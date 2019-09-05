The Cream Rises To The Top: Comparing Realty Income And One Liberty Property Trust

As my mother used to say, “The cream always rises to the top."

Keep in mind that being a low-cost provider generally allows a company to achieve fatter profit margins.

You didn’t have to be a genius to make the right call here. All you needed to become the wonderful Wizard of Oz was to understand the secrets behind spread.

Note: I maintain a Hold on Realty Income (O) and a Sell on One Liberty Properties (OLP). Realty Income hit an all-time high yesterday and announced a $1.25 billion acquisition – one more reason to be proud to own around 6% of my outstanding REIT shares.

You may recall an article I wrote on April 24, 2017, called You're Comparing Apples to Oranges. In it, I compared two drastically different net lease REITs: Realty Income and One Liberty Properties, explaining how:

“I decided to write this article so investors could understand the risk they are taking as it relates to OLP. By paying close attention to a prospective company’s risk profile, investors can distinguish between the winners and the losers.”

Here’s how these two REITs have performed since then:

As you can see, Realty Income has outperformed One Liberty by almost 3x. And over the last year especially, it has flat-out crushed this competitor:

Obviously, hindsight is a very valuable commodity. But you didn’t have to be a genius to have made the right call on this one. All you needed to become the wonderful Wizard of REIT investing back then were the secrets behind spread investing.

As I’ve often said, yield chasing is a dangerous game. Unless you have some amazing market-timing capabilities, I suggest you take the time to understand spread investing instead. That’s a company’s ability to raise equity and/or debt capital at a significantly lower cost than the initial returns that can be made on an investment.

This secret may be simple. But if you understand the mechanics that drive real estate investing, you can become a superior REIT investor and the smartest kid in school.

Spread Investing 101

The first step in understanding spread investing – and therefore becoming a genius real estate investor – is to recognize the definition of a cap rate. It’s:

Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Capitalization Rate

Let’s say you’re buying a building leased to Advance Auto Parts (AAP) that pays rent of $100,000 per year. And let’s say you’re paying $1.2 million for it. In that case, the cap rate (or yield on cost) is 8.33%.

The next step is to understand the cost of capital utilized when you purchase the building. So let’s assume you’re getting equity from your mom of $600,000 at 5% interest and taking out a bank loan for $600,000 at 7% interest.

That means your average cost of capital on $1.2 million is 6%. Meanwhile, the spread (the difference between the cap rate and cost of capital) is 2.33% or 230 basis points (bps).

Now that we have that established, let’s take a closer look at the two REITs in question: Realty Income and One Liberty Properties. While we do, keep in mind, that being a low-cost provider generally allows a company to achieve fatter profit margins.

Here’s the secret formula to that:

Cap Rate - Cost of Capital = Spread/Profit

We’re now officially armed and ready to tackle the analysis at hand.

One Liberty vs. Realty Income

First let’s start with One Liberty Properties. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) /share is forecasted to be $2.02 in 2019. And its current share price is $26.78. By dividing $2.02 from $26.78, we arrive at an equity cost of capital of 7.5%.

In terms of debt, One Liberty’s structure involves higher risk at 50% debt to assets. But since Realty has around 30% leverage, we’ll use its lower debt ratio of 33% to provide an apples-to-apples comparison.

OLP is not rated, most of its debt is secured, and its weighted average interest rate on fixed-rate debt is 4.27%. So, here it’s weighted average cost of capital ((WACC)) (assuming 1/3 debt like O):

WACC (Equity) 7.5% x 66% = 4.95%

WACC (Debt) 4.27% x 34% = 1.45%

WACC (Equity and Debt) = 6.4%.

Now here are Realty Income’s numbers:

WACC (Equity) 4.47% ($3.30/$73.81) x 66% = 2.95% (lowest in history)

WACC (Debt) 2.6%% (it helps to have an A- rating) x 34% = .884%

WACC (Equity and Debt) = 3.83% (that is truly amazing).

As you can see from an “apples to apples” comparison… Realty Income maintains a 230-bps margin vs. One Liberty’s costlier cost of capital. Although that may seem less impressive, it really makes a huge difference when you’re a spread investor.

Or basically anyone who understands the concept of real estate investing.

Putting It Into Perspective

Here’s a visual of what we’re talking about:

Source: Realty Income Presentation

As you can see from the far left side of the chart, Realty Income has lower cost of capital. That allows it to invest in high-quality opportunities like Coca-Cola, 7-Eleven, CVS, and Sainsbury’s. Alternatively, One Liberty (far right side) has a higher cost of capital. So it’s forced to invest in riskier investment opportunities to achieve marginal spreads.

In an article earlier this week, I explained that Realty’s “low cost of capital is its most important competitive advantage. This factor allows the stalwart REIT to acquire the highest-quality assets in the net lease industry.”

The very same day I published that – in perfect timing to prove my point – the company announced it was acquiring 454 single-tenant properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust for $1.25 billion. Cash.

This transaction is expected to be executed at an approximate 7% cash cap rate, resulting in an investment spread relative to that first-year 3.83% WACC mentioned before, which is well above the company's historical average.

The portfolio carries a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.7 years. Plus, it generates 58% of total rental revenue from investment-grade-rated companies or their subsidiaries.

Follow the Money

Using the modeled WACC, Realty’s $1.25 billion deal generates a spread of around 295 bps. All of these facts and figures no doubt factored into the company going on to boost its 2019 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to $3.29-$3.34 (from the prior range of $3.28-$3.33).

Keep in mind that this deal is supposed to close during Q4-19. So as we model accretion for 2020, we expect it to generate around $0.015 per share per quarter in AFFO – or roughly $0.06 per year. Also, it helps that Realty Income hit an all-time high this week, complete with a 2.95% equity multiple… the lowest in its entire history.

Also, the portfolio generates 58% of total rental revenue from investment-grade rated companies. As such, this “monthly dividend company” has enhanced diversification. To quote its CEO, that “demonstrates the importance of size and scale as a competitive advantage in the net lease industry.”

With the exception of Iron Mountain (IRM), with its 230,000 customers in 53 countries on six continents… Realty Income has one of the most diversified business models in the REIT sector.

Here’s a snapshot of its top tenants:

Source: Realty Income Presentation

Alternatively, One Liberty Properties has exposure of almost 7% to a single tenant, Haverty’s Furniture ( HVT).

Source: OLP Presentation

In addition, 23.6% of its leases are expiring in 2022 and 2023, many of them being with Haverty’s. That adds more risk to its underlying business model.

Source: OLP Presentation

So, at the end of the day, you must ask yourself the following question. Do you want to own a moat-worthy REIT or a company with no moat whatsoever?

Here’s one last picture to prove my point:

Source: iREIT

See what I mean?

Mark(et) My Words

Folks, mark my words: Yield chasing is just plain dangerous.

As senior analyst at iREIT, I take pride in the fact that our research has saved investors thousands of dollars by steering investors away from dangerous stocks. While I of course wish Mr. Market would agree with all my research, I’m content that a large majority of my picks have been proven spot on.

As is the clear case with Realty Income and my article on it from over two years ago.

I know you’ve heard me say this time and time again, but I’m going to repeat it anyway. The key to investing is to focus on 1) quality and 2) value. By adhering to those time-tested principles, you can achieve success.

Always remember to examine each underlying security very closely before purchasing shares. And pay very close attention to the cost of capital. As my mother used to say, “the cream always rises to the top.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.