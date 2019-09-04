August Numbers Are In For Tesla: Here's A Path To A Disappointing 97,000 For Q3

Existing markets are on the decline, with help coming from new Model 3 countries such as UK and Australia. Pricing also will likely be weaker, hurting margins.

With all that said, it looks like Q3 could be very similar to Q2, when 95,200 units were sold. I have 97,188 for Q3 as of now.

And yes, with Tesla usually delivering near 50% of the quarter in the last month, the swing factor remains as huge as it ever does this time in the quarter.

We are still missing numbers from China, Canada and UK, just to mention some important ones.

We just got Insideevs US numbers for August, and we now have official country reporting for most European countries.

Let’s get straight to the point: Many of the relevant countries have now reported August unit sales numbers, or usually reliable sources have provided their estimates that most bears bulls believe to be more accurate than not. Here are a few examples:

Official government statistics: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, France, Ireland, Belgium.

Insideevs: USA.

We are missing some big ones, such as China, Canada and the UK.

Furthermore, as everyone hopefully has learned from previous quarters, Tesla’s (TSLA) swing factor in the third month of the quarter can be positively stunning - in either direction. In March (Q1), Tesla missed badly. In June (Q2), the number came in ahead of what most people thought only a few days before the quarter ended. So it could go both ways.

As a result, any full Q3 estimate provided at this time has a high degree of probability of being off by a material percentage. That’s just the nature of the beast.

Still, just because it’s difficult to get the month right doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t try to come up with an estimate. As we get daily data from Norway, Netherlands and Spain (the three countries providing such), we can extrapolate as we move through September, hopefully in combination with other data points. Remember, we still have to get reliable numbers for August as mentioned above - China, Canada and the UK come to mind. I imagine an update around the end of next week.

With that out of the way, let’s get straight to the numbers. Let’s start with the Model 3 estimates:

Model 3 Jul Aug Sep Q3 2019 Germany 454 411 1000 1865 Norway 308 649 2200 3157 Netherlands 590 1180 2700 4470 France 304 213 900 1417 Switzerland 186 154 600 940 Belgium 112 164 400 676 Austria 111 99 300 510 Italy 132 71 300 503 Finland 54 50 100 204 Spain 87 63 300 450 Portugal 88 45 300 433 Luxembourg 26 15 100 141 Sweden 453 148 600 1201 Denmark 102 96 400 598 UK 440 2000 3000 5440 EUROPE 3447 5358 13200 22005 EV Blogspot 3478 TMC Euro 3458 Carsalesbase USA 13450 13150 20000 46600 Canada 1108 1000 2000 4108 N AMERICA 14558 14150 22000 50708 Australia 0 500 1000 1500 New Zealand 0 200 400 600 China 1182 1400 2800 5382 ASIA 1182 2100 4200 7482 TOTAL 19187 21608 39400 80195 EV Blogspot 19057

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, I'm assuming that September will be approximately 50% of the quarterly total - 39,400 out of 80,195. That’s where you see the impact of a back-ended loaded quarter.

The risk here is of course if for some (new) reason such strong September sales do not materialize. One of these days, sort of like just last March, Tesla’s end-of-quarter push may not work. I'm assuming a largely similar pattern to last quarter (Q2).

Let’s move to Model S:

Model S Jul Aug Sep Q3 2019 Germany 75 53 180 308 Norway 143 59 300 502 Netherlands 21 25 80 126 France 30 50 100 180 Switzerland 24 19 100 143 Belgium 18 27 70 115 Austria 22 16 80 118 UK 71 80 120 271 Italy 20 24 60 104 Finland 5 15 30 50 Spain 20 17 40 77 Portugal 16 10 40 66 Ireland 6 2 10 18 Sweden 70 117 200 387 Denmark 5 20 30 55 EUROPE 546 534 1440 2520 EV Blogspot 524 TMC Euro 548 Carsalesbase USA 975 1050 1500 3525 Canada 150 150 200 500 N AMERICA 1125 1200 1700 4025 China 219 200 400 819 New Zealand 20 20 30 70 Australia 100 100 150 350 ASIA 339 320 580 1239 TOTAL 2010 2054 3720 7784

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, the pattern is familiar here too -- with the last month being almost half of the quarter’s sales. Will it change this time? Simply impossible to say at this point.

Finally, the Model X:

Model X Jul Aug Sep Q3 2019 Germany 78 50 100 228 Norway 41 122 250 413 Netherlands 18 42 70 130 France 22 30 80 132 Switzerland 24 19 50 93 Belgium 11 17 30 58 Austria 30 10 40 80 UK 47 60 120 227 Italy 15 18 40 73 Finland 5 5 20 30 Spain 20 19 40 79 Portugal 8 10 40 58 Ireland 5 1 10 16 Sweden 53 59 100 212 Denmark 6 16 20 42 EUROPE 383 478 1010 1871 EV Blogspot TMC Euro 384 384 Carsalesbase 0 USA 1225 1825 1900 4950 Canada 150 150 200 500 N AMERICA 1375 1975 2100 5450 China 448 400 600 1448 New Zealand 20 20 50 90 Australia 100 100 150 350 ASIA 568 520 800 1888 TOTAL 2326 2973 3910 9209

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, the Model X too looks familiar in its assumptions for the final month of the quarter. I don’t think that general ballpark is controversial.

Let’s move to the geographic breakdown:

Europe Jul Aug Sep Q3 2019 Model 3 3447 5358 13200 22005 Model S 546 534 1440 2520 Model X 383 478 1010 1871 TOTAL 4376 6370 15650 26396 N AMERICA Jul Aug Sep Q3 2019 Model 3 14558 14150 22000 50708 Model S 1125 1200 1700 4025 Model X 1375 1975 2100 5450 TOTAL 17058 17325 25800 60183 ASIA Jul Aug Sep Q3 2019 Model 3 1182 2100 4200 7482 Model S 339 320 580 1239 Model X 568 520 800 1888 TOTAL 2089 2940 5580 10609 TOTAL 23523 26635 47030 97188

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, Europe is looking to have by far the strongest finish to the quarter. I'm assuming a far milder September, relatively speaking, for North America in particular.

Finally, let’s look at the model breakdown:

TOTAL Q3 Jul Aug Sep Q3 2019 Model 3 19187 21608 39400 80195 Model S 2010 2054 3720 7784 Model X 2326 2973 3910 9209 TOTAL 23523 26635 47030 97188

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, it of course comes down to the same 97,188 bottom line. That's marginally above the 95,200 reported for Q2. Keep in mind that because Tesla has moved to the lower-end versions of the Model 3, prices and margins are likely going to be lower in Q3 than in Q2. As a result, all other things equal, earnings also should be lower.

Of course, earnings may not be lower for Q3 for other reasons. In particular, Tesla took many charges in earlier in the year that could be reversed or otherwise released in Q3, causing the margins to be helped. That's an accounting decision that's impossible for an outsider to know.

Let’s say that Tesla manages do meet my 97,188 unit estimate. That still leaves a big hole for Tesla to fill in order to meet the low end of its 360,000 to 400,000 unit guidance for 2019.

Tesla could always fill such a hole with major discounting, which is what I believe it will do. I believe it will sacrifice profitability for unit volume, which is the side on which Tesla has always erred in the past. Therefore, assume Tesla will deliver close to 360,000 units this year - but with a very poor bottom line to go along. Tesla lost $1.1 billion in the first half of 2019 alone - how bad will the full-year 2019 be?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.