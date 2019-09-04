Satsuma IPO: At Phase 3 Of Development

Investors may not appreciate the fact that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has only one product candidate. It is not ideal. However, the fact that the total target market is massive is crucial.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) has a product candidate at Phase 3 of development and is targeting a large market. With other competitors trading with a valuation of $0.6-1.5 billion, after the IPO, we expect the company to sell around these marks. Market participants will need to carefully review the number of patients tested in Phase 1 and 2, which was low. Besides, a large company tried to get another DHE product candidate approved by the FDA. With these facts in mind, in our view, savvy investors will most likely be willing to buy shares with an enterprise value of $0.7 billion or lower.

Business And Phase 2 Results

Founded in 2016, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has one product candidate, STS101, at Phase 3 of development for the treatment of migraine.

Dihydroergotamine mesylate ("DHE") was sold in 1946 for the first time in the United States. Headache specialists have always seen DHE as an effective treatment for migraine, particularly for those patients who don't respond to other medications, like triptans.

STS101 is presented as a combination of a dry-powder formulation of DHE, which can be easily self-administered with a nasal delivery tool. See below for more details on the device designed by Satsuma:

In July 2019, the company presented its results in the American Headache Society's 61st Annual Scientific Meeting. As shown below, 5.2 mg of STS101 was well tolerated, showing plasma concentrations that are expected to offer consistent freedom from pain.

Safety and tolerability do not appear to be an issue. As shown in the image below, in Phase 1 clinical trial, no patient decided to stop the treatment process owing to an adverse event:

In the first part of the study, the company tested 15 patients, and 28 patients were tested in the second part. Most market participants will see that the number of patients tested is low. The company will most likely check STS101 with many more patients to obtain FDA approval. As a result, it seems clear that the cash burn rate will increase in Phase 3 of development.

Other companies have tried to develop DHE product candidates. The company compared its results with those of MAP0004, which was designed by Allergan (AGN). As shown in the lines below, AGN noted that there existed several issues related to manufacturing deficiencies. As a result, the FDA never tested MAP0004's efficacy and safety.

"The discontinuation of MAP0004 (previously referred to as the brand names Levadex and Semprana) followed multiple requests from the FDA that the developer address certain issues relating to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls, after certain manufacturing deficiencies were identified during the FDA's inspection of a facility operated by a third party manufacturer. As a result, MAP0004 was never approved by the FDA and no determination was made by the FDA with respect to its efficacy and safety." Source: Prospectus

The company believes that the PK profile of STS101 will most likely lead to better clinical performance than that of MAP0004's product candidate. With that, it is worth mentioning that a large organization unsuccessfully tried to use a DHE product candidate.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, migraine affects 39 million people in the United States and one billion in the world. The illness is the third most prevalent disease worldwide. In 2015, the medical expenses for treating chronic migraine exceeded $5.4 billion. With that, patients were said to spend close to $41 billion on treating other symptoms.

Investors may not appreciate the fact that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has only one product candidate. It is not ideal. However, the fact that the total target market is massive is crucial. We will keep this fact in mind while addressing the potential enterprise value.

Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet shows that the company has received a significant amount of cash in 2019. As of December 31, 2018, cash in hand was equal to $5.2 million, and six months later, the total amount of cash was 9x the previous amount. In our opinion, investors appreciated that Satsuma was about to start the Phase 3 EMERGE efficacy trial of STS101 in July 2019. The news seduced investors, which reacted by acquiring the company's equity. The image below offers further information on the balance sheet:

The list of liabilities is not worrying. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals only reports the long-term debt of ~$5 million and total liabilities worth $8.4 million. Satsuma has sufficient cash in hand to pay these liabilities. See the image below for more on the liability side:

Besides, the total amount of contractual obligations will not scare investors either. As shown in the image below, total contractual obligations are equal to $6.3 million, with $4.6 million payable in one to three years:

Cash Burn Rate

Market participants will need to review the company's cash burn rate carefully. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is still at a preclinical stage. It means that the company will need to use a significant amount of cash before reporting any revenue.

