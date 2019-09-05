Trimble, Inc.: Transitioning Towards Higher Margin, Recurring Revenue, From Hardware-Based Model

Trimble could potentially capture an additional 5-15%penetration in end-markets over the coming years, due to under penetration of ~90%of end-markets, bringing its potential penetration to ~11-21% vs. 6%, implyingfuture revenues of ~$5.5-$10.5B in the next ~10 years.

We believe the worst may be behind Trimble, Inc. regarding headwinds from the Asia-Pacific region. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate '19 will be the low for Asia-Pacific contribution.

Introduction

Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) is a provider of technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The company offers customers hardware and software-based solutions, used across multiple industries. The company reports its business in four distinct segments; 1) Building and Infrastructure 2) Geospatial 3) Resource and Utilities 4) Transportation. As of the second quarter of 2019, Software/Services/Recurring equaled ~55% of total revenues, while Hardware revenues accounted for ~45%.

Since the second-quarter of 2017, geographic revenue contribution from the Asia-Pacific region has declined -3.2%, compared to North American region growth of +4.3%. In comparison, other regions outside the U.S., saw smaller decreases in revenue contribution as Europe declined -0.7% and Rest of the World (ROW) declined -0.4%. On the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Trimble management noted that the Asia-Pacific region alone accounted for a -16% headwind, driven by difficulties in China, with other markets mixed. In our opinion, this commentary seems to properly define the company’s headwinds over the last two years driven primarily by the Asia-Pacific region.

Overall Asia-Pacific contribution to total company revenues has declined across all segments over the last two years. In 2017, the company reported Asia-Pacific region revenues equaled 14.3% of total company revenue, while it accounted for only 10.5% in the second-quarter of 2019. This decline over the last two years reflects a broad impact from the U.S.-China trade dispute, which could potentially see some relief, or even reversal, if any type of agreement may be reached in future quarters. An agreement, simply on China buying more U.S.-based agriculture products, would likely boost the company’s China, and Asia-Pacific revenues, but also positively impact the North American agriculture business, which has seen a pause in recent quarters, as farmers have pulled back on spending even with government subsidies. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate 2019 will be the low for Asia-Pacific revenue contribution since 2017.

As of 2018, Trimble end-market customers have already begun transitioning away from hardware-based products. In several key end-markets, such as Buildings & Infrastructure, along with Transportation, the company has already seen a material shift, with software/services/recurring already representing >50% of revenues. At the company’s 2018 Investor Day, management noted that Resources & Utilities captured >40% of its end-market revenues from software/services/recurring. We believe this figure is now likely close to, or already has surpassed, the 50% contribution level, in 2019. On the company’s second-quarter earnings call, management noted that it does not see Trimble as a 90% software company at any point in the future. It could, however, become a business with a “6” in front of it in terms of total revenue contribution in future years.

Even with the company’s long operating history, Trimble remains underpenetrated in several key end-markets, as it shifts the model towards software/services/recurring revenues. Per Trimble, its TAM (Total Addressable Market) equals ~$50B, which is the total of all end-markets served by Trimble products. As of 2018, the company has penetrated ~6% of the projected addressable markets. This suggests to us, that Trimble could potentially capture an additional 5-15% penetration in end-markets over the coming years, bringing its potential penetration to ~11-21%, which would suggest future year revenue potential of ~$5.5-$10.5B. This compares to the ~$3.3B consensus revenue estimate for 2019.

Assuming the mid-point of our estimated additional end-market penetration for Trimble in key markets, ex-Geospatial implies potential revenues of ~$8B. If the company achieved this mid-range estimated penetration in roughly the next nine years, it would imply a potential 10yr revenue CAGR (’18-‘28E) of ~10%, which would be near the low-end of the company’s current estimated total potential growth rate. With potential for sustained organic and total revenue growth, forecasted by management in the coming years, coupled with estimated increasing levels of penetration in ~90% of its addressable markets, suggests to us Trimble may be much closer to a bottom than top at current levels, given its future opportunities.

