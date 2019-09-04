Lowe's Companies' (LOW) CEO Marvin Ellison on Goldman Sachs 2019 Global Retailing Conference - Transcript

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Goldman Sachs 2019 Global Retailing Conference September 4, 2019 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Marvin Ellison – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Denton – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kate McShane – Goldman Sachs

Kate McShane

Okay. Thank you. We’re going to get started. I’m very glad to be able to introduce Lowe’s today. It’s been almost exactly a year since we first heard from Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO, after he first took on the position at the company. Since that time, we’ve seen some very nice comp acceleration, and the gap between them and of their closest competitor has been closing as a result of new store initiatives, new brands and more engagement with the pro customer. I am happy to be sitting on stage today again with Marvin; and David Denton, the CFO of Lowe’s. Marvin is going to open with a few comments, and then we’ll sit down for a fireside chat. We’ll open it up at the end for about 10 minutes for audience questions.

Thanks for joining us. Thanks, Marvin.

Marvin Ellison

Good morning. A pleasure to be here with you today. And in this really challenging retail landscape that we’re in, we’re very fortunate Lowe’s operate in a sector that still has very strong demand. To capture the opportunity we have in front of us, we’re focusing on what we call retail fundamentals, and these are just key foundational elements that we think all retailers must be good at. We’ve also assembled a leadership team with deep home improvement and retail experience, something that was severely lacking in the past years at Lowe’s.

And so to deliver on our commitment on retail fundamentals, we’re focused on four strategic initiatives. The first one, we’re calling it merchandising excellence. We describe merchandising excellence as the ability to put in merchandise services teams which drive reset execution in the stores that are vendor funded in addition to driving productivity from a bay maintenance standpoint. We also staffed to fuel merchandising teams, and this is important for us to drive localization and space productivity in our stores. And we’re working aggressively to improve our online experience. So we are building a plan to create a best-in-class digital and online presence, and we’ll do that over the next couple of years.

The second strategic initiative is operational efficiency, and we define this as simplifying our store environment so that we can unlock operating profit and we can also improve the customer experience concurrently. And we’re going to deliver this by leveraging the more than 85,000 mobile devices that we’ve deployed in our stores, so giving our associates for the first time real-time visibility to data without having to leave the sales floor.

We’re also monetizing our scheduling and our payroll allocation system. We had a very primitive system in how we schedule and how we deploy the assets of our associates’ time in the stores, and we’ve now modernized that and will be rolling it out to the entire company in the latter part of the year. This will do a couple of things. It’s going to allow us to leverage payroll but also drive improvement in service at the same time.

The third initiative is supply chain transformation. The best way to think about Lowe’s current supply chain infrastructure is we built the supply chain to ship product from distribution centers to stores and from suppliers to stores. But in a world of modern retailing, we need an omnichannel view. So we’re in the process of modernizing our entire supply chain to also service jobsites for pro customers and deliver seamlessly to the homes of customers. This is something that we’re embarking upon, and we’re making progress.

And our final strategic initiative, we call it customer engagement where it’s largely focused on servicing our professional customer. So today, we estimate that roughly 20% to 25% of our total sales are with the pro customer. This is a very important customer segment because on average, a pro customer spends 5.5 times more in annual sales than a do-it-yourself customer, and so improving this customer drives productivity throughout the entire store and online.

And so we’re addressing these customer needs by a couple of fundamental things we’re doing. First, we’re improving our investments in inventory, and we call this job lot quantities, having the ability for the pro to have what they need at the right levels in the stores. And we’re also staffing into Pro desk and the pro area with department supervisors in a very consistent staffing model. We’re doing other basic things like preferred parking under the canopy of pros, and we’re making sure that we are there to service them from a loading and unloading standpoint. I know these initiatives sound really simple, but for a pro customer, time is money. And simple service-related initiatives and having inventory on hand are keys toward improving this customer, and this is phase one of a multi-phase process with the pro.

So as you think about these four strategic initiatives, our merchandising excellence, operational efficiency, supply chain transformation and customer engagement, we think these are foundational elements of our future improvement of our business. If you go back to Q2, we delivered a 3.2% U.S. comp despite lumber deflation and some difficult weather early in the quarter. And this demonstrates that our momentum is actually taking hold and these retail fundamentals are actually starting to allow us to move the business forward.

