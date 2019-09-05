Build-A-Bear Workshop: Macro Issues Create An Attractive Opportunity

In literally any scenario, the stock should be worth more than its current valuation.

Macro issues seem to be pushing the stock down, and once these issues are over, we believe tremendous upside can be unlocked.

The company still has no debt and $15mil of cash. It also achieved pretax income profitability compared to a loss last year.

Honestly, the performance of Build A Bear Workshop(BBW) stock seems quite ridiculous. We thought the price was attractive at August 6, when the stock plunged below $4. Now, though, the stock is down nearly 60% from July despite decent Q2 results. The stock is literally at all time lows right now. It didn't even hit this level in the 2008 recession.

At just $37mil in market cap and with $15mil of cash, the EV is just $22mil now. This is for a brand with 90% aided brand awareness in the U.S. and 4mil active loyalty club members. At this price we have been adding substantially to our position and will continue to do so if the price declines further.

Macro issues dragging it down

We believe the main issue weighing down the share price are mainly - Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, and the fear of a "retail apocalypse".

Brexit is scheduled to happen on October 31. Although Brexit has affected BBW for some time, Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament likely exacerbated the imminent fear of a "no deal" Brexit, which many believe will cause massive chaos and uncertainty.

The U.S.-China trade war also worsened in recent weeks as Trump raised tariffs by 5% on Chinese goods. Since BBW imports 90% of its goods from China, investors were rightfully worried that this could affect revenues and profits.

Lastly, fears of a retail apocalypse seem to have increased in recent months, with other retailers like Macy(M) trading at their lowest in many years.

A recent report showing consumer sentiment dropped the most since 2012 probably didn't help matters.

These 3 factors are likely the main reason for the significant decline in its share price in recent months. However, we believe that even taking the worst case scenarios into account, BBW should still be trading higher than its current price.

Q2 thoughts

Much of BBW's decline was after it reported its Q2 results. However, we've read the results ourselves and don't see any reason to be worried.

Q2 showed a small pretax loss of $0.7mil, which was a massive improvement over last year's loss of $2.5mil. This was inline with our expectations that results would improve once headwinds were over.

More notably, commercial sales increased to over $3mil in Q2, which we believe is a great indication that BBW's revenue diversification efforts are going well. Commercial revenue only makes up 3% of revenues, but it makes up over 40% of pretax profits, and the fact that it is growing makes us extremely optimistic about future profit improvement. e-commerce sales, another source of revenue, also continued to grow double digits as BBW continues to improve its platform to suit the needs of today's consumer.

Although BBW is mostly seen as a traditional retailer, e-commerce sales are thriving, hitting 10% of revenue in Q4 2018. We estimate e-commerce sales to be around $20mil last year and we believe it can eventually reach 15% of retail revenues.

International franchising is still unprofitable, but we believe the increased store count from 90 in Q1 to 95 in Q2 signals that BBW is slowly turning this sector around. For those who don't know, the restructuring of the Australian franchisee dragged down results for this segment in the last 1-2 quarters. We expect this sector to recover in the next few quarter as this issue is resolved.

We think these results are pretty solid, especially considering the additional headwinds faced this year. BBW also launched a number of new initiatives this quarter, most notably its entertainment agreements with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisition, RWS entertainment and the Hallmark Channel. While we aren't expecting much from these efforts, BBW has mentioned that these entertainment initiatives will likely be accretive to revenues in 2020.

We expect to start to realize some direct benefit from these new entertainment initiatives, its revenue generating channels in 2020. Q2 2019 call

To address the tough macroeconomic environment, BBW has implemented several initiatives. It plans to move 1/3 of production out of China in the next 12-18 months to avoid tariffs.

So, today we probably have -- over 90% of our goods are coming from China, and we are going to be working to diversify and shift our sourcing base, and maybe over the next 12 to 18 months to have like maybe one-third or absolutely of production coming from outside of China, and we'll continue to look and review that number as we go forward and understand what kind of challenges and changes are going to take place with the new tariff structure. Q2 2019 call

It has also implemented a GDPR friendly website and management is overall cautiously optimistic about the UK situation.

As a reminder, last year, due to the impact of GDPR rules, we did have some challenges in opting in our consumers and talking to them. Some of those challenges have been resolved earlier in the year, and we have been seeing some really nice lift from those, especially on our web business. The traffic in our stores, especially in recent weeks, has been more favorable, but still there is a lot of uncertainty knowing what the geopolitical condition in that country and some of the everyday changes that we are seeing and uncertainty are on Brexit. So we are cautiously optimistic. Q2 2019 call

Management also reiterated its guidance to be pre-tax income positive for the year. This is a major improvement from last year, when BBW showed a multimillion dollar pretax loss. We believe these results signal that management is executing well on its turnaround despite the stock price drop.

Valuation

From our view, the valuation of BBW has gone from cheap to ridiculous. Consider this: The commercial segment is on track to make a little over $4mil in EBT this year, and e-commerce is on track to make around ~$3mil, according to our conservative calculations. At a 10x PE ratio, cheap for a growing business, that would yield a valuation of $70mil. With $20-25mil of cash expected at the end of 2019, that would imply a valuation of negative $53-58mil for the international franchising and retail segments.

Management has noted that the U.S. retail segment has been profitable in the last 2 quarters, and although international franchising has been loss making, we believe a turnaround is happening and expect this segment to be profitable in the mid to long term. To be conservative, though, lets value these two segments at $0.

So, is the UK retail segment worth negative $53-58mil? Probably not. Even if Brexit leads to an apocalyptic future for UK retail, we believe BBW can close most of its retail locations in the UK for $30-40mil, max.

This means that BBW should be at minimum worth $13-28mil more than its current price, which implies a share price range of $3.40-4.40. This is if everything goes horribly wrong - Brexit causes the extinction of UK retail, U.S. retail and international franchising remain at breakeven, and growth in commercial and e-commerce slows substantially. Anything remotely better than these outcomes should yield a higher share price.

We have conducted extensive due diligence on this company, and we believe in almost all circumstances the intrinsic value of the company is higher than its current EV. However, if management fails to execute, some of this value may not be realized. The situation in the UK should also be followed closely, as a severe downturn in the economy as a result of Brexit is also a major risk.

Conclusion

Looking at BBW's current valuation, you may think it was about to go bankrupt. However, it is actually a debt free, cash rich company that is guiding to be profitable this year. The valuation doesn't make any sense and provides a margin of safety if things get worse and substantial potential upside if things turn out better than expected. We continue to believe this is one of the best opportunities in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.