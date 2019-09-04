S&P Global: Great Outlook. Waiting For A Pullback

S&P Global (SPGI) has been able to consistently deliver strong financial results across its business segments over the past years and also in the first half of 2019. In addition, the company's relatively stable revenue profile and new initiatives to drive growth set up a very positive scenario for the years ahead.

On the other hand, given the strong price action year to date, the consequent elevated valuation multiples and current market environment, investors should preferably wait for a pullback to add new positions in the stock.

Background and Business Outlook

S&P Global is primarily a recurring revenue business model, with only 23% of the revenue as non-subscription and transaction based. It is also a diversified business, operating in 4 segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment is by far the biggest one, accounting for near 47% of total revenue as of Q2 2019.

This segment has experienced a volatile environment this year, with declines in collateralized loan obligations (CLO) issuances, as leveraged loans are more appealing in a rising rate scenario, since loans have variable rates. On the flip side, the issuance of high-yield debt, which has fixed rates, has soared particularly in U.S. market. On balance, including bank loans, the global bond issuance has decreased 13% in Q2 20109. The outlook for 2019, however, is still positive, driven by the expected increase of bond issuance by large companies, as 2018 was an unusual year with much lower debt issuances, causing global cash balances to decline somehow.

Further, it is worth noting that there is another significant tailwind in the coming years, as there will be an increasing amount of global corporate debt maturing, according to the figure below, which should drive additional ratings activity for new corporate debts to be issued as replacement of existing ones.

Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Fact Book

Over the long term, an important growth driver is expected to come from the credit-rating business in China, which has the third largest bond market worldwide. The first credit rating was issued in July to ICBC Financial Leasing after the Beijing-based unit of S&P Global become the first international credit rating agency (NASDAQ:CRA) permitted to operate in China. It is a very promising market, as this $13 trillion bond market is expected to increasingly attract foreign inflows to China. An example of this trend will be the inclusion of Chinese bonds in international bond indexes, such as Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, announced earlier this year.

While the Indices segment still represents less than 15% of total company's revenue, it has significant growth drivers ahead. In May, Micro E-mini futures, which are one-tenth of regular E-mini futures, were launched at the CME and have quickly turned out the most successful launch in CME Group's history. In July, 3 months after launching, new micro e-mini futures contracts (S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial indexes) in aggregate averaged 483 thousands contracts traded a day, near 43% of E-Mini S&P futures, which has been around for 20 years.

Overall, the outlook for Indices segment is positive and reinforced by the secular growth trend toward passive investment vehicles, such as index ETFs, as illustrated below. That should boost revenue in the segment over time, as its primarily source of revenue derives from asset-linked fees.

Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Fact Book

On the other hand, this portion of revenue is clearly susceptible to a potential decline in asset prices, as it would proportionally reduce the fees linked to net asset values of the investment products.

Furthermore, the opportunity in ESG related products is also quite relevant. S&P Global's approach to ESG was developed through a scorecard methodology using environmental, social and governance factors to assess an entity sustainability efforts. The company expects granular factors, such as greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, safety management and transparency in reporting can differentiate the company's on this new front. As such, earlier in May 22 new indices were added to the ESG index family with ESG versions of country and regional benchmarks. As S&P Global can successfully roll-out specific ESG indices, data, analytics and ratings, such as the first ESG evaluation published in June, the company forecasts to increase the ESG related revenue from the $37 million registered in 2018 to $50 million this year and achieves 40% growth over the next few years.

In summary, combining the present scenario in Ratings and Indices segments with strong subscription growth in Market Intelligence and margin expansion across all segments, the current guidance of mid-single-digit revenue growth and operating profit margin in the range of 46,3% to 47,3% looks like achievable in 2019.

Valuation

We can assess S&P Global's valuation on a comparative basis with its peers, taking into account P/E multiples and the respective long-term earnings growth forecast by analysts. After plotting both metrics in a scatter chart and inserting a trend line (dotted line), we can look at those peers above the trend line as the ones exhibiting relatively higher earnings growth and lower P/E multiples and vice-versa.

After applying this analysis to the peer group, we can see that S&P Global's current 28,1x P/E Forward multiple and long-term earnings growth forecast of 10% (marked in red) set the company quite close to trend line, meaning that it is trading close to the fair value by this method.

Using as calculation method the liner regression formula represented by the trend line (y = 0,0054 x - 0,0572), we can project a “fair” P/E Forward multiple of 29,1x to S&P Global, which translates into a fair price of $268,98, corresponding to an upside of around 3,4% over the closing price at the time of writing this article ($160,19).

Source: Data from Finbox, summarized by the author

We can do a similar analysis using EV/Invested Capital multiple and the related Return on Invested Capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) and reach a little different picture, with an upside of 10% using the linear regression formula (y = 0,0374x – 0,0064). We can notice, according to the chart below, that S&P Global's ROIC is the highest in the group, suggesting that a premium is deserved for its high quality investment capital efficiency.

Source: Data from Finbox, summarized by the author

On the other hand, using the 5-year DFC model, we estimated a fair value with near 9% upside, assuming a revenue growth forecast of 5% and a tax rate of 22,5%, according to the company's guidance, an EBITDA margin annual growth of 50 bps, thanks to the operating leverage benefits, and a terminal EBITDA/EV multiple of 21,2x (average of peer group and historical multiples).

All in all, we can say that S&P Global has some upside still left after the strong rise this year, given its best in class return on invested capital and consistent revenue margin growth forecasts.

Takeaway

S&P Global has a recurring revenue profile and a diversified operation, which greatly contribute to the company's financial health. Based on ongoing initiatives, such as ESG and Chinese bond market, and a secular trend toward passive investments, the company has a significant growth runway ahead.

While current valuation is justified given the top-tier capital allocation efficiency and margin improvements forecast, the present market environment entails a substantial downside risk. Therefore, while holding existing positions sounds quite reasonable, despite the bullish outlook, investors should consider waiting for a pullback to buy new shares or instead sell deep in-the-money puts in order to earn the premium, eventually acquiring shares at lower prices if puts get exercised.

