been working through the various puts and takes off if, when and how much. And so, it still remains fluid from a tariff perspective, but the team has done a real solid job of preparing various mitigation strategies for the tariffs.

One of the strategies is around our manufacturing and supply chain footprint. We’ll continue to look for ways to optimize that footprint. We have a diversified manufacturing and supply chain strategy that has further diversified in recent periods as parts of our mitigation mechanisms on the tariffs. You know thus far, as I pointed out, the team has done a really nice job and we’ve been able to manage through any impact and post results I mentioned upfront.

In the Print business, you know, with the recent tariffs that were implemented over the weekend, we do anticipate raising prices on some print hardware that’s impacted, and so we’ll have to see how that may or may not impact demand. And on the Personal System side, again, really nice job thus far. We’re preparing ourselves in case the tariffs do happen in the December time frame to effectively mitigate as much of that as possible.

Jim Suva

And then maybe – most people in this room are actually taking notes on PC, so we’ll start that a little bit. Your PC profits are multi-year high. PC trends, you've been gaining share in PCs. The market looks like its tracking about down 1% per year, but you guys are up year-over-year. Can you talk about the PC trends that you're seeing and what the Windows – I think it’s Windows 7 becoming end of life, any pull-forward or any boost up in demand? Or are we setting up for difficult next year? Or how should we just think about the consolidation, your profit and your sales growth on PCs first?

Steve Fieler

Sure. So, maybe I’ll bifurcate it between profit and growth, although there's an interrelationship of course. But from a profit perspective, we did post exceptional profit results in our fiscal third quarter. We grew our operating profit dollars, which is really what I'm focused on, by $185 million in our Q3 alone in Personal Systems. We had a 5.6% up margin.

And really what we saw in Q3 is the result of our strategy and we’ve been driving profitable growth in that business for some time and we remain very disciplined on our strategy in Q3. We keep on improving our mix. We had pricing discipline, and moreover, in the quarter, we did have favorability from a supply chain cost and component cost perspective that helped our results.

Looking forward, some of those items we don't anticipate will remain. What we do anticipate will continue is our focus on improving our product mix into higher margin categories. We've been making progressive and steady growth in this and we view it more as a structural tailwind for our margins in Personal Systems. That being said, some of the exceptional benefit from the component cost environment, we are not anticipating as much favorability in our fiscal fourth quarter.

And prospectively, there's been a – you know a competitive pricing dynamic as you can imagine. And so, some of the margin we saw in Q3, we don't anticipate repeating itself. And so, from a margin perspective, we would expect margins to normalize back into that 3% to 5% range over time with our goal being towards the higher end of that over time as we work through, again, the product mix.

And then, how that relates to growth, I guess, maybe a comment on how we view PC – PCs over time, and then, maybe more of a near-term comment. But it's very clear to us in our conviction that compute is here to stay, that we have seen the power of compute and the power of a personal system and the devices that we produce and sell to customers.

You don't have to look too far where media companies are commenting on how they see Fortnite as a competitor, and really the power of what a personal system and the usage and the time that people are spending on computers in home and office, we have a great deal of confidence on the staying power of compute in the long-term, which helps us.

In the more short-to-medium term, the industry analysts, I believe, are calling out a unit decline in PCs in the next fiscal year or next calendar year. We've seen some strength in commercial, less so on the consumer side, but for us, really three things kind of remain with our strategy.

The first, to your question, Jim, around some of the – I guess the Windows refresh, we are seeing tailwind. We expect to see some tailwind on the commercial side through this year, and we’ll see how much longer on the Windows 10 refresh. We don't anticipate a large trough at the end of the refresh versus what we saw in prior periods or prior refresh cycles just based upon the way that this has been managed. So, that is part of how we’re thinking about the short-to-medium term.

The second is more of an industry structure comment, but just look back at the trends in personal systems, HP being one of the top players in the personal systems market, and you’ve seen an organic consolidation, I guess, the Fujitsu acquisition was a small inorganic one with one of our competitors, but primarily an organic consolidation of the personal systems market, and we think that trend can continue and can benefit the larger players such as HP.

And last, but not least, it’s really our own strategy and our own differentiation, our own design, our own security, our own way of bringing out new devices and doing that in a way that we can leverage our scale, but also our mix where we think we’re well-positioned to not just grow with the top players in the market, but to continue to outgrow in a profitable way. So, long answer, I recognize that, Jim, but I do think good margins, a lot of tailwind structurally over time, as well as well-positioned within the overall PC industry.

Jim Suva

Well, Steve, the room is packed, I’m going to ask one more question, and then, we’re going to start to circulate the microphone. I see some hands already starting to go up, so we’ll circulate the microphone after my last question is. So, we already focused on PCs, we refocused on macros, why don’t we talk a little bit on printing, you know, kind of what's going on there and I feel like we've had this discussion before in the past, but what’s going on with printing?

