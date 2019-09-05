Twin River: This Undervalued Gaming Stock Is A Buy

Despite this strong balance sheet, track record, and earnings potential, the stock trades at inferior earnings multiples compared to other gaming companies.

The company's fortress balance sheet will allow it to make more strategic acquisitions and buy back stock.

We believe that the weakness in RI will subside, and that regardless, the stock is pricing in a worse-than-worst-case scenario. The company is also making moves to be more competitive.

The stock of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Ltd. has been pummeled in the past few months due to new, formidable regional competition in its largest business region, Rhode Island.

Thesis

Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH, or the "Company") offers potential upside of 6% to 47% from its current price of $22.50. Our analysis indicates that the market has significantly overreacted to new competition in the company's Rhode Island segment, while ignoring Twin River's potential growth opportunities in M&A and their Colorado segment.

Twin River's two Rhode Island casinos have been negatively affected by competition from Wynn's (NASDAQ:WYNN) new Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) casino. Just 50 miles away from Twin River's flagship Rhode Island Casino, EBH opened in late June 2019. In their Q2 earnings release, Twin River reported a 34% decrease in table games gross gaming revenue (GGR), and a 17% decrease in slots GGR during July 2019, compared to July 2018. As a result of this news, the stock dropped to as low as $20.40, from an April high of $33.40.

Although these numbers are certainly worthy of concern, we expect that this precipitous drop will be followed by a strong comeback. Company guidance was relatively bullish, at a mere 10% second-half EBIT contraction, and we expect that Rhode Island will continue to deliver strong growth in the long term.

Furthermore, Twin River is currently working with the state of Rhode Island to replace older, underperforming slot machines with new ones, and to release a Twin River sports betting app. On August 27th, 55% of underperforming machines were removed from the casinos by the state, and the sports betting app is scheduled to debut in November 2019 - in time for the most important games of the NFL season. These are various ways that Twin River is responding to new competition.

In addition, perhaps in order to counter this recent weakness in Rhode Island, Twin River has agreed to acquire five new casinos in the past few months. Most notably, the company spent $230 Million to acquire two casinos from Eldorado Resorts (ERI) at an 8.4x EBITDA purchase multiple. When the casinos open in 2020, we expect their earnings to give Twin River positive growth in 2020, despite the Rhode Island weakness.

Twin River has a strong track record of buying casinos at a fair price (usually 8-10x purchase multiple), unlocking value, and ramping them to a 7x or lower purchase multiple. Most recently, in March 2019, Twin River acquired Dover Downs (DDE), the operator of its namesake resort, at a 9x purchase multiple but expects the resort to perform at a 5x multiple or lower in the long run. We expect this M&A strategy to deliver excellent returns for shareholders and allow Twin River to diversify away from Rhode Island.

Overall, we expect Twin River to deliver strong, consistent growth in the near and long term. Combined with the company's strong balance sheet, we expect Twin River's Price/Earnings and EV/EBITDA ratios to rise to levels that are comparable to peers in the gaming industry. For this reason, we recommend that investors BUY Twin River shares.

About The Company

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and operates five casinos, all located in the US. Two of those casinos are in located in Rhode Island, which accounted for 80% of the company's adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019. Their flagship casino is the Twin River Casino located in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Originally, a horse racetrack called Lincoln Downs, it acquired slot machines in 1992. In 2015, Twin River built the Tiverton Casino in Tiverton, Rhode Island, strategically located just feet away from the Massachusetts border.

In March 2019, Twin River completed a reverse-merger with Dover Downs Entertainment, acquiring the company for $88 Million in an all-stock deal. Dover Downs operates the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Delaware. The "reverse-merger" structure of the deal allowed Twin River to seamlessly list on the New York Stock Exchange. In Q2 2019, Twin River's Delaware segment generated $5.2 Million in EBITDA, implying $20.7 Million on an annual basis. This is a significant improvement from 2018, when Dover Downs (pre-merger) generated just $10 Million in EBITDA. Largely due to the merger, Twin River's Q3 2019 revenues were 22% higher than they were in Q3 2018.

