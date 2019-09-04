Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/3/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Mobile-friendly tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/3/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Sally Beauty (SBH);
  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • New Media Investment (NEWM);
  • LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), and;
  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • TriState Capital (TSC);
  • PVH (PVH);
  • Safehold (SAFE), and;
  • Bunge (BG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • NovoCure (NVCR);
  • Krystal Biotech (KRYS);
  • Fiserv (FISV);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM);
  • Burlington Stores (BURL);
  • Amazon.com (AMZN), and;
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ai Inv

BO

LyondellBasell Industries

LYB

B

$57,042,268

2

Chirico Emanuel

CB,CEO

PVH

PVH

B

$9,985,746

3

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$9,432,752

4

Reed Michael

CEO,DIR

New Media Investment

NEWM

B

$2,195,000

5

Continental Grain

DIR

Bunge

BG

B

$1,045,416

6

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$894,415

7

GMT Capital

BO

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

B

$850,794

8

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$653,190

9

Getz James F

CB,CEO,DIR

TriState Capital

TSC

B

$494,588

10

Miller John A

DIR

Sally Beauty

SBH

B

$494,554

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$46,454,672

2

Feinberg Stephen

BO

Anterix

ATEX

JS*

$43,500,000

3

Blackburn Jeffrey

VP

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$12,797,740

4

Danziger Asaf

CEO,DIR

NovoCure

NVCR

AS

$11,316,198

5

Kingsbury Thomas

CB,CEO

Burlington Stores

BURL

S

$10,083,665

6

Vernon W Anthony

DIR

NovoCure

NVCR

S

$9,103,100

7

Chiarello Guy

O

Fiserv

FISV

S

$4,954,200

8

Janney Daniel

DIR

Krystal Biotech

KRYS

S

$4,120,343

9

Kumar Devinder

VP,CFO,TR

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD

AS

$4,056,263

10

Robertson Sanford

DIR

Salesforce.com

CRM

S

$3,891,733

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