The Sentieo Management-Analyst Sentiment Index seeks to track the trend in sentiment between company management, and the analysts covering the company. When this signal raised a warning sign relative to Trimble, Inc., in early 2018, every quarter following the first-quarter of 2018 has missed consensus revenue expectations. The company’s overall optimism spread between management and analysts declined significantly around the initial announcement of Chinese tariffs in mid-2018. When this occurs, and the sentiment spread is negative, management may be more cautious, while analysts remain bullish, creating the potential for future earnings disappointments. However, recently the overall spread between management and analysts’ optimism has now narrowed and reached a point during the second-quarter which suggests future expectations from management and analysts may be more in-line. In our view, this could create the potential for future upside if management can execute and may provide investors another tailwind into our future estimated growth in 2020 and beyond following the headwinds from the Asia-Pacific region over the last two years.

YTD, shares of Trimble are up ~12% as of September 3rd, 2019. While shares have appreciated YTD, they have underperformed versus the Total S&P 500 Index by >6%. We see multiple catalysts in front of the company likely changing this underperformance during 2020-2021. With shares down ~20% from recent 52-week highs ($46.25) we see the current valuation of future opportunities as mispriced. We anticipate steady revenue growth of ~9-10% in coming years, with expanding non-GAAP EBITDA margins, and non-GAAP EPS growth which outpaces revenue, due to operating leverage as the company shifts towards software/services/recurring revenues. Based on current consensus estimates for 2019 non-GAAP EPS ~$1.94, shares are currently trading at a premium to comparable companies NTM (next twelve months) P/E by ~5.5%. However, by 2020, using consensus estimates of ~$2.16, the NTM P/E multiple is forecasted to be below comparable companies (see Appendix for comparable companies).

Utilizing our current 2021E non-GAAP EPS figure of $2.75, applying a 20x NTM P/E multiple, which would be a ~11% premium to current comparable companies at ~18x, we see shares of Trimble potentially trading towards $50-55/share in the coming years, which would imply possible upside potential of ~45-50% from recent share price of $37.00.

Asia-Pacific Headwinds Have Hindered Near-Term Growth; Could Turn to Tailwinds in 2020

Since the second-quarter of 2017, geographic revenue contribution from the Asia-Pacific region has declined -3.2%, compared to North American region growth of 4.3%. In comparison, other regions outside the U.S., saw smaller decreases in revenue contribution as Europe declined -0.7% and Rest of the World (ROW) declined -0.4%. On the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Trimble management noted that the Asia-Pacific region alone accounted for a -16% headwind, driven by difficulties in China, with other markets mixed. In our opinion, this commentary seems to properly define the company’s headwinds over the last two years driven primarily by the Asia-Pacific region.

According to management the headwinds from the Asia-Pacific region are due to a decline in Chinese-based OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) hardware revenues. On the company’s second-quarter 2019 earnings call, Trimble management noted that excluding China, the Asia-Pacific region was up +7% year-over-year during the second-quarter of 2019. This was down slightly from the ex-China year-over-year growth of 10% in the first quarter of 2019. During the first-half 2019, China-based revenues were down -40% year-over-year, per Trimble management, with China now accounting for ~2% (2Q19 @ 2%: $1.8m) of total company revenues. Trimble believes declining growth and contribution from China in the last year is due primarily to the intensification of the Chinese government policies which have created explicit preferences for Chinese companies over non-Chinese companies.

Per Trimble’s second-quarter 10Q filing, the negative impact from China has been primarily related to ongoing weakness in the company’s Geospatial OEM hardware sales to Chinese-based customers. Contribution to total company revenues from the Geospatial segment has declined from 24.9% in the second-quarter of 2017 to 19.2% in the second-quarter of 2019. But on a dollar contribution basis, revenue has remained essentially flat over the last two years (2Q19: $165m vs. 2Q17: $164m). If contribution percentage from Geospatial had remained flat from the second-quarter 2017, segment revenues would have been ~$90m higher than reported during the first-half of 2019, and ~$57m higher in 2018. We are unsure how much of this decline in Geospatial revenue Trimble can recapture in future years, but even with some capture, we estimate hardware revenue contribution declines as a percentage of total revenues. Thus, any capture, or upside in China-based OEM hardware revenues in future years, could offer positive contribution to our total revenue estimates.