Steve Fieler

Yes. So Print, I guess that it's fair to describe where we are as sort of – it's a mixed bag. What we saw in our last quarters, we grew commercial hardware 3% year-over-year where we saw consumer hardware decline 10%, and we saw our Supplies revenue decline 7% in the quarter. [Technical Difficulty] …profit dollars year-over-year. I pointed that out because in the first half of this year, our Supplies was down 3% year-over-year and in each of the two quarters, we grew operating profit dollars.

So, for the half and the quarters, we grew our operating profit dollars in Print – in the Print segment despite the fact that Supplies was down 3%. So, we have multiple levers to drive profit in our Print business from the growth initiatives that we have to the cost structure, opportunities that we have through the evolution of our business model in Print that we have where we can make more money, not just on Supplies, but on hardware and services, so we have mechanisms.

In Q3, we we’re disappointed. We’re disappointed by the Supplies results and the impact on profitability. Again, a contextual point, $14 .6 billion of revenue in Q3. We delivered $14.6 billion of revenue at the company. A point of supplies revenue is about $30 million, so $14.6 billion of revenue, we’re talking about every point of Supplies revenue, about $30 million. So, on a grand scheme I think this is small. And so, what’s important is that if we’re shifting $30 million of Supplies revenue, we’re shifting in a place where we can generate profit from that.

So, the challenges themselves and on Supplies have been centered and continue to be centered around EMEA. In the first half of the year, EMEA Supplies is down 9%. In Q3, our EMEA Supplies was down mid-teens, so diagnosing the challenge, again its primarily driven by EMEA and primarily within the commercial channels in EMEA.

As I said upfront, we see a problem, we go after it hard, so going after operationally. We’re driving changes in terms of the leadership; we’re driving changes in terms of [Technical Difficulty]. I think these challenges, some operational, some more strategic in nature, that is a leadership team. Dion, Enrique, myself, the leadership team, we have confidence to our plan to grow our non-GAAP EPS next year despite some of these challenges that we see.

We’ve got other levers at the company to drive non-GAAP EPS growth next year and we’ll be sharing more of those plans at our upcoming Investor Day about a month from now in early October. But substantively, there's a mixed bag here in Print, but we’ve got mechanism to address and mitigate some of the headwinds we’re seeing.

Jim Suva

We went through a lot so far, Steve, so as you grab your glass of water or a quick break here. We’ll start to circulate the microphone amongst the audience. There's several questions, so we’ll start here in the back, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So, following up on that, could you talk about competitors on Amazon affecting the Supplies business and whether that was part of the EMEA Q3 this year and just how you’re addressing that? Thanks.

Steve Fieler

Yes. I would say the broader issue – well, I’d like to take a step back, so in the 80s, HP began going to market with different business models, but ultimately settled upon a business model in Print that I’ll call the seeding strategy. It’s a model that other companies have used in different industries. But in essence that we were seeded in the market was an installed base of print hardware. Whereby, we would lose money on that hardware and we make money on supplies. So, that was the model and the industry followed and it has been a very successful model for the print industry. Again, started in the 80s and it's been going for some time.

We've invested billions of dollars in IP and R&D on our print hardware, yet again, the business model is we don’t make money typically in the hardware, it’s made on supplies. So, if I fast forward to the present and through the question around an omni-channel environment where a price you post in Germany on Amazon, one can buy in a different country and there’s complete price transparency in an omni-channel world where we have had increased competition from non-HP originals, clones as an example, who do not invest like we invest in intellectual property or invest in the hardware, are going after our supplies profitable. So, that's fundamentally the strategic challenge that we’re facing.

Now, the really good news about all this is we've got impressive IP that can protect the supplies, but moreover, gives us an opportunity where we invest in the hardware to evolve that business model, and we’ve always taken a system view of where we make money. It’s just that system view across hardware, supplies and services has been pivoted on supplies, but there's nothing that will prevent us over time to shift that to where the profit can flow to other parts of the stack. And so, it is impacting our results.

What we've seen in other regions, Americas and Asia-Pacific as an example, is there has been a larger Amazon type or online presence in these regions before we’ve seen it in EMEA. And so, we have already worked with these partners to make sure we’ve got the right presence and the right partnering and the right share of wallet on online. So, we've really kind of penetrated that in the other regions before EMEA, which is one of the reasons why we’re seeing the issue in EMEA now where we're not seeing as much of that omni-channel challenge in the other two regions.

Jim Suva

We have some additional questions in the room. I thought saw – there was a hand right up here on the side. We’ll get the microphone over to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, in terms of 3D printing, I understand the industrial, you know, aspects and benefits of that. Maybe you could speak a little bit to consumer small business, where you see or how that market, you know, could take off?

