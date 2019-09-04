Secoo: A Growth Stock That Is Undervalued

Secoo: The Leading Luxury Retailer In China

Secoo (SECO) is a leading online retailer in China, focusing on upscale products and services, selling clothing, footwear, jewelry, watches, bags and accessories, and even luxury cars and art pieces.

Secoo has adopted an online-to-offline (O2O) model. Its integrated platform consists of the online platform (website and mobile app) and offline experiential centers. The online platform allows consumers to conveniently select products, place orders, and complete the payment process, while the offline experience centers serve as a complementary channel that provides high-quality consumer and membership services and experience.

SECO went public on September 2017 with IPO priced at $10. The share price went up and down during the past two years, where it peaked at $14-15 around mid-2018 and is trading at the lower range currently, with a market cap of $370 MM:

Although the market was not in favor of SECO's share price, we believe the company is undervalued and will see huge price appreciation once the market realized this.

Q2 Results Show Solid Growth

As reported in SECO's Q2 earnings, the company delivered great numbers:

Significant business growth : GMV of approximately RMB3.24 billion, up 95.9% year-over-year, total number of orders increased by 109.4% year-over-year, the number of active customers in the second quarter increased by approximately 67.7% year-over-year to 428,000, of which, 59.3% are paid memberships

: GMV of approximately RMB3.24 billion, up 95.9% year-over-year, total number of orders increased by 109.4% year-over-year, the number of active customers in the second quarter increased by approximately 67.7% year-over-year to 428,000, of which, 59.3% are paid memberships Improving profitability: total revenue of RMB1.71 billion, improved 40.3% from the year-ago period; 44.7% year-over-year increase in gross profit with a gross margin of 18.9%, up 60 basis points compared with 18.3% in the same period of last year.

The near three-digit GMV growth rate is considered a great achievement under slowing economy in China compared with the other major online retailers in China. As a quick comparison, in the same reporting period:

Tmall (premium platform under Alibaba (BABA)) physical goods paid GMV grew 34%

JD.com (JD) total revenues increased 30.1% year-over-year

While the other matured retailers are all in the range of ~30% growth rate, SECO was able to maintain over 40% growth rate constantly:

Short-term Catalyst: Broad Cooperation

As the leading player in a relatively niche market, SECO has the advantage of being focused as well as flexible in terms of cooperation with other big names. For example, it has a long-time strategic relationship with JD, and as stated in their Q2 earnings:

established a wide range of crossover membership cooperation with multiple leading digital platforms, including JD.com, Tencent Video and iQiyi. They also launched joint membership program with their business partners such as KEEP app.

Similarly, SECO has announced cooperation with ByteDance (BDNCE), the leading tech unicorn in China who owns Toutiao, Douyin, and other popular apps which in total contributed over 150 MM Monthly Active Users (MAU).

The cooperation with other big players in the market not only brings SECO great sources of traffic but also helps the company to establish the competitive advantage in luxury retailing market, which further improves their bargaining power over supplier brands.

Current Valuation Presents Good Buy Opportunity

On the other hand, the market has been pretty harsh on SECO's price, giving it a fairly low valuation compared with its peers. Despite the company being profitable while maintaining a high growth rate, it is now trading at just 17x P/E and 0.4x P/S, which are surprisingly low:

One potential reason why the market has been giving SECO a hard time in valuation is the concern on its capability of maintaining high growth rate given the slowdown of China's economy. We consider that not a big problem, as SECO is still relatively small in size with a big growth potential. The demand in upgrading consumption from China's mid-class will drive the future growth of the market. As the leader in this sector, SECO is on the right trajectory in growing into a big name. The current price of SECO presents a good opportunity to get on board.

Conclusion

We found Secoo to have a unique value proposition within China's e-commerce market. Growing fast while maintaining profitability, SECO deserves a much better valuation. Current share price is undervalued which presents a good buy opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SECO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.