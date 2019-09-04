Technically Speaking For September 4

Commodities are signaling either much slower economic activity or an outright recession: Above are charts of ETFs that track various sections of the commodities market. Oil (top row, far left) has been moving modestly lower since the second quarter. The gas market ETF (bottom row, middle) is in more or less the same technical shape. ETFs that track the agricultural sector (top row, second from right) and industrial metals (top row, far right) are near yearly lows, as is the natural gas ETF (bottom row, far right). Only the precious metals ETFs (middle row, last two; bottom row, far left) are rallying, and that's due to increased investor fear about economic and, in some cases, political instability. These charts tell us that investors see little to no growth and a great deal of uncertainty in the next 6-12 months.

The entire bond complex is in the middle of a year-long rally: Above are ETFs that track a wide range of bonds. All have incredibly strong, southwest to northeast price patterns, indicating that investors are flocking into fixed income securities. Part of the reason is the "reach for yield;" as the amount of negative-yielding bonds continues to increase, investors are obviously looking for higher-yielding assets. There is also a safety play at work as well due to increased concern about a possible recession.

There are three global financial centers: Hong Kong, New York, and London. Two are currently experiencing fairly extreme political turmoil. Hong Kong is now into its third month of political protests, where, in some cases, up to 20% of the city's population was in the streets. On the other side of the world, the Brexit mess continues to embroil London. These situations hamper decisions. For example, is China going to send in troops to quell the unrest? That would obviously mean conducting business-as-usual would be nearly impossible. Turning to London, several reports have theorized that a hard Brexit would cause massive economic disruption, also making standard business operations nearly impossible. As a result, the simplest course of action is to do nothing, which slows economic growth.

Let's take a look at today's performance table. Today wiped out the bad taste left by yesterday's trading. The QQQ led the way higher, gaining 1.45%. The mid-caps and transports occupied the second and third slots, followed by several large-cap indexes. However, the Treasury market also rallied modestly, taking some of the steam out of today's advances.

Today, I'll be looking at several daily charts, arguing that the markets are lining up for a technical rebound. I made the same argument several weeks ago, only to have fundamental events send the markets sharply lower the day after my column. This illustrates the problem traders currently face: increased volatility due to political events. An announcement of higher tariffs (or other trade restrictions) from China or the US could send the markets sharply lower for obvious reasons. Yet, we can't ignore that the charts (on which numerous algorithmic trading programs are based) are lining up for a rally.

Let's start with the Treasury market: The IEF has been rallying for the last 10 months and is currently near a yearly high. But momentum is moving lower. The MACD's signal line has been trending lower for the last few weeks; it recently crossed below the trend line. The TLT has the same technical setup. Meanwhile, the SPY has consolidated its losses for the last month, trading sideways right above the 200-day EMA. Now its MACD has given a buy signal. Prices are also above all the EMAs, so there is no technical resistance between current levels and recent highs. The QQQ has the same pattern.

It's important to reiterate that the fundamental environment is very dicey right now; one news story could completely alter the trading environment. Nevertheless, the charts show a potential turnaround in the making.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.