The company also owns and operates the Hard Rock Hotel-Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi and the Arapahoe Park Racetrack in Aurora, Colorado.

In January 2019, Twin River purchased three casinos located in Black Hawk, Colorado from Affinity Gaming for an undisclosed amount. In July 2019, the company purchased two casinos from Eldorado Gaming for $230 Million in cash.

Rhode Island Weakness

Investors have been grappling with the impacts of Wynn's new Encore Boston Harbor resort in Boston. Twin River investors are still fearful that this new $2.6 Billion casino will continue to steal market share from Twin River as it ramps.

In their Q2 2019 earnings report, the company admitted that their July 2019 table games and slots revenues decreased 34% and 17%, respectively, compared to July 2018. Additionally, the company revised guidance for the second half of 2019, forecasting a 10% drop in the Rhode Island segment's operating revenues compared to 2018.

In FY 2019, this (estimated) 10% second-half contraction will be significantly offset by the 13.5% first-half growth that the Rhode Island segment experienced this year. However, investors appear to be fearful that the overall weakness in Rhode Island will bring down growth in future years.

Overreaction To The Downside

In a previous article, we expressed our doubts about the optimistic expectations for Encore Boston Harbor, and we stand by those doubts. In July 2019, their first full month in operation, the Encore Boston Harbor brought in $48 Million in GGR, which implies around $575 Million in annual GGR. However, we expect this number to drop to around $38 Million per month over the long term ($460 Million per year), as the opening hype for this new resort dies down. Presenting 21% downside, this money will likely find its way back into Twin River's coffers eventually.

Overall, we feel that the Street is overly pessimistic about the long-term viability of Twin River's Rhode Island business, partially due to unrealistic optimism about Encore Boston Harbor. On Twin River's second-quarter conference call, CEO George Papanier had a similar take:

In my experience, where there's been new entrances into the marketplace, which more recently has included the opening of Scarlet Pearl in Biloxi, the opening of [Plainridge Park Casino], [MGM Springfield] in Massachusetts, I've seen a defined trial period, and that's typically followed by a bounce-back, which gets you closer to ... historical top-line trends for your property.

From what we can tell, Twin River's forecasted 10% drop in Rhode Island operating revenue in the second half of 2019 is not overly concerning, because this forecast assumes a swift, significant recovery from the July drop of 17-35%. In future years especially, we see it likely that Rhode Island will be able to execute a strong comeback, as they have historically shown that they can deliver terrific growth in the Ocean State.

In the first half of 2019, which mostly took place prior to the opening of Encore Boston Harbor, the Rhode Island segment reported a 13.5% revenue increase, compared to the first half of 2018. In 2018, the Rhode Island segment grew revenues by 5% compared to 2017. If Twin River manages to retain this range of growth rates, they should be able to regain their New England footing in 1-2 years, as Papanier appeared to note.

Hitting Back

In order to combat this competitive challenge, Twin River is making strides to optimize its gaming experience. First, its campaign to oust underperforming IGT machines is finally paying off. Second, Twin River is rolling out a sports betting app that will allow Rhode Islanders to gamble from the comfort of their homes. Third, Twin River has already cut 100 out of their 2,500 jobs in Rhode Island as a result of this competition.

First, Rhode Island state legislature is softening up to Twin River's proposal to reassign underperforming slot machines on the casino floor. Since 2018, Twin River has been attempting to reassign underperforming IGT (IGT) slot machines to competitors Scientific Games (SGMS) and Everi (EVRI). On August 27th, the Rhode Island Lottery announced that 360 underperforming IGT machines will be removed from casinos, which is around 55% of IGT's 655 underperforming machines eligible to be removed.

Second, the state of Rhode Island is rolling out a sports betting app in November 2019 that could serve as an additional source of revenue for the company. Twin River is eligible to receive 17% of gaming revenues produced by the app, which could potentially add $1-2 Million in earnings. Furthermore, bettors must verify their identities in person at either of Twin River's RI casinos, which can potentially lure gamblers into the casino.

