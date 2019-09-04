Short Ideas | Consumer 

August Numbers Are In For Tesla: Here's A Path To A Disappointing 97,000 For Q3

|
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

We just got Insideevs US numbers for August, and we now have official country reporting for most European countries.

We are still missing numbers from China, Canada and UK, just to mention some important ones.

And yes, with Tesla usually delivering near 50% of the quarter in the last month, the swing factor remains as huge as it ever does this time in the quarter.

With all that said, it looks like Q3 could be very similar to Q2, when 95,200 units were sold.  I have 97,188 for Q3 as of now.

Existing markets are on the decline, with help coming from new Model 3 countries such as UK and Australia.  Pricing also will likely be weaker, hurting margins.

Let’s get straight to the point: Many of the relevant countries have now reported August unit sales numbers, or usually reliable sources have provided their estimates that most bears bulls believe to be more accurate than not. Here are a few examples:

Official government statistics: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, France, Ireland, Belgium.

Insideevs: USA.

We are missing some big ones, such as China, Canada and the UK.

Furthermore, as everyone hopefully has learned from previous quarters, Tesla’s (TSLA) swing factor in the third month of the quarter can be positively stunning - in either direction. In March (Q1), Tesla missed badly. In June (Q2), the number came in ahead of what most people thought only a few days before the quarter ended. So it could go both ways.

As a result, any full Q3 estimate provided at this time has a high degree of probability of being off by a material percentage. That’s just the nature of the beast.

Still, just because it’s difficult to get the month right doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t try to come up with an estimate. As we get daily data from Norway, Netherlands and Spain (the three countries providing such), we can extrapolate as we move through September, hopefully in combination with other data points. Remember, we still have to get reliable numbers for August as mentioned above - China, Canada and the UK come to mind. I imagine an update around the end of next week.

With that out of the way, let’s get straight to the numbers. Let’s start with the Model 3 estimates:

Model 3

Jul

Aug

Sep

Q3 2019

Germany

454

411

1000

1865

Norway

308

649

2200

3157

Netherlands

590

1180

2700

4470

France

304

213

900

1417

Switzerland

186

154

600

940

Belgium

112

164

400

676

Austria

111

99

300

510

Italy

132

71

300

503

Finland

54

50

100

204

Spain

87

63

300

450

Portugal

88

45

300

433

Luxembourg

26

15

100

141

Sweden

453

148

600

1201

Denmark

102

96

400

598

UK

440

2000

3000

5440

EUROPE

3447

5358

13200

22005

EV Blogspot

3478

TMC Euro

3458

Carsalesbase

USA

13450

13150

20000

46600

Canada

1108

1000

2000

4108

N AMERICA

14558

14150

22000

50708

Australia

0

500

1000

1500

New Zealand

0

200

400

600

China

1182

1400

2800

5382

ASIA

1182

2100

4200

7482

TOTAL

19187

21608

39400

80195

EV Blogspot

19057

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, I'm assuming that September will be approximately 50% of the quarterly total - 39,400 out of 80,195. That’s where you see the impact of a back-ended loaded quarter.

The risk here is of course if for some (new) reason such strong September sales do not materialize. One of these days, sort of like just last March, Tesla’s end-of-quarter push may not work. I'm assuming a largely similar pattern to last quarter (Q2).

Let’s move to Model S:

Model S

Jul

Aug

Sep

Q3 2019

Germany

75

53

180

308

Norway

143

59

300

502

Netherlands

21

25

80

126

France

30

50

100

180

Switzerland

24

19

100

143

Belgium

18

27

70

115

Austria

22

16

80

118

UK

71

80

120

271

Italy

20

24

60

104

Finland

5

15

30

50

Spain

20

17

40

77

Portugal

16

10

40

66

Ireland

6

2

10

18

Sweden

70

117

200

387

Denmark

5

20

30

55

EUROPE

546

534

1440

2520

EV Blogspot

524

TMC Euro

548

Carsalesbase

USA

975

1050

1500

3525

Canada

150

150

200

500

N AMERICA

1125

1200

1700

4025

China

219

200

400

819

New Zealand

20

20

30

70

Australia

100

100

150

350

ASIA

339

320

580

1239

TOTAL

2010

2054

3720

7784

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, the pattern is familiar here too -- with the last month being almost half of the quarter’s sales. Will it change this time? Simply impossible to say at this point.