If you look at the fact that we had positive sales comps in all 50 geographic regions, it also reflects that we’re seeing improvement across the entire business. And this success is driven in large part by improving elements of the business that historically have underperformed, elements of the pro customer, which I talked about, but also merchandising categories such as paint, millwork and decor. Lowe’s has historically really performed poorly relative to the competitive landscape in these areas, and we’re now seeing these areas lead the company’s performance.

Look, we’re also encouraged that we delivered improved gross margin in the quarter, and we’re pleased that the margin improvement showed trajectory improvement throughout the quarter, which gives us confidence that we can continue the momentum into the back half of the year. We’re very confident in our strategic initiatives, and as we enter the back half of the year, our expectation is we’ll have strong top line performance while we continue to deliver margin improvement. We’re also excited about the next couple of years because we believe, over the next several years, we can deliver an operating margin of 12% with a return on invested capital of 35%.

So thank you for your time. And David and I will now be prepared to take any questions you have for us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kate McShane

Thank you again for joining us. Since we’re kind of at that year mark, Marvin, from when you first addressed The Street for the first time, I wondered if you could maybe reflect a little bit on the past year and what examples you can maybe give us of initiatives that have worked very well and were maybe better than your expectations and then maybe some initiatives that were not quite up to expectations.

Marvin Ellison

Before we start, I want – just like to say we send our prayers out to a lot of the victims in the Bahamas of the horrific storm damage that happened in the last couple of days. And as we know, Hurricane Dorian is still not finished, and so we send our prayers and wishes out to all the individuals and communities that have been and will be impacted by the storm, and we’re working hard to make sure we’re responding to the community needs.

So to answer your question, it’s been a year of kind of like the tale of two years. And this moved by really fast, but just pleased with the fact that we probably put this company through more changes from an operating structure and leadership changes and strategic initiatives of any company I can remember of this size that actually have a strong balance sheet. We felt it was necessary because we’ve fallen behind, and it was important for us to just clearly outline our mission forward, but then to make sure that we had the right strategic initiatives in place so that we can start to show progress.

So as we think about areas where we’re really kind of pleasantly surprised, we’ve made great progress in the Pro business. And as I mentioned in my prepared comments, very critically important, customers 5.5 times more valuable than do-it-yourself customer, and that customer drives productivity throughout the entire store, so very pleased with that.

Pleased with the leadership team we’ve assembled. As I mentioned, we went out and we hired very seasoned executives in the home improvement space, but also real strong retail leaders, like Dave Denton, come in to take significant roles to help us modernize and professionalize how we drive this business. And so the leadership team really merged well together, and the team works with great effort. And they’re very collegial and we make decisions together. And I’ve been pleased with just the overall leadership dynamics of the team.

And just pleased with the business, I mean Q1 was a disappointment because we had some limited systems visibility to some costing changes that had taken place from us earlier. The good news is we’ve corrected that in Q2, and we’re starting to see the work in the correction efforts pay dividends. And we feel really good about the second half of the year. So overall, it’s been a good year. It’s been a year where we put a lot of effort, but we have a great company, great balance sheet. We have the capital available to make the right investments, and we’re going to make those investments pay out for us.

Kate McShane

Okay, thank you. Maybe if I could drill into the pro because you have highlighted how important it is to get that right, and you’ve highlighted the investment in job lot quantities as well as the rollout of dedicated lowers – loaders, sorry, to assist pros are important. Is there one initiative that’s driven the most traction with pros so far?

Marvin Ellison

Well, I will say probably it’s the investment in job lot inventory. Retail is a very basic business, and sometimes, we can just get in front of the needs of the customer. And so one of the first things that we did as a team is we started to do focus groups of pro customers that were loyal to us and pro customers that had defected over the years and want to understand why and what could we do with our loyal pro customers to get a larger percent of their spend. And one of the first things that came up is our anemic inventory position. Pros would come in on Monday and make a purchase, and they look at the inventory levels and make a decision that they wouldn’t be back the rest of the week because they had no confidence that we’d be in stock. And as I said, time is money.

And so as simple as that sounds, the inventory investment in job lot quantities, just sending message to the pro customers that we were serious about providing a level of service to their business that would help them to grow because they’re – these are virtually small businessmen and women that we provide a service to.

I will say in addition to that, basic things like having loading assistance. If I heard from one – probably I heard from 50 pros that the ability to leave your job site without having to take someone from the crew with you to help you load is a valuable insight because it helps their productivity by knowing they could come to your store, you have a designated loader so they don’t have to pull one of the individuals from their crew to come with them. As simple as that sounds as well, it’s a fundamental service kind of expectation that Lowe’s could not or did not do on a consistent basis.

