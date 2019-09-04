GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference September 4, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Nicholas Woodman - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Brian McGee - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Cadiz - Citi

Michael Cadiz

Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Michael Cadiz. I work with Jim Suva who covers the IT hardware space for Citi of Investment Research off in San Francisco. And then speaking of the West Coast, we have joining us in the room today the CEO and Founder of GoPro, Nick Woodman, as well as Brian McGee, CFO. And we have from the Blueshirt Group, Alex Willens who serves as their IR. Thank you again for joining. We like to have this session as pretty much as interactive as possible as our tradition.

So we also have it webcast so for the benefit of everybody in the room, as well as on the webcast. Please activate your microphones as needed when you have a question. And I have it -- I usually have a set of questions to go through. And if you have any questions, please feel free to interrupt and we have until 11:40 should we need to go that far. And Nick, I understand you have a video that you would like to present.

Nicholas Woodman

That's right, thank you, yes. In typical GoPro fashion, we'd like to kick this off with a video that was actually captured by and submitted to GoPro by one of our customers through our awards program, where we collect some of the best photos and videos that our customers around the world share with us. This one's pretty cool because it's a travel focused video, as we've shared over the last couple of years; we've been making a significant effort to market to the travel market. It turns out that travel is one of the biggest markets that we serve and a GoPro is a phenomenal experience capture and sharing solution for travelers that want a really small, durable, versatile camera that can help them captured their experience traveling around the world. So take a look and we'll kick things off. Very cool.

Michael Cadiz

I'd like to see this on mighty screen. And then with that said, let me start off with questions. I have; again, I have a set of questions. And then we can go on from there. So our first question goes to Brian. Following a good June quarter results and solid second-half guidance, the stock unfortunately has been down. Can you tell investors please the current dynamics of the business and what perhaps investors are missing at this point?

Brian McGee

Sure, thanks, Michael. Before we do that, let me just take a quick moment and talk about Safe Harbor. Remind everyone that remarks today may include forward-looking statements and those statements are meant for today and not for the future. And please look at our risk factors on our Form 10-Q and 10-K on file with SEC.

With that said, I think some investors may be overly focused on tariffs. And some on other macro factors not related to GoPro. We publicly reiterated that our proactive move to build US-bound cameras in Mexico should neutralize. And I stressed neutralize. The impact of tariffs on our business and while implicit this extends into 2020 and beyond. More importantly, I would reinforce that GoPro's business is trending very positively across all metrics. Our HERO7 launched last year was well executed and the response to HERO7 Black especially has been as strong as for any product in our history, which has been great as you've seen sell-through and very strong in that product.

And speaking of sell-through, it continues to stay on track as we're in Q3. So it's on track quarter one, quarter two. We see thing on track again in Q3. We see revenue growth in both units and ASP due to GoPro's innovation and applying our strategy to move the market into higher performance products. Our focus on subscription is really paying off. Our paid subscriber growth has accelerated in Q3 increasing nearly 20% since the end of the June quarter. And while revenue is relatively small here the percentage, as a percentage of the total, it's very high margin recurring revenue, helping to drive operating profit for the business.

We expect to continue to see margin improvement in the second half. And we're sticking to our commitment to hold operating expenses to approximately $390 million to drive revenue and earnings growth. We are growing. We're moving the market up in terms of ASPs and innovating with our new products. We believe the macro factors of revenue, margin improvement and OpEx containment will continue into 2020. And that's going to help drive operating leverage in the business.

MichaelCadiz

Thank you. And then this one I think is for Nick. As the founder, how do you foresee the total addressable market evolving and growing over the next three to five years from now? And your openness into moving into any other products or adjacencies beyond selling cameras?

NicholasWoodman

I think that it's important for investors to know that while we're excited about the rest of 2019 and our new products that we've got slated for Q4, we're also really excited about 2020. See it as a growth year both top-line and in terms of EPS. And that's just in our core business as we've got it today, but we also see 2020 as an opportunity to introduce some new products and services that we think that can grow the business for the long term. And we see it in four areas. See opportunity in hardware to take more share of the $13 billion digital imaging business. We see an opportunity to grow our existing services business, while also introducing a new service in 2020 that will be relevant to Hardware, GoPro hardware owners, as well as non hardware owners, which can help us expand our TAM.

