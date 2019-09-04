Intel's (INTC) Management on Citi Global Tech Conference - Transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Citi Global Tech Conference September 4, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Jason Grebe – Corporate Vice President, General Manager, Cloud Platforms and Technology Group

Jason Grebe

Yes. Sure. Good morning, everybody.

Unidentified Analyst

Starting off with the toughest question, and it'll get easier from there.

Jason Grebe

I appreciate that. We feel really, really good about our product road map right now. We have a full road map of products, starting with our Cascade Lake processor on 14 nanometer, that will be ramped at the beginning of this year. That product has a slew of product features in the product. For example, we have DL boost technology in a product, which is inference technology built into the CPU. We have Optane persistent memory, which we'll talk a little bit about later, which is a custom DIMM platform for – only works on our Cascade Lake CPU in our future generation products. It's basically having us redesign our memory architecture between storage and memory. Only available on Cascade Lake and future generation processors.

We continue to have software advancements that we've been working on for decades with the cloud customers. And then beyond that, we have our library support, all our optimization work that we drive. And we have a full slate of products from everything from $100 CPUs up to multi-thousand dollar CPUs. We have custom SKUs for our cloud customers and we have products that are specifically designed for both networking and comms in the cloud segment. So overall, we feel fantastic about our product road map and we're really excited for the next couple of years.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. A lot of stuff to chew on there, how do you feel, specifically, about your performance versus the competition? And then maybe for those in the audience that aren't as technically savvy as yourself, what are the metrics we should be looking at? Is it still – I don't think it's spec in/spec out for you anymore, what should we be looking at as we sift through all the testing websites like Tom's Hardware?

Jason Grebe

Yes. It's really complicated because in the cloud specifically, it's all about what applications we're trying to run, what TCO they're trying to get and what performance pullout they're trying to get. So at the end of the day, what we do in Intel is we work directly with our customers with application-specific engineering folks to make sure we optimize the application that the cloud folks are running. So it's beyond just a benchmark of data, it's really about what workload or application you're trying to run and how you get the best TCO performance out of that application. So we spend a lot of time not only on the hardware side, but also on the software side making sure we're optimizing how that application actually is tuned and how it runs.

And for us, that is really – a really big investment not just in the hardware development side, but also on the ground, sitting in the labs and working with our customers day in and day out to tune that application, which it runs most efficiently.

Unidentified Analyst

And then you talked about all the other kind of things you do around the processor to increase stability. Maybe just talk about the peripherals and what happens outside or around the processor that Intel is working on and that also goes into the, I guess, the decision from a customer's point of view.

Jason Grebe

Yes. Sure. So we not only sell microprocessors, which most people know, but what we're really trying to focus on is how we win all the silicon in the data center. And that's everything from Optane persistent memory product line which we previously talked about. It is on the NIC and connectivity side. It goes on the SSDs and the storage side. So it's the full gamut of products and we're getting into some of the ASICs from a training and inference perspective and then down the road also we're also getting into the GPU business.

So where we're really excited is if there's a piece of silicon in the data center, if it's computing or storing data, we really want to have a play there and we're really pushing our R&D spend to get beyond just the CPU and get into the entire portfolio of products out there.

Unidentified Analyst

And if we look at your share in the data center, it's still in the 90s. If we go back to, I guess, the Opteron, the previous time where your competitor was gaining market share, it was much more chunkier. And this time it's been a little more, I guess, a steady, there's steady gain but a lot less. What's changed since then? Why is – why did it use to be chunkier and now it's just this kind of like steady share gain? And what are you guys doing to combat that?

Jason Grebe

Yes. If you ask Intel, what we would say is we have roughly 20%, 25% share of the total semiconductor business – or market from a silicon perspective. So we're really trying to reposition ourselves from just our CPU MSS to how much total silicon sales are going to the data center. And that's why we're pushing that R&D portfolio out beyond just the CPU. On the CPU side specifically, we have enjoyed MSS in the 90% range for a long time and we're going to continue to defend where we're at today and continue to push forward.