Third, Twin River's potential 100 job cuts are bullish for the company. Representing 4% of their Rhode Island workforce (which also includes Twin River's corporate headquarters), it shows that the company will not compromise margins in the short term. Furthermore, as these cuts are a small percentage of their workforce, it signifies that they see this earnings drop as a one-time inconvenience. Furthermore, Twin River has effectively offered jobs to laid-off Rhode Island employees at Dover Downs in Delaware, signifying strength there.

We strongly believe that the Rhode Island segment can and will continue to generate significant earnings for Twin River over the long term. Given the current positioning of the stock, we believe investors have been overly pessimistic about these prospects.

A Wonderful Company

From what we can tell, these competitive risks have been Twin River's only bearish (lack of) growth story. We believe this has overshadowed three significant strengths of the company, which should warrant an earnings multiple premium relative to peers.

First, we believe Twin River's strong balance sheet positions the company well in the long term.

Second, we believe that Twin River has a robust M&A strategy, and their excellent balance sheet gives them the ability to scale this strategy. Twin River's five newly-acquired casinos will be accretive to earnings in early 2020, and the company has signified they will continue to take advantage of smart M&A opportunities.

Third, we expect solid, consistent growth from Twin River during the foreseeable future. In our base case, we expect this growth to fall in the mid-to-low single digits.

Overall, we believe that this company is significantly undervalued, due to the Street's aforementioned tunnel vision on competitive risks. The stock trades at inferior earnings multiples relative to similarly-situated peers, despite having a far better balance sheet and more growth opportunities than peers.

Strong Balance Sheet

Publicly-traded gaming companies tend to share a common characteristic: high leverage. Out of 10 US-based casino operators, the average net debt/EBITDA was 4.54. Twin River, however, has bucked this trend: the company sports a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.67. In early 2020, when Twin River's acquisition of the two Eldorado casinos is completed, that ratio will rise to 3.27.

Net debt EBITDA Debt/EBITDA MGM 13.50 2.91 4.64 CZR 17.36 2.36 7.36 ERI 3.78 0.64 5.91 FLL 0.08 0.02 4.50 GDEN 1.01 0.17 6.12 BYD 3.67 0.74 4.93 PENN 6.57 1.35 4.87 WYNN 7.67 1.98 3.87 LVS 8.01 5.27 1.52 MCRI 0.11 0.06 1.71 Average - - 4.54 TRWH 0.32 0.12 2.67

The earnings and acquisition cost of the three newly-acquired Colorado casinos won't impact this ratio very much, according to Twin River Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Capp. In Twin River's Q1 2019 conference call, he referred to the impacts of the acquisition as "financially immaterial in the aggregate," and reiterated the confidential nature of the deal.

Currently, Twin River owns $515 Million in property and equipment assets. In their 2019 Q1 conference call, Capp said that Twin River remains "open-minded" to taking part in a "REIT-type transaction," especially as a part of a future acquisition. In the near future, it's unlikely that this will be necessary: Twin River reported having $383 Million in cash and cash equivalents in Q2 2019. While much of this will be used to finance their announced acquisitions, another six months' earnings will help replenish this. Twin River also has a $250 Million revolving credit facility.

Overall, Twin River has an above-average balance sheet, with assets and cash that can be deployed to further maximize shareholder value.

M&A

In the last few years, Twin River has used M&A as a significant growth lever. Originally a single-property operator, in 2015, Twin River acquired their second casino, the Hard Rock Hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi. Twin River CEO George Papanier reiterated the success of the transaction during the company's Q2 2019 conference call:

We have [spent] a little less than $10 million of additional CapEx [at the Hard Rock Hotel-Casino] since we acquired it, so call our total investment to date about $260 million maximum. Today, that property is running approximately $37-37.5 million of run rate adjusted EBITDA, which means that although the purchase multiple was 10x, our ownership multiple today is a bit less than 7x.

Since then, Twin River has used a similar approach to its new ventures and acquisitions. In 2017, Twin River invested $130 Million to build the Tiverton Casino in Tiverton, RI, and is expected to generate $18-20 Million in EBITDA, indicating an EBITDA purchase multiple of around 7. In March 2019, Twin River acquired Dover Downs at a purchase multiple of 9x; however, Twin River expects the property to run at 5x in the future. Given this track record, Twin River investors have ample reason to believe that Twin River will be able to replicate this success with their five new casino acquisitions.

