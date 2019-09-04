Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/3/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Mobile-friendly tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/3/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Sally Beauty (SBH);

Sunrun (RUN);

New Media Investment (NEWM);

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), and;

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

TriState Capital (TSC);

PVH (PVH);

Safehold (SAFE), and;

Bunge (BG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

NovoCure (NVCR);

Krystal Biotech (KRYS);

Fiserv (FISV);

Facebook (FB);

Salesforce.com (CRM);

Burlington Stores (BURL);

Amazon.com (AMZN), and;

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Anterix (ATEX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ai Inv BO LyondellBasell Industries LYB B $57,042,268 2 Chirico Emanuel CB,CEO PVH PVH B $9,985,746 3 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $9,432,752 4 Reed Michael CEO,DIR New Media Investment NEWM B $2,195,000 5 Continental Grain DIR Bunge BG B $1,045,416 6 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $894,415 7 GMT Capital BO Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $850,794 8 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $653,190 9 Getz James F CB,CEO,DIR TriState Capital TSC B $494,588 10 Miller John A DIR Sally Beauty SBH B $494,554

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $46,454,672 2 Feinberg Stephen BO Anterix ATEX JS* $43,500,000 3 Blackburn Jeffrey VP Amazon.com AMZN AS $12,797,740 4 Danziger Asaf CEO,DIR NovoCure NVCR AS $11,316,198 5 Kingsbury Thomas CB,CEO Burlington Stores BURL S $10,083,665 6 Vernon W Anthony DIR NovoCure NVCR S $9,103,100 7 Chiarello Guy O Fiserv FISV S $4,954,200 8 Janney Daniel DIR Krystal Biotech KRYS S $4,120,343 9 Kumar Devinder VP,CFO,TR Advanced Micro Devices AMD AS $4,056,263 10 Robertson Sanford DIR Salesforce.com CRM S $3,891,733

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

