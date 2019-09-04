General Mills: A Buy For Defense, Not For Upside Opportunity

Peers in the packaged foods sector have recently disclosed pricing softness in the U.S. and lack of traction in the pet food business.

General Mills will report earnings on September 18, and I expect to see little in terms of top-line growth or margin expansion.

General Mills (GIS) can hardly be considered an exciting stock to invest in. But given recent trade war and economic growth deceleration concerns, it could be one of the most resilient names to own - a welcome addition to a diversified portfolio, should the macroeconomic landscape deteriorate much in the next several months.

My modestly bullish stance towards the company and its shares could be further supported in a couple of weeks, when General Mills reports the results of its fiscal 1Q20 on September 18, ahead of the opening bell.

Credit: Bakery And Snacks

On the fiscal first-quarter results

I believe this will be a particularly tough quarter for the Minneapolis-based packaged foods company, at least judging by the recent performance of peers J.M. Smucker (SJM) and Kraft Heinz (KHC). While the latter has its own internal issues to work through, the former provided a discouraging read on the health of the pet food industry, one of General Mills' key growth engines, and demand for snack products.

The good news is that the Street expects revenues to land slightly below flat vs. fiscal 1Q19 at $4.09 billion, which I find consistent with the declining volume trend in core products like U.S. snacks and yogurt, and lack of inorganic growth contribution from Blue Buffalo - the acquisition turned one year old in April 2019. Pricing and volume mix, both weak last quarter, are the wild cards that could provide upside to de-risked expectations.

Source: 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference slides

Further down the P&L, I would be surprised to see gross margin improve much YOY. Although the slightly heavier mix of pet food sales would be a tailwind, General Mills and its less capable peers - i.e., except the high-performing and more internationally diversified Mondelēz (MDLZ) - seem to have been suffering from heavy discounting activity in the sizable U.S. market. I have few reasons to believe that the dynamic will change much this time.

Below is my estimate for fiscal 1Q20. Notice that I also assume slight bottom-line upside driven by tighter opex management that is needed in a low growth environment such as the packaged foods space. All accounted for, I find it more likely that General Mills will lag vs. beat EPS consensus of $0.77, which represents a 9% YOY growth rate assumption that I find a bit too aggressive.

Source: DM Martins Research, historical data provided by company reports

On the stock

Based on my unexciting narrative above and rich valuations depicted in the graph below, a logical conclusion is that GIS would probably be a name to avoid at current levels. This could be particularly true considering the stock's 40% run-up YTD that compares favorably against the S&P 500's (SPY) less impressive 17%.

Data by YCharts

But consistent with my recently revised stance on Kroger (KR), GIS is another good quality, defensive stock that could perform relatively well in a hypothetical environment of deteriorated macroeconomic fundamentals. In other words, while I do not necessarily expect GIS to rally much in the foreseeable future, considering low growth prospects, capped margin expansion and rich valuations, I believe the stock could still provide downside protection to a properly diversified equities portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS, KR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.