Platinum Is Steaming Towards $1000 Per Ounce - Liftoff Could Be On The Horizon

Platinum is a rare precious metal that has a high density and resistance to heat. Platinum is both an industrial and precious metal. The physical characteristics of platinum and its composition create a myriad of industrial applications. Platinum also has a history as a metal that is a store of value, making it a financial asset.

The platinum market has taken a backseat to the other members of the precious metals sector over the past years. The price action had been sluggish compared to palladium and rhodium. The metal that used to have the nickname “rich person’s gold” traded to a record discount to the yellow metal in 2019 at almost $700 per ounce. Before 2015 platinum never traded at $200 below the price of gold.

Recently, we have seen some signs of life in the platinum market. After trading to the lowest price since 2003 at $755.70 per ounce in July 2018, and below the $800 level in June 2019, the price recovered to over $900 per ounce. Platinum continues to lag the other precious metals when it comes to price appreciation. However, we could be at the edge of a bullish cliff in the platinum market if the recent price trend continues.

The most direct route for investment in the platinum market is via the physical market for bars and coins. The futures market on NYMEX provides an alternative and a mechanism for physical delivery of the metal. For those who do not wish to take delivery of the precious metal or wade into the volatile and leverage world of the futures arena, there are alternatives. The most liquid platinum ETF product is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT). PPLT holds 100% of its net assets in physical platinum bullion.

A recovery in the laggard

All of the precious metals have been moving higher over the past months as the sector has outperformed almost all other asset classes. Even platinum has joined the bullish party.

The weekly chart of NYMEX platinum futures shows that the price moved to the highest level in 2019 during the final week of August. Over the first days of September, the price continued to move to the upside. The next level of technical resistance stands at the January 2018 peak at $1022.60 per ounce. There is minor resistance at the September 2017 high at $1026.50 and the February 2017 high at $1047.8 per ounce.

The monthly chart shows that the critical level on the upside is at the August 2016 peak at $1199.50 per ounce. Gold broke above its 2016 high at $1377.50 in June 2019 and has kept on going. Silver has taken a little longer, but over the recent weeks, the price has risen to a high at $19.425. Silver could be on its way for a test of its 2016 peak at $21.095 given the recent price action in the volatile metal.

The long-term quarterly chart of NYMEX platinum futures illustrates that platinum is overdue for a substantial and perhaps explosive price recovery. Above the 2016 peak at just under $1200 per ounce, the price of platinum could take off like a rocket ship.

The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, crossed higher in oversold territory where it remains indicating that there is plenty of room for platinum to move on the upside. The relative strength indicator at 53.2 displays a neutral condition. The price of platinum could go a long way on the upside before relative strength moves into overbought territory. From a technical perspective, platinum has room to move. When it comes to supply and demand fundamentals, all one needs to do it look at the price action in the two metals that are most closely related to platinum.

The price action in palladium has been amazing since 2016

In 2001, a shortage of palladium took the price of the metal to its all-time peak at $1090 per ounce. Like platinum, almost all of the world’s annual supplies of the metal comes from South Africa and Russia. In Russia, the metals are a byproduct of nickel production. After falling to a low at $145 per ounce in 2003, palladium made a series of higher lows when it traded to $160 in 2008 and a far higher low at $451.50 in early 2016.

The quarterly chart shows what happened next. The palladium market blew through the 2001 record level like a hot knife goes through butter in 2018 and kept on going. The most recent record level was at $1600.50 per ounce in July 2019, and at over $1550 per ounce on September 4, it looks like palladium is not done climbing to even higher levels.

Palladium and platinum are industrial metals. The density and resistance to heat make them ideally suited for the production of catalysts that clean toxins from the air in automobiles and oil and petrochemical refineries. Fiberglass manufacturers require the metals to make the catalysts or molds that create high-tech materials with a myriad of applications. The metals also have medical, jewelry, and a host of other applications. In many of the uses for the metals, they can be interchangeable. The potential to substitute platinum for palladium makes the value proposition for platinum at $988 per ounce compared to palladium at $1551 per ounce nothing short of compelling.

Rhodium has been a bullish beast

Rhodium is a rare platinum group metal that belongs to the same group as platinum and palladium. Rhodium output is a byproduct of platinum production that comes mainly from South Africa. Low platinum prices have put substantial pressure on South African producers who have cut back on output. Platinum mines are deep in the crust of the earth, so the economics of mining for lower grade ores over the recent years have become a losing affair. As miners have stopped extracting the lower grade ores, the amount of rhodium output has declined, forcing the market into a deficit condition where supplies are lower than demand. The price rise in rhodium reflects the deficit and has been nothing short of fantastic.