Unidentified Analyst

How much, I guess, opportunity exists outside the CPU in terms of silicon?

Jason Grebe

There's a ton of silicon both in the CPU, if you look at our networking business where we only have mid-20% type of share, we continue to gain share on the CPU basis. But outside the CPU, from a connectivity perspective, memory perspective, silicon photonics, all the broad portfolio of products that we're delivering, we have very low market segment share and a great opportunity to grow revenue there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And so you talked about your core CPU market, you're still in the 90s. I mean you lost a little bit of share, but you're still in the 90s, so how does Intel look at that? Is this – are we hitting the red panic button? Or is it let's work on this a little bit? Or maybe give us a sense of what's going on internally. And then what are you guys are doing to stop that or gain back market share? Is this more trying to just maintain the market share? What's the strategy there?

Jason Grebe

Yes. We're definitely not hitting the red panic button. We believe we've been in this business for multiple decades. We have fantastic customer relationships and we're extremely deep with these customers on an engineering perspective. Obviously, there's business choices that get made and we're going to select what we choose, where we're going to go deeper on some pricing issues and deeper on some product development issues. But at the end of the day, we're really comfortable with where we're at and we're going to make every decision on a case-by-case basis. There's not going to be some type of wholesale change in our strategy as we go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And if we look at, I guess, the cloud overall, since that's your main business, why has growth in the cloud slowed? And is it more of just inventory or has the actual end market slowed?

Jason Grebe

Yes. Good question. So let me take you back to 2018. 2018, overall, the cloud grew at 40% which exceeded our expectations for cloud growth last year. So as we were coming into last year, that obviously was much higher than we thought from a growth rate perspective. As we were coming into Q4 of 2018, the cloud market started to slow down. We recognized that and we kind of called a muted first half for cloud revenue when we thought the second half of 2019 would be much stronger than the first half of 2019. And that's about how it's playing out. We did have some inventory overhang and some capacity built in 2018, that has now kind of found its way home and drained through in the first half of 2018 – or first half of 2019.

And in the second half of 2019 we've seen buying patterns come back to where we thought they would be. So we feel pretty good about our call. The order patterns from our customers, our checks in the ODM channels and OxM channels seem to corroborate our story that first half was kind of an inventory drain, burn-off of the 2018 kind of big year and then the second half of 2019 starting a little bit stronger.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think we can be back to a whatever normal run rate is by next year? Or is that anybody's guess?

Jason Grebe

Our current forecast is, in the long term, that we'll continue to push back to these historical growth rates for cloud over the next five year window, whether it's in the second half of 2019 or first half of 2020 we'll kind of see, but we're really bullish on the segment in general and we still believe those growth rates are there.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in hindsight, why do you think cloud went bananas last year?

Jason Grebe

I think there was a couple of things. I think there was a big build-out of Skylake platforms in the marketplace, which was good. I think the tax incentives in the first half of the year were good for investments. I think people were really trying to get ahead of the second half of 2018 from a consumer perspective and they just got over their skis a little bit from a purchasing perspective. It was really a hardware year. This year, they focused a little bit more on construction and buildings, and then hopefully, they'll fill out these buildings as we go throughout the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And if you look at kind of the underlying growth of the cloud, did that change last year? And do you think it's, like, permanently changing? Or do you think it's always been roughly the same where we just had a bit of a growth spurt and then this year you're going to be below the trend line and then at some point, we get back to.

Jason Grebe

I think if you go back and look at a five year growth CAGR kind of number, you'll probably see it's been pretty smooth over the last five years and what you find in the cloud is it's very lumpy. We have quarters of buying and then quarters of consumption. Half years of buying, half years of consumption. I think 2018 just proved out to be a real boomer year for us and then 2019 was kind of a drain year. But if you look at systemically across the last couple of years, it's been pretty consistent.

Unidentified Analyst

One other thing I want to touch on before we get on the cloud, in terms of the silicon outside the CPU, what would you say is your biggest opportunity there?

