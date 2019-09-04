The Williams Companies' (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 - Transcript

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 September 4, 2019 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Armstrong – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christine Cho – Barclays Capital

Christine Cho

My name is Christine Cho, and I am the lead equity research analyst here, covering Midstream. Next up, we have The Williams Companies who has very critical natural gas infrastructure across the U.S. Here to talk about the company is Alan Armstrong, President and CEO.

Alan Armstrong

Thank you, Christine and good morning, everyone. Glad to be here again and I thank Barclays for hosting us again this year. A lot of continued macro story in natural gas and continues to support our strategy very well. I’m going to hit that here on the front end and talk about kind of what’s going on the macro piece on gas and then get into the details of how that’s affecting our business. But I would just say, in general, that what we were hoping for in terms of the natural gas space continues to move in the direction we like for it to in terms of our strategy.

And so, just starting with some of the highlights of the company, 30% of the natural gas today in the U.S. is handled by our assets, our operated assets here in the U.S. And we continue to drive towards a very strong fee-based, extremely predictable business and in fact, now after for 14 quarters we met or exceeded the adjusted EBITDA street consensus, and I would tell you that’s right in line with our guidance as well. In some cases on an annual basis, we’ve continued to exceed our guidance that we’ve laid out for both 2017 and 2018. And we’re right on target to our guidance here in 2019. And so our business continues to be – I think probably the most predictable set of cash flows in the space today and there’s just not that much movement that goes on to it other than us bringing on new projects on schedule that continue to drive our cash flow growth.

And on the growth side, here, 12% adjusted EBITDA in second quarter 2019 over second quarter 2018 and that’s up against an expected 8% growth on an annual basis from 2018 to 2019. So first half year has been pretty good up against our expected growth rate. The – but I will remind you that sounds – that looks like we’re sandbagging going into end-of-the-year I’ll remind you that in the fourth quarter of 2018, we brought Atlantic Sunrise on and so we had a pretty strong pickup in cash flows in the second half of 2018 as a result of Atlantic Sunrise. So some easy comps here on the first part of the first half of the year, and so that’s why you see that 12% growth outpacing an expected 8% here.

On the EPS, a 23% CAGR in our EPS growth in 2017 through 2019, and you’re going to continue to see a strong EPS growth in the business as we continue to de-lever. And I’d remind you that is against a $5.1 billion asset sales program. So not only did we grow our EPS by that amount, we also sold off $5.1 billion in assets during that timeframe. So a lot of really strong growth going on as we brought new assets off that have offset that fairly significant assets sales program across the business.

Looking forward, we continue to expect the 5% to 7% annual adjusted EBITDA growth and that’s on about $2.5 billion a year of growth capital. And what is driving that is natural gas demand. And so if you think about really what drives our business, and I think this is misunderstood pretty widely across the industry space, but truly what drives us is demand. So the supplies are just going to react to that but demand is what is going to grow our long-term business both on our pipeline side as well as our gathering side because the only way – the only place that gas is coming to meet that demand here in the U.S. and in our LNG export is through our gathering systems and Williams is extremely well positioned up against where the gas growth is coming in the U.S. and I’ll talk a little bit more about that here in a moment. But I’ll have you if you want to really think about the risks around Williams strategy is purely natural gas demand growth, and so really important as investor to have an appreciation for that.

On the yield and coverage, right now, we’re yielding about a 6.7% yield unfortunately, which I think is extraordinarily high, given the growth and the stability of our cash flows. We’ve been at a 12.5% dividend growth in 2017 through 2019. I would remind you that our expected growth rate that we’ve laid out for the balance though is our growth – our dividend is going to be in line with our EBITDA growth, which is at 5% to 7% that you see beyond 2019. But don’t bake in that 12.5%, that 5% to 7% is what we’ve continued to advise investors on.