Steve Fieler

Yes. Our focus is centered more on the industrial and production. In certain instances, when we work with partners, they may be of service to the SMB or consumer community, but we’re not today focused on designing machines for the consumer SMB marketplace. We do you see a significant opportunity. It takes time to play out, but on the overall digital manufacturing and the opportunity to disrupt digitally how manufacturing occurs today. This requires us to work with partners to shift to production and we’re doing this across both a plastics and alloy metals portfolio. And so, you’re going to see a lot from us in the years and decades to come, about a long tail of HP's business around 3D. It just takes time to play out, but our focus is really more on the industrial production space.

Unidentified Analyst

And is that, again, you know, the razor/razor blades? Is that a supplies driven business? Or is there more profit in the upfront equipment?

Steve Fieler

A great question. First of all, I don't actually think our Print business is necessarily razor/razor blade, although we may have commented that in the past, because we’ve got so much intellectual property in the razor, if you will, in our printer. So, we invest tons of tons of IP in that hardware, which is a little bit different than that model. But to the point of the question, in the 3D space, we’ve got a great opportunity to have a more solution centric business model where we can monetize beyond the hardware itself from the hardware to the supplies to the sort of services and data that we can help our customers manufacture better. And so, our business model is one where we won’t end up in a sort of high-margin category over time and make money across the whole system view and not just on the supplies.

Jim Suva

Thank you so much for the question. Any additional questions from the audience? I think we have a question right here in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

Steve, you talked about the earnings growth coming next year. I know you’ll talk a little bit about [SAM], but some of the questions you’ve gotten from investors is, you know, maybe you can just at least at a high-level talk about the puts and takes to that earnings growth guidance that you provided, even at a high level, you know, is it more share buyback? Is it – I know talked a little about the earnings call about cost reduction initiatives, so maybe if you can just maybe peel the layer one level and give investors some confidence that it’s not just share buyback that you guys are talking?

Steve Fieler

Right. So, it was slightly unusual for me to the comment and then for Enrique and Dion to support the comment about growing non-GAAP EPS outside of our traditional Analyst Day, I said at the earnings call. The reason that we wanted to comment on that was just given the change that was occurring, it was important for our investors to understand the confidence that the team had in delivery, and I will go into more details, you know, at our Analyst event in – on October 3. But sufficed to say that we believe we’ve got multiple levers from the growth initiatives that we have through the opportunity to take significant cost out of the business that we have to the return of capital strategy that we have, as well as other levers for us to drive non-GAAP EPS growth next year. And so, again, I think I need to ask to be a little bit patient for the details, but what is important is that the team has confidence and we’ve got multiple levers to execute that.

Unidentified Analyst

So, that’s October 3 I believe.

Steve Fieler

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

I believe your headquarters is in Palo Alto.

Steve Fieler

Yes, yes. And given this – the CEO change, you know, I’d expect that you will see more of Enrique and it's important that our investors get to meet our new CEO and allow him to communicate how he is seeing the company, sort of from a vision and strategy perspective. And so, I think we’re going to pivot a little bit harder there and potentially little less on the overall segment reviews we typically would, we’re working through it. Given the CEO change, we’re going to make sure that you get a good feel for Enrique and see the passion that he has and the strategy that he has for the company.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, just tied in with that EPS is obviously your free cash flow? You know you guys have had tremendous free cash flow production to the year-to-date that you talked about. And so, if we are looking at earnings growth next year, you know, should we expect a normalized level of free cash flow also to grow next year with the earnings growth that you guys are talking about?

Steve Fieler

Yes. So, my comments thus far have been around non-GAAP earnings per share growth and I haven’t commented on free cash flow in the next year, and again, I think that would also be something that – you know, you’d expect that I would cover on October 3. What you should think about is it relates to our free cash flow in the mathematics [recognize] not that complicated, but our free cash flow should grow in-line with our earnings. And our free cash flow, over the past couple of years have actually grown ahead of our earnings, and that's really been on the strength of our Personal Systems business and the volume that that business has. And so, when it grows, year-over-year basis or I mean more importantly sequentially, when our Personal Systems business grows, given its negative cash conversion cycle it generates cash.

Simultaneous to the Personal Systems volume, we've also been improving our cash conversion cycle, which is at minus 36 days in our third quarter. And so, the combination of those two factors has allowed our free cash flow to grow faster than earnings, but you should think about our free cash flow sort of growing in line with earnings over time. Our cash regeneration this year has been, again, on the backs improved cash conversion cycle, Personal Systems volume. We did have some favorability in our third quarter around purchasing and shipment linearity, that also helped that we would not anticipate happening in the fiscal fourth quarter.

