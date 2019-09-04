Tanger: Beware Of Sucker Yields

Leasing spreads, the primary driver of SSNOI growth, are too weak to sustain a growing dividend in the long term. Wait for this trend to improve before buying SKT.

Despite appearing cheap based on low FFO multiples and a strong balance sheet, the company's business model is in an existential crisis.

Investment Thesis

Popular sentiment on the Street is that retail real estate is dead in the water. The resulting panic has led to some excellent buying opportunities in the space but has also revealed some falling knives with weak prospects.

The market has punished retail REITs of all types, but I think that the situation is more nuanced. As always, retail is a story of winners and losers. When the market punishes a broad sector, sometimes the baby can get thrown out with the bathwater.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) has been paying and raising its annual dividend every year since 1993, making it a coveted dividend aristocrat. Its payout ratios are low, and its balance sheet is remarkably healthy. Occupancy costs for its tenants are structurally low, which has made Tanger's properties desirable to tenants in the past. Nevertheless, the market has punished the stock, and today, it yields over 10%.

While this might sound like the perfect investment for a contrarian who wants to capitalize on a market overreaction, I think the long-term future for outlet centers is bleak. With all real estate, location is the most crucial factor in determining long-term value. I don't see the same value in remotely-located outlet malls as I do in well-located shopping centers and class-A malls.

As a result, in spite of a dirt-cheap valuation, growing dividend, and ironclad balance sheet, I believe Tanger's common stock isn't attractive at this time. There are better choices in the retail real estate space, explicitly shopping centers and class-A malls. I will not consider an investment in Tanger unless I see leasing spreads begin to improve dramatically. Until then, the 10% dividend yield is a trap.

For example, most grocery-anchored shopping center REITs like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) have weathered the storm of retailer bankruptcies. These centers continue to see improving traffic, healthy leasing spreads, and growing NOI comps. Despite the deterioration in lower-class regional malls, high-end mall operators with access to capital like Simon Property Group (SPG) are still thriving and awash with profitable redevelopment opportunities as a result of the culling of weaker, less-profitable retailers from their tenant mix.

Niche Business Model Limits Management's Options

First, the elephant in the room: stock buybacks. In hindsight, the buybacks were a waste of cash as they took place at much higher prices than where Tanger's stock currently trades.

Data by YCharts

But management does not have much flexibility with capital allocation. Unlike shopping centers which are relatively liquid and exchange hands frequently, outlet centers are rarely bought and sold. It is much easier for a shopping center REIT to reposition a portfolio by disposing of assets. This lever is more difficult for management to pull as a capital allocation strategy.

When sales do occur, they often happen at high capitalization rates. Take Tanger's most recent deal as an example, which the assets changed hands at a 12.6% blended cap rate. Tanger used the proceeds to pay down debt, which has a weighted average interest rate of 3.5%. That incredibly wide spread makes dispositions highly dilutive to NOI.

Tanger's willingness to dispose of assets at high cap rates begs the question, if the business model is sound, and the leasing issues are temporary, why dispose of an asset that is generating substantial NOI? The answer, in my opinion, is leasing spreads.

Tanger's leasing spreads show that demand for its square footage has begun to taper off. As Tanger's operating costs rise with inflation, but rents start to decline with weaker lease terms, Tanger's cash flows will contract.

Why the Weakness in Leasing Spreads?

The explosive growth of e-commerce combined with wave after wave of retail bankruptcies has been a headwind to commercial real estate. America is relatively overbuilt as well, with around 5x as much retail space per capita as most of the developed world.

Source: Business Insider

The argument deserves some nuance. Though it appears that America is overbuilt, I disagree with the extent and nature. First, we must put this metric into the context of median household income.

Source: Wikipedia based on Gallup data

While America certainly has a lot of retail real estate, it has the income to support it. In my opinion, however, there is too much apparel in the mix. If real estate shutters, clothing will likely be the first victim.

Clothing is a logical victim of e-commerce: It has an excellent price to weight ratio, lowering fulfillment costs for retailers. Online shoppers have a wide array of choices to purchase from their computers or smartphones without traveling hours to bargain hunt. And with omnichannel retail catching on in popularity, customers can pick up and return the clothing at a physical location. Tanger's remotely located centers will receive little to no benefit from the tailwind of omnichannel.

An example of omnichannel retail at Nordstrom (JWN). Source: Twitter

Tanger is an apparel REIT

Tanger's typical tenant is an apparel company. 25/25 of its top 25 tenants are apparel companies, with the distressed firm Ascena making up almost 7% of annualized base rent and gross leasable area.

A bullish argument for Tanger is a large number of consumers who prefer to look for and try-on their clothes in person. The truth is, these consumers are wising up to the fact that they can get the same or better deals from other apparel retailers without driving to the middle of nowhere. Well-located department stores like Macy's (M) are becoming more promotional as traffic declines. Well-located discount chains like TJ Maxx (TJX) or Ross (ROST) are also thriving as regional malls shutter. The key here is that well-located real estate should still thrive while poorly-located real estate continues to suffer.

As apparel retail space comes offline, and developers convert it to other uses, remote outlet centers will have far fewer repositioning and redevelopment opportunities. The shift in American commercial real estate from apparel use to lifestyle use is apparent.

Desirable tenants for malls and shopping centers now include grocery, fitness, entertainment, and medical. Centers with a grocery anchor reliably sell for lower cap rates than those without a grocer, showing the market's appetite for lifestyle-based retail real estate. With prime real estate, there are also ample redevelopment opportunities with multifamily housing and office space to bring potential customers closer to the property. Tanger enjoys none of these benefits.

Conclusion

While I have no problem with the balance sheet and the valuation entices me, I have no interest in purchasing Tanger's shares. Long term, I struggle to see the viability of the factory outlet model. The nature of Tanger's capital structure means that equity holders will be left holding the bag as Tanger's centers decline in value. If a discount to NAV truly exists, management cannot quickly dispose of assets to close the gap.

While Tanger seems like the perfect contrarian play, there are much better assets than outlet centers for investment. Declining same-center NOI is a bright red flag in my analysis. Investors are better off deploying capital in the retail real estate owners who can lease at attractive spreads and grow same-center NOI. With plenty of retail real estate firms trading at modest-to-steep discounts to NAV with more liquid asset bases, I struggle to justify an investment in Tanger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.