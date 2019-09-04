IPO Update: Cloudflare Files For $385 Million U.S. IPO

NET has grown rapidly but hasn't made much progress toward operating breakeven and the IPO appears comparatively pricey.

The company provides content delivery, domain name, and related Internet security services to businesses.

Cloudflare has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Cloudflare (NET) has filed to raise $385 million from the sale of Class A shares in a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The company has developed a variety of content delivery, domain name, and related security services for enterprises.

NET is asking investors to pay a premium for its strong growth trajectory. For ‘risk-on’ investors, the IPO may be worth stretching for, but given overall stock market volatility and a pricey IPO valuation, I'm taking a wait-and-see approach to this IPO.

Company & Technology

San Francisco-based Cloudflare was founded in 2009 to provide globally managed DNS (Domain Name System) and related content delivery, service reliability, and security services to businesses operating on the Internet.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince, who previously co-founded Unspam Technologies and was briefly an entrepreneur-in-residence at venture capital firm Highland Capital Partners.

Investors in the firm include New Enterprise Associates, Pelion Ventures, Venrock, and Fidelity.

Customer Acquisition

Cloudflare offers its services in both a self-serve version with a free option and through a dedicated direct sales group that targets larger enterprises and ISPs.

The firm also courts outside developers to build complementary services via the firm’s APIs, or Application Programming Interfaces.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 51.6% 2018 49.0% 2017 45.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.0x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 1.0 2018 0.9

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer has grown slightly, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPS Variance 2018 $2,837.66 3.7% 2017 $2,736.11

Source: Company registration statement

Cloudflare’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate was 111.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and has been over 100% in the previous seven quarters.

A rate of more than 100% means that the firm is executing well by increasing the revenue from each customer cohort in the following period, effectively producing ‘negative net churn.’ The metric is a key measure in determining the efficiency of a subscription-based business and Cloudflare is performing consistently well in this regard

Market & Competition

Per a 2019 market research report, the content delivery market is forecast to grow to over $22 billion by 2024, a CAGR of 12.3% from2019 to 2024.

Important reasons for this growth trajectory include ‘an increasing demand for enhanced video content, latency-free online gaming experience, and enhance QoE and QoS.’

North America is expected to be the largest market for CDN services.

According to a 2018 report, the Domain Name Service market is expected to reach $500 million by 2024, representing a CAGR of 13% from 2018 to 2024.

Major competitive vendors that provide CDN services include:

Akamai (AKAM)

Amazon AWS (AMZN)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Fastly (FSLY)

Limelight Networks

Additional smaller startup companies focused on specific verticals

Financial Performance

Cloudflare’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

Growing gross profit, stable to slightly reduced gross margin

Reduced operating losses and net losses

Lowered negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 129,151,000 48.3% 2018 $ 192,674,000 42.8% 2017 $ 134,915,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 99,959,000 47.6% 2018 $ 149,137,000 40.5% 2017 $ 106,127,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 77.40% 2018 77.40% 2017 78.66% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (36,918,000) -28.6% 2018 $ (84,899,000) -44.1% 2017 $ (9,730,000) -7.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (36,820,000) 2018 $ (87,164,000) 2017 $ (10,748,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (12,557,000) 2018 $ (43,281,000) 2017 $ 3,167,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $124.7 million in cash and securities and $100.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($76.9 million).

IPO Details

NET intends to sell 35 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $385.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will have one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share, which is a way that management or existing investors retain voting control of the company even after losing an economic majority.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.93%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire businesses, products, services, or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities, JMP Securities, Evercore ISI, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., BTIG, RBC Capital Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

Cloudflare is a rapidly growing technology company that is still producing significant if slightly reduced losses.

The firm’s financials showing accelerating revenue growth and a greater than $200 million annual revenue run rate, which is impressive.

While its sales & marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing, its other marketing metrics are enviable. NET’s dollar-based retention rate is 111.% for the most recent period and has been over 100% for the previous seven quarters.

A rate of more than 100% means that the firm is earning a ‘negative net dollar churn rate,’ or generating more revenue from the sale cohort of customers over time, which is excellent and indicates the firm’s products and services are gaining increasing traction within its customer base.

The market opportunity for the company’s various services is large and growing quickly, although the competition is keen to pursue opportunities as well.

Still, Cloudflare is growing revenue at a much faster rate than the markets it competes in, indicating the firm is taking market share at a fast rate.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value of $3.1 billion, for an EV/Revenue of 13.22x, more than 2.5x competitor Akamai’s EV/Revenue.

Cloudflare is growing at a much faster rate than AKAM, but on a much smaller base.

While the firm has reduced its negative operating margin somewhat, it hasn’t made much progress toward operating breakeven.

So, the IPO appears somewhat overvalued, although I appreciate Cloudflare’s strong revenue and gross profit trajectory.

For investors with a ‘risk-on’ approach, the NET IPO may be one worth reaching for.

However, given overall stock market volatility and the pricey IPO valuation management is asking for, I won't be participating in this IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 12, 2019.

