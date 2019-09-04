Archer-Daniels-Midland: Dividend Stalwart Impacted By Recent Events

While an excellent company at an attractive valuation, it's vulnerable to events and needs to absorb recent acquisitions.

The stock has taken a sharp hit recently due to inclement weather, trade tensions and softness in the ethanol industry.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of the premier food processing companies in the world with an outstanding record of paying dividends.

When I search for stocks that might suit my dividend-focused portfolio, it helps when market sentiment has driven a stock’s price down. I found this situation recently with one of my long-term holdings - Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

Founded over a century ago, ADM has established itself as one of the world’s premier food processors with a market cap of $21 billion and operations in nearly 200 countries.

Due to its exposure to the US-China trade war, inclement weather and ethanol, ADM has dropped sharply of late and the stock is hovering around its 52-week low of $36.45.

Despite these concerns, given its enticing valuation and outstanding dividend record, this is a good time to take a closer look at the Illinois behemoth.

Market Position

ADM’s business is food processing and it's one of four major players with Cargill, Bunge and Louis Dreyfus Co. The company links farmers with manufacturers and the marketplace. It has a particular focus on oilseeds, corn and nutrition.

According to its most recent 10-K, ADM’s chief revenue streams (Origination, Processing, Nutrition) were worth $64 billion in 2018.

For a better understanding of the company’s purpose and scale, you could check out its latest investor presentation.

With 750-plus facilities and 40,000 employees worldwide, ADM is a formidable presence in the world’s food supply.

Dividend

Given its stature and age, ADM is going to be of particular interest to income investors. And when it comes to paying dividends, you’ll find few better. September 2019 will see ADM deliver its 351st consecutive quarterly dividend payment. That’s 87 years of uninterrupted dividends!

The company currently pays $0.35 per quarter to shareholders. The payout has risen by 5% in each of the last five years so we can probably expect something in the region of $0.37 per quarter in 2020.

At its current price, ADM yields an attractive 3.68% which is well above the S&P 500’s recent average of 1.9%.

Valuation

Stock in ADM currently trades around $38. That’s just above its 52-week low and more than 27% off its 52-week high.

If we use last year’s diluted earnings of $3.19, that gives us a trailing P/E ratio of 12 which is cheap compared with the S&P 500’s ratio of 21.30 in Q1 of 2019.

Consensus earnings estimates call for $2.83 in 2019. That would give us a forward P/E of 13.4 which also is good value relative to the company’s history. ADM’s average P/E valuation over the past five years was 16.37.

While this all sounds promising, there are legitimate reasons why the stock has suffered pain of late. Let's take a look.

A Surplus Of Bad News

In recent months, the company has had to respond to a series of unfortunate events that directly affect sales.

In the first quarter of 2019, the elements struck ADM as “extreme winter weather” disrupted crop deliveries while a corn processing plant in Nebraska was flooded. This led to operating profits taking a $65 million hit.

The trade war between the US and China also has been damaging to ADM given its position as one of the major soybean suppliers. More than most CEOs, ADM’s Juan Luciano could do with a break from the escalating tariffs.

The soft ethanol market has continued to be a problem for ADM. So much so that at the start of the year, management announced that it would create a specific ethanol subsidiary that may be spun off down the line.

While these problems are cyclical, they have pressured the stock price and EPS is expected to fall by up to 20% this year.

The Search For Growth

ADM is a stable presence in a precarious field.

Its revenue can be affected by various factors including crop prices, harvests, weather, currency fluctuations and more. It’s a mark of the company’s able management over decades that it has continued to generate profits and reliable dividends.

That said, it could always do with more growth and management has made a number of acquisitions in recent years.

The two largest purchases were WILD Flavors ($2.3 billion) in 2014 and Neovia ($1.5 billion) earlier this year.

Through these deals and a number of bolt-ons, ADM is attempting to expand the firm’s offering with ingredients and animal nutrition. They are still in the phase of integration and cost reductions so shareholders will have to see how these acquisitions improve the bottom line.

Conclusion

Fluctuations in the market always throw up opportunities for analysis and investment. The struggle is to find stocks where the story is much stronger than headlines suggest.

As a dividend aristocrat and celebrated name in American business, Archer Daniels Midland is worth a closer look, particularly at its discount valuation. In its favor you have a century’s reputation, solid dividend and decent balance sheet.

However, this is definitely a choppy period for the firm with its products caught up in unpredictable trade battles. We also have to see how recent acquisitions work out on the income statement.

As a long-term investor, I shall be holding on to my ADM stock in the hope that 2020 will see kinder headlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.