AVX: Investing In Japanese Style Companies For Profit

This market volatility has got my stomach churning lately. Investing in this type of volatile flat market is not great for value investors. The trade war is hurting small businesses and that is where most of the deep value investing opportunities are in markets. So, how can a value investor profit in this type of market?

Value investing is a pretty broad term. It basically means investing in any company that is undervalued according to its intrinsic value. So, what form of value investing actually does well during flat and volatile markets?

Dividend investing is one form of value investing that might make a difference in netting you valuable returns and income. Dividend investing has long excited me, and dividend growth investing seems to be the only way to profit in a flat market. But what if there was a way to combine dividend growth investing and value investing?

One of the best markets for undervalued dividend growth investing is Japan. However, it's difficult to invest internationally. Japanese companies also offer very little English information to make anything more than a mechanical investment. But what if you could find value companies that resembled these deep value Japanese companies? In an overvalued market, it may be more difficult to find deep value companies but there are a few.

A value company with a Safe Dividend

Source: avx website

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corp. (OTCPK:KYOCF). It has been a subsidiary since the 90s! AVX has recently taken a steep decline in share price and began entering into value territory. It recently dropped below book value. The best part about AVX is that it has an over 3% dividend!

AVX is below book value and has a dividend but that's not enough to make it an excellent value buy. It's important to take a look at the business and its ability to support the dividend. In order to do this, I like to take a look at company cash, earnings, payout ratio, and debt.

First, let's take a look at cash. AVX Corporation supports a quick ratio of 3.8 and current ratio of 6.10. That is a ton of cash on hand! It currently has nearly 800 million in cash equivalents.

AVX's next piece of information is its earnings. While they have recently taken a dip in EPS, it is still making money by a large margin. This safety in earnings also leads me to conclude that the dividend is safe.

It's also important to look at the payout ratio. Especially in tech companies. The ability to service a dividend and continue R&D is very important. This is why many tech companies have low payout ratios, and AVX is no different. AVX currently supports a payout ratio below 20%.

Lastly, debt is important in dealing with dividends, if the debt gets too high, it could hurt cash flows. AVX has no debt, so the dividend is looking very safe.

Dividend Growth and Value

Can a value company grow its dividend? Many deep value companies struggle to even stay alive. Let alone support or even grow a dividend. This is a big part of the reason they became deep value companies. AVX Corporation is an interesting but not an uncommon case after market crashes, so it's even more special in today's environment. It has fallen below its book value, holds tons of cash, and is still growing its dividend.

Looking at past dividend payouts, we can see that it has increased over the years, while not on a yearly basis, it still has grown consistently. AVX has also repurchased its own shares at these low levels. This helps keep the dividend safe by reducing the cash outflow of dividends being paid.

AVX looks to be a very strong candidate for a continuing and growing dividend, it can clearly support its current dividend for a very long time.

What to watch out for

Kyocera is a majority holder in AVX Corporation. This makes it very difficult for any minority shareholders to get an equal voice. Recently, there have been fears Kyocera will begin to sell shares since it no longer has AVX selling Kyocera products. This could significantly tank the stock, Kyocera may even take as much cash from the company as it can though dividends or share repurchases as its offloads its own shares.

The fears of Kyocera are important to acknowledge but shareholders will most likely profit alongside Kyocera in this case. The only fear is if Kyocera goes too far and ruins AVX's future prospects.

AVX Corporation while currently buying back stock, was selling stock in recent past. This could be viewed as a negative event or a positive. I see it as fairly neutral since it did not destroy shareholder equity as a result. Shareholder equity has steadily been on the rise year after year.

Is AVX really below book value?

I like to buy very undervalued shares, so it's important to look for anything that may not be valued correctly or difficult to value on the balance sheet. In AVX's case, it's goodwill and intangibles.

In calculating my own book value, I've taken out both. By subtracting total assets by goodwill, intangibles, and total liabilities. This gives me a per share book value of 11.77. The current share price is hovering around the 13 dollar range. AVX is clearly not a deep value company, but it can be considered a great value buy nonetheless. Especially since those intangibles do have value, although difficult to value. Thus the intrinsic value of AVX Corporation could be anywhere from $11.77 to $14.36. If you are looking for a safe value company with a dividend, AVX looks like a quality candidate.

I am currently sitting on the sidelines to see if this company drops anymore in price to see if I can pick it up for around a 4% dividend. However, as a deep value investor, I typically don't invest in large companies like this. I typically stick to the small-cap companies. As my net worth grows and I need to start looking into purchasing larger undervalued companies, this company would definitely be on this list. AVX Corporation looks like a great value company to add to a growing portfolio of value-oriented dividend growth companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.