Jason Grebe

I’d probably say Optane persistent memory is probably our largest. We have, obviously, no market segment share in the memory business today. There's a big spend there in this data center, north of $10 billion. We have a unique custom part that we're driving in there that has great performance benefit. That is really something only Intel could deliver so we're really excited about that product line.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. We'll talk about Optane in a second, sorry, just to switch gears back to the cloud, I guess, you mentioned that some of the customer order rates have come back. Anything else give you confidence that things are recovering back to normal in the cloud, especially for the second half?

Jason Grebe

No. It's more of the ODM channel, the OxM channel and the customer demand rates on us have been very steady and actually inching up a little bit as we went throughout the year, which is what we thought would happen. So everything that we thought would play out from a signal perspective from end customers is starting to play out.

Unidentified Analyst

And maybe compare and contrast how the cloud is supposed to go this year and then on the enterprise side?

Jason Grebe

Yes. The enterprise markets really struggled in the first half. A lot of that has to do with what we've seen in PRC. Our enterprise segment in…

Unidentified Analyst

Can you explain what PRC is?

Jason Grebe

I'm sorry, in China. And we've been very soft in enterprise. Cloud has accelerated in the second half. We're still hopeful on enterprise, but we're not assuming that enterprise rebounds in a big way in the second half and a lot of it has to do with macroeconomic uncertainty and trade wars and things like that, so a little bit more cautious on enterprise and a little bit more bullish on cloud.

Unidentified Analyst

And just refresh us on the rough split between cloud and enterprise, is it 50-50 these days? Or…

Jason Grebe

Yes. Basically, between comms and cloud, around 60% of our volume and enterprise is around 40%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. And then what’s the – I guess what’s the difference in the sale or in the customer approach from enterprise versus cloud or hyperscaler?

Jason Grebe

Yes. Good question. So the cloud folks are our most technical, savviest customer base, I would argue. They're also in a hypercompetitive environment where the IT shop is their business model and they are trying to figure out a way to differentiate themselves versus the other cloud service providers. They're much more open to trying out new technology to going first, to going early, to experiment with Intel. And I would also say their openness to have us to experiment within their product stack, to build products specifically for them, that are customized for them is extremely important for us. Just to give you a scale, most of the volume – over 50% of the volume that we sell into the cloud is custom SKUs, so they're off-road map SKUs. The cloud service providers have specifically asked Intel to tailor for their workloads and for their environments.

On the enterprise side, you're basically trying to have a CIO figure out a way to get business value out of IT, where on the cloud side, it's really about IT is their entire business portfolio and they're much more, I would say, open to driving new technologies much sooner.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And so with cloud kind of rebounding nicely and then enterprise still being a little sluggish, are you seeing any signs that enterprise is coming back? Or do you think that's more of a next year type of phenomenon and maybe just takes – what will come in for that?

Jason Grebe

Yes. Right now, we're not forecasting a big rebound in enterprise in 2019. We'll see about 2020, we haven't gone out that far from a guide perspective. But we're not expecting anything large in the second half of 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just to dovetail with your description of the typical hyperscaler customer, I have this theory, and since you're the expert, I'm going to test it out on you. So it seems like that if you talk to the guy at Google or at AWS or Facebook, they are largely utilizing ODMs. They're kind of doing everything on their own. They might actually be buying the processer from you versus going through some sort of middleman. And it seems to me that for whatever reason, they really took charge in terms of the buying patterns last year. So I was wondering, do you think it makes sense that one of the reasons we saw so much strength last year was you got these five or six guys that are essentially controlling the cloud, they're all buying things on their own.

Maybe they haven't had as much experience with just how to buy a processor, and given the shortages you had, just ended up buying way too much last year and then this year they're sort of digesting everything. But as you said, it's bouncing back a little bit quicker than normal. Does that make sense? Or am I crazy? I'm probably crazy, anyway.