We see the opportunity to monetize our app in ways that we just simply haven't before. That's a 2020 initiative. And also in 2020, we plan to extend our brands relevance by introducing products and new categories that we think will excite the customers. We, our brand stand for durability, versatility, and waterproof performance is very highly regarded. And we think that we can extend those brand traits to products outside of what we current --previously offered. So that's again the opportunity to take more share of the $13 billion digital imaging industry and grow our hardware business, expand our service offering, monetize our app and extend the brand in the new product categories. All of which we intend to begin doing in 2020. It's important to note that we can --we believe we can do this within an OpEx target that's in line with what we've targeted for 2019.

So we're not making any expensive bets, but we think that over time these can result in meaningful growth opportunities for GoPro on top of the growth in both top-line and profitability of our existing core business.

MichaelCadiz

Okay, great. Speaking of apps I noticed that you had already merged Quik mobile with the GoPro app into one. Would you mind talking about the benefits of having done this? And going forward what you see in both software and the mobile phone experience? How that plays a part for GoPro in the future?

NicholasWoodman

Well, collapsing the two apps into one seems experience is obviously beneficial to our users in terms of making a GoPro software experience just more seamless and intuitive. Previously, GoPro users use to GoPro app to control their GoPro, access content on their GoPro, copy that content from their GoPro over to the phone. And then they had to switch to the Quik app to actually edit that content into a video or anything shareable.

Now that experience is collapsed into one single GoPro app experience. So that's much easier for new and existing GoPro customers to understand and be successful with. And we are seeing significantly improved usage and success rates as a result which is terrific. And between the GoPro app and the Quik app we have roughly 14-15 million monthly active users. And the majority of the Quik app users are not GoPro camera owners.

So this shows our ability to engage and be relevant to smartphone users that don't own a GoPro which is terrific. And by consolidating the two apps, we can really focus our feature development now on the GoPro app to fast track the release of new features and tools that we think exciting and valuable to both GoPro hardware and smartphone only users in a way that we haven't been before. And our plan is to begin to monetize the GoPro app through the monetization of various features that we introduce, monetizing both hardware owners and smartphone only users beginning in 2020. And by just having a one app strategy it makes it much easier for us to more rapidly develop the app and offer more valuable tools and solutions to users than we could have when we had the two apps separate.

MichaelCadiz

Right. On production footprint, do you see at this point is already optimized for the political situations that we are in? Or does GoPro perhaps need to make any more adjustments for going forward?

Brian McGee

Yes. I am related, I believe to tariff question. We have moved most of our US -bound camera production to Mexico, Guadalajara to be specific. We've basically been able to neutralize it. We are continuing to move from lines and we've adjusted inventory levels ahead of tariffs to line add up to effectively neutralize the impact of tariffs. So we can honest about year and half ago we started in July with 2018 with Jabil, and how we were going to move the factories and our products. So we are in pretty good shape. We have a little bit more to do in 2020 on maybe some low end product. But that's pretty minimal compared to --we've tackled the big pieces.

MichaelCadiz

So looking back at your prior quarter's performance, or actually let me take that back. For fourth quarter this year, year-over-year compared, are you expecting the same outcome?

Brian McGee

If you look at our guidance, Q4 will actually be higher than Q4 of last year. I think we did $377 million in Q4 of last year. And our guidance would progress over $400 million between Q3 and Q4 roughly. And that may move -- that always moves around a little bit depending on product transitions and new product introductions between Q3 and Q4. We talked about it in our earnings call; we talked about last year which is actually why we guide the half. And so the end -- some of the end when we move -- put new products in the channel that really start selling materially until Q4. So that's not an indication of the business on the sell-in basis, what's really important is sell-through is there. And sell-through is continuing to do well between the strong demands for GoPro's products particularly in HERO7 block but the other ones are clearing as well. So we feel like we are in pretty good shape moving into the holiday.

MichaelCadiz

Excellent. Any questions there?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

What are the key channels for you from your products domestically and internationally? You like Best Buy, Walmart? I mean is there anyone that's --

Brian McGee

With the material ones. Material ones, GoPro.com. We've been able to increase our own footprint that was about 10% of our revenue. It's almost double from where it was about a year or so ago. We've put a major focus on conversion rates and dot com and that's been very effective. Best Buy is our biggest customer outside of GoPro.com.