Overall Asia-Pacific contribution to total company revenues has declined across all segments over the last two years. In 2017, the company reported Asia-Pacific region revenues equaled 14.3% of total company revenue, while it accounted for only 10.5% in the second-quarter of 2019. This decline over the last two years reflects a broad impact from the U.S.-China trade dispute, which could potentially see some relief, or even reversal, if any type of agreement may be reached in future quarters. An agreement, simply on China buying more U.S.-based agriculture products, would likely boost the company’s China, and Asia-Pacific revenues, but also positively impact the North American agriculture business, which has seen a pause in recent quarters, as farmers have pulled back on spending even with government subsidies. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate 2019 will be the low for Asia-Pacific revenue contribution since 2017.

In prior years, and through the second-quarter of 2018, Trimble’s hardware revenues equaled the vast majority of company revenues. However, beginning in the third-quarter of 2018, the company’s combined software/services/recurring revenue contribution surpassed hardware contribution and has continued to expand in subsequent quarters, compromising most of today’s revenues. For comparison, in 2017, hardware revenues equaled ~52% of total revenues, but by the second-quarter of 2019, this number equaled ~45%. We currently model zero hardware growth from the reported $1,375m in 2017, which we estimate will be the company’s hardware-based revenues in 2021E. We anticipate a long-term decline in hardware revenue contribution given management’s focused transition towards software/services/recurring.

Source: Trimble, Inc. and Grinder Capital estimates - $ in millions

New OEM opportunities within construction and agriculture, as noted on the company’s first-quarter earnings call, provide an expanding foundation for future global OEM growth outside of the traditional China OEM hardware markets served by the company’s electronics and embedded products. Some of the underlying momentum in these OEM opportunities have likely been overshadowed by the prolonged slowdown of OEM contribution from the Asia-Pacific region over the last two years. Reported second-quarter 2019 revenues within the Asia-Pacific region for Building and Infrastructure increased ~$5m, versus the second-quarter of 2017. While not stellar growth, it still implies ~12.5% growth over the last two years from the Asia-Pacific region. While this is not enough to offset declines in other segments such as Geospatial and Transportation, we see it as a positive long-term trend. Our estimates suggest the opportunities in Asia-Pacific may not see a “V” shaped recovery, but the region should stabilize in coming quarters, with potential for expansion as we believe prior headwinds in the region could shift towards tailwinds. We don’t anticipate the company overtakes prior 2017 quarterly revenue run rate in the Asia-Pacific region until sometime in 2021. Thus, we see the Asia-Pacific region stabilizing in the next few years versus delivering an immediate snap-back of revenue growth.

Entering the second-half of 2019, the company is overlapping weaker year-over-year comparables, which we believe the company’s reported results, began in the third-quarter of 2018. In addition to improving comps, with China revenues at a mere ~2% of total, we believe there is significantly less downside today than exiting 2017, and more than likely some potential for future upside. While headwinds for Trimble in the Asia-Pacific region accelerated with the initiation of U.S.-China trade dispute in mid-2018, we believe the company will soon begin overlapping the negative impact beginning in the third-quarter of 2019. We believe this will provide an easier year-over-year growth comparable, as we anticipate the downward trend in the company’s Asia-Pacific revenues will likely bottom sometime in the second half, and for the full year 2019.

We predict China will remain a long-term growth opportunity for Trimble, however perhaps somewhat smaller than prior expectations, given the hiccup in growth during the initiation of the U.S.-China trade dispute and shifts in China policy which may, or may not, reverse following any trade resolution. Global OEM opportunities have expanded recently in key markets such as agriculture and construction per the company. According to Trimble management during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, global OEM prospects are seeing a strong trajectory. We forecast this trajectory will contribute to future revenue growth globally, and within the Asia-Pacific region. Given our current estimates that 2019 may be the bottom in Asia-Pacific region revenues, since 2017, as we see the prior two-year headwinds beginning to turn towards tailwinds in 2020 and beyond.

Company Transitioning Towards Software/Services/Recurring; Estimated 4yr Hardware Revenue CAGR Implies Zero Growth

In prior years, and through the second-quarter of 2018, Trimble’s hardware revenues equaled the vast majority of company revenues. However, beginning in the third-quarter of 2018, the company’s combined software/services/recurring revenue contribution surpassed hardware contribution and has continued to expand in subsequent quarters, compromising most of today’s revenues. For comparison, in 2017, hardware revenues equaled ~52% of total revenues, but by the second-quarter of 2019, this number equaled ~45%. We currently model zero hardware growth from the reported $1,375m in 2017, which we estimate will be the company’s hardware-based revenues in 2021E. We anticipate a long-term decline in hardware revenue contribution given management’s focused transition towards software/services/recurring.