That being said, you know, we view ourselves as a free cash flow company and the whole organization is focused on generating cash flow and from that cash flow, having a very strong return of capital strategy to our shareholders. We've returned 75% of free cash flow on a year-to-date basis. Our outlook for the full-year is to return approximately return 75% of that. And so, that's really part of the financial commitment that you see from HP is to generate cash flow and have a strong return of capital strategy.

Jim Suva

There's a question on this side of the room over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, I think you mentioned, you know, the mix improvement in PC systems next quarter, but maybe one of the benefits this quarter was the component costs and can you elaborate on the outlook for that going forward? And I guess how much of that is memory and what are the other components that are moving in there?

Steve Fieler

I mean the comment was that the overall supply chain component cost, but DRAM was – and memory was obviously a large driver of the favorability. You know, if you look at the Personal Systems industry over a long period of time, there are cost ups, cost downs, an abundance of supply, supply constraints. We haven’t talked about some of the CPU constraints we’ve been dealing with. So, there's all sorts of factors that go into it, but as it relates to the overall bill of materials, which typically happens over a period of time is that the pricing dynamics adjust, and which is why that we don't expect as much favorability prospectively as we saw in Q3.

It's just the nature of that industry where you got pretty quick pricing adjustments relative to the puts and takes that you may see. But mix is not a sort of market driven factor. That is an HP opportunity, and when we look at mix, we’re under-indexed in a lot of premium areas. And so, the opportunity for us to grow and outgrow in higher mix categories is large and we’ve been focused on this for some time and when we looked at our results, including Q3, we did have some favorability as it relates to the overall product mix and we think there is a lot of tailwind in the years to come to continue making progress there.

Jim Suva

There's a question here in the center aisle.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just recap once more why you believe long term over time your printing profits should grow?

Steve Fieler

So, there’s a lot going on in Print. And again, when I sort of think about the overall portfolio, we’ve been clear for some time that on the home business that we’re expecting that market to decline. And so, we’re managing that business as effectively as we can, driving innovation, driving new products, driving usage in the home recognizing that that home market we do view in decline. And so, we manage cost structure hard, and really try to optimize that portfolio and business.

On the office side, it’s a different situation. In certain parts of office, HP has a strong presence, certainly on the A4, but as we now have sort of A3 or copier type technologies, we’ve acquired from Samsung, it's allowing us to penetrate a new market opportunity. And when I say new market opportunity, it can be size as the A3 market, which is $50 billion plus or more strategically to us the contractual business where we’ve now got a whole portfolio. We can drive on the office side that can really help us create a more sustainable business profile there. We were under-indexed in a large market.

The third element then is on more of the industrial type businesses. I use that as a grab bag inclusive of our Graphics businesses, which have fundamental market growth to them, and over a consistent period of time, have been one of our more steadier performers at the company in Graphics, and then – and sort of the question earlier, the big opportunity the future around 3D. And so, when you put those altogether, we believe we’ve got a good opportunity to create a tail in the print business.

Unidentified Analyst

We have time for maybe ask you, kind of one concluding question, and then, there will be a minute or two for interactive before we start the next session. But, Steve, you’ve had a very busy day. So far, I looked at your schedule and still very many meetings to go. What maybe the one or two misperceptions you think investors have about HP that you’d get asked as CFO, and maybe a couple of takeaways you want to leave investors here in this busy room of a lot of people?

Steve Fieler

We have a portfolio that we are effectively managing, I’d say, as well as anyone in our industries around where we play and where we choose to play in the markets which we play that generates profitable growth of the company, and really having our investors understand the various mechanisms we have to make money, and I think it's a bit of a misperception that the only place that HP makes money is Supplies. Supplies is important, I’m not going to deny the fact that Supplies important and I acknowledge that the business model is set up for Supplies to be important at the company.

In Q3, we generated 42% of our operating profit in our Personal Systems business. So, we’ve got 42% profit in that quarter coming from a different segment altogether from Print, and if I look at Print, in and of itself, there are other mechanisms for us to make money in Print as well. And so, I think it is one of the common misperceptions that the only thing that matters about HP is Supplies. Supplies is important, yes, but there are other mechanisms for us to drive value and driving that value shows up in our operating profit dollars, drive that value shows up in our non-GAAP EPS growth, again, up 10% year-to-date and driving the value shows up in our free cash flow. And so, I think that's really what our investors – I want our investors to understand. We’ve got many mechanisms to drive profit at the company.

Jim Suva

Well, with that I like to personally thank the Chief Financial Officer of HP, and we look forward to seeing and hearing more, I believe is October 3 at your Investor Day. Thank you, Steve.

Steve Fieler

Yes. Thanks Jim.