Jason Grebe

Yes. No, it's not. I'm not going to call you crazy in front of your constituents. But I would say it's – the supply chain is still being built out for the cloud service providers as they figure out their OxM partners and channels that they use. The other thing that they're trying to balance all the time is how much software optimization that they're going to get versus the need for new hardware. So they have a very difficult equation to run, which is basically how much workload growth am I going to get, how much hardware do I need and how much software optimization am I going to get to offset the hardware need.

That equation is very difficult as workload grows, continuing to grow and it's continuing to move around the different components of the data center. So I would say beyond just the supply chain side of it, they have some complexity in how they manage their infrastructure and how soon they build out versus do they wait and see. And I think last year pretty much everyone was in the space, so let's put the capacity in place and then go fill the demand versus kind of wait and see.

Unidentified Analyst

And it sounds like you spend a lot more time and effort on the cloud even though there's only a few on the cloud customer than an enterprise customer. A lot more maintenance there for…

Jason Grebe

For me personally, it's 100% of my focus. We have another group within the Data Center Group, which just focuses on our enterprise accounts who we love just as much as our cloud accounts, but my specific focus is cloud.

Unidentified Analyst

I was talking Intel dot, dot, dot…

Jason Grebe

Yes, no. So basically on the enterprise side as well, we do the same thing where, whether you're a Dell, an HP, a Cisco or an Oracle, we have deep engineering collaboration. We're building products that those folks want. I would just say the pace on the cloud side is much, much quicker.

Unidentified Analyst

And then earlier you mentioned the sort of the custom business in the cloud, how big is that business? Maybe spend a little bit of time talking about it.

Jason Grebe

Sure. So roughly a couple of years ago, we were running at about 18% of our SKUs were custom SKUs for cloud service providers. This year, we're north of 50% on Cascade Lake, which is our latest CPU on 40 nanometer, roughly a 60% increase from prior gen. So we've continued to move into more custom space for the majority of our top 10 cloud service providers, which is fantastic for us because literally what that has us doing is sitting with our customers, our engineer is sitting side-by-side trying to figure out a specific tuning of our CPU, specific tuning of our software stack to make sure they're optimizing their workload.

And this is everything from putting specific features in for networking or specific frequency or power envelopes for specific CPUs. And then beyond that, which is kind of more customizing our existing road map, we could take their IP with our unique packaging capability and put their IP on our packages with our CPUs to drive customization that way. Or if they want to do a custom ASIC, we have a custom ASIC shop in my team that will go off and do that as well.

So our basic MO with our cloud service providers is whatever silicon they need, we want to be their silicon provider, period.

Unidentified Analyst

And does the custom business tend to be higher ASP, higher content, higher margin?

Jason Grebe

I would say it's really good business for us because we both benefit. We give them the TCO benefits that they're looking for and we spend our engineering resources where they get the biggest benefits so we both share in that.

Unidentified Analyst

And then maybe talk about how the Altera purchase or Optane or any of these other, I guess, additional bits of silicon factor into the custom business?

Jason Grebe

Yes. It’s fantastic. So we have, in my team now, we have the cloud organization that sells the Altera FPGA product line that we acquired. So when we walk into a customer and we want to talk about acceleration on an FPGA, we can talk about acceleration on the CPU, we can talk about acceleration in the smart NIC. We basically have the entire portfolio as opposed to kind of coming in with one product and trying to shoehorn that product into their data centers. So our ability to use an FPGA, one of the strategic assets of it was we can offer our customer choice and figure out what piece of silicon is going to optimize their workload. So it's a huge advantage for us.

Unidentified Analyst

And how do you sort of balance that with your other, I guess, AI initiatives? Do you find that you get a little bit of internal competition for Altera versus some other technologies or silicon you guys have? Or is it all about pushing the sled together?