NicholasWoodman

And that's lower than GoPro.com

Brian McGee

No. It will be little bit more. Walmart target are pretty good-sized and then internationally we have some direct accounts in the UK and France and most of international goes through distribution.

MichaelCadiz

So you last refreshed your product lineup for fall 2018. Are you planning to do that again for this year? And whether or not this would be a practice going forward for yearly refresh?

NicholasWoodman

What we've shared is that we have new products at each price point this year. That's a total refresh and we've also shared previously that it's really important for our market and to our customers that we come out with exciting new products every year. Not everybody's upgrading every year, but people are in different phases of their upgrade cycle on any given year. And it's important that we have something to really wow our customers and compel them to upgrade or become a new customer. Otherwise, we have to discount whatever products that we have in the channel and then that hurts margin.

And we're much more excited about allowing our customers and keeping margins at where they need to be to run GoPro profitably. So both our end users and our investors should expect significant product refreshes every year from GoPro. And they should expect us to wow.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Excellent. I am just curios as you look out at technologies that you're talking to your vendors about that your internal teams are working on. Is there a point in time where you say evolutionary, revolutionary simply because there's a technology that's not available today but on your product, new product introduction, multi-year looks like, hey Christmas of 2021, I don't know what it is, maybe it's a some sort of video technology or maybe there's-- I don't know what it would be, but I'll leave that to you guys. Is there anything that where you look at over the next three years and say, hey, this year it's going --that year is going to be a little bit more revolutionary than other years have been?

NicholasWoodman

Yes. Except there's so many different aspects, performance aspects, performance contributors that go into the-- whether its resolution, frame rate, stabilization, durability, versatility, battery performance, image quality. You name it of a GoPro that in any -- our goal as product developers is to ensure that -- we call it harness the power of wow. We've got to have breakthrough innovations every year that really wow the end user. Some years this invariably will be stronger than others, but because there's so many performance aspects of a GoPro, our goal is that if we're light in one area that we're strong in the performance enhancement of another area. Because there's a number of factors that go --that our end users are that they care about.

So that we can advance the experience for them in any number of ways. And then I spoke earlier about our goal to take more share of the $13 billion digital imaging industry. And in order to do that we will over time launch additional products beyond the HERO camera. We're creating a new category of 360 cameras with the fusion camera that we have out and we've shared publicly that we have an update for that this year. That's one way that we take more share of digital imaging by introducing totally new categories. But there's also the opportunity for GoPro to be disruptive to some existing categories of cameras. Cameras that we don't currently make. And what's important about that is as we diversify our product offering and have more hardware solution for consumers that would mean in the future that success in any one year can be spread across multiple SKUs and not have it all riding on say the launch of just one new flagship HERO camera. That could greatly benefit us as well. And then there's software which we can iterate on software much more quickly than hardware.

Through software solutions we can make GoPro much more relevant to more consumers that don't even own a GoPro, and thus expand our TAM. So that's also important as well that we through software and services generate recurring revenue streams that aren't reliant on these big product launches.

MichaelCadiz

If I could riff off of the new product question. To go back to the Fusion 360, would you mind talking about the future of Fusion 360 and to step back just in general about 360 degree camera category overall.

NicholasWoodman

Sure. Well, when we launched Fusion nearly three years ago now, we were clear that Fusion was targeted at professionals and prosumers. And we saw it as a development platform to help us get to a consumer ready version of the product that could -- a product that we believe can play a meaningful role in how people capture and share themselves and serve as a potentially the future of camera. If you think about traditional cameras, they've got one lens that you need to aim and you thus have to have skill with the camera to capture what it is you're intending to capture. And then if you think about a 360 camera that captures everything around you, it can represent something of a foolproof camera for users, while also serving as a far more creative tool to capture perspectives that a traditional camera just simply can't.

