U.S. Steel Is Having A Hard Time Recovering

My favorite films of all-time are the classics, The Godfather and The Godfather Part II. In the sequel, Michael Corleone and Hyman Roth discuss a partnership that would include gambling interests in Cuba and Las Vegas. Roth says to the young Godfather who took over as the head of the family following his father’s death, “Michael, we are bigger than US Steel.”

These days, to be a more substantial company that US Steel (X) is no big deal. With a $1.886 billion market cap, the company that produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products in North America and Europe is a shadow of its former self. The company has been around for 118 years, since 1901, and has its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In June 2008, X shares reached a high at $196, but the global financial crisis took a significant toll on the company. In March 2009, the shares were trading at a fraction of the highs at $16.66. In 2016, when commodities prices hit multiyear lows, the stock fell to a low at $6.15. Since then, US Steel has continued to suffer as the steel business in the US lost market share to other producers around the world. As of September 4, 2019, US Steel shares were trading at just over $11. Since 2008, every attempt at a recovery by the company that goes by the X symbol has failed.

Stocks come back, but US Steel remains near the low

After trading to a new high in late July, the stock market fell after disappointment over the Fed’s 25 basis point rate but and an escalation of the trade war between the US and China. The E-Mini S&P 500 rose to a record high at 3029.50 in July.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the E-Mini fell in early August reaching a higher low at 2775.75, a decline of 8.4%. The futures contract was at 2933.75 on September 4, a recovery of 5.7%.

Meanwhile, shares of US Steel have moved straight down since late July posting five consecutive weeks of losses. X fell from a high at $15.90 during the week of July 29 to a low at $10.16 last week and was at $11.05 per share on September 4. US Steel has lost over 30% of its value over the past month. Lately, the shares have moved with the stock market on the downside, but not on the upside.

Layoffs are a sign of distress

News of layoffs at US Steel put additional pressure on the company’s shares. X plans to lay off about 150 workers as it idles its East Chicago Tin facility. The company manufactures tin-plated metal for canned foods, paint cans, and other tin products. The new round of staff reductions came on the heels of plans to lay off up to 200 workers at its Great Lakes Works facility.

The downsizing at US Steel weighed on the price of the shares.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that US Steel is now trading at its lowest level since early 2016 when it found a bottom at just over $6 per share.

The latest GDP data was a bad sign for X shares

The most recent GDP data from the US Department of Commerce told markets that Q2 growth was revised down by 0.1% to 2%. Weakness in business investment and manufacturing weighed on economic growth. At the recent Fed meetings, the central bank pointed to a decline in these two areas as one of the reasons for interest rate cuts to stimulate the economy and encourage a rebound.

Q2 brought lower profits for US Steel. The company reported net earnings of $69 million or 39 cents per share, down 68% from $214 million or $1.20 in the second quarter of 2018. While US Steel beat some analyst estimates, the earnings report was less than bullish for the shares. The earnings report was in line with data on the overall US economy for the second quarter of 2019.

Iron ore and steel prices are falling- A surprise on trade could help

Steel prices have been falling since steadily May 2018. At the same time, the primary ingredient in steel has only begun declining recently. Following production problems in Brazil, the price of iron ore shot up to its highest price since 2014. For steelmakers like US Steel, rising iron ore prices increase the cost of goods sold while weakness in steel prices has eaten away at profit margins.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that since May 2018, the price of iron ore rose from $63.57 to a high at $123.19 per ton and was trading at $88.57 on September 4. The input in the manufacturing process was still over 39% above the May 2018 prices.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, over the same period, steel coil prices dropped from $942 to $545 per ton as of September 4 or 42.1%.

Source: LME

The chart of LME North American steel prices shows the decline since March 2019.

Source: LME

Prices for steel FOB China have also been dropping. Rising input costs and falling steel prices are bad news for steel manufacturers like US Steel. The trade war with China has weighed on the price of the finished nonferrous metal while production problems in Brazil have lifted input costs creating the worst of all worlds for US Steel.

The price of US Steel is at a three-year low and threatening to move even lower on the back of weakness in the global economy. At the current level, X shares could be an inexpensive speculative bet on a surprise trade deal or an end to the tit-for-tat protectionist measures between the US and China. After the events at the start of August, progress on trade would surprise the markets and could cause a significant recovery rally in commodities like steel and copper, leading the shares of producing companies higher.

I would only play this stock on the upside with call options

While US Steel shares are inexpensive on a historical basis, I would not purchase them at the $11 level. However, all the bad news could be in the stock at this point, making it a candidate for a significant recovery at some point over the coming year.

Short interest in the stock at the end of August stood at over 45 million shares. With an average daily trading volume of around 11.6 million shares, if the short interest continues to grow the stock could be a candidate for a short squeeze. For anyone looking to buy the dip in US Steel, at-the-money or slightly out-of-the-money call options for expiration in January 2021 is a safer bet than wading into the stock and trying to catch a falling knife. A $10 call option that has $1.05 of intrinsic value as of the close of business on September 4 was around the $3.35 per share level. If X shares were to drop back to the 2016 low at $6.15, the loss on the option is limited to $3.35 compared to $4.90 in the shares. And, the option provides the opportunity to live through a spike to the downside and a recovery as it does not expire until the beginning of 2021. A $13 call option for the same expiration or the $15 call were at $2 and $1.45 respectively on September 4. The calls with higher strike prices reduce the risk of loss if the price of X continues to drop.

In 2019, X shares have traded in a range from $10.16 to $24.74 per share. The risk-reward of a longer-term call option is attractive for US Steel at the current share price. US Steel will never be the company that Hyman Roth portrayed in The Godfather Part II. However, a call option with an extended expiration could be the best and safest route for traders and speculators looking to take advantage of the recent price carnage in the shares.