In January 2019, Twin River purchased three casinos located in Black Hawk, Colorado, from Affinity Gaming for an undisclosed amount. Expected to close in early 2020, this will allow Twin River to expand their presence in Colorado; CEO George Papanier called the Colorado market "underpenetrated" in his 2019 Q1 conference call. Twin River already owns the Arapahoe Park Raceway, and in 2014, failed to legalize casino games there. They are currently attempting to bring sports betting there as a potential lever of growth.

Most recently, in July 2019, Twin River purchased two casinos from Eldorado Gaming for $230 Million in cash. At one of the newly-purchased casinos, the Isle Kansas City casino, Twin River plans to spend up to $50 Million to renovate the casino. CEO George Papanier stated the company's rationale for the acquisition, saying "we feel there is opportunity for capital investment in the property which we believe will have a transformative impact and integrate well with local development efforts in the area."

Figure 1: the Isle of Capri Kansas City currently (above), and the planned exterior changes (below). A bar, restaurant, spa and retail space were included in an initial plan. Sources: Isle KC Twitter, Isle KC TripAdvisor, Twin River Website/Press Release

Figure 2: "Twin River Kansas City" is located close to both downtown Kansas City and Interstate-29. Source: Google Maps

Even after the $280M total investment, Twin River expects to bring the purchase multiple for this casino to 7x or below. No new plans were announced for the other casino they acquired, the Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Twin River already owns a casino in Biloxi, Mississippi - the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, so it's likely that they can make similar strategic and management changes to maximize the effectiveness of this acquisition.

Overall, we trust Twin River's M&A expertise and track record. Their strategy of buying at an 8-10x EBITDA purchase multiple, unlocking value, and bringing it below 7x is robust and, in our view, scalable. In addition, it's helpful that many of their newly-announced acquisitions are either in a market they're already in - which lowers integration risk. Their balance sheet will allow them to deploy this strategy for years to come, and continue delivering a strong ROE to shareholders.

Furthermore, we believe that the recent consolidation in the casino industry will be beneficial to Twin River's M&A strategy. In order to finance their acquisition of Caesar's, it appears that Eldorado sold Twin River those two casinos for a relatively low cost, especially considering the included real estate assets. On the company's Q2 conference call in August, CEO George Papanier said that the company is still exploring opportunities related to the Caesars-Eldorado merger.

Although this article will not attempt to analyze the "recession variable," we do believe that a recession will be bittersweet for Twin River. Obviously, earnings will suffer, but Twin River's low debt (which isn't due until 2026 and 2027) will ease long-term worries. Most importantly, however, Twin River will be positioned to acquire casinos at bargain-basement prices from cash-strapped competitors.

In addition to value creation through M&A, Twin River has also committed $250 Million to buybacks and dividends, which they plan to initiate if they believe it will provide the most long-term shareholder value. In late July, Twin River spent $75 Million on buybacks via a tender offer, snapping up 6.2% of outstanding shares. The company also pays a $0.10 annual dividend, costing them an additional $4.1 Million per year.

Bright Future Outlook

In 2019, Twin River will record significant YOY revenue growth due to the acquisition of Dover Downs, despite second-half Rhode Island weakness. In 2020, growth will be sourced from the five new casinos that TRWH acquired, whose deals will close in early 2020. From 2021 onward, acquisitions will be ramping, and we believe that Rhode Island will be completing a rebound.

To play out this scenario, we've envisioned three cases, ranging from a worst-case scenario (bear case) to a best case scenario (bull case).

Case (EBITDA) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Bull $185.04 $192.85 $198.89 $212.95 $218.77 Base $176.00 $179.91 $188.42 $207.89 $213.72 Bear $172.10 $172.50 $186.03 $191.32 $196.83

Assumptions:

All Cases

Rhode Island Delaware New Acquisitions Biloxi Other Growth Rate 2% 3% 0%, then 7% 1.5% 2%

We use these growth rates for all of our cases. To us, the most important variable is the performance of Rhode Island over the next year.