On the coverage, we continue – we’re a little over 1.8 in the second quarter and expect to be above 1.7 here for 2019 as we were in 2018. And what we’re really managing to – we’re not really managing the coverage, we’re really managing to that excess cash of about one point – now $1.3 billion almost. That we’re really managing too – to be able to invest in the business without driving our leverage up. So our business model today is consistently de-levered – bringing deleveraging and it’s really that the excess cash that we have available to reinvest in our business that we’re very focused on, not so much what our actual coverage ratio is.

And the deleveraging, we’ve done better than what we expected on deleveraging. We’ve continued to bring that number down, and now we’re saying, we’re going to be below 4.5 for 2019 in the second quarter, we were at 4.43 on that metric. And we continue despite a lot – I think a lot of very predictable growth, a lot of smart transactions, across the space, we continue to trade at adjusted EBITDA multiples that are for the next 12 months that continue to be very low relevant to historical figures.

So moving into the macro picture here, if you look on – look at the growth, this is a picture of what’s been and what is expected on growth, you can see a big step up in the demand in this – again, I’ll remind you this is U.S. natural gas demand, and you can see what’s driven that here, 2017 to 2018, 11.6% and now we’re expecting about 4.9% into 2021. You see the note on the bottom of the Slide, I think it’s always helpful when you’re thinking about macro trends to go back and see how well we’ve been doing at forecasting this. And this is right off of Wood Mac forecast, but if you look back to – and this has been consistent – the further you look back the more you see this, the 2021 – 2021 forecast has continued to increase for the last three years and in fact, in – first half of 2017 compared to first half of 2019, Wood Mac’s forecast for 2021 demand was right at 96 Bcf a day. Their current forecast now is at 103 Bcf – sorry, 104 Bcf per day now in 2021, it had been very consistently ramping up.

And what’s causing that? What’s causing that is low prices. So as prices continue to stay low and people are very confident in the U.S. being able to produce gas at a low price with that, has come continued demand build and that’s what we continue to see. That is a very positive thing for our business and you can see here the various drivers of that growth, but I’ll tell you the primary driver in the consistent macro that is going to keep the U.S. being a big growth in gas supplies is coming from low prices and people having confidence that the U.S. could continue to produce low prices.

You’ll also see over there on the right hand pie here, you see the – that 45% of the gas supplies, here in the U.S., are coming out of just two basins, the Northeast, which includes the Marcellus and the Utica and the Haynesville. And so a pretty impressive when you think about how much of our gas supplies are coming out of that basin, it also says that we’re going to have to have enough price signal to maintain drilling in those areas because if you lost the drilling operations in those basins, you’d see a very rapid decline in our gas supplies and you would see a price response. But today, producers have continued to be able to lower their cost of getting gas out of the ground and that’s the balance that we continue to enjoy. But don’t be confused that prices – the natural gas prices have been lower, not because demand hasn’t been increasing, demand’s been increasing very nicely. And that’s not been the problem, the issue is just simply that the producers continue to be able to supply natural gas at very low price level.

As we look at – thinking about where that gas is coming from, I find this is a pretty interesting slide and if I would pole everybody for putting a slide up here, it’s been interesting what people would say. But this is looking at the retention of rigs from a year ago to – in fact, this goes for the last several weeks, you would have seen the same picture, looking back at the same week a year ago and looking at the rig retention and surprisingly here you can see that Haynesville, the DJ and the Marcellus actually are the top three in terms of rig retention here in the U.S. And we’re going to need that kind of rig retention in those areas to keep up with the growing gas demand that we’re seeing in front of us. But I find this pretty interesting because you see so much story about the growth that’s going on in the oil basins and particularly the Permian and the Williston. And yet, you look here and the places that are actually retaining the rigs are niche areas.

Now I’ll be the first tell you that a lot of the rigs, in both the Haynesville and some in the DJ are a lot of private investment, and so you don’t see a lot of stories about that. Certainly, the Haynesville’s been driven by private investors, and private dollars being invested in keeping the growth going there. We’re fortunate to be a big player, obviously, in all three of those basins and continue to enjoy, but it’s pretty hard to draw a picture of cherries of dwarf [ph] and supply going on in those areas when we continue to attract rigs into these basins relative to the other basins here.