And Dave, I don’t know if you have any other thoughts on that.

David Denton

No, I think the only other thing that I would add to that is if you’re a pro customer and you walk our stores, it wouldn’t be obvious to consumers necessarily, but we weren’t really assorted properly in the store, particularly in categories where there’s a lot of trades, whether it be plumbing or electrical, we weren’t – we really did not have the SKUs that were appropriate to service that customer. So now after having invested both in the job lot inventory but also, at the same time, expanding the assortment, we’re now able to pivot and really support those customers in a more holistic basis from that perspective.

Marvin Ellison

And what I will say, this is Phase 1. I mean this is a multi-phase process, and we understand that Phase 1 is really basic. That’s why we called it retail fundamentals. There’s nothing really overly sophisticated about it, but there are things we’ll – we’re going to be doing with more flexible delivery options. We’ll be looking at setting up loyalty programs so that we can have better identification of our pros. We’ll have better use of one-to-one marketing and CRM that will be part of this. So there are some more strategic and sophisticated elements coming. But the foundation, it was really important to get that part right for us.

Kate McShane

Okay. And just curious, now that it does seem like the job lot quantities and the basics maybe are in place, how do you get the word out to the pro? Is it that a pro comes and word-of-mouth is that things are better or is there strategic?

Marvin Ellison

Well, it’s combination of a couple of things. The first thing I’ve learned is you want to make sure that the strategy was set before you invite them in. And we had the tendency of having these pro appreciation events, and I – to me, it’s the equivalent of sending out invitations to a party with no food or drink because the pros would come in, we had no inventory, we weren’t staffed. And so we were spending effort marketing an event that was not foundationally set up to serve the pro.

And so we consciously took a step back, and we didn’t aggressively market early in the year because we had too many things to fix. We wanted to make sure that the moment we start to send the message out to the pros that there was something different at Lowe’s and we actually had made service-level improvements. And so you will see us now out with pro-specific marketing. I mean we’re doing the NFL draft, and we leverage our partnership with the NFL.

And we produced what was one of the first pro-only TV spots and buying them in, letting them know what was different about Lowe’s. And also pros spend a lot of time listening to the radio, and so we’re starting to leverage that medium more from a communication and messaging standpoint. So you’re going to see us ramp up communication to the pros a lot more. We’ve had a couple of appreciation events, and we’ve driven improvements in our sign-up of credit customers as well as our managed account customers. And that will ramp up as we continue to improve overall service levels.

David Denton

But I think also, just if you think about the pro customers, he or she moves from jobsite to jobsite, and they often use both us and our competitors in a fill-in trip. And I think there’s a real opportunity for us in the store as we build out our service model, improve our assortment and in-stock position to be able to offer that and then market to that pro customer in the in-store environment. At the same time, we’re wrapping it around a very comprehensive CRM program to really allow us to both identify that pro customer engagement in multiple facets and understand the scope of their business so we can partner more deeply with them over time.

Marvin Ellison

Yes. The pro’s roughly 20%, 25% of our total sales, and that just kind of illustrates that we have a significant opportunity to grow this customer. And it’s not growing the customer to try to hit an artificial target. It’s just more about creating more productivity. If we can take the same stores, the same physical environment with the same expense base and we can create more trips, more transactions, it’s just a productivity loop that we’re starting to see happen, and that customer allows you to drive space productivity around the store and throughout multiple categories. And that’s something, as a company, that we lost sight of the last seven years, and now we’re starting to get the focus back.

Kate McShane

Okay, thank you. And just, I think, another pro question. But the CRAFTSMAN brand, getting that into your store has been a big deal, I think. Lots of questions around this. So I just wondered if you were – when it comes to that, and you have competitors that already sell it, how do you focus on exclusivity; again, how you’re differentiated? And what’s the next brand that’s within your sight?

Marvin Ellison

So let’s talk about CRAFTSMAN. I think that probably the most pleasant surprise when we look at the customers that come to Lowe’s to buy CRAFTSMAN product is roughly 60% of those customers are new to Lowe’s. So to me, it’s irrelevant about being exclusive. Anytime you can bring in a new customer – that is the most difficult thing to do in any retail environment, is bringing in new customer and getting them to choose you over all the other options out there. And so the CRAFTSMAN brand has been incredibly powerful in the attraction of expanding our customer base.