Source: Trimble, Inc. and Grinder Capital estimates - $ in millions

The decline in hardware-based revenues in the last two years has been offset by a transition across all segments towards more stable, higher-margin, software/services/recurring revenues. In 2017, this group of revenues comprised ~48% of total revenues, but today, as of the second-quarter 2019, it has climbed to ~55% of total revenues, or on a TTM basis as of the second-quarter 2019 at 53%. Software/services revenues breakdown between perpetual, and term licenses, combined with professional services. Recurring revenues are comprised of subscriptions (SAAS) and maintenance revenues. Over time, the company plans to convert more of the software business into recurring. At the Berenberg Design Software Conference, in March 2019, Trimble management noted that they expect ~$30m of software business will convert to recurring in 2019.

Source: Trimble, Inc.

During the company’s 2018 Investor Day, management laid out a goal, stating software/services/recurring revenues would equal ~55% of total company revenue by 2021. Based on data through the second-quarter of 2019, the company is executing on management’s goal and will likely exceed this target by year-end 2019, on a TTM basis, based on our estimates. We believe future growth in software/services/recurring revenues is supported by a growing deferred revenue base, which equaled ~$277m in 3Q17, versus ~$452m as of the second-quarter of 2019. On a year-over-year basis, reported deferred revenue was up 27% during the quarter.

The transition towards a higher contribution of revenue from software/services/recurring has also had an initial positive impact on the company’s margin profile. In 2017, non-GAAP gross margin equaled 55.7%. As of the second-quarter 2019, the company reported non-GAAP gross margin of 56.9%, demonstrating the ability for the company to expand its margin profile, on a two-year basis, even with headwinds impacting the company’s Asia-Pacific and North American Agriculture segments. We note that the company reported first-quarter non-GAAP GM of 58%, which we don’t anticipate the company may achieve in future periods but see 2019 as the low in gross margin percentage of revenues since 2017. However, if the company did reach prior reported 2018 non-GAAP gross margin levels ~58%, which would equal a 1% increase in our 2020E/2021E non-GAAP gross margin estimate, it could increase the company’s annual non-GAAP EPS by ~4.6% in both years.

Source: Trimble, Inc. and Grinder Capital estimates - $ in millions

Unfortunately, due to higher levels of OPEX spending, in 2017 and 2018, we have not yet seen non-GAAP EBITDA margins benefit from the shift in the company’s revenue mix. We believe over time, this transition, along with a slower spending profile (as a percentage of revenues), will create leverage in the model. We see the opportunity for margin expansion, due to the shift in the company’s estimated future revenue mix, as a catalyst for a higher multiple and valuation.

As of 2018, Trimble end-market customers have already begun transitioning away from hardware-based products. In several key end-markets, such as Buildings & Infrastructure, along with Transportation, the company has already seen a material shift, with software/services/recurring already representing >50% of revenues. At the company’s 2018 Investor Day, management noted that Resources & Utilities captured >40% of its end-market revenues from software/services/recurring. We believe this figure is now likely close to, or already has surpassed, the 50% contribution level, in 2019. On the company’s second-quarter earnings call, management noted that it does not see Trimble as a 90% software company at any point in the future. It could, however, become a business with a “6” in front of it in terms of total revenue contribution in future years.

Source: Trimble, Inc.

Thus, we believe that in key markets like Buildings & Infrastructure/Transportation, based on management commentary, may see software/services/recurring reach ~60-65% of end-market revenues, with some opportunity to transition software/services-based revenues towards recurring. We see a similar growth trajectory for the company in Resources & Utilities, where there is still an opportunity to convert hardware-based revenues to software/services/recurring, but then also transition some of the current, or future, software/service-based revenues into recurring, creating a catalyst for stable, higher-margin revenues. In Geospatial, where a significant portion of revenues remains hardware-based, we see some opportunity for conversion to software/services/recurring but see this segment as likely remaining primarily hardware-based revenues in future years.