This is looking now at what’s driving that demand, pretty important picture here around LNG, and the point of this slide really is to show you how much is right in front of us, right now in terms of demand side. So, you can see there, into the end of 2018 and 2019, we run in right at and about 3.6 Bcf a day, and now as we’re into 2019, we’re up to about 4.5 Bcf a day, but look at the growth that is right out in front of us and this is not hard to speculate. This is iron that is already well into the ground and so you can see all the way through the 20 Bcf a day that this is pretty well supported with the vast majority of that 20 Bcf a day, already being FID-ed down through the Calcasieu Pass terminal there.

So, a lot of growth that is right in our face on the demand side here for LNG that gas is going to come from one place, it’s going to come out of the U.S. natural gas systems and the gathering systems that we operate as where a lot of these volumes are going to be coming from and through those pipelines that serve these LNG facilities as well. In fact, we’ve gotten – we’ve been very fortunate to have captured about four of the six – where we had at least half the load in four of the six initial LNG facilities.

If you look at what’s going to drive LNG demand, and I think this is always interesting to know what’s on the other side of the demand picture. There is very strong LNG demand growth; the world is getting more and more dependent on LNG whether we like it or not. The power generation, the industrial loads of the world are going to continue to be met by natural gas and we’re going to – and very healthy picture there as you go in and look into detail in each of these regions, but this is just a real quick snapshot of what some of those drivers are here in the – for the next decade on LNG. And to the degree that the U.S. continues to be seen as an area that can produce low-cost natural gas, we’re going to continue to win that. If you look, not now back to the U.S. and look to power generation load here in the U.S., a lot of talk about renewables, certainly a lot of investment going on in renewables, but again, this is not very hard to predict. It’s pretty easy to see what’s coming out of this because it takes a long – it’s very lengthy permitting time and takes a lot of capital to make this happen. And so you can see even with a nice healthy growth in renewables there that actually natural gas continues on an absolute basis to pick up more and more of the load for power generation here, as coal and nuclear come off even faster than people would have predicted earlier. And so that really is what’s driving gas.

So, a lot of times people focus on renewables taking load away from natural gas, but the piece that’s really missing when you think about that is the amount of coal and nuclear that’s coming out. And again, this is not stuff that’s hard to predict. This is pretty easy to go out and see this is big hardware, big permitting, takes a long time and I would tell you the accuracy on this level forecast is actually pretty good as you look out for a decade.

So again, natural gas demand continues to be strong kind of across the board. This is a picture on – again you hear a lot about renewables, but this is actually and what is being built in 2018 through 2019 and then under construction as you see it here. So a lot of continued investment in natural gas power generation, you don’t hear as much about it, because it’s not quite as popular, but it certainly behind the scenes as where a lot of the invested dollars are going in to keep the lights on here in the U.S.

As you look at the industrial load, also a healthy picture, and we’ve been very fortunate to be right in the middle of a lot of that industrial load. One of the things that’s really nice about our Transco system that you can see running along the Eastern Seaboard there is that it is such a large network that if you want to make sure that you’re tying into a system that you can pick your supplies up from multiple basins and that you can resell your gas in the market if you have a shutdown or a ship doesn’t show up for LNG. Whatever the issue is, you want to make sure that you’ve got a ready market and Transco provides that ready market as the nation’s largest pipeline, but importantly, it’s by far the nation’s largest network when it comes to natural gas. And when we mean network, we mean the capacity to both sell gas and to accept gas into the system. And so Transco continues to be a big leader in this space.

As we look at the growth capital, that we’ve got right in front of us, you can see here – sorry out of order here, as you can see the growth capital items that are driving our growth for 2019, a lot of these projects are already – we’ve been bringing them online here in both August and now into September, our Keenesburg I plant in the DJ Basin is – just got mechanically completed last week, and were in the commissioning stages on that project. That’s good news because that was – we were running up against the limits of the capacity of the train that we just put on in the first part of April. So we brought on the Ft. Lupton III plant on, which was 200 million a day in April and that was already full along with the small plants alongside there, so that complex is completely full.

