Netflix Pricing Power Capped By Competition

Netflix's business model was built on questionable foundations, with dubious profitability prospects even under the best assumptions; as the streaming market matures, Netflix looks poised to suffer.

Netflix has no meaningful intellectual properties or legacy media brands; this will become increasingly problematic as much of its most popular content migrates to other streaming services.

Despite its first-mover and scale advantages, Netflix has failed to demonstrate it can deliver sustainable profits, let alone the profitability implied by its valuation; competition will make profit even harder.

Netflix revolutionized content consumption, ushering in the era of streaming content; its position as market leader has led to a massive market capitalization and enthusiastic growth expectations.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) exploded onto the media scene at the dawn of the 21st century, promising to change the way consumers engage with content forever. By and large, the company succeeded, ushering out the era of video rentals in favor of the new streaming paradigm it created.

Unfortunately, Netflix's successful reshaping of the media and content landscape cannot excuse the company from the laws of economics, laws that are far less malleable.

Ultimately, Netflix's business model, which assumes it will exist at the center of a largely frictionless nexus between innumerable content creators, may simply not be able to survive in the coming age of streaming platform proliferation, competition, and balkanization.

The Wonderful World Of Balkanized Streaming

Much of Netflix's appeal has been in its vast and diverse library of content licensed from its creators or owners. With the owners of "Friends" and "The Office" set to move those shows to their own streaming services, a content exodus seems guaranteed. The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has led the way on this front, migrating its various content stables, including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, to its Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms.

While Netflix has become well-known for its production of high-quality and award-winning content, users have still principally opted to spend their time with familiar television shows. "Friends" and "The Office" have consistently represented significant proportions of Netflix viewing hours, yet these shows are now leaving the platform in droves, as Forbes recently reported:

"Losing 'Friends' and 'The Office' will hurt. But it's only the tip of the iceberg. According to analytics firm Jumpshot, more than half of Netflix's 50 most popular shows are owned by companies planning to launch their own streaming services. In other words, Netflix is going to lose more and more of its most popular shows."

Netflix lacks profitable media IP to draw upon in lieu of, or as replacements for, the popular content that is migrating to other platforms at an accelerated rate. That is a rather bizarre position for any media company to find itself facing, let alone a media company with a $126 billion market capitalization.

Netflix is rapidly losing its key appeal, namely, its status as the neutral content storehouse and universal streaming platform that everyone "needs" to have. This status was always, by its very nature, extremely tenuous. In order to gain scale, Netflix was willing to do what other media companies would not: lose billions of dollars by selling subscriptions below cost while eschewing other income channels, such as advertising.

The Limits Of The Possible

Fundamentally, Netflix lacks bargaining power as a streaming content platform. Its chief advantage has been sheer scale, but this is clearly no longer considered an impediment to new platforms, including several that are far more niche and less well-heeled than the likes of Disney.

With the prospect of third-party bundling on the horizon, Netflix's relative market power is poised to evaporate to nothing. A rare decline in subscriber numbers during the second quarter of 2019 should be seen as an obvious warning sign of what lies ahead for Netflix.

There is another problem with which Netflix must contend if it wishes to survive: pricing. Netflix has increased its prices a few times in recent years, most recently in May 2019. The $2 price hike raised the baseline Netflix subscription to $12.99, the same price Disney subsequently set for bundled access to all three of its streaming platforms, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Disney's burgeoning streaming ecosystem offers a powerful foil to any discussion of Netflix. As we have discussed previously, Disney is moving aggressively into streaming and appears committed to making a legitimate run for Netflix's streaming crown. More importantly, Disney's pricing choice highlights the extremely limited options at Netflix's disposal where pricing is concerned.

It is probably true that Netflix can increase its prices a bit further, but it will likely prove an impossible struggle to increase them by an amount sufficient to make the company sustainably profitable.

With its growth trajectory already angling off markedly compared to management and bullish analysts' expectations, Netflix appears increasingly vulnerable:

"Investors have been willing to pay up to own Netflix because of its relentless growth. The thinking goes: 'Netflix will continue adding millions of subscribers every quarter for years. Revenue will skyrocket and its stock will grow into its valuation.' For a long time, things played out this way. Netflix has achieved an 85-bagger since 2009, after all. But things are different now. Now, Netflix is just one of many streamers. Subscriber growth is bound to slow dramatically as Netflix faces real competition in streaming for the first time."

Investors buying Netflix on the basis of supposedly infinite growth opportunities, and nigh-infinitely inelastic consumer demand, should think again.

Investor's Eye View

There is no clear path by which Netflix can navigate a route to sustainable profitability. That does not mean Netflix cannot be self-sustaining as a business; rather, it is simply an acknowledgment that the market's belief in the healing power of volume lacks empirical underpinning.

With its pricing effectively capped by the presence of credible alternatives, Netflix cannot hope to sustain either its breakneck spending or its eye-watering market capitalization.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.