Although it may appear aggressive, the 7% growth rate for the new acquisitions is based off of Twin River's intent to eventually ramp these properties to $40 Million in annual EBITDA (a 7x purchase multiple on a $280M investment).

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 $ 27.38 $ 27.79 $ 20.84 $ 31.35 $ 33.54 $ 35.89

Figure 3: our year-over-year breakdown of the earnings from Twin River's newly-announced acquisitions. These acquisitions will be accretive to Twin River's earnings in early 2020, when the deal is scheduled to close.

In 2020, we conservatively estimated that the new properties will have flat growth and that Twin River would only be eligible to receive 75% of cash flows that year - between the deal-closing time and potential renovations.

We believe a 2% growth rate is sustainable for Rhode Island - and possibly conservative. When earnings find a base in 2020, we believe a 2% growth rate is reasonable. While this number is well below recent growth rates, it factors in Twin River's reduced reach and increased advertising costs.

Dover Downs has been showing impressive growth recently, and Twin River management has signified that positive change is still underway. Twin River's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Ms. will grow at the risk-free rate of 1.5% (10-year UST). Although unpredictable, we pegged the "other" segment, which includes corporate costs and the Arapahoe Park Raceway, at 2% growth.

Bull Case

We make the assumption that, in the second half of 2019 and the entirety of 2020 (excluding a 2% growth rate), Rhode Island adj. EBITDA will drop 13.5% compared to the first half of 2019 (or 2% compared to 2018).

Base Case

We make the assumption that, in the second half of 2019 and the entirety of 2020 (excluding a 2% growth rate), Rhode Island adj. EBITDA will drop 20% compared to the first half of 2019 (or 8% compared to 2018).

Bear Case

We make the assumption that, in the second half of 2019 and continuing into 2020 (excluding a 2% growth rate), Rhode Island adj. EBITDA will drop 30% compared to the first half of 2019 (or 19% compared to 2018).

Base Case Projection Of 5 years' EBITDA

0 1 2 3 4 5 Growth Rate 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Rhode Island 2% $138.11 $140.50 $127.38 $129.93 $132.53 $135.18 Delaware 3% $18.14 $18.68 $19.24 $19.82 $20.41 Hard Rock Biloxi 1.5% $36.86 $37.41 $37.97 $38.54 $39.12 $39.70 Other (corporate & Arapahoe Park) 2% ($22.79) ($16.13) ($16.46) ($16.78) ($17.12) ($17.46) New Acquisitions 7% $20.84 $31.35 $33.54 $35.89 Total EBITDA $152.17 $179.91 $188.42 $202.27 $207.89 $213.72 Growth rate 18.23% 4.73% 7.35% 2.77% 2.81%

Figure 4: Our EBITDA growth expectations (in millions) for Twin River in a base scenario. Despite softness in Rhode Island during 2020, earnings from the newly-acquired casinos will make up the difference.

Overall, Twin River is poised to grow at solid rates over the next five years. As we've said before, we expect Rhode Island to bounce back, starting in Q4 2019 at the latest.

Valuation

Given our conviction that the market has unfairly valued Twin River's growth potential, we believe that Twin River deserves an earnings multiple that is comparable to its peers. In fact, we believe that Twin River's solid growth and strong balance sheet should warrant an earnings multiple premium.

Nevertheless, the stock is valued at a discount relative to its peers, due to the Street's pessimism.

Symbol Name Market Cap ($B) EV ($B) EV/Revenue EV/EBITDA P/E TRWH Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.88 1.2 2.3 6.9 13.8 ERI Eldorado Resorts Inc. 2.99 6.77 2.6 9.4 20 FLL Full House Resorts Inc. 0.05 0.14 0.8 7.4 GDEN Golden Entertainment Inc. 0.39 1.4 1.5 7.6 BYD Boyd Gaming Corp. 2.67 6.34 1.9 7.8 14 PENN Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.22 8.79 1.6 5.5 12.1 WYNN Wynn Resorts Ltd. 11.87 19.54 2.8 10.3 18.5 LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. 42.71 50.72 3.7 9.6 17.3 MGM MGM Resorts International 14.63 28.13 2.2 9 36.9 MCRI Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.80 0.91 3.5 13.6 23.2 CZR Caesars Entertainment Corp. 7.8 25.16 2.9 10.6

Figure 5: Twin River trades at a 6.9x EV/EBITDA multiple, compared to a peer average of 8.9x. Furthermore, the company trades at a P/E multiple of 13.2x, compared to a peer average of 20.3x.