And now, we’re bringing on Keenesburg I here just in time for increased capacities. So, the DJ has been going a little bit better than we had expected it would. And so we’re seeing some attractive growth there, both on the crude oil gathering, the gas gathering and the gas processing in that region. In the Wamsutter area and other area that you don’t hear a whole lot about. The Wamsutter areas are gas basins just up to the north and west of the DJ and that’s an area we’ve been in gas gathering for a long time, several private equity players that are drilling there, it’s about seven rigs running now in the Wamsutter basin, and we are the gatherer and processer in that basin. And our – all of the projects that we’ve been working on for last couple of years, we’d just put in services last week. So a lot of nice growth coming on there in – around the Echo Springs projects as well. And then, finally, a lot of big construction was just completed here in the last month in the Northeast, our Checkmark Pipeline, which brings volumes in from volumes that used to go to MarkWest or MPLX for processing, now are coming over to us for processing on our Checkmark Pipeline. We previously did the gathering on that business, but we didn’t have the capacity to get it over to our processing. We now have that. And then we also have the Harrison hub NGL pipeline that allows us to connect the recently acquired UEOM fractionation and processing facilities and so that business is a growing force. And so we talking – when we talk about gas gathering volume growth, that produces one piece but with all of the expanded investments that we’ve made that bring in gas that we were already gathering to make additional services for processing, fractionation and transportation that’s going to drive an even higher EBITDA growth in the Northeast in 2020. We also just recently put in 295 million a day of the Susquehanna gathering expansion for Cabot that’s a total of 500 million, but we went ahead and put in 295 million here in-service just here very recently. And the Shell Norphlet Pipeline, we put online right at the end of the second quarter.

So, a lot of – sorry, and the Rivervale South, Transco system just got approved to be put in-service last week by the FERC and that’s now in service that’s 190 million a day of new service into the New Jersey markets. So lots of projects that we’ve been completing on budget and on schedule have been getting placed into service here pretty rapidly. And then as you look into the next couple of years, a lot more of the same, probably the biggest project on there is Northeast Supply Enhancement project, which is almost $1 billion project and we are anxiously awaiting approval from the State of New York and New Jersey and have been working closely with the Governor’s office in both those areas to gain approval there. And then, as well, we have the – following on that we have the Leidy South project, which is a large project. We also have made really good progress in the last month on our Regional Energy Access project, which is another large project, connecting Marcellus supplies into the Eastern Seaboard.

So, a lot of good projects going on, on that space. And then as you look into 2022 and beyond, probably the area that is going to – and I’m going to hit on here in just a minute, but the deepwater Gulf of Mexico that you can see there is really proving upwards to be a very large tranche of growth for us that is not going to require very much capital as we look into 2023. This is how we’re doing on the Transco system, you will see there we have that target for us of $2.5 billion of fee-based revenue on the Transco system, that is already contracted, so I would tell you right now if we’re able to pull in projects like the Regional Energy Access project, we’ll actually exceed that target that we set for ourselves several years ago, and right now, our contracts actually exceed that.

So, obviously, getting NESE approved is critical to that, but for instance, this does not include things like constitution and it doesn’t include the Regional Energy Access project. So, a lot more opportunity for growth here than what we’ve even got listed here. As we dug – this is a little picture what’s going on Northeast Supply Enhancement, and I would just tell you our team has done a really nice job of working with the economic development directors in areas like Brooklyn and The Bronx, and working with real estate developers to try to educate them on the issues that faced, being able to grow businesses in that area if we don’t get this pipeline approved, and I would tell you they’ve been pretty effective at communicating that message in a fairly direct way to the governor’s office.

And so we’re feeling pretty good about gaining approval on this. Once we get that 401 Water Quality Certification, the next thing we do is get the 404 from the Corps of Engineers. And obviously, since the Corps of Engineers constantly is dredging in New York harbor and that’s where this construction is, we’ve been working closely with them. And don’t expect any issues there at all, they’ve actually been very cooperative in trying to help us get this project through.