With 360 degrees of capture, you can simulate or rapidly replicate different lenses within that one camera, whereas with a traditional camera you're stuck with that one lens that you've got embedded in the camera even if it's a DSLR and you swap the cameras out during that use case, you're still stuck with that one lens. Whereas with 360 captures, you can using an app simulate a wide variety of lenses after you've captured it. Oh, hey maybe I want a less of a wide angle, let me see what that looks like. Oh, what I'd like to capture actually a far wider angle, so let me simulate what a 270 degree lens would look like. Then so 360 capture gives the user far more flexibility to look at their content in different ways. And then the stabilization that's possible with the 360 camera is literally unbreakable. Because your image is floating in a sea of pixels, the electronic image stabilization capability of a 360 camera can be just mind-boggling.

And when you combine that with GoPro innovation like hyper smooth. You literally can do if GoPro 360 camera which you can't accomplish with any other camera on the planet. And as we make 360 cameras easier to use and the software associated with them easier to use, we do see a future where a very large percentage of cameras that people use will be 360 in time. And so that's why we've been investing in the category and we're excited to play a leadership position and we're really excited with what've gone to have for our customers later this year.

MichaelCadiz

How interesting. Let me go off for -- on attention just slightly, correct me if I am wrong. But I remember reading about a description for Fusion 360 and there is a punch -out capability to grab a picture from the 360 view.

NicholasWoodman

Yes. Outside of 360 cameras people thought that the value proposition was to capture surround video and photos for playback in VR. Put on a headset and look around and wow you really feel like you're back in that experience and there's no doubt that that's compelling and entertaining. But it's also not mass market consumers preferred method of content consumption. People have not yet taken to VR. It's been successful at gaming but not so much for watching content and really photos and so forth. It's just people are more comfortable looking at a screen be it their phone or their television.

And so what ended up being the aha value proposition for 360 cameras, it's VR but rather again the opportunity to -- the capability to capture everything around you. And then just pick out the perspectives that you want to watch and share that video or that photo as a traditional photo or video that has a fixed perspective. The end user consuming the content is less interested in spending the view around and checking things out from all angles. Because frankly that's a lot of work. And people don't know where to look and they are -- they have anxiety of missing the shift, the actions that they are supposed to be watching and may be I was looking backwards when I should have been looking forward and how I use this thing.

And so it turns out that people that buy and use 360 cameras are most interested in the creative flexibility that the camera and associated software gives them. But then in the end what they want output and share and what other people want to watch is a traditional fixed perspective video or photo.

MichaelCadiz

Wonderful, fascinating. And makes me want to find out where 360 is going into the next year, five years?

NicholasWoodman

Well, pretty soon from GoPro you will get a pretty good idea then I guess we get to you. Quite exciting.

MichaelCadiz

Exactly. If I could ask about the price of Fusion now. So it went from $599 to $299 apparently. What was the strategic rationale in dropping the price that much?

NicholasWoodman

We are making the way for new products.

MichaelCadiz

Okay.

NicholasWoodman

Clearing inventory and ensuring that our new products are launched into a clean channel and where they can shine, uncluttered our in-store merchandize.

MichaelCadiz

Fair enough. Any questions?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Do you have any long-term gross margin, operating margin targets?

Brian McGee

Yes. We haven't published any. If you look at kind of next year, I'll start with 2019, we will expand margin significantly particularly we did in the first half. Second half, we said it would be 37.5%. And I think that continues at that level, plus or minus a bit in 2019. If we kind of take next comments earlier, we think we can have some unit growth in 2020. And we still see some ASP lift in 2020 like we said in 2019. We hope margins in upper 30s. We've said we'll hold OpEx at the kind of $390 million level. And when you do that math you get some pretty sizable bottom line expansion and leverage right on the business, which quite frankly, isn't even reflective in The Street models. You have it basically flat. Yes, no growth and no growth in earnings in 2020 on the Citibank model, right.

And so we feel that, I think we are disconnected between where we think we are running the business. And where kind of The Street has us pegged for 2020.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. And then one bit of break down the services revenue [Indiscernible]

Brian McGee

Yes. Materially all is usually about 10%. It's more material quite frankly to the bottom line because operating profit on that is so good. If you expanded out, if we had a million subscribers starting the year, we would probably increase our earnings by about 50%. And so it's got a sizeable contribution to the bottom line. In this year, given this growth trajectory, if it continues in that kind of 300,000 subscribers or end of the year or end of actually Q3 and it will continue to expand. By year 18-months, you could see a million users if at the current rate, right.

