August Numbers Are In For Tesla: Here's A Path To A Disappointing 97,000 For Q3

Let’s get straight to the point: Many of the relevant countries have now reported August unit sales numbers, or usually reliable sources have provided their estimates that most bears bulls believe to be more accurate than not. Here are a few examples:
Official government statistics: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, France, Ireland, Belgium.
Insideevs: USA.
We are missing some big ones, such as China, Canada and the UK.
Furthermore, as everyone hopefully has learned from previous quarters, Tesla’s (TSLA) swing factor in the third month of the quarter can be positively stunning - in either direction. In March (Q1), Tesla missed badly. In June (Q2), the number came in ahead of what most people thought only a few days before the quarter ended. So it could go both ways.
As a result, any full Q3 estimate provided at this time has a high degree of probability of being off by a material percentage. That’s just the nature of the beast.
Still, just because it’s difficult to get the month right doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t try to come up with an estimate. As we get daily data from Norway, Netherlands and Spain (the three countries providing such), we can extrapolate as we move through September, hopefully in combination with other data points. Remember, we still have to get reliable numbers for August as mentioned above - China, Canada and the UK come to mind. I imagine an update around the end of next week.
With that out of the way, let’s get straight to the numbers. Let’s start with the Model 3 estimates:
|
Model 3
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Q3 2019
|
Germany
|
454
|
411
|
1000
|
1865
|
Norway
|
308
|
649
|
2200
|
3157
|
Netherlands
|
590
|
1180
|
2700
|
4470
|
France
|
304
|
213
|
900
|
1417
|
Switzerland
|
186
|
154
|
600
|
940
|
Belgium
|
112
|
164
|
400
|
676
|
Austria
|
111
|
99
|
300
|
510
|
Italy
|
132
|
71
|
300
|
503
|
Finland
|
54
|
50
|
100
|
204
|
Spain
|
87
|
63
|
300
|
450
|
Portugal
|
88
|
45
|
300
|
433
|
Luxembourg
|
26
|
15
|
100
|
141
|
Sweden
|
453
|
148
|
600
|
1201
|
Denmark
|
102
|
96
|
400
|
598
|
UK
|
440
|
2000
|
3000
|
5440
|
EUROPE
|
3447
|
5358
|
13200
|
22005
|
EV Blogspot
|
3478
|
TMC Euro
|
3458
|
Carsalesbase
|
USA
|
13450
|
13150
|
20000
|
46600
|
Canada
|
1108
|
1000
|
2000
|
4108
|
N AMERICA
|
14558
|
14150
|
22000
|
50708
|
Australia
|
0
|
500
|
1000
|
1500
|
New Zealand
|
0
|
200
|
400
|
600
|
China
|
1182
|
1400
|
2800
|
5382
|
ASIA
|
1182
|
2100
|
4200
|
7482
|
TOTAL
|
19187
|
21608
|
39400
|
80195
|
EV Blogspot
|
19057
Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot
As you can see in the table above, I'm assuming that September will be approximately 50% of the quarterly total - 39,400 out of 80,195. That’s where you see the impact of a back-ended loaded quarter.
The risk here is of course if for some (new) reason such strong September sales do not materialize. One of these days, sort of like just last March, Tesla’s end-of-quarter push may not work. I'm assuming a largely similar pattern to last quarter (Q2).
Let’s move to Model S:
|
Model S
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Q3 2019
|
Germany
|
75
|
53
|
180
|
308
|
Norway
|
143
|
59
|
300
|
502
|
Netherlands
|
21
|
25
|
80
|
126
|
France
|
30
|
50
|
100
|
180
|
Switzerland
|
24
|
19
|
100
|
143
|
Belgium
|
18
|
27
|
70
|
115
|
Austria
|
22
|
16
|
80
|
118
|
UK
|
71
|
80
|
120
|
271
|
Italy
|
20
|
24
|
60
|
104
|
Finland
|
5
|
15
|
30
|
50
|
Spain
|
20
|
17
|
40
|
77
|
Portugal
|
16
|
10
|
40
|
66
|
Ireland
|
6
|
2
|
10
|
18
|
Sweden
|
70
|
117
|
200
|
387
|
Denmark
|
5
|
20
|
30
|
55
|
EUROPE
|
546
|
534
|
1440
|
2520
|
EV Blogspot
|
524
|
TMC Euro
|
548
|
Carsalesbase
|
USA
|
975
|
1050
|
1500
|
3525
|
Canada
|
150
|
150
|
200
|
500
|
N AMERICA
|
1125
|
1200
|
1700
|
4025
|
China
|
219
|
200
|
400
|
819
|
New Zealand
|
20
|
20
|
30
|
70
|
Australia
|
100
|
100
|
150
|
350
|
ASIA
|
339
|
320
|
580
|
1239
|
TOTAL
|
2010
|
2054
|
3720
|
7784
Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot
As you can see in the table above, the pattern is familiar here too -- with the last month being almost half of the quarter’s sales. Will it change this time? Simply impossible to say at this point.
