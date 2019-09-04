MGU: Deep Discount With Fully Covered Distribution

The other cause of such a wide discount for the fund is their conservative yield, which was fully covered by NII, as of their latest Semi-Annual Report.

The discount may be due to the more volatile nature of global assets, as MGU has significant exposure outside of U.S. markets.

MGU currently trades at a wide discount of 13.80%, making it one of the deepest discounts in the infrastructure/utilities space.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) has been lagging the broader infrastructure/utility sector when these areas have been on fire in 2019. The flight to safety and yield has helped push this sector to 52-week highs. We can look at Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF), up 37.18% market return and a total NAV return of 25.27% YTD. Another solid fund in the space, Reaves Utility Income (UTG) is up 27.20% total market return and 23.60% total NAV return YTD. Similarly, but lagging, MGU has a total return of 25.30%, and a total NAV return of 20.77%.

The reason for the lagging performance is the fact that MGU invests in global assets primarily. In fact, only 32.8% of the total portfolio is invested in the U.S. Global assets are generally more volatile and viewed as less stable than their U.S. counterparts. This is then combined with MGU's conservative yield of 7.39%. However, as UTG and UTF have skyrocketed this year, now may be a good time for investors to be considering gaining some exposure to international investments. The fact is that while U.S. securities have worked particularly well over the last few years, this won't be the case forever. I also believe that for those that may be just starting to gain international exposure; starting with a relatively stable sector may be beneficial.

Comparing total annual returns of SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) as barometers, we can see that U.S. assets do lag international securities at times. This is why diversification matters. I chose the EFA ETF because this fund excludes U.S. and Canada from their holdings. This gives us a truly international focused fund in which we can compare to SPY.

This is where MGU can come in handy since it does offer significant exposure to these international companies.

About The Fund

MGU has an investment objective "to provide a high level of total return consisting of dividends and other income and capital appreciation." As the name suggests, the focus is on total return.

The strategy the fund employs to achieve this is "invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-like securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that primarily own or operate infrastructure assets." The fund will also "invest so that at least 25% of its distributions may qualify as tax-advantaged 'qualified dividend income' for U.S. federal tax income purposes." So, for investors that may hold MGU in taxable accounts, this is a big plus. Qualified dividend income is taxed at the more attractive capital gains rates for an individual!

The fund is on the smaller size with total managed assets of $467.697 million. MGU utilizes leverage of about $138 million or 31.68%. The expense ratio on the fund, is a little higher than average, even for an international focused fund at 1.75%. When interest expense is included, this gives us a total expense ratio of 2.53%. This fund also has an inception date of August 26, 2005. This allows us to see how the fund performed through the GFC.

Performance

The fund currently trades at $22.73 per share, with an NAV per share amount of $26.37. This is where we arrive at our discount of 13.80%. The fund has done relatively well though YTD. Again, not stellar performance as its more U.S.-focused counterparts but respectable nonetheless. With that being said, the market price hasn't far surpassed its NAV performance so grossly either.

The long-term results of the fund have been quite respectable as well, producing attractive returns for the shareholders.

The fund has a long history of trading at steep discounts though. In fact, its 5-year average discount is at 13.36%. The 1-year z-score of the fund is 0.50, due to the 1-year average discount being at 14.46%. This indicates that while the fund is at an attractive discount at the moment, it has actually been slightly steeper more recently. However, this is relatively a moot point when compared to its counterparts. For example, UTG is at a 1-year z-score of 2.20, and UTF is at a z-score of 1.40. Essentially, I'm expecting smaller downside risk for MGU as it's close to its average anyway.

I do like UTG and UTF, however, and would even consider adding small positions at these levels for those two. These are used for comparison purposes only and not to bash those two funds. Although I am looking at MGU more attractively due to the value I believe it is showing.

Distribution

The current distribution rate of the fund is 7.39%, the NAV yield is 6.36%. This is paid out as a quarterly payment of $0.42 per share. The conservative payout has led to the fund covering 100% of the payout with NII, as of latest Semi-Annual Report. This can be seen as attractive because the fund doesn't have to rely so much (or any at this point) on capital gains to continue paying out the current rate. Last year, the fund boosted its payout too, from a quarterly amount of $0.37 to the $0.42.

Their latest Semi-Annual Report was from the six months ended 5/31/19.

Here is where we can see that the distribution was covered 100% by NII. NII of $10,668,180, compared to the $10,473,366 paid out. For the year ended 11/30/18, it is still an attractive NII coverage of 78.7%.