And if can do things in the model to expand that you can do it at faster rate. So that recurring revenue model starts to become more important year after year to the bottom line. Not so much top line right because we have so much top line growth. So like this year you have been, if you had a million subscribers you get $60 million or so revenue compared to $1.3 billion - $1.4 billion, that's small but the bottom line impact is quite big.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

[Question inaudible]

Brian McGee

I would say it's in the 40%-50% range overall, incrementally it would be higher. Correct. It is. Like I said in the current growth rate, you be then about 18 months right and the million subs. Yes, and we have been lot there, I mean we've improved the website, improved checkout, we've expanded it from month to month subscription to annual subscription, right. And we will be going to find ways of expanding it. That's only on GoPro.com and then we have other big opportunities in the retail segment and how do we continue to drive it there.

NicholasWoodman

It's good acceleration. And previously we were seeing growth in the 9% to 12% range quarter-over-quarter so to see 20% growth quarter-over-quarter currently turning in that direction. That's good acceleration. So our teams have been doing a terrific job, they are focusing on it and growing it.

NicholasWoodman

Because they are worried about tariffs. Because they are worried about Q4 or upcoming product launch. Worried about long-term growth opportunities for the business. Frankly, it's been challenging to get investors to focus and acknowledge all of the terrific executions that are happening in GoPro and all the advancements that we are making. Unfortunately, when it seems like we are just about to breakthrough and have people really acknowledge the terrific work that's been happening at GoPro for the last couple of years, something like a new threat of tariffs comes along. And knocks us back down and we are one of the first companies in the US to announce that we were moving US-bound production out of China. That was for the first threat of tariff back in July of 2018; we decided to make that move. So we are way ahead of the trend. And that's why we are so well positioned now. And as Brian noted, we've neutralized the threat of tariff impacting our business. Yet, we still get asked all the time, are you worried about tariffs? No, we are not worried about tariffs because we moved US-bound production to Mexico definitively, full stop.

I think that we've got more work to do to rebuild credibility with investors. And to win their trust and to win their excitement about the execution performance of the business and growth opportunities. So we are heads down on that but question is to -- your question is to why our investors are not talking about it, it's a very good one.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

[Question inaudible]

NicholasWoodman

Well, we frankly build product than anybody else. And that's been proven review after review, product after product. GoPro, the critics acknowledge that we build the best products. Whether it's outright image quality, durability, versatility of our products with HERO7 it was all about our video stabilization, hyper smooth which is the best video stabilization you can get in any camera at any price point. I mean we are talking all the way up to professional cameras costing tens of thousands of dollars. They cannot come close to the video stabilization that HERO7 Black delivers. So we build the best products. We have the strongest brand in the world, largest social following; GoPro is much more of a movement than just a product company. So we really inspire people to live a bigger lifestyle. That's more on the marketing front.

But at the end of the day consumers buy the products with the best performance and the best value. And without question GoPro delivers that. So I think that's the main reason that we've been able to protect or grow share over the years, remain the market leader that we have. And that's not just in our core product offering of HERO cameras. We also achieve that with Fusion and we expect to achieve that with our Fusion update that's coming in the fourth quarter as well.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

[Question inaudible]

NicholasWoodman

No. It's different use case. So people buy solutions right. And smartphone users, the more active that somebody is the more problems they encounter capturing and experience with their phone. And so we recognize that we've been most successful with consumers that are more active, that are engaged in travel, more adventure type travel. They're more engaged in weekend activities with their families and sports and so forth. And they want to capture and share these experiences. They want a self capture in a way that you just can't do at a high quality with your phone anytime motion is involved. Phones are like traditional point shoot cameras. They're great for somebody to stand there still and photograph or video somebody else doing something.

But consumers that want to be in motion and film themselves doing something as they're doing it really benefit from owning a GoPro. And so understanding that and tailoring our marketing to that and being more authentic to the purpose that a GoPro serves in the world has allowed us to do a better job of engaging consumers that have these problems they want solved. And so we've grown sell-through and also identified that these consumers are buying for a mission-critical purpose. And they're -- they want the best. And so we've been able to sell a higher percentage of our flagship products and raise ASP in the process.