So, things are going along despite what you see in the press, I would tell you that we’re feeling very good about getting this approved here in the [indiscernible]. This is a snapshot of the Northeast growth, and so we announced on our second quarter call, we showed that our – we’ve got 25% growth in EBITDA from second quarter 2018 to second quarter 2019 in the Northeast, and that was on a gathering volume growth of about 17%. We do expect that to slow down as we go into 2020. You can see gathering volume growth there at about 5.5%, going into next year and of course that assumes that current gas and NGL prices that we’re experiencing right now. And with that, that yields 11% growth in EBITDA. So a lot of people will say, how do you get 11% growth out of 5.5% growth in volume.

As I mentioned earlier, a lot of what is going on is, we are – we’ve already been gathering volumes, for instance, in the Southwest Pennsylvania area that we have not been processing and so we’re – we’ve just completed the Checkmark Pipeline, all of sudden the same volumes we were gathering, the gathering volumes don’t grow, but we’re getting incremental services. When we pick that up, we pick up not only the processing business, we pick up the fractionation business and we pick up the transportation business from that. As well when we’ve made expansions in the area, those come with rate increases, so when we expand or add compression in an area that comes with rate increases. So a lot of the capital and a lot of the projects that we just talked about actually come with rate increases.

So again, same gathering volume, but higher margin being made on the same piece of business. And so I would tell you that is pretty easy to predict, we already – those contracts are already in place, we are not guessing as to what’s going to drive that growth. We already know what is driving that growth and most of those projects have just been placed in-service here in the last month. So really a lot of great works been going on by our teams there in the Northeast, keeping up with A lot of growth and we are seeing, in fact, here last week we had an all-time record at our Oak Grove facility we hit about 850 million a day of processing at our Oak Grove facility. So that is getting up on speeding our existing capacity that we just brought online there as well.

Moving on to the drivers and more specifics around here you can see the various projects that have driven the – that incremental EBITDA growth over the gathering volume growth and as well one thing that we really are impressed with and doing even better than we expected, remember that when we did the joint venture with the Canadian Public Pension Fund here in the – at the end of the first quarter, we were able to acquire the UEOM interest, and so that was the Utica East Ohio Midstream and that includes a large fractionation and processing facility.

We’ve now consolidated that into our operations and it’s going to allow us to either shut down our Moundsville fractionator because there’s plenty of capacity at the Harrison fractionator or more likely convert the Moundsville fractionator into a condensate clearing because there’s a lot of new condensate services needed. Chevron’s been very active drilling on condensate fields in and around the Marcellus, and we’re – those need to be, we don’t have the capacity today to handle, so we’ll likely be converting Moundsville to a condensate facility, but allowing us to shut it down as an NGL fractionator. So the teams work very quickly to consolidate the operations and take advantage of some of the synergies that we identified when we took a look at that transaction.

We’re looking into the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, I would tell you this is really turning out to be even bigger than we’ve talked about previously. You can see both, I’ll first point out that the Norphlet project, team did a nice job of bringing that online, and we are seeing growth coming on there. We also saw some nice additions of production with the dedication of another 150 Bcf reserves in the second quarter from Hadrian North, Buckskin and Stampede. Those were all kind of in the Central Gulf around our discovery system.

On the dedication’s front, the Chevron’s and Total Ballymore discovery that’s right on top of us at Blind Faith, Blind Faith and the production off of Blind Faith and the surrounding acreage is all dedicated to us. And so we would expect that to come on sometime in the 2023 timeframe. Again, very large incremental free cash flows with no new capital investment on our part and then on the Shell Whale discovery, we’re right in the throes of working with the Shell and Chevron and understanding exactly how much capacity they’re going to need for oil and would expect that to get FID here in early 2020.

And our commitment may have to come a little bit ahead of that but that does look like it is going to require some capital just because the volumes are so big on that, that even though we’re only about half full on our current pipeline out there. It’s going to fill that up and then some more. So it does look like we’ll have to invest some capital, expanding our systems for the Whale prospect.