The transition towards software/services/recurring from hardware-based revenues has been choppy in the last few quarters, driven by an accelerating decline in the company’s Geospatial segment revenues. This decline has been amplified in the Asia-Pacific region, as China-based customers began to favor in-house, or domestic designed, boards and electronics due to global trade tensions. This created a slowdown in revenue growth, during a period of higher spending as a percentage of revenues, in late 2017 and through 2018. In total we still see ~10-15% of today’s hardware-based revenues converting into software/services/recurring revenues. This transition, to higher-margin solutions, with lower forecasted levels of spending as a percentage of revenues, vs. 2017 and 2018, creates the potential for a company able to deliver consistent high single to low double-digit percentage annual revenue growth, with much higher levels of visibility into future revenue streams than provided in the company’s hardware-based revenue model.

Source: Trimble, Inc.

Source: Trimble, Inc.

Given the company will likely achieve 2021 targets for contribution from non-hardware-based revenues, by the end of 2019, we see the company’s forecasts for future transition towards software/services/recurring revenue, and thus margin expansion, as a likely outcome. We see the opportunity for Trimble to transform into a company with an operating model focused on recurring revenue opportunities, a higher-margin profile, and lower contribution from hardware-based revenues, driving the company’s earnings power in coming years. We see our view as very similar to the view presented by Trimble management at the company’s 2018 Investor Day. The projected transition towards software/services/recurring revenues provides investors a catalyst for investment.

Limited Penetration of Key End-Markets Suggests Opportunities Exist for Future Growth

Even with the company’s long operating history, Trimble remains underpenetrated in several key end-markets, as it shifts the model towards software/services/recurring revenues. Per Trimble, its TAM (Total Addressable Market) equals ~$50B, which is the total of all end-markets served by Trimble products. As of 2018, the company has penetrated ~6% of the projected addressable markets. This suggests to us, that Trimble could potentially capture an additional 5-15% penetration in end-markets over the coming years, bringing its potential penetration to ~11-21%, which would suggest future year revenue potential of ~$5.5-$10.5B. This compares to the ~$3.3B consensus revenue estimate for 2019.

The only market where the company has captured 50% or greater penetration, is within Geospatial, which we see as a declining contribution business in future years. All other key end-markets vary in penetration from >25-33%. If each end-market added ~5% in additional penetration in coming years, it would still mean all key end-markets, ex-Geospatial, remain under ~40% penetration. Geospatial currently accounts for ~10% of the company’s estimated addressable market size. With ~90% of total addressable markets likely able to expand penetration in coming years, we believe that this provides an additional investment catalyst for shares of Trimble, Inc.

With an estimated multi-year targeted growth rate of ~9-12%, which includes contribution from acquisitions, we believe the company could exceed the low end of our estimated addressable market penetration in 2025, assuming it can grow revenues ~10% per year from our 2021 estimated levels ($3.86B).

While multiple catalysts exist for Trimble in the coming years, we see the under penetration of ~90% of total end-market TAM contribution, as a meaningful growth driver. Assuming the mid-point of our estimated additional end-market penetration for Trimble in key markets, ex-Geospatial implies potential revenues of ~$8B. If the company achieved this mid-range estimated penetration in roughly the next nine years, it would imply a potential 10yr revenue CAGR (’18-‘28E) of ~10%, which would be near the low-end of the company’s current estimated total potential growth rate. With potential for sustained organic and total revenue growth, forecasted by management in the coming years, coupled with estimated increasing levels of penetration in ~90% of its addressable markets, suggests to us Trimble may be much closer to a bottom than top at current levels, given its future opportunities.

Source: Trimble, Inc.

Management-Analyst Sentiment Aligns Following Prior Disconnect; Suggests Opportunity for Upside Surprises to Estimates

The Sentieo Management-Analyst Sentiment Index seeks to track the trend in sentiment between company management, and the analysts covering the company. When this signal raised a warning sign relative to Trimble, Inc., in early 2018, every quarter following the first-quarter of 2018 has missed consensus revenue expectations. The company’s overall optimism spread between management and analysts declined significantly around the initial announcement of Chinese tariffs in mid-2018. When this occurs, and the sentiment spread is negative, management may be more cautious, while analysts remain bullish, creating the potential for future earnings disappointments. However, recently the overall spread between management and analysts’ optimism has now narrowed and reached a point during the second-quarter which suggests future expectations from management and analysts may be more in-line. In our view, this could create the potential for future upside, if management can execute, and provide investors another tailwind.