In previous years, we tried to grow GoPro by being more relevant to more people, selling lower price products and taking GoPro more mainstream. And that proved to be the wrong direction actually. The right way to grow GoPro, we believe is to super serve our most passionate customers. And all of our customer research indicates our customers want higher performance, more capable products. And they're willing to pay more for them. And so we've been building those products for them. And ASP is a bit coming up as a result. And this is something that we're focused on and you'll see more of in our upcoming product launch.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

[Question inaudible]

NicholasWoodman

That's a good question, but I can't comment on that.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

To look forward three years and GoPro version whatever we would on as a corporate company two or three, I forget whatever is appropriate. And you look back and say, gee, the last three years have been a remarkable success. Could you walk us through why that would have been?

NicholasWoodman

Primarily because we're a far more analytical company than we've been in the past. And we engage our end user throughout the product development process now, whereas in years previous, we were building more on gut as to what we thought the customer would want. Now we ask them and authentically include them in the product development process. The feature prioritization and our customers input really drive our long-term technology roadmap in a way that it didn't before. That not only gives us a better, better ensures that we launch product that our customers are interested in, but it also gives us better predictability in the business, whereas previously it was a wait-and-see if consumers were going to be excited about it. But now because our customers actually helped develop a product, we can be much more confident at the time of launch that the products going to resonate with them because thousands of them had input into what we build.

And also we have a better understanding of why our customers are buying their products in the first place. Again they're missed -- it turns out that the purchase of the GoPro is a highly informed, highly researched purchase. Our customers know what they're buying. It's one of the reasons that they buy GoPro over any of our other competitors most of the time is because through their research they learn why a GoPro really is the best solution out there for this type of capture. And it's why so many of our customers move up to higher price point products. Because they really are buying for a mission critical purchase-- purpose, it's a documented experience, it's meaningful to them. And they're willing to pay more for the solution that does the best job of that.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Are you done or can I ask another one? So just kind of extending that was a great response on process and how you kind of take products to market. But I guess what I was curious about is if you --if three years from now we look back and go, gee, there was an --there was a set of products that we didn't have as of Christmas of 2019. And now those products, those hardware products are a material portion of our revenues not ten but something much larger or the number of subs that we have wasn't a $1 million it was $5 million or the software that we were selling, whatever it is. Guess what I'm curious about is as you look-- as you were to look back three years to now would it have been just the blocking and tackling and the execution on the core business was just really great and really consistent or do you look back like Apple was when it had IMAX and iPads but no iPhones and say, well, we introduced these couple of hardware products and who would have thunk but this is now bigger than the core business. I guess that's kind of where I'm getting out too.

NicholasWoodman

No. I think that we see significant growth opportunity through blocking and tackling in our core hardware business just doing an ever more effective job at understanding what our customers want and going and building it for them and super serving them. Identifying new customer segments that we don't get address in digital imaging and whether that takes invention of an entirely new type of camera or that takes a reinvention of an existing type of camera that we don't currently make to better serve customers than the incumbents are serving them.

I think there's a lot of opportunity there. I mean it's a $13 billion industry, the digital imaging business and we're calling it 10% of those in terms of our hardware business. There's a lot of opportunity there. And if the question is why haven't you addressed this before as well. The past few years, we were getting the business back in shape and in understanding what it was that made our business successful in the first place. We're storing that and now that we're back to growth and profitability in our core business, we can lift our heads and think about new customer segments to go serve and how to be more disruptive in this $13 dollar industry.

The other way that I think we grow significantly and look back and say, hey, that's what really made the difference is recognizing that a large -- the largest customer segment of people capturing and sharing experiences is using their smartphone. And they're using their smartphone exquisitely. And rather than try to fight that and convince them that they need a separate device, we should embrace that and recognize that we can serve them through software and through services that help them get more out of footage that they capture with their phone, help them make sense of the thousands of photos and hundreds of videos that people may capture. And instead of just being clips in their camera role, help them actually translate that into interesting content that help them get more out of their smartphone.

And in this way we can make GoPro more relevant to more people to expand our TAM and through a combination both this hardware effort of serving people and software effort at serving people, we think we can make a significant impact in our business.

Michael Cadiz

With that we thank Nick, Brian and Alex coming from the West Coast from GoPro. And we thank you all for attending Citi's 26th Annual Technology Conference here in New York.