If we double the numbers in the latest Semi-Annual Report, we can get a good estimate on how the year should finish up. The above chart is an encouraging sign that NII has been increasing for the fund. Additionally, it has been more than enough to keep pace with the additional shares from their dividend reinvestment plan. I wouldn't be surprised to see another distribution boost coming from this fund in the not so distant future, barring any significant changes.

The greater coverage of NII is welcomed, as MGU doesn't have significant built-in unrealized cap appreciation. I believe this is due to the global underlying holdings not participating in the latest run-up like their U.S. counterparts.

Currently, if the fund was to rely on unrealized appreciation and stayed static - we would have coverage for 1.20 years when excluding NII. This is much less than the cushions built-in of similar funds. Relatively speaking though, it means less for MGU as NII does make up a large portion of the distribution, last reported as 100%!

Holdings

As previously mentioned, MGU has significant exposure outside of the U.S.

This makes me believe that MGU may be a good fit to put into a portfolio paired with a fund like UTG, given that the latter is primarily invested in the U.S. and has more of a focus on utility companies too.

They also draw attention to the fact that global growth has been softening in their Fact Sheet. They give an outlook of:

Whilst broader global growth is softening, recent signals of support from China are supportive. Risk markets will need to balance central bank actions, whilst taking a more dovish stance will continue to reduce support under quantitative tightening, which will likely mean the risk of bouts of volatility remains through 2019. We continue to believe that there are opportunities to participate in credit markets with a strong risk management focus. We note that recent volatility brought more attractive valuations back into certain corners of the market, but that discipline is required as we rebound back towards tighter levels.

They also draw specific attention to key contributors to their recent performance:

The key stock contributors to absolute performance during the Period included: o ENAV, an Italian air-traffic controller; o Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), a US electricity and gas distribution company; and o Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), a North American pipeline operator. • The key stock detractors from absolute performance during the Period included: o Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), a liquified-natural gas exporter; o Huadian Fuxin (OTCPK:HUADY), a Chinese electricity generation company; and o United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGRY), a UK water utility company.

MGU has significant exposure to companies classified as pipelines at present. Pipeline companies generally operate on a fixed fee basis. This allows for predictable cash flow to the company. This means that the company isn't tied to the fluctuations in commodity prices as much.

For example, their top holding currently is Enbridge Inc. (ENB). This is an energy infrastructure company that operates in the U.S. and Canada as a pipeline company. ENB has a strong history of growing its dividend. However, the share performance has been hampered by global growth slowing and the uncertainty of the trade war.

Upstream companies operate by exploration and production in the energy sector. Where companies like ENB operate as a midstream company, moving energy through their pipelines. In fact, ENB just released strong second quarter 2019 results on August 2, 2019. The company beat on EPS and revenue by a solid amount.

Transurban Group (OTCPK:TRAUF) manages and maintains a network of toll roads in Australia. TRAUF offers shareholders a Semi-Annual dividend that varies. TRAUF trades OTC, giving investors less transparency than a company that trades on an exchange. Their last earnings available were from February 12, 2019, and was 1H results, as opposed to quarterly results. Gaining exposure to some of these names that are not listed on a big exchange can give unique risks and rewards. These types of securities make us have to rely a little more heavily on the fund manager's calls as information isn't as readily available. Luckily for us, these only include a few of the top holdings so we can still have quite a bit of visibility.

Conclusion

Overall, MGU is quite an attractive fund. The discount is currently giving investors a good entry point to defensive international exposure. Some of the names that MGU invests in are unlisted on major exchanges. This can be viewed as a positive and a negative. On one hand, we gain exposure to some companies that we probably wouldn't typically hold. On the other, we also have less information on the underlying holdings in some circumstances. This leads us to rely a little more heavily on the fund managers to make the right call. After all, they are charging an expense ratio of 1.75% so they better be doing some extra work.

The distribution is attractive, and the current trend has been better NII coverage. We are now at the point where NII covers 100% of the distribution, as of their latest available report. Even after considering the share count rises slightly year to year due to the dividend reinvestment plan. If we can get a continuation of this coverage going forward, I would expect another distribution boost. This would be on top of last year's distribution boost too!

The combination of great valuation and healthy distributions makes this fund a buy. MGU having global exposure is seen as a bad thing, and I believe has unfairly punished the fund lately when compared to its U.S. peers. I don't believe this will last forever. It merely seems to be presenting us with an attractive entry point into the fund. This is at a time when the valuations of so many other funds are at the richest we have seen for a while. Especially in the same space that MGU operates in!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGU, UTG, UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.