Jason Grebe

Yes. That's interesting. On AI, we have a lot of different solutions. So for – on AI, we always start, first and foremost, with Xeon. We put DL boost technology in Xeon mainly focused on inference, Cascade Lake CPU. So we've improved AI performance on our basic – on our core CPU business which is fantastic. We're also investing in Nervana ASICs, which are ones focused on inference, that will be coming out in the first half of 2020. We have another ASIC from Nervana coming out focused on training, that will also come out next year as well.

So we have custom ASIC business, we have our CPU business, we have our FPGAs and our smart NIC business. And what we try to do when we go and talk to the cloud as opposed to walking in and having a competition, which means who's going to win the AI workload, is really trying to understand what their performance levels are needed, what applications they're trying to run and then we try to bring them multiple solutions and then try to figure out which one works the best. So it's a little bit of a competition, but at the end of the day, we're going to do what matters to the customer first.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So contrary to what NVIDIA says, you still have a cloud business, you're still selling into AI, right?

Jason Grebe

Yes. We love AI. We think last year alone, we generated over $1.7 billion of revenue based on AI alone within our total portfolio. So as AI continues to grow, we think it is nothing but good news for Intel in general. As workloads grow in general, there's more computing needed, more data generated, that data needs to get stored and moved and computed. We think that's fantastic for our business. So AI is a wonderful thing for Intel for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Maybe just kind of take us inside because you're the spear at the end of the – the arrow point at the end of the spear for Intel in terms of combating AI. Why are people using – why are customers using NVIDIA? And then what is Intel doing to – are you trying to gain back that market share, offer different solution, the same solution but better? Take us inside the strategy there.

Jason Grebe

Yes. Sure. So our strategy on AI is pretty straightforward. It's – we're going to start with our Xeon processor, which is our core product line. We're going to build custom ASICs for training and inference to go compete directly against our competition. We're eventually getting into the GPU business 1.5 years, two years from now. And we're going to have a full portfolio products that could service whatever AI is required. And again, from a workload perspective, we're extremely bullish on AI. We think over 70% of workloads over the next couple of years will have some type of AI.

And our strategy at Intel is to have AI in all of our silicon products from the data center all the way out to the edge including our Movidius product lines at the edge all the way back into the data center. So we're extremely bullish about our ability to compete here and gain back share.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So it sounds like maybe 1.5 years, two years from now, we'll be talking about five different types of AI products that you guys have.

Jason Grebe

At least.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Jason Grebe

We think AI is just going to be pervasive in our product line.

Unidentified Analyst

And besides Xeon, which of those do you think will be your, I guess, your most popular product or the biggest product?

Jason Grebe

It’s hard to say. I would venture probably the GPU over time would be our broadest play just because it serves more than just AI so we can into a much broader applications space. Some of the other ASICs are custom-specific built for inference or training or GPU has more broad applications, so I'd probably say GPU.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then so we danced around Optane up until now, maybe just kind of give us the value proposition on Optane and how things are working there with…

Jason Grebe

Sure. So today we're building a product that we spent the last decade trying to develop and we're finally coming to market this year, so we're super excited about this product line. It's basically Intel had to go off and create and develop a brand-new media type for Optane, which we've done. We had to go change our memory controller in our CPU and then we created our own DIMM to go compete with this Optane persistent memory product line. So we're super excited about this product line. It offers extremely high densities, 128 gig, 256 and 512 and it's persistent memory.

So what we've seen is people getting things like 8x performance on certain database workloads, 9x performance on Cassandra-type workloads. So we're really excited about the product line and the ability for it to not only have higher densities, but also be persistent, allows people to bring up their data centers and bring down their data centers and keep all the data closed and much more quickly bring back their data centers if something happens from like a power down perspective. And when you're in mission-critical type applications or you're running mission-critical type application that's extremely important.

So we're really excited about the product line. We have about 150 to 200 PoCs working right now and we’re working with ISVs to make sure that we're writing the right software for the actual DIMM that we developed. We're really excited about this year is all about making sure we have the PoCs in the market and then in 2021 when we'll start to really ramp the product line.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, this might be a better question for Rob Crooke, the crookie monster as I call him. But some people are saying that Optane could even be eventually a replacement for like DRAM or NAND. Do you think that's a possibility?

