CME Group Has Been The Stock That Keeps On Giving

In December 2002, shares of the CME Group Inc (CME) traded to a low at $7.78. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange began operations in 1898 in Chicago, Illinois. For many years, the company was owned by members who purchased seats that came with ownership and trading privileges. Technological advances in the 1990s and early 2000s, changed the ownership structure as the business became more capital intensive. Electronic trading, regulations, and expanding volumes made it possible for seat holding members of the exchange to cash in their investments via an initial public offering of shares.

The CME is the world’s leading exchange with a market cap of over $79 billion. The company offers markets for futures and options contracts across a wide range of asset classes including trading and clearing in fixed income, equities, foreign exchange, and commodities markets. During the early 2000s, the company went on a buying spree gobbling up other exchanges including the COMEX and NYMEX; world leaders in metals and energy trading. The CME earns profits via trading and clearing fees and data sales. The company’s stock has been on a one-way street higher given the upward trend in volume and open interest in markets across all asset classes.

A one-way street since 2009

CME shares have put in a stellar performance over the last decade.

Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart shows, CME Group stock rallied from a low at $7.78 in 2002 to a high at $142.90 in 2007. The global financial crisis caused a correction that took the shares to a low at $31.01 in early 200. Buying dips in CME stock has been the optimal approach. On September 4, CME was at a new high at over $221.50 per share. From the low to the high, the shares have appreciated by almost twenty-eight and one-half times.

Volatility and expansion equal profits for the CME

Volatility in futures and futures options market equal profits for the CME. Higher levels of price variance tend to attract more participants to the markets. Over the years, volume and open interest in almost all of the markets under the CME umbrella has grown.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of WTI crude oil futures traded on the NYMEX division of the CME illustrates that volume and open interest has exploded between 2002 and 2019.

Source: CQG

The same holds for the COMEX division of the CME gold futures as well as a host of other commodities futures and options.

Source: CQG

In markets like the CME E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract, the volume and open interest metrics have experienced explosive growth since 2002. Almost all contract markets traded on the CME reflect the trends in oil, gold, and the S&P 500 markets. The bottom line is that volatile and expanding markets have increased execution and clearing fees for the exchange. At the same time, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the regulatory landscape changed dramatically. Swap transactions in a myriad of over-the-counter markets funneled through the CME’s clearinghouse opened a new and highly lucrative revenue vertical for the exchange.

A huge multiple but earnings support growth

At the start of September, the P/E ratio for CME shares stood at the above-average market level of 43.11 times earnings. The shares pay a 1.38% dividend at the $221.50 level, but the company has earned its lofty multiple by consistently returning profits that both beat analyst estimates and other companies listed on stock exchanges.

In Q3 2018, the CME earned a $1.45 per share compared to pre-earnings estimates of $1.43. In the final quarter of last year, earnings were $1.77 per share as volatility in markets across all asset classes led to profits that were five cents above the average projection. In Q1 of 2019 earning came in $1.62 per share, two cents above estimates. In Q2 of this year, the CME reported $1.76 per share, which was in line as analysts increased targets, and the exchange met the swelled expectations. The CME has consistently earned its high P/E ratio.

While exchange fees and volumes for clearing and execution have been on an upward trajectory, the business of selling data and real-time price information to an expanding addressable market has made the CME a cash machine when it comes to profits. In July 2019, the CME Group averaged 16.6 million contracts per day, 23% higher than in July 2018.

Political change could pose a risk

In November 2016, the month of the last Presidential election in the United States, CME shares opened at $104.09 per share. The price of the stock has more than doubled under the Trump administration because of corporate tax and regulatory reforms. However, with another election coming up soon in November 2020, things could change for the CME and other US exchanges.

President Trump is trailing all of the leading opposition party candidates in polls for the 2020 election. The Democrats running against the sitting President are moving further towards the left as the opposition platform has adopted “Democratic Socialism” in many cases. At least two of the top three leading candidates, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have railed against large corporations, financial institutions, and “Wall Street” in favor of support for workers and “Main Street.” The impact of the election of either could have a lasting effect on the price of stocks in the financial sector, including CME shares. New fees, taxes, and a host of regulations could likely make trading more expensive for market participants and reduce profits for the CME Group. A stricter regulatory environment in the US in 2021 and beyond could reduce volume and open interest, which are the metrics that create earnings for ICE and other exchanges. At the same time, rising corporate and individual tax rates to fund the wide range of social programs promised by the candidates from the left would likely weigh on the stock market as a whole and hit financial companies like CME particularly hard. A political shift could reduce the addressable market for trading, which is the bread and butter business for the exchange. Moreover, a more onerous regulatory environment in the US could also chase the exchange business away from US borders to countries around the world that offer a more business-friendly environment.

The risk of a significant political shift to the left in the US following the 2020 election could reduce the earnings potential for the CME Group and send the price of its shares lower. While the company could attempt to pass rising costs along to market participants by hiking fees and prices, that would stoke competition from abroad.

China is the demand side for some of the CMEs products which is also a risk

The CME, along with the Intercontinental Exchange trade many of the commodity products that flow around the world from points of production to consumption. The ability to hedge price risk underlies the utility of the exchange. However, marker-makers, speculators, arbitrageurs, and other market participants add liquidity to the markets daily. Producers look to sell when prices are appreciating, and consumers are always looking for a bargain. The other market participants create an environment that enables both sides of the fundamental equation for raw materials to enter into transactions and execute long and short positions at all prices.

Meanwhile, China is the world’s most population nation with 1.4 billion people. Explosive economic growth over the past decades in the Asian country has made China the demand side of the fundamental equation for many of the products traded on the CME. The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China also poses a risk for the futures of CME profits. China is in a position to capture business from US exchanges over the coming years. If the regulatory and tax environments increase the costs of doing business for US companies and exchange fees rise dramatically from current levels, the Chinese could dominate the industry. In 2012, the CME and Intercontinental Exchange both bid on the London Metals Exchange, the world’s oldest market for nonferrous metals trading. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, a Chinese company won with a 1.4 billion pound sterling bid and now owns the LME.

At over $220 per share, the futures and options business at the CME will likely support even higher prices for the company’s stock over the coming weeks and months. However, the 2020 election could change the outlook for the company dramatically if politics in the US shift to the left. At the same time, the ongoing trade war between the US and China that has lots of bipartisan support could result in a challenge from Chinese exchanges looking to capture market share from the CME Group.

CME is a stock that has kept on giving over the past decade, but politics in the US will determine if the trend continues in the years to come.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.