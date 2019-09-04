3 Reasons Altria Shares Are Still A Buy

Income investors may rejoice over the upcoming $0.84 per share quarterly dividend, which is a 5% hike from Altria's (MO) previous dividend. But the proposed Altria and Philip Morris (PM) is a near-term headwind that may undermine my July 31 view that the stock is poised to recover. In that time, the stock fell around 6.5% compared to a 1.6% drop in the S&P 500 (SPY).

What are Altria's near-term prospects? Should dividend-growth investors accumulate the stock if shares risk falling further? Since late-2018 when stocks corrected, I pivoted my DIY Value Investing members towards dividend-growth stocks. Altria and British American Tobacco (BTI) are one of many income stocks discussed. Today, with the sector still out of favor, it is time for investors to consider Altria's prospects. There are three reasons to speculate that Altria bottomed this time.

1 - Altria-Philip Morris Combination

Investors in both companies froze when Altria and Philip Morris said they would consider merging back together again. Frustration over the falling share price despite a rising dividend is one of the primary motivations for Altria to make a deal. But as a merged company, the combined firm may leverage each other's strengths to maintain its global market share. If merged, management may cut Altria's dividend and divert the capital for investments and modestly-sized acquisitions. Management might rationalize the astronomical valuations markets are assigning for cannabis stocks after big firms buy out smaller ones. Still, income investors will not agree with such a comparison makes any sense. Cigarette consumption is falling, while cannabis legalization will only drive demand higher.

Altria invested a 45% stake in Cronos (OTC:CRON) in an attempt to expose the company to the potential growth in the cannabis sector. The upside from the deal proved short-lived: Cronos stock surged from $10 at the start of 2019 to a high of $24, only to trade recently at $11. For 2019 alone, Altria shares are down 11% and 25% in the last year. The quick investment in a cannabis firm at high valuations did not deter investors from the root problem: the core business is slowing.

2 - Growth Prospects from Juul

Altria's benefit from its generous investment in Juul (JUUL), worth $12.8 billion, is unclear. It holds 35% of the company but gets a non-controlling stake, so it has no say on Juul's strategic plans. But if a rise in popularity for electronic cigarettes drives demand for regular cigarettes higher, Altria would benefit financially. If consumers shift their smoking habits and consume Juul products instead, then Altria will benefit from Juul's value rising. But since the FTC is investigating Juul's marketing practices, it is likely that the skyrocketing demand for teen vaping signals an overall growth in popularity for the product. Even though Juul must not sway teens to vape through its ads, it is clear that its demand will grow.

At a P/E of below 13 times and a dividend that yields 7.63%, investors indirectly benefit from the surging growth in electronic cigarettes. All that stands in the way of a P/E expansion (and subsequent higher share price) is the FTC clearing Juul of any wrongdoing.

3 - Low Valuation

Eight of the analysts covering Altria stock have an average $56.17 price target, which suggests an upside of 26.6% (according to TipRanks). Philip Morris has an even bigger upside potential of 29.9%. Similarly, investors may model revenue growing in the single digits in a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model. At a discount rate of 7-9%, which adequately accounts for the regulatory risks ahead, the stock has an upside of 26%:

Source: finbox.io

As shown above, assume EBITDA as a percentage of revenue at 45%, which is below last year's levels. Please click on the link to change assumptions.

Source: finbox.io

Your Takeaway

The merger uncertainties added another unknown for Altria stock. But low valuations, strong prospects from Juul, and an upcoming dividend suggest that income investors should stay on course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.