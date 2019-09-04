Big 5: I'm Selling This Stock. Maybe.

Source: Big 5

It's been nearly two years since I first purchased Big 5 (NASDAQ:BGFV). I bought it in the month of November 2017. You can see my articles Big 5: Uncertain Value in an Online World and Big 5: The short squeeze is about to happen. I admit things have not gone according to plan on this one. In fact, it's been rough. I am sitting at a nice 65% paper loss and have half a mind to sell right this minute, except that would be a huge mistake. This is a cyclical stock and selling today would probably be the worst time of year to sell. Nonetheless, Big 5 has one more quarter of earnings to impress me enough to hold on until the 4th quarter earnings.

My thesis on Big 5 was it was undervalued on a book value basis. The market is undervaluing Big 5's inventory and is pricing it for bankruptcy. While the stock has made a massive drop in price, from its reduction in dividend payout among other factors, its book value has remained fairly constant. If bankruptcy were to occur at these current stock price levels, you would likely make money.

Rising Debt Levels

There have been some negative changes to the balance sheet since I last talked about Big 5. It's debt levels have grown in Q2 2019, most likely in anticipation of the holiday season. Big 5's debt to equity ratio is now sitting at nearly 40%.

According to the balance sheet, accounts payable and long-term debt have both increased over Q2. Accounts payable increased by about 10 million while total long-term debt rose by about 16 million.

When I typically begin a position in any stock I look to the debt to equity ratio to be fairly low, below 25%. While I'm holding a stock, if it rises above 50% of the total debt to equity, that triggers evaluation of the debt and underlying value of the company.

The debt level is approaching dangerous territory, but we are moving into Big 5's most profitable season, so I doubt the debt to equity ratio will rise above 50%. It is also important to analyze what type of debt. Since the majority of debt is long-term debt, it gives Big 5 some runway to improve operations.

The rising debt level is concerning but often necessary in retail industries. The interest expense on the income statement is also low, below one million for the last quarter. When the gross profit was 73.12 million, less than one million seems fairly trivial.

According to investing.com, third quarter earnings forecast sits at .17. This seems a bit high to me and last time they had a forecast this high in the month of October, they missed their mark. Big 5 has been back and forth in its positive and negative earnings over the past couple years. Such a high forecast for this upcoming quarter seems almost unreasonable, but if they get anywhere close to its earnings forecast, it would likely push the share price near 50 percent of book value giving me reason to hold into the fourth quarter earnings.

Decrease in Costs and Inventory

There are some positive developments at Big 5 associated with costs and inventory. Most of the bearish cases against brick and mortar retail revolve around online competitors such as Amazon and rising labor costs. While online competition is notably reducing net sales, Big 5 has managed to keep its costs down.

Big 5 decreased its selling and administrative cost to 30%, down from the previous year of 31.1%. It's a small decrease, but great to see especially when labor costs are putting a huge amount of pressure on costs. Big 5 managed to do lower its costs by terminating its software contract and decreasing its print advertising expenses.

Big 5 is focused on drawing down on its inventory levels. The problem here is that it is not selling fast enough to justify its own operations. The business is contracting and management does not seem to be moving fast enough to take advantage of an inventory draw-down to increase cash holdings and make improvements to the business.

There may yet be a hidden ace up Big 5's sleeves, that can push revenues. Gun and ammunition sales increased over the last quarter. Gun and ammunition sales may be one of the few reasons to keep a brick and mortar presence since Amazon cannot compete here. A focus on more rural areas may even help decrease labor costs. Large cities such as Seattle have a higher minimum wage. It's also difficult to sell more guns in metropolitan areas since it's less likely many urban dwellers hunt as a hobby.

Online Sales

Very little information is being divulged to shareholders on the inner workings of Big 5's online presence. We can, however, glean some important information from the website.

The website is easy enough to use but falls short on execution. Check out this example of one of their items.

This shoe is not available for purchase online. Instead, they ask you to find if it is available at a nearby store. Talk about inconvenient! Why would I go to a store far from my house when I could just buy from another website? Why can't Big 5 integrate a ship from store program?

Presumably, Big 5's online presence must not be doing all that great if they have such poor quality online service. Big 5 needs to streamline their online presence and offer value beyond what a physical store can provide.

Bearish Outlook

Many Seeking Alpha Authors have been bearish on Big 5 and for good reason. The company has been eroding shareholder value and its balance sheet has been getting weaker, due to increasing debt. However, this doom and gloom seem a bit extreme. I purchased Big 5 at around $6 a share. The entire book value of Big 5, while lower than before, still sits at $8.28 per share.

If you were to purchase Big 5, today you would be paying a quarter of the overall value of its cash, inventories, and assets. This is much less than I paid. I paid a whopping 60% of book value for this stock.

Let's say, worst-case scenario, Big 5 had to declare bankruptcy, it might choose to sell all of its inventory for 50 percent off. In doing so, Big 5 might cut its book value in half. This would still be over 4 dollars per share! You could instantly double your money if you bought today. I would get back over half the value of my current paper losses recouping some of my initial investment.

I think declaring bankruptcy is unlikely since Big 5 still has a dividend. If they were getting dangerously close to bankruptcy or their free cash flow took a major hit, they would just suspend the dividend.

Conclusion

Clearly, selling today would be a mistake. Especially moving into the retail industry's most profitable season. I do realize that some companies will take a very long time to either turn around or declare bankruptcy, and many may just choose to erode shareholder value indefinitely.

In these value trap situations, it is best to sell. This is why I set a 2-year limit on my value holdings. Since we are nearing that 2-year level, it's time to get ready to sell. Big 5 has one last chance to show some positive gains and turn around its future, either that or its time to say goodbye to this value trap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGFV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.