Source: Sentieo Data

Investors Could be “Missing the Forest for the Trees”; Future Growth and Margin Opportunities Undervalued at Current Levels

YTD, shares of Trimble are up ~12% as of September 3rd, 2019. While shares have appreciated YTD, they have underperformed versus the Total S&P 500 Index by >6%. We see multiple catalysts in front of the company likely changing this underperformance during 2020-2021. With shares down ~20% from recent 52-week highs ($46.25) we see the current valuation of future opportunities as mispriced. We anticipate steady revenue growth of ~9-10% in coming years, with expanding non-GAAP EBITDA margins, and non-GAAP EPS growth which outpaces revenue, due to operating leverage as the company shifts towards software/services/recurring revenues. Based on current consensus estimates for 2019, non-GAAP EPS ~$1.94, shares are currently trading at a premium to comparable companies NTM (next twelve months) P/E by ~5.5%. However, by 2020, using consensus estimates of ~$2.16, the NTM P/E multiple is forecasted to be below comparable companies (see Appendix for comparable companies).

Source: Trimble, Inc. and Sentieo Data

Given Trimble’s under penetration of ~90% of addressable markets, increasing revenue visibility due to shift towards software/services/recurring revenues, estimated non-GAAP EBITDA margin expansion, and projected 5yr (’16-‘21E) consensus revenue growth of 58%, well above comparable median of 40%, we believe shares of Trimble can trade at a meaningful premium to comps by 2021.

Source: Trimble, Inc. and Grinder Capital estimates

Utilizing our current 2021E non-GAAP EPS figure of $2.75, applying a 20x NTM P/E multiple, which would be a ~11% premium to current comparable companies at ~18x, we see shares of Trimble potentially trading into the mid-50s range in the coming years, which would imply possible upside potential of ~45-50% from recent share price of $37.00.

Source: Sentieo Data and Grinder Capital estimates

Conclusion

Our thesis related to Trimble, Inc. is straight forward. The company has been negatively impacted the past year by declining contribution in its Geospatial segment, which the company has already penetrated by ~50% and derives the majority of revenue from hardware-based products. This decline has taken China contribution to ~2%, or ~$1.8m, as of the second-quarter 2019, suggesting future downside is likely somewhat contained. The Asia-Pacific region has suffered from recent U.S.-China trade tensions, with impacts beyond just China, but in the second-quarter of 2019, the company noted the ex-China, Asia-Pacific region revenues were up 7%. We believe this prior headwind, related to escalating trade tensions, will soon be lapping easier comparable quarters which saw the impact of trade beginning in the second or third-quarter of 2018.

Thus, we see these issues as potentially turning towards tailwinds in 2020 and beyond. Also, we see ~90% of the company’s ~$50B addressable markets as currently underpenetrated, suggesting the potential for higher levels of growth driven by market penetration gains. With a more disciplined spending pattern in future years, based on a percentage of revenues, we believe higher levels of estimated revenue increases can flow through to the company’s non-GAAP EBITDA margins. This operating leverage, which we believe is inherent in the company’s model with the shift towards software/services/recurring revenues, should generate non-GAAP EPS growth in coming years which should meaningfully outpace projected revenue growth.

Given the decline in shares from recent 52-week highs, we believe shares are attractive at current levels, as we see future opportunities undervalued and potentially mispriced. Assuming a roughly 11% premium to current comparable companies NTM P/E multiple ~18x, which would be 20x NTM P/E multiple for Trimble, one could see a path for shares towards ~$50-$55. This would suggest the potential upside for shares versus current levels could be ~45-50%. We see the risk-reward as favorable at current share prices.

Appendix

Source: Sentieo Data

Investors should utilize our Trimble, Inc. report as a tool in their overall research process. Grinder Capital is not recommending investors buy or sell securities based on this report. Investing involves risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors should utilize our Trimble, Inc. report as a tool in their overall research process. Grinder Capital is not recommending investors buy or sell securities based on this report. Investing involves risk.