For instance, if we applied a conservative 9x EV/EBITDA multiple, combined with a conservative 2019 EBITDA estimate of $172.10 Million (our bear case), TRWH would be worth $30 per share - over 30% upside. Our bear case is slightly lower than the sell-side consensus estimate of $172.93 Million in EBITDA during 2019.

EV/EBITDA 7.5 8.5 9.0 9.5 EBITDA $ 172.10 M $ 172.10 M $ 172.10 M $ 172.10 M EV $ 1.29 B $ 1.46 B $ 1.55 B $ 1.64 B Market Cap $ 972 M $ 1.14 B $ 1.23 B $ 1.32 B Net Debt $ 318.86 M $ 318.896 M $ 318.86 M $ 318.86 M Shares Outstanding 41.15 M 41.15 M 41.15 M 41.15 M Price Target $ 23.62 $ 27.80 $ 29.90 $ 31.98 Current Price $ 22.19 $ 22.19 $ 22.19 $ 22.19 % upside 6% 25% 35% 44%

Figure 6: Relative valuation suggests that Twin River stock could offer 44% upside in the short term. Net debt is as of the most recent quarter, Q2 2019, and doesn't include announced future transactions.

Furthermore, we decided to use a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple on our base and bull cases to get a sense of what the stock price would look like if these scenarios played out.

Case Base Bull EV/EBITDA 9 9 EBITDA $ 176.00 M $ 185.04 M EV $ 1.59 B $ 1.69 B Market Cap $ 1.27 B $ 1.35 B Net Debt $ 318.86 M $ 318.86 M Shares Outstanding 41.15 M 41.15 M Price Target $ 30.75 $ 32.72 Current Price $ 22.19 $ 22.19 % upside 39% 47%

From 10,000 feet, these valuations don't look unreasonable, either. In April 2019, when the stock was topping, Stifel initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a $43 price target. SunTrust initiated in June 2019 with a $32 price target. Since then, Rhode Island guidance has been revised about 10% lower, and the company made strategic acquisitions to counter that weakness - still a net negative, but not as drastically as TRWH price action has purported since then. Both price targets were revised lower. However, those price targets still provide on average, 17% upside.

Overall, we expect Twin River's EV/EBITDA multiple to rise to levels comparable to its peers. In today's valuation environment, this presents upside of 6% to 47%. Especially considering that the gambling ETF BJK is 30% off of its 2018 highs, secular growth in the gambling sector could also buoy TRWH's price.

Strong Ownership Signals

Approximately 64% of Twin River's float is owned by institutions. The company's three largest shareholders are Standard General L.P., who owns 30% of the company, Chatham Asset Management, who owns 10%, and Solus Alternative Asset Management, who owns nearly 10%. Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman, and HG Vora Capital Management own around 4% of the company apiece. All of these companies purchased their stake in June 2019 or earlier, when the stock traded in the $29-31 range.

In mid-July 2019, Chatham Asset Management sold about 15% of their Twin River position. In early August 2019, Standard General trimmed its Twin River stake by 8%. It's likely that this selling was due to Twin River's late-July tender offer, where Twin River bought back 6% of shares outstanding; Chatham and Standard General might have wanted to limit their stakes to 10% and 30%, respectively.

Most recently, however, on August 26th, Twin River Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Capp bought 9,000 shares of Twin River stock, valued at around $200,000. The stock has increased 6% since the news, netting Mr. Capp a 5% profit since he bought at an average price of $21.57. A regular appearance on Twin River conference calls, Mr. Capp's vote of confidence certainly plays into our narrative that Twin River stock is undervalued.

