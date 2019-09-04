The Play On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Today, we look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals which has seen recent negative sentiment and has seen a 50% decline in its shares.

Truth is a demure lady, much too ladylike to knock you on your head and drag you to her cave. She is there, but people must want her, and seek her out." - William F. Buckley Jr.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a well-known mid-cap biotech stock that has seen significant negative sentiment recently, which accounts for an approximate 50% drop in the shares from recent highs, but the stock seems to be trying to form a bottom at current levels.

Company Overview:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases such as NASH and biliary cholangitis. The company's lead product candidate is Ocaliva, which is in development for a variety of indications and is already on the market for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of roughly $2 billion and trades for around $62 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Ocaliva:

Ocaliva a semi-synthetic bile acid analogue that is indicated in the United States for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis {PBC} in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in adults unable to tolerate UDCA. The indication was approved under accelerated approval based on a reduction in alkaline phosphatase as a surrogate endpoint. Furthermore, Ocaliva received conditional marketing authorization in Europe for the treatment of PBC in combination with UDCA in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in adults unable to tolerate UDCA, with the condition that the company provides further data post-approval to further confirm its benefit. Intercept is conducting a Phase 4 clinical outcomes trial, referred to as the COBALT trial, of OCA in patients with PBC for the purpose of confirming clinical benefit on a post-marketing basis.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to primary biliary cholangitis, the drug is in development for NASH and primary sclerosis cholangitis. NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a chronic, progressive liver disease that is the result of excessive fat accumulation in the liver, damaging hepatocytes. NASH, driven by inflammation, results in fibrosis. NASH is an insidious disease that often offers up few or no symptoms. Despite its often low-profile, the disease can progress to serious, life-threatening outcomes and is the fastest-growing reason for liver transplantation in the United States. There are currently no approved pharmacological therapies for NASH, which means Ocaliva could be the first drug to market. Of course, it should be noted that there have been numerous failures in the NASH space which has one of the highest failure rates of any disease area across the industry currently. Alzheimer's being the only worse area for developmental flops I can think of at the moment. The company's efforts in this area are encouraging (see section a paragraph below).

Primary sclerosis cholangitis has an unknown etiology but is characterized by progressive inflammation, fibrosis, and stricture formation in the liver duct. PSC, similar to NASH, is also insidious in that patients are often asymptomatic, even with advanced disease. The disease is rare with 6 to 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Source: Company Presentation

On February 19th, the company announced positive top-line results from their pivotal Phase 3 trial REGENERATE of Ocaliva in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. The Phase 3 REGENERATE study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study. An 18-month analysis was conducted to assess the effect of OCA in liver histology comparing month 18 biopsy with baseline. REGENERATE is targeted to enroll more than 2,000 adult NASH patients with stage 2 and 3 fibrosis across 339 qualified centers worldwide. The drug achieved the trials primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH at 18 months. Furthermore, adverse events were generally mild to moderate in severity and the most common were consistent with the known profile of the drug.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking ahead, based on the REGENERATE data, the company will be filing an NDA very soon and a MAA in Q4 of 2019. REGENERATE continues to enroll patients and currently has over 2,000 patients enrolled to-date. Also, REVERSE, the Phase 3 study of NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis, is enrolling patients and remains on track to reach its target by the end of 2019. With an NDA in NASH soon to be filed, the company is focused on preparing the launch of the drug. Currently, the company's medical affairs teams are focused on disease state education to help physicians understand the needs of patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH, which has reached the attention of top thought leaders in the field. Additionally, the team has been focused on educating physicians on the increasing importance of non-invasive tests to diagnose and manage NASH patients and is launching a disease education campaign to a broader hepatology and GI physician audience. Furthermore, the company's access teams have been getting Infront of key payers to stress that the key value driver for payers will be the prevention of cirrhosis and related complications.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

After raising $200 million via a public offering of common stock as well as $200 million in convertible senior notes due 2026 in May, the company ended the first half of 2019 with just over $750 million in cash and marketable securities on hand.

The company posted a second quarter loss of just over $70 million. Ocaliva sales jumped over 50% on a year-over-year basis to approximately $66 million for the quarter.

Since second quarter results posted, eight analyst firms including Oppenheimer and Needham have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered have ranged from $85 to $150 a share. Stifel Nicolaus chose to maintain its Hold rating on the stock. However, it should be noted that its $86 price on ICPT is almost 40% above the current trading levels of the equity.

Verdict:

Intercept is an interesting company and stock. Ocaliva is growing rapidly, and it has potentially an indication that could turn it into a blockbuster on the horizon. The company also recently addressed its near and medium-term funding needs. Analyst views are somewhat mixed, but the consensus analyst price target is substantially above the current trading level of the stock.

That said, there has been a couple of negative articles (I, II) recently that have done a good job laying out the bear case on the stock and provided solid reasons for the stock's recent decline. I would also like to see some insider buying in the stock given its recent decline. I can't recommend Intercept as a 'core holding' but for contrarian investors, it could make for a small trading holding for a possible bounce.

I, personally, think this name sets up very well for a buy-write option strategy given the liquidity of option premiums as well as their potential high returns even if the stock just continues to build a base at current levels. That is how I am playing Intercept at the moment, through a small buy-write option strategy.

Decent people should ignore politics, if only they could be confident that politics would ignore them" ― William F. Buckley

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Before the bell, every Monday morning, we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.