Jason Grebe

I won't comment for the cookie monster, but I will say that there's definitely two large opportunities for us. There is the data center persistent memory DIMM that we're selling out of my shop and then Optane SSDs that Rob's shop makes are both penetrating the data center at the same time using common media, one in SSD form factor, one in the DIMM form factor. We're both extremely bullish on both of those product lines. One obviously is more storage focused, one is kind of setting up a new kind of memory hierarchy between memory and storage. But at the end of the day we’re both kind of bullish on the Optane whether it's in an SSD form factor or in a DIMM form factor.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Now to get into a couple of tougher questions. We talked about Cascade Lake. So Ice Lake, that was pushed out from the first half of 2020, talk about what happened there. And then maybe give us some confidence that whatever the new time line is that you guys will be able to stick to it.

Jason Grebe

Sure. So in May, we said Ice Lake was going to ramp in the middle of 2020 and we're really targeting a June time frame for that comment. We recently updated that's going to be in the second half of 2020. And that all has to do with us trying to get more CPUs out in the 2020 timeframe than we have historically done. Typically, our strategy, in general, is to do a new CPU every four or five quarters. In 2020, we’re launching Cooper Lake in the first half, maybe here in Q1, in the first half of 2020, and then Ice Lake in the second half of 2020.

So we’re trying to ramp two CPU platforms in the same year and do the validation on the back side of the development cycle. Ice Lake is pushed out a little bit. The good news is it has 0 to do with 10 nanometer or 10 nanometer yields or 10 nanometer output. It's really on the product side of getting two CPUs out in 2020. So we're really excited right now because our – frankly, our 10 nanometer yields are ahead of where we thought they would be. So we're extremely bullish on the node at this point and it's really just having us trying to finish out two CPUs in a calendar year.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s good news on 10 nanometer. And any confidence that second half 2020, we feel pretty good, line in the sand that it's coming out?

Jason Grebe

Yes. We feel really good about our second half guide there.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And then a lot has been talked about the issues with 10 nanometer. Why do you think the yields are ahead of plan? Is it just we finally figured it out? Or…

Jason Grebe

Yes. So the quick history on 10 nanometer was typically when we go for a scaling benefit on node to node, it's been a 1.5 to 2x type range. When we went from 22 to 14, we were – we did 2.42x scaling, which was very aggressive when we pulled it off. On the next generation from 14 to 10, we went for even more scaling from 14 to 10, and in order to do that, we had to do a bunch of quad patterning, a very complicated silicon development. That caused a lot of delays and a lot of the yield issues. We've overcome all those.

The yield curves that we've been watching every week coming out of the factory, both in our development factories and our HPM factories are right on track and actually slightly ahead. So that we've kind of gotten over the learnings that we have to get over and we're ramping the process now.

Unidentified Analyst

Did EUV or lack of EUV at 10 nanometer had anything to do with the issues?

Jason Grebe

Yes, I would say the delays in EUV had us move down a multi-patterning path, which caused some of the delays for sure and now we're moving to EUV when we get to 7 nanometer.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That was my next question. So how do we feel about EUV 7 nanometer, in the bag, stone cold pipe lock?

Jason Grebe

Yes. It's done. It’s basically done. No. I feel really good about 7 nanometer. We are on a path right now to have a two-year cadence from 10 to 7. Everything from a development perspective on a power and a performance and a timing cadence perspective on 7 nanometer look really good. So we're really bullish on a 2021 product launch on 7 nanometer.

Unidentified Analyst

By the way, we do have some time left and I'd like to open it up to the audience if anybody has any questions or else I'll keep going. Anybody out there? Going once, going twice. Just to dig in a little more on EUV, what were the issues with the – at 10 nanometer to the extent you can…

Jason Grebe

I think we just weren't ready from a learning curve perspective to put it in the process development or a timing perspective and we were going to delay till 7.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And then another question I have is this is, I think, we're in the second year of this PC upturn. What is going on in PC? It's like why are PCs so strong?