Finally, the Model X:
|
Model X
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Q3 2019
|
Germany
|
78
|
50
|
100
|
228
|
Norway
|
41
|
122
|
250
|
413
|
Netherlands
|
18
|
42
|
70
|
130
|
France
|
22
|
30
|
80
|
132
|
Switzerland
|
24
|
19
|
50
|
93
|
Belgium
|
11
|
17
|
30
|
58
|
Austria
|
30
|
10
|
40
|
80
|
UK
|
47
|
60
|
120
|
227
|
Italy
|
15
|
18
|
40
|
73
|
Finland
|
5
|
5
|
20
|
30
|
Spain
|
20
|
19
|
40
|
79
|
Portugal
|
8
|
10
|
40
|
58
|
Ireland
|
5
|
1
|
10
|
16
|
Sweden
|
53
|
59
|
100
|
212
|
Denmark
|
6
|
16
|
20
|
42
|
EUROPE
|
383
|
478
|
1010
|
1871
|
EV Blogspot
|
TMC Euro
|
384
|
384
|
Carsalesbase
|
0
|
USA
|
1225
|
1825
|
1900
|
4950
|
Canada
|
150
|
150
|
200
|
500
|
N AMERICA
|
1375
|
1975
|
2100
|
5450
|
China
|
448
|
400
|
600
|
1448
|
New Zealand
|
20
|
20
|
50
|
90
|
Australia
|
100
|
100
|
150
|
350
|
ASIA
|
568
|
520
|
800
|
1888
|
TOTAL
|
2326
|
2973
|
3910
|
9209
Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot
As you can see in the table above, the Model X too looks familiar in its assumptions for the final month of the quarter. I don’t think that general ballpark is controversial.
Let’s move to the geographic breakdown:
|
Europe
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Q3 2019
|
Model 3
|
3447
|
5358
|
13200
|
22005
|
Model S
|
546
|
534
|
1440
|
2520
|
Model X
|
383
|
478
|
1010
|
1871
|
TOTAL
|
4376
|
6370
|
15650
|
26396
|
N AMERICA
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Q3 2019
|
Model 3
|
14558
|
14150
|
22000
|
50708
|
Model S
|
1125
|
1200
|
1700
|
4025
|
Model X
|
1375
|
1975
|
2100
|
5450
|
TOTAL
|
17058
|
17325
|
25800
|
60183
|
ASIA
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Q3 2019
|
Model 3
|
1182
|
2100
|
4200
|
7482
|
Model S
|
339
|
320
|
580
|
1239
|
Model X
|
568
|
520
|
800
|
1888
|
TOTAL
|
2089
|
2940
|
5580
|
10609
|
TOTAL
|
23523
|
26635
|
47030
|
97188
Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot
As you can see in the table above, Europe is looking to have by far the strongest finish to the quarter. I'm assuming a far milder September, relatively speaking, for North America in particular.
Finally, let’s look at the model breakdown:
|
TOTAL Q3
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Q3 2019
|
Model 3
|
19187
|
21608
|
39400
|
80195
|
Model S
|
2010
|
2054
|
3720
|
7784
|
Model X
|
2326
|
2973
|
3910
|
9209
|
TOTAL
|
23523
|
26635
|
47030
|
97188
Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot
As you can see in the table above, it of course comes down to the same 97,188 bottom line. That's marginally above the 95,200 reported for Q2. Keep in mind that because Tesla has moved to the lower-end versions of the Model 3, prices and margins are likely going to be lower in Q3 than in Q2. As a result, all other things equal, earnings also should be lower.
Of course, earnings may not be lower for Q3 for other reasons. In particular, Tesla took many charges in earlier in the year that could be reversed or otherwise released in Q3, causing the margins to be helped. That's an accounting decision that's impossible for an outsider to know.
Let’s say that Tesla manages do meet my 97,188 unit estimate. That still leaves a big hole for Tesla to fill in order to meet the low end of its 360,000 to 400,000 unit guidance for 2019.
Tesla could always fill such a hole with major discounting, which is what I believe it will do. I believe it will sacrifice profitability for unit volume, which is the side on which Tesla has always erred in the past. Therefore, assume Tesla will deliver close to 360,000 units this year - but with a very poor bottom line to go along. Tesla lost $1.1 billion in the first half of 2019 alone - how bad will the full-year 2019 be?
Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing
The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.
Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.