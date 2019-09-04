Hold Omega Healthcare Investors, A REIT For Income And Future Growth As The Senior Citizen Population Grows

The company’s three-year forward CAGR of 5% is fair and will give you growth with the increasing senior citizen population.

OHI has increased its dividend for eight of the past ten years and presently has a yield of 6.5%, which is average for a REIT.

Omega Healthcare Investors has enough AFFO to continue the present frozen $0.66/Qtr. dividend for 2019 with the possibility of an increase in 2020.

Omega Healthcare Investors had increased its dividend by $0.01 or better for 22 straight quarters ending two years ago when they had operator problems.

Omega's management has shown for the last few years that they know how to sell and buy better skilled nursing care facilities than they have and in the process grow.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a Hold for the income investor that also wants some possibility of future growth. Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the largest skilled nursing care facility companies. The management of OHI has proven by past results that it can sell weak properties and buy new properties that have higher rents that increase the FFO. The stock comprises 8.92% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Omega Healthcare Investors is reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

When I scanned the five-year chart, Omega Healthcare Investors has a poor chart. Starting at a high and slowly going down until the AFFO started to grow again. For the last year 2018-2019, OHI is showing strong strength up as the problems with the operators are taken care of by reorganization and sale of some properties.

Data by YCharts

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules.

Omega Healthcare Investors does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. OHI has an above-average dividend yield of 6.5% and has had increases for 8 of the last ten years, making OHI a fair choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend is frozen at $0.66/Qtr. while the company fixes the problems will one of its operators. The FFO covers the dividend and has been growing slowly with the hope of increasing the dividend in 2020. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 88%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward estimated CAGR of 5% misses my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for Omega Healthcare Investors can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong management of the company properties.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. OHI misses this guideline. OHI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $8.4 Billion. Omega Healthcare Investors 2019 projected FFO flow at $600 Million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth.

When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Omega Healthcare Investors misses against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The poor OHI total return of 23.45% compared to the Dow base of 47.12% makes Omega Healthcare Investors a poor investment for the total return investor, but the high steadily increasing income keeps OHI as a hold. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,300 today. This gain makes Omega Healthcare Investors a good investment for the income investor looking back, that has future growth as the senior citizen population continues to grow.

Dow's 57-month total return baseline is 47.12%.

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Omega Healthcare Investors 23.45% -23.67% 6.5%

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. OHI's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with an estimated target price of $40, passing the guideline. OHI's price is presently at the target. OHI is at the target price at present and has a low forward price to FFO ratio of 12, making OHI a fair buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth potential, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes OHI a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes OHI interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more skilled nursing care facilities are required with the senior citizen population growing, and the income is great.

I don't have a guideline for earnings but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates.

For the last quarter on August 6, 2019, Omega Healthcare Investors reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $0.77, compared to last year at $0.76. Total revenue was higher at $225 million more than a year ago by 2.5% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $34.8 million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late October 2019 and is expected to be $0.78 compared to last year at $0.77 a slight increase.

The graphic below shows the growth of FFO and this year's guidance for Omega Healthcare Investors. The last year and a half have been flat because of operator problems, but the great management of OHI has corrected the problem by selling some properties and reorganization of others to new operators. FFO has started to grow again and easily covers the $0.66/Qtr. dividend with the hope of an increase in 2020.

Source: Earnings call slides.

Company Business

Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the largest operators of skilled nursing care facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Omega Healthcare Investors is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities, rehabilitation, and acute care facilities. The Company's leases include triple-net leases, which require the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

The graphic below shows the geographic diversity of the company properties, giving protection from local storms and state regulations to hurt FFO.

Source: Earnings call slides.

Overall, Omega Healthcare Investors is a good business with 5% estimated CAGR projected growth as the United States senior citizen population grows going forward, with the increasing demand for OHI's services. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth in the next few years.

The quotes below from the 2nd quarter's earnings call indicates growth for the companies services in the skilled nursing care business.

Second-quarter adjusted FFO is $0.77 per share, and we declared a $0.66 per share dividend. The payout ratio is 86% of adjusted FFO and 97% of funds available for distribution. In May, we closed the MedEquities acquisition. All of the operational and accounting functions have been fully integrated in Hunt Valley. We're excited about the new MedEquities tenant relationships and look forward to potential new capital deployment opportunities. We've also announced our recently signed $735 million purchase agreement. Turning to earnings guidance. We have tightened our 2019 full-year adjusted FFO guidance to a range of $3.03 to $3.07. The tightened guidance reflects the closing of the MedEquities deal, the opportunistic pending $85 million sales of 10 Kentucky facilities currently operated by Diversicare and the anticipated cash rents from our Daybreak facilities.

This shows the actions of top management for the continued growth of the Omega Healthcare Investors business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. OHI has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added new properties to their existing portfolio of 923 locations.

Conclusions

Omega Healthcare Investors is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and fair total return potential. Omega Healthcare Investors is 8.92% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held, and I will watch it grow. OHI will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 9% of the portfolio. OHI portfolio percentage is being limited in the portfolio since it does have risks of the government making changes to its payment schedules for Medicare. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present OHI entry point is fairly priced when looking at the future market for skilled nursing care. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and fair total return in the skilled nursing care business, OHI may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.8% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.9% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.9% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium. I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last four months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 MAX flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 8.16%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, DLR, EOS, PM, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.