The FCF in 2018 and 2017 was equal to -$7.3 million and -$4.3 million, respectively, with stock-based compensation below -$0.170 million. With that, investors will most likely expect more significant cash burn rate soon:

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the FCF was larger than that in 2018. The company reported FCF of more than -$11 million. In our view, a cash burn rate of $11 million is more reasonable than what the company noted in 2018. In Phase 3, the company will have to test its lead candidate with more patients than in the past. See more details on the cash flow statement in the image below:

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $47 million in cash. If we assume a cash burn rate of $20 million each year, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals may run out of money in two to three years.

Use Of Proceeds - Will The Company Need Additional Financing?

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals expects to use the proceeds to finance the efficacy trial and safety trial of STS101. It is not clear whether the company will need additional financing to fund Phase 3, which is not ideal. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Knowing whether the company will need more financing is essential. If the company sells more equity, shareholders may suffer from stock dilution. As a result, the share price may decline.

Valuation Range: $600 million to $1.5 billion

Companies developing products that may compete with STS101 are listed below. Note that some are large pharmaceutical conglomerates that should not be used to assess the valuation of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Impel NeuroPharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

Allergan (AGN)

Biohaven (BHVN)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR)

Among the competitors, ALDR and BHVN can be used as Satsuma's peers. Biohaven and Alder's pipeline looks very much like that of Satsuma. The company's most advanced product candidate is Eptinezumab, which is a pivotal-stage monoclonal antibody designed to combat migraine.

Source: Alderbio

BHVN has many more product candidates than both Satsuma and ALDR. Besides, many of the products are in Phase 3 and Phase 2 of development. With this in mind, in our opinion, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will have an enterprise value significantly smaller than that of BHVN. The image below offers further information on BHVN's pipeline:

Source: Biohavenpharma

As shown in the image below, ALDR has right now an enterprise value of $651 million. With that, the figure was below $500 million right after the IPO was executed three years ago, and it touched $1.5 billion in 2015. With this in mind, after the IPO, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals could trade with this valuation range:

Source: YCharts

Currently, BHVN has an enterprise value of $1.5 billion and had more than $2.4 billion a few months ago. As said, the company has more product candidates at Phase 3 and Phase 2 of development than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. With this in mind, Satsuma should have an enterprise value of less than $1.5 billion.

Source: YCharts

When BHVN executed its IPO, it had several product candidates, but most of them were at Phase 1 or Phase 2 of development. The company had an enterprise value of more than $600 million when it executed its IPO. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: S-1 From Biohaven

When Alder executed its IPO, it also had several product candidates at Phase 2 and Phase 3 of development. It is shown in the image below. Notice that the company commenced trading with an enterprise value of around $500 million.

Source: S-1 From Alder

With all this information in mind, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals could easily trade at more than $0.6 billion and perhaps cross $1.5 billion. However, most savvy individuals will try to acquire shares with an enterprise value below $0.7 billion.

In our view, the fact that the company has only one product candidate is not ideal. Besides, the fact that many companies are developing treatments that could compete with Satsuma's product candidate may push the valuation of the company down. Read the lines below on the matter:

"There can be no assurance that we will be able to successfully bring STS101 to the market faster than these liquid nasal spray candidates or compete against such products if approved." Source: Prospectus

Citadel Is Among The Stockholders

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals sold shares to many institutional investors like Citadel, TPG Biotechnology, and Osage University Partners. It means that the company's Phase 2 trial pleased investors. As a result, many other institutional investors will be interested in the company's pipeline. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Other competitors had, in the past, an enterprise value between $0.6 billion and $1.5 billion. Taking into account this fact, after the IPO, Satsuma could see its total valuation around these marks. Notice that the TAM appears to be the reason to explain such massive valuations. With that, in our view, savvy individuals will try to acquire shares at an enterprise value of $0.7 billion or less. The number of patients tested is not that large. As a result, some investors will not be willing to buy shares, which may push the company's valuation down. The fact that AGN unsuccessfully tried to design its DHE product candidate called MAP0004 is another fact to be kept in mind.