Finally, the Model X:

Model X

Jul

Aug

Sep

Q3 2019

Germany

78

50

100

228

Norway

41

122

250

413

Netherlands

18

42

70

130

France

22

30

80

132

Switzerland

24

19

50

93

Belgium

11

17

30

58

Austria

30

10

40

80

UK

47

60

120

227

Italy

15

18

40

73

Finland

5

5

20

30

Spain

20

19

40

79

Portugal

8

10

40

58

Ireland

5

1

10

16

Sweden

53

59

100

212

Denmark

6

16

20

42

EUROPE

383

478

1010

1871

EV Blogspot

TMC Euro

384

384

Carsalesbase

0

USA

1225

1825

1900

4950

Canada

150

150

200

500

N AMERICA

1375

1975

2100

5450

China

448

400

600

1448

New Zealand

20

20

50

90

Australia

100

100

150

350

ASIA

568

520

800

1888

TOTAL

2326

2973

3910

9209

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, the Model X too looks familiar in its assumptions for the final month of the quarter. I don’t think that general ballpark is controversial.

Let’s move to the geographic breakdown:

Europe

Jul

Aug

Sep

Q3 2019

Model 3

3447

5358

13200

22005

Model S

546

534

1440

2520

Model X

383

478

1010

1871

TOTAL

4376

6370

15650

26396

N AMERICA

Jul

Aug

Sep

Q3 2019

Model 3

14558

14150

22000

50708

Model S

1125

1200

1700

4025

Model X

1375

1975

2100

5450

TOTAL

17058

17325

25800

60183

ASIA

Jul

Aug

Sep

Q3 2019

Model 3

1182

2100

4200

7482

Model S

339

320

580

1239

Model X

568

520

800

1888

TOTAL

2089

2940

5580

10609

TOTAL

23523

26635

47030

97188

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, Europe is looking to have by far the strongest finish to the quarter. I'm assuming a far milder September, relatively speaking, for North America in particular.

Finally, let’s look at the model breakdown:

TOTAL Q3

Jul

Aug

Sep

Q3 2019

Model 3

19187

21608

39400

80195

Model S

2010

2054

3720

7784

Model X

2326

2973

3910

9209

TOTAL

23523

26635

47030

97188

Data sources: Country reporting, TMC, Insideevs, and EV-Blogspot

As you can see in the table above, it of course comes down to the same 97,188 bottom line. That's marginally above the 95,200 reported for Q2. Keep in mind that because Tesla has moved to the lower-end versions of the Model 3, prices and margins are likely going to be lower in Q3 than in Q2. As a result, all other things equal, earnings also should be lower.

Of course, earnings may not be lower for Q3 for other reasons. In particular, Tesla took many charges in earlier in the year that could be reversed or otherwise released in Q3, causing the margins to be helped. That's an accounting decision that's impossible for an outsider to know.

Let’s say that Tesla manages do meet my 97,188 unit estimate. That still leaves a big hole for Tesla to fill in order to meet the low end of its 360,000 to 400,000 unit guidance for 2019.

Tesla could always fill such a hole with major discounting, which is what I believe it will do. I believe it will sacrifice profitability for unit volume, which is the side on which Tesla has always erred in the past. Therefore, assume Tesla will deliver close to 360,000 units this year - but with a very poor bottom line to go along. Tesla lost $1.1 billion in the first half of 2019 alone - how bad will the full-year 2019 be?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.