In addition to that, it’s allowed us to have a really strong performance the first half of the year in not only tools but outdoor power equipment. I mean we have the best lineup in outdoor power equipment with CRAFTSMAN, Husqvarna, John Deere, and that’s just a powerful assortment that we could serve all types of customers.

As far as the next brand, I mean, our merchants are always working to talk to potential brand partners to see if we can provide a business case for them to come and patronize us from a service perspective as a supplier. And so more to come on that, I mean we’ve had some great successes. We’ve had an exclusive with Little Giant Ladder Systems, which is huge. We have some other announcements we’ll be making in the latter part of the year. DEWALT, the number one brand in power tools, announced an exclusive launch with us on brushless power tools.

So there are so many positives coming throughout the year, and our merchants are working hard not only to attract new brands but to take our current brands and to create more innovation and to just broaden the entire platform, so a lot to come.

David Denton

Yes. One thing that’s been interesting about bringing CRAFTSMAN into this footprint is that you’ve looked at it and it’s actually not cannibalizing other brands. It’s actually lifted entire categories when we leaned into it. So I think it’s a real show of the power of the platform that we have. And as we continue to expand out our brand footprint, we can actually drive the category performance in totality, not just trading off one brand versus another within our unit.

Kate McShane

Okay. We have one more company-specific question, and then I have to ask about the outlook, the macro outlook.

Marvin Ellison

Sure.

Kate McShane

So I think, again, we talked about this a little bit with the inventory management. You’ve rolled out your predicted – sorry, predictable delivery initiative this year that you’ve highlighted as an opportunity to lower safety stock. So I wondered if you could maybe walk us through what that opportunity is, why it’s important.

Marvin Ellison

Sure. So I’ll take the first part, and I’ll let Dave add any additional comments. So when you think about retail, for us, when we address the most obvious issue that existed in the company that was impacting customer service in a negative way, was hurting our ability to take traffic and convert it into transaction, it was out-of-stock, probably the worst in-stock position of any major retailer in the U.S., and that’s not an exaggeration. And so the first step was to take the initiative to invest in inventory to improve the out-of-stock position in pros with job lot quantity and just really throughout the store.

The second issue is once you’re in stock, the question is how do you stay replenished? How do you stay in stock as you sell the product? And our supply chain, candidly, was very rudimentary and not very sophisticated. And so we made the decision to add not only in-stock but safety stock. And as the old saying goes in retail, to stay in stock, you either flow goods or you stow goods, and we were stowing goods. We were stocking a lot of product in the stores because we were not confident that as we sold through it our supply chain can quickly get us back in stock.

We piloted what we call predictable delivery, and it’s a very basic process where we look at rate of sale by store, by SKU, by category and we determine how often we should flow product to the stores, not looking at it from the lens of the supply chain only. Because at the beginning of last year, the supply chain looked at their process in a vacuum and it looked at only their performance metrics, not end to end how it benefited the stores from an in-stock, sales and profit perspective.

So now we’ve developed a process whereby store, by category, we understand the velocity of flow needed to keep it in stock. And because of that, we can now reduce the amount of safety stock. So we’re stowing less product, and we’re flowing more product. That is an ongoing initiative that we’ll be rolling out in the second half. So we will see benefits throughout the second half and into 2020, but this is a – this is one of many initiatives we’ll put in place to help us manage inventory as we get into 2020.

David Denton

So if you look at the company’s inventory level, we actually knew going into 2019 we were going to increase inventories at a pace much greater than the sales velocity because of the out-of-stock situation. As we cycle to the back half of this year, as Marvin indicated, we’re going to improve our performance within the stores and within our distribution network. So we should see turns begin to improve. At the same time, because of how we’re now flowing product in support of the selling season really for next year, we’re going to probably buy inventory a bit earlier than previous years.

So we’re going to have more inventory on the water as we cycle into the back half of the year, thus offsetting probably the gains that we have through our distribution network. So look at 2019 as an area of probably not much improvement from where we are from an inventory level perspective, but be really positioned as we cycle into 2020 to begin to harvest some of these productivity initiatives across our platform.

Kate McShane

Okay, thank you. We’re asking four questions of all the management teams that are with us over the next two days. And the first question is just about the environment and your prediction or your thoughts about the second half of 2019 relative to recent results, if things will be better, worse or the same.

Marvin Ellison

Well, from a macro perspective, we feel really good about the indicators that support the home improvement environment. And so I’ll share a couple of key macro measurements that we look at, and I’ll let Dave jump to provide any additional thoughts. But for home improvement, we obviously look at more housing-related macro indicators, things like the home appreciation. And for us, as home prices go up in value, that’s actually a good indicator for us because the more value you see in your home, the more apt you are to invest in it.

Secondly, the age of your home. So an aging housing stock is very important for us because as your home ages, you’re going to either make improvements or upgrade or you’re going to have to fix, from a maintenance standpoint, things that break quite candidly. The other thing that we look at are just really broad indicators like unemployment. Unemployment is still at historical low levels. And also, we look at the discretionary versus non-discretionary spend in our store.

And so if you think about Lowe’s for a second, roughly two-third of what we sell we view as nondiscretionary. I mean these are things that you just have to have. If your refrigerator breaks, you have to replace it. If your roof is leaking, you have to fix it. And so two-third of what we sell is virtually nondiscretionary. And so we look very closely at the discretionary categories and how are those categories performing.

And so as we look at that for the year and we look at the projection for the second half of the year, we feel very confident that those discretionary categories are holding up really well to levels that give us confidence that the consumer feels good about their economic situation because of their level of spend. And so looking at those basic indicators give us confidence. In addition to the fact that we have a very clear strategy, we have a very detailed capital allocation process. And we believe that the early indicators in Q1 and Q2 demonstrates that we’re starting to pick up some momentum, and we think that’s tied to a good execution and a favorable economic backdrop.

David Denton

Just a couple of other points in that. So obviously, the low interest rate environment, I think, is constructive for our sector as well. I think there’s nothing better than kind of real-time performance, understanding kind of how our stores and our online business is performing day in and day out and very strong indicators and very strong demand across all of our categories. We do watch a little bit, I’ll say, at the high price points, are people trading down from, let’s say, $1,000 purchase to an $800 purchase. We’re not seeing – we’re actually seeing demand in high-ticket items actually accelerate, not decelerate. So I think, at the moment, the back half of the year looks pretty strong from a macro perspective as we sit here today.

Kate McShane

That’s very helpful. Thank you. The other question that we’re asking – or the second question we’re asking is levers to mitigate tariffs. Which do you feel are the most impactful: is it moving production? Is it vendor negotiations? Or is it pricing or some combination?

Marvin Ellison

Well, I think it’s some combination. It’s no surprise that the larger you are as a company, the more leverage you have with all three of those things. So for us, we were spending a lot of time with our supplier partners making sure that we are understanding steps we can take along with them to address your manufacturing locations and how agile are you in moving or have you built strategic plans in place to limit your risk by being too dominant in one country. So we’ve been working on that for a while.

But as it comes to accepting cost increases, I mean, we’re spending a lot of time with our supplier partners ensuring that there is shared responsibility along those lines because we both win when we can provide the customers with value. And so we’re working to ensure that we’re doing that. So it is a combination of all three of those things. And Q2, for us, is a good indicator that we have a unique opportunity to be more strategic with pricing because one of the key initiatives that we’ve deployed in Q2 that allowed us to improve our gross margin from our Q1 performance was just taking a more strategic approach with pricing.

And as we think about pricing architecture of head or tail, head being most price sensitive, tail being least price sensitive, you have to understand that pricing architecture so you can make those strategic changes without impacting your value perception with the consumer and without degrading your units. And we’re managing through those things, and I think we did a nice job in Q2.

David Denton

I think the only thing I’d add to that is what’s also important is you understand everything involved in effecting the cost of a product. Obviously, tariff is one component of the costs that we talked about is rising. At the same token, you have many commodities around the globe that’s actually decreasing from a cost perspective. And so understanding kind of how – what’s involved in making that product and the cost complement in detail is really important as you sit down to negotiate and understand what is the best price that you can accept and what is the opportunity you have to push back in some areas.

Marvin Ellison

And to Dave’s point, the ability to deconstruct the actual cost based on what it takes to manufacture a particular product is something that Lowe’s has historically not been very good at, and that’s something that we’ve gotten a lot better at. And we’re going to continue to improve upon that because it is critically important, when you sit down across the table from a supplier who’s asking for a cost increase, to determine if your model provides the same output as their model, and that’s where we have a lot of discussion on the give and take.

Kate McShane

Okay. Thank you. My third question is around inventory, which we’ve already talked about, so I’m going to skip that. And then the last one is about store base. Do you expect your store base to be larger or smaller over the next two years?

Marvin Ellison

So if you look at last year, we did a portfolio review of the entire company, and I think we ended up closing 31 stores. One of the toughest decisions in retail is the decision to close a store. So we made that tough decision last year. As we look at our business going forward, we can see adding four to five stores a year for strategic fill-in opportunities. There are some markets that were – we don’t have a strong presence in, and we think that with improved business model, we can go into some of these markets and we can be successful.

But anything above that, we don’t see the growth of Lowe’s being driven by square footage. We see growth being driven by more productive existing stores and by making our existing stores more efficient from a sales per square foot, from a payroll per square foot perspective and overall profitability. So very few new stores, more focused on driving productivity of the existing fleet, and we think a combination of those factors will determine our future.

Kate McShane

Okay. Great. We have a few minutes here, and we want to open it up to the audience. There are mics being passed around. So if you can just raise your hand so they can bring the mic over to you, that would be helpful.

Unidentified Analyst

To follow up on the earlier conversation relative to the major home remodeling market, which is down from its peak of 2006. Fixed residential investment is still low. Housing turnover may be ticking up a little bit, and appreciation is maybe 4% versus 5%, 6%, 7%. This will all turn. What are you doing now to position yourselves as the go-to place for those major kitchen and bath remodeling efforts?

Marvin Ellison

I think the first thing we’re doing is we’re investing in our store environment. We have two really large capital projects that are underway. One is resetting our flooring department, which is a critical component to home improvement and home renovation. And I think the last time we did a company-wide flooring reset was a decade ago, give or take. And we also have a large capital project in kitchens, where we’re modernizing and putting in what I would call modular kitchen displays. And the reason why that’s important is because as styles and trends change, we’ll have the ability now, when we put these more modular displays in, to more quickly adjust to modern countertops, cabinet fronts without having to blow the whole department up. And that’s the same with flooring.

Our new flooring area is going to be totally modular and very agile so we could make easier adjustments to trend shifts and changes. And you’re going to see us continue to improve our in-store environment in what we call these decor categories because these are categories that, historically, Lowe’s has been market-leading in, and over the years, we kind of lost our way. And we’re making the right level of leadership investments in all those areas. And now we’re making the capital improvements, and we think we’ll be well positioned for any change into the future when demand continues to grow in those areas.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible]. I look at the company you guys acquired called Boomerang Commerce. Obviously, a very data-driven retail analytics platform. Can you talk about – a little bit about your their data initiatives behind pricing as well as inventory allocation and optimization of supply chain in general, please?

Marvin Ellison

Well, specifically to Boomerang, we’ve been very candid that our pricing architecture is not modern that one of our issues in Q1 is that we didn’t have really good visibility to some of the cost increases that have been taken months and months earlier and the merchant team did not have the ability to quickly adjust and to make the proper shifts in retail pricing because of that. So we have a two-step process. The first step is we’re developing a new price management system that we’re going to deploy in the company in the fourth quarter.

We’ve been working on this for many months, but it is going to be ready and implemented in Q4. In the first half of next year, we’re going to take the data analytics portion of the Boomerang acquisition and we’re going to merge that with our price management architecture. So right now, we’re behind most modern retailers. Q4, we’ll be catching up. In 2020, we think we move to a best-in-class position because of the retail analytics platform merging with our price management system. And that’s our plan for the next 12 months.

So there’s a lot of work ahead of us, but we think it takes us from being behind to ahead of most retailers just in a 12-month span. In addition to that, we have a lot of work being done on our digital side. I mean we delivered in the second quarter a 3.2% positive comp in the U.S. with 4% growth online. And we purposely slowed the growth of online because we have so many initiatives underway to improve the front side of the site. One is replatform the entire site to Google Cloud in addition to a lot of changes to search, navigation and checkout. Those are underway.

And so as we improve upon that, we think that we’ll see a dramatic growth improvement in online the second half of next year based on all the work. And then the whole digital architecture and all of the elements of that will follow from a pricing, from a digital perspective, from a customer one-to-one marketing, all of these things combined, there’s a lot of work being put into all of those areas of the business.

Kate McShane

Are there any other questions? Okay. Well, thank you, Dave and Marvin, for being with us today, for spending time with us.

Marvin Ellison

Thank you.