Retail Investor Dumping?

Since one-third of TRWH's float is owned by retail investors, it's possible that Twin River's recent drop in stock price was exacerbated by fearful retail investors dumping shares. Casino.org reported that Stifel has a similar viewpoint:

While admitting they have no direct insight into the matter, [Stifel analysts] say that one of the issues currently confounding shares of Twin River is that "legacy" shareholders are departing the stock and seemingly don't care about their sale price.

Assuming that Stifel is right, and that some shareholders sold their shares below what can be considered a "fair valuation," this presents an opportunity for investors to purchase the stock at a discount.

Charts And Potential Catalysts

Figure 7: Twin River just broke out of a trading range, and we are inclined to believe that there is further upside ahead, especially given where the valuation stands. In a best-case scenario, the chart could be showing an outright parabolic reversal.

First, TRWH's nearest catalyst is the Encore Boston Harbor's gambling data, which is released on the fifteenth of every month. In the September report, we expect a significant drop in GGR at Encore, which we believe will fan the flames of TRWH's reversal.

Second, a very notable catalyst is the DOI's decision regarding the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's ability to build the "First Light Resort" in Taunton, Mass. Currently, a legal battle is going on between the tribe and Taunton residents, who dispute the Tribe's rights to the federal land that this Indian casino is being built on. After reading a Law360 article on the matter, we don't expect the Tribe to win the lawsuit - however, we are not legal experts. The DOI's verdict is due on October 15th.

Third, Twin River reports earnings on November 12th, and we believe that an earnings beat is in the cards. Analysts expect EPS to fall ~22%, from $0.51 to $0.40. According to our analysis, gambling revenues in July 2019 fell around 25% compared to the first half of 2019. If this trend continues in Q3, during the months of July (which we know), August, and September, 75% of Twin River's adjusted EBITDA will come from Rhode Island. If other parts of the business perform as they did in Q3, then overall EBITDA should fall ~20% - relatively in line with the Street's EPS estimate (given the potential margin contraction in Rhode Island).

Thus, if Rhode Island is able to slightly bounce back from the July numbers, or other segments of the business secularly outperform, then TRWH will crush earnings estimates. Backed by a strong economy, a recent interest-rate cut, and lack of seasonal weakness in the fall (Q3 includes September), we expect at least one of these two "surprises" to occur. Furthermore, Q4 expectations are an additional 12.5% lower (than Q3), despite more exposure to the seasonality and macroeconomic stories; strong Q4 guidance could also contribute positively to post-earnings price action.

The Bottom Line

We have the opinion that Twin River stock is meaningfully undervalued, as the market has drawn overly conservative conclusions about this company's earnings growth potential. It's also possible that retail investors dumping shares contributed to TRWH's recent price action, due to undisciplined panic selling.

First, we believe that the market has overreacted to Twin River's new competition in New England. Albeit prodigious, we don't expect a repeat of the July numbers in future earnings reports.

Second, we believe that Twin River will be able to deliver excellent returns on shareholder equity through M&A and stock buybacks. Given their excellent track record and strong balance sheet, we fully expect their M&A strategy to continue to execute properly and create shareholder value. Given where the stock stands today, a buyback would also be smart.

Overall, we believe the stock is undervalued because of an incorrect reaction to these two dynamics - namely, an overreaction to new competition in New England and conservative expectations for recent M&A activity.

Currently, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple 23% less than comparable peers, and a P/E ratio that's also meaningfully lower. We don't believe this multiple depression is warranted, and for that reason, we expect Twin River's stock price to rise to a level where its EV/EBITDA multiple will equal or exceed the peer average. In a conservative scenario, this could present 25-35% upside, and in a better scenario, as high as 47% upside.

Significant catalysts are up ahead for Twin River, including monthly gambling revenue data from a close competitor, a looming lawsuit verdict that will affect the company, and a November earnings report with low expectations.

In addition to being backed by reputable funds, Twin River CFO Stephen A. Capp recently bought nearly $200,000 worth of Twin River stock. We recommend investors follow his lead and BUY shares of TRWH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.