Additionally though, here listed on the opportunities, we’re sitting in a catbird seat, so to speak, on winning all the businesses listed here on the next opportunities. And so these are not just – these are not exploration prospects, these are discoveries listed here. And we’re in various stages of negotiations on winning this. So the really nice thing about the deepwater Gulf of Mexico is the amount of incremental free cash flow that comes from these tiebacks, because we already have the spar in place, we already have the pipelines in place at many times, and so we get a very high margin. And I would expect a lot of this to really start paying off in the 2022 and 2023 time frame.

As we look to have to how we’ve been doing with the various transactions on working down our credit metrics, you can see here, really great progress. You can also say the adjusted EBITDA growth that we’ve gotten to enjoy again despite $5.1 billion in asset sales though we continue to move this trajectory in the right direction. And I would tell you that the team is executing extremely well on all the transactions that we’ve been working on. The Canadian Pension Fund transaction is ideal for us, and you should expect more of the same from us. We will continue to take advantage of the private equity dollars that want to invest in these very predictable and certain cash flows and to the degree that the public markets are not going to value that appropriately. I can tell you that the private side is and will continue to take advantage of that arbitrage and will continue to work on a lot of transactions to take advantage.

On the EPS side again, 23% CAGR here showing and you’ll continue to see that grow as we get into 2020 and 2021. And really nice to see this kind of growth and especially, again, in the face of the size of assets sales we’ve done. On the ESG note, we did issue our sustainability report in June of 2019, and we did file for a – to engage in the Carbon Disclosure Project as well. I would tell you we do a lot of things very well on this front, telling about and communicating what we do about it is not one of the things that we’ve done well, but we certainly have always focused on doing the right thing, and I would tell you, it’s a really nice thing about Williams and the culture that we have at Williams is we really do focus on running our business well and being very conscious of our neighbors issues and as well as trying to keep our operations as clean from an emission standpoint.

So you can see there that we’ve reduced, and this is not because we had any regulatory mandates to do this, but we’ve reduced methane emission from our gas processing plants by more than 53% since 2012. We did join the ONE Future group, which is a group of gas focused companies, focus on reducing methane emissions that target is to be less than 1% by 2025 and I’m proud to tell you we are well below that target already across all of our operations here. And so we’re going to have to set a tougher goal for ourselves on that frankly because we are already well below that target that’s been established for us across our operations.

So just wrap up here real quickly, you can see the same story, this business is very predictable. It’s very demand-based driven and that is going to continue to drive our business and drive our investment opportunities. The 5% to 7% annual EBITDA growth again is based on about $2.5 billion of capital a year. We can see that getting stronger than that without that kind of capital investment as the deepwater business starts to play out because there’s frankly not that much capital we have to invest out there, but yes, some very attractive growth coming on there. And this dividend yield that we’re experiencing right now of 6.7%. We compare that up against other yielding assets in the space with the kind of predictability that you can see coming off of our business. If you go back and track our predictability and abate it in our cash flows, and compare that up against utilities, you wonder why there is such a disparate – such a difference between our yield and utilities yield because again, we continue to be extremely predictable with very long-lived contracts and cash flows standing behind that EBITDA.

And then finally, I’d just say our – we continued to be very focused on deleveraging, and we’re going to continue to work on, both the natural trajectory that we are on as our EBITDA comes up, and we continue to invest capital at the equity side, we’re going to continue to see natural deleveraging. But we are also going to continue to try to take opportunity, take advantage of the opportunity of the interest that the private dollars have in getting a hold of these very predictable cash flows, and their ability to put very low debt costs against those cash flows. We’re going to continue to take advantage of that as long as that arbitrage exists. And that will accelerate the deleveraging opportunities that we have on our portfolio.

So that’s all I’ve got for today. And I think we’ve got a Q&A in a different room.

Christine Cho

Great.

Alan Armstrong

Great. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -