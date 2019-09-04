Addus HomeCare To Acquire Hospice Partners Of America For $130 Million

The acquisition also provides an entry point into the large Texas market.

With the deal ADUS continues to execute its strategy of acquiring firms in existing markets to enhance its integrated delivery model.

Addus HomeCare said it will acquire Hospice Partners of America for $130 million in cash.

Quick Take

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) announced it has agreed to acquire Hospice Partners of America for $130 million.

Hospice Partners of America operates as a multi-state hospice and palliative care provider.

ADUS looks to have paid a premium for the deal, which will add to its integrated care delivery model and provide an entry point into the large Texas market.

Target Company

Birmingham, Alabama-based Hospice Partners was founded in 2008 and serves about 1,000 patients daily through 21 locations across Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Texas and Virginia, as well as an annual revenue of about $55 million.

Management is headed by CEO Norma English, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at CareSouth Homecare Professionals.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by IBISWorld, the US hospice and palliative care centers industry is expected to reach $29 billion by 2019, representing a decrease at an annualized rate of 0.2% between 2014 and 2019.

Until 2013, the hospice and palliative care facilities industry had been growing rapidly due to government funding, increase in the elderly US population, rising healthcare expenditure as well as a general shift toward at-home end-of-life care.

According to data from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in 2016 about 1.2 million Americans received hospice services while the average amount of time spent in hospice was 71 days.

During the forecast period, Medicare and Medicaid funding is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% while the number of adults aged 65 and over in the US is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 3.2%.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ADUS disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $130.0 million in cash and said it expects to pay for the deal via its revolving credit facility.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, ADUS had $54.8 million in cash and equivalents and $119.3 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt represented $36.2 million.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($6.1 million).

In the past 12 months, ADUS’ stock price has risen 32.6% vs. the U.s. Healthcare industry’s fall of 8.6 % and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 1.1%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises have been positive in all of the last twelve quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen to a two-year high, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

ADUS is acquiring Hospice Partners to increase its penetration of healthcare services in existing markets and provide an entry into the large Texas market.

As Dirk Allison, president and CEO of Addus stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition is consistent with, and supports our strategy of adding hospice services in markets where we already have a personal care presence. Since the acquisition of Ambercare in 2018, we have been looking for additional opportunities to expand our hospice services, and we are delighted to have this opportunity to combine a well-regarded hospice operation like Hospice Partners of America with our existing operations. Importantly, this will also provide a strategic initial entry for Addus into the Texas market, which will provide potential growth opportunities.

ADUS is paying a revenue multiple of approximately 2.36x for the deal. A basket of publicly-held healthcare support services companies, as tallied by the NYU Stern school in early January 2019, indicated a Price/Sales multiple of 0.52x, so the deal looks rich by comparison from a valuation perspective.

The company recently acquired Alliance Home Health Care, a hospice, home health and personal care provider in New Mexico, and Foremost Home Care, a personal care provider in New York City, so the transaction appears to be part of a larger strategy to take advantage of what management believes are favorable opportunities to solidate operations and provide a more integrated set of care services.

Although the deal for Hospice Partners doesn’t appear cheap, I expect to see more acquisitions by management, both in existing and high opportunity markets where it can create an integrated care delivery network.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.