Jason Grebe

Yes. PC is a great story. In my old job, I'm extremely excited about the PC business in general. We think this year the PC TAM overall is going to slightly grow. Very low growth, but growing nonetheless.

Unidentified Analyst

I'll take it.

Jason Grebe

Yes. We'll take it. And the great news is it's growing in segments that are fantastic for our product portfolio. We're continuing to see the commercial segment continuing to grow beyond expectations, which is fantastic for us. And we're also continuing to see gaming specifically continue to grow which requires high-end CPUs and all the graphics technology that we provide. So our two segments that are growing are fantastic segments for us. So we're really excited about the PC business, and the shift to mobility plays right into our sweet spot as well.

So any time you have mobile growing, commercial growing and gaming growing, it's great for Intel and it's great for the marketplace, frankly. So we're really bullish on the category. And for those who thought we were in kind of in terminal decline for a while, I think we've kind of stabilized the last couple of years.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So what's going on out there? When you talk to the customers, is it just the economy is better? We're having an upgrade cycle? Or is it…

Jason Grebe

The economy is a little bit better, we have a Win 10 kind of upgrade that we've gone through with Windows, that's helped. But I think it's just a continuance of people wanting to move from a desktop form factor to mobile and people wanting thinner and lighter mobile notebooks and us bringing out new technologies that give you more battery life and thinner form factors with better performance. People want to carry those devices around and people and businesses are frankly upgrading.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And so similar to the server cloud business, you guys have lost a little bit of share in PCs, but it hasn't like hurt your financial performance at all. So what's the take on Intel inside that? Are you out there saying we have to get this share back? Or let's be a little more strategic and maybe if there's some low-end stuff that we don't really like or care about, let the guys have that and let's focus on sort of the cream at the top? Take us inside the strategery so to speak.

Jason Grebe

In general, if there's a CPU sale happening on the planet, we want to be involved in it. So we don't look at any segment of the market and say, okay, we're going to walk away from that segment or that we're not be interested there. We want to aggressively compete in all segments. As we've gone through the supply issue kind of in the last six to 12 months on the PC side, we had to walk away from some low-end mobile share as well as some channel desktop share. But as we continue to improve our supply situation, we'll continue to get more aggressive there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Maybe touch on that. Are there any shortages left? Are they getting better, getting worse? What's the latest?

Jason Grebe

On the data center side, we have no supply issues, so we're continuing to pump out CPUs across-the-board there. On the PC side of the house, we're improving our output. We're continuing to invest in 14 nanometer technology at the same time as 10 nanometer technology. We have a steady nice beat on our Q2 guidance from a PC perspective, so we're continuing to pump outside – upside into the marketplace. So we're continuing to improve output as we go, and as the market continues to improve, we'll continue to chase it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And then maybe talk about like why these shortages were so acute this time around? I think it's – I don't remember Intel having these many shortages maybe since 1999 or something?

Jason Grebe

Yes. The shortfall was really generated because as we were moving from a 14 nanometer node into 10 nanometer and as we got delayed in moving our volume product line into 10 nanometer, we had to build more in 14, and at the same time, the market was a little bit stronger than we thought. So we had to go build more 14 nanometer factory capability, which we did and we invested in. At the same time, we couldn't get over the 10 as fast as we thought, that caused a little bit of shortage. Obviously, as 10 nanometer continues to improve and we feel good about that, all the investments that we made in 14 we feel really strong about that and we feel like we're in a pretty good position right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then just digging into DCG a little bit. You mentioned all these adjacencies and we're seeing pretty good growth there. But we've also seen a little bit of degradation in the margins. Maybe talk about why the margins have declined a little bit recently.

