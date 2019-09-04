Macy's: Time For Large Buyback

Last week, I discussed how I believed the dividend of struggling retailer Macy's (M) was safe for the near term. Despite the stock's huge fall recently, cash flows were enough to continue payouts at the current rate, boosted primarily by dispositions of property, plant, and equipment. The stock found new lows after my article, which has sent the dividend yield to new highs as seen below. I think management could take an important step here to stabilize shares by stepping in and buying the stock.

The interesting part here is that Macy's doesn't even need to announce a buyback to buy stock, although management could announce that it plans to start repurchasing shares again. As the company's 10-K filing details, the company had just over $1.7 billion left on its authorized plan as of early February. As of early Tuesday afternoon, that amount represents 39% of the company's market cap with shares less than 20 cents from their recent low.

Now I know the company has been working to pay down its debt load recently, but as of the latest quarter there's almost no short-term debt left. Maturities really start coming up in 2021, but with the cash flow situation I detailed previously, I think they could easily refinance most of these debts if needed. I actually think the company could issue more debt if need be to fund this buyback. Here's what was stated in the 10-Q for the latest quarter in the link above regarding the financial situation:

As of August 3, 2019, the Company was required under its credit agreement to maintain a specified interest coverage ratio for the latest four quarters of no less than 3.25 and a specified leverage ratio as of and for the latest four quarters of no more than 3.75. The Company's interest coverage ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 12.72 and its leverage ratio at August 3, 2019 was 1.84, in each case as calculated in accordance with the credit agreement. As of August 3, 2019, the Company was in compliance with the ratios.

As investors likely know, fixed income rates have dropped around the globe recently thanks to economic concerns and the US / China trade war. Currently, the 10-Year US Treasury goes for less than 1.47% and the 30-Year goes for less than 1.94%. With Macy's dividend yield being well above 10% at this point, I believe there is an opportunity here to improve long term net cash flow and support the stock. Follow these steps:

Macy's borrows $500 million in 30-year debt at 5.00%.

Deal pricing and expenses net company $480 million.

Company repurchases 30 million shares at average price of $16.

Annual interest expense is $25 million.

Dividend payments reduced by $45.3 million per year.

By doing all of the above, net free cash flow after dividends are paid out actually improves by about $20 million a year, since the company's reduced dividend payments figure is a lot more than the interest costs. The savings could be even larger if there is any tax savings on the debt, but this process was complicated by the 2017 tax cut plan. For now, I'm not assuming any additional savings there. In fact, over the length of this 30 year period, the net savings is enough to pay back the debt when it comes due.

My plan above would reduce the number of shares outstanding by almost 10%, since outstanding shares were just under 309 million as of August 3rd. I also think there are ways for my math to be even better in favor of the company, like potentially a lower interest rate, perhaps lower deal fees, or lower average repurchase price for shares. Currently, shares go for about 10% less than my average, so if you took the average price down to $15, that would mean an additional 2 million shares could be bought back.

Plus, at a 5% interest rate, I'd borrow all I could here, perhaps even a billion if possible, and repurchase almost 20% of the outstanding shares. With shares having lost almost two-thirds of their value from their 52-week high, a big buyback would send a signal from management that it believes shares are undervalued. Also, more than 15% of the stock was short as of mid-August, meaning there's a large number of non-believers. A stock buyback is one thing that could help fuel a mini short squeeze, although that would provide a headwind to my repurchase price average if it happens.

With shares having lost the $15 level recently, I think it is time for Macy's to step up with a significant buyback. Thanks to an annual dividend yield above 10.50% currently, it would seem that the company could save some cash moving forward thanks to extremely low global interest rates. Reducing the outstanding share count would help earnings per share, send a buy signal from management, and could help keep the dividend from being cut in the future. With potential cash savings on dividend payments likely outpacing interest costs, this seems like a great strategy. Do you agree? I look forward to your comments below.