Jason Grebe

Yes. So in Q2, our margins were down slightly in data center. It was more of a function of our overall revenue profile being down and our continuing to spend for R&D for these adjacency businesses. As our revenue profile will pick up sequentially Q2 to Q3 and Q3 to Q4, we expect those – that gross margin to kind of move with revenue. And as, in the longer term, as this R&D spend that we're spending this year move into revenue for our adjacency products, we expect that to continue to improve our operating margin at least for those product lines as well and that will happen over the next couple of years.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just kind of run down where the R&D is growing? What are the biggest? Maybe talk about the bigger R&D spend as a percentage of the revenue of those products and so those should be the ones that start driving growth?

Jason Grebe

Yes. Obviously, from an R&D perspective, we spend the majority of our dollars still in the CPU business, that should be as no surprise. And then we're continuing to spend on GPUs, ASICs and the Optane memory product lines.

Unidentified Analyst

So which ones are driving…

Jason Grebe

I'll probably not going to rank order them.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Which ones are driving the margins lower, I guess? And then when could we start to see them generate?

Jason Grebe

Well, clearly, right now, in Optane, specifically, we're in an R&D investment profile before we ramp the business. So that's one where we're driving a lot of R&D. And then our Nervana product line for both inference and training, we're investing R&D and we'll continue to get revenue over the next couple of years.

Unidentified Analyst

And then do you guys have some sort of revenue level, do you think you will get back to the margins of a few quarters ago? Or should we expect something a little more muted until…

Jason Grebe

I don't think we've guided margins out in time, but I think we're going to just hit our guidance, which is a couple of points up in the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. Got it. Yes. I was thinking more longer term. I mean should we think of because you guys are getting into so many adjacencies and maybe they have different margin profiles, maybe they don't, but I would assume…

Jason Grebe

Yes. I would say, in general, the adjacency business will have less gross margin than the CPU business. In that side of the house, we're actively pursuing contribution margin, operating margin and revenue growth and that will be somewhat offsetting the CPU business but it will still be gross margin positive for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. By the way, does anybody – we only have like two minutes left, I just want to make sure if anybody has any questions or not? Going once, going twice. Sold to me. All right. Briefly talk about people say that it's sort of Intel versus Taiwan Semi within Intel, do you guys consider them a competitor? Or do you consider like AMD to be the main competitor?

Jason Grebe

We do. We consider Taiwan Semiconductor to be a competitor, for sure. We also consider AMD, the ARM players, NVIDIA, all the classic PPU, I think, will be our competitor. And yes, we do.

Unidentified Analyst

And so if we're going inside the head of Jason Grebe, and you guys have like, I don't know, 20-something balls in the air, is your biggest concern these days trying to take advantage of the adjacencies? Is it trying to deal with NVIDIA? Trying to deal with AMD? Trying to get the product out the door? Trying to get cloud going again? Maybe just sort of rank your order of, okay, I come into the office today and this takes up my time or this takes up…

Jason Grebe

Yes. I would say it's really making sure that the product portfolio meets the ever-changing requirements of the cloud service providers and making sure we're tailoring our investment and our engineering resources on what makes them successful. I think when we do that in the long run, it will play itself out. But we really focus on trying to work closely with the customers to make sure we're building the right products for them.

Unidentified Analyst

And then one other thing you mentioned earlier was, in terms of combating the competition, just playing with the pricing a little bit. Have you seen a more aggressive pricing environment in quite some time? And then what are you looking to do? Is it sort of get more aggressive on everything? Or is it a little more targeted? And is that the reason the margins have gone down a little? Or is it more of these adjacencies?

Jason Grebe

Yes. From a pricing perspective, it's everything that we do is very, very targeted. There are specific deals, specific tenders, specific segments and we'll go to a targeted approach for everything that we have to do from a competition perspective, but there won't be a broad move in the marketplace from us.

Unidentified Analyst

And can we expect the pricing to get better once Ice Lake comes out, presumably?

Jason Grebe

I think what you'll see on a per-product perspective is the performance of Ice Lake, it will continue to share in the benefit of the TCO improvements.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. That's all we have time for. Thanks, everyone. Thanks, Jason.

Jason Grebe

Thank you.