In 2008, the price of rhodium rose to its all-time high at the $10,000 per ounce level. In early 2016, the price traded to a low at between $500 and $600 per ounce.

The chart shows that in July 2016, the price of rhodium fell to a low at $575 per ounce and then took off on the upside. On September 4, the price was trading at $4450 bid at $4850 offered. The midpoint at $4650 was over eight times higher than the price a little over three years ago.

Given the physical composition of rhodium and platinum, platinum can serve as a substitute for a host of industrial applications. At around the $988 per ounce level on September 4, the cost of an ounce of platinum was around 21.2% of the price of the midpoint of the rhodium price at today’s level. The ascent and price of rhodium is a compelling reason for platinum to continue to appreciate. Moreover, the deficit in the rhodium market has caused some analysts to project that the price is heading to the 2008 peak or higher over the coming months.

When it comes to comparing platinum to palladium and rhodium, its sister metals, platinum has one other thing going for it the other metals do not. Platinum has a history as a financial asset that is a store of value.

Platinum far less liquid market than gold

For many years, platinum traded at a higher price than gold earning it the nickname as “rich person’s gold.” During the last century, when the world was not politically aware and far more misogynistic, the moniker was “rich man’s gold.”

The long-term quarterly chart of the price of nearby NYMEX platinum futures minus nearby COMEX gold futures shows that until 2014 platinum traded at mostly a premium to the yellow metal. Until 2015, the largest discount for platinum was at $171.90 per ounce, and the most substantial premium was at over $1140 per ounce. In 2015, platinum began a period where the price declined steadily compared to gold reaching a low at a $685.10 discount of October platinum under October gold on August 15, 2019. Since then, the discount narrowed to the $565 level as platinum outperformed gold over the past two weeks.

If platinum is in the early days of a rally that will rival the gold, silver, and even the palladium and rhodium markets, liquidity could make the price action incendiary.

The price of gold has rallied from a low at $1266 in April of this year to its most recent high at $1553.40 during the final week of August, a move of 22.7%. Total open interest in the COMEX gold futures market stood at 634,358 contracts as of September 3. At 100 ounces per contract, the total number of open long and short positions in gold was over 63.4 million ounces.

In the NYMEX platinum futures market, the metric stood at 88,697 contracts as of the final trading day of August. However, the platinum futures contract is half the size of the gold contract at 50 ounces of the metal. Therefore, the total number of open positions stood at 4,434,850 ounces. The platinum market is around 143 times smaller than gold. If the sentiment is shifting in the platinum market, a herd of buying could result in a rally that will take the price far higher than most market participants believe possible. Once the bullish freight train in the platinum market leaves the station, it may be a challenge to hop on board. The potential for a moonshot in the metal will rise if the price takes out the 2016 peak at $1199.50 per ounce.

A moonshot in platinum is overdue

The most direct route for investment in the platinum market is via the physical bars and coins available from precious metals dealers, banks, and mints around the world. However, the limited quantities of physical metal often make premiums for the bars and coins prohibitive on a percentage basis.

Since the NYMEX futures market provides a delivery mechanism for platinum, it is the next best thing when it comes to owning the metal. Anyone with a long position in the futures market has the right to stand for delivery during the notice period. While taking delivery of platinum on the exchange involved some costs, they are often lower than the premiums charged by dealers.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) provides an alternative for those who do not wish to hold the metal or venture into the futures arena. The fund summary for PPLT states:

“The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.”

PPLT has net assets of $642.86 million and trades an average of 98,453 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.60% and holds 100% of its net assets in physical platinum bullion. The price of platinum moved from a multiyear low at $755.70 in August 2018 to its most recent high at $994.30 this week, a rise of 31.6%.

Over the same period, PPLT moved from $71.92 to $93.47 per share or 30%. The difference is the expense ratio and other costs involved in storing and insuring the metal. Each share of PPLT reflects the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum.

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is another platinum ETF product that holds 100% of its net assets in platinum bullion. PLTM is a smaller and less liquid product which can lead to wider bid/offer spreads at time. PLTM has net assets of only $4.77 million and trades an average of 15,767 shares each day.

Meanwhile, PLTM has advantages. The expense ratio is ten basis points lower than PPLT at 0.50%. And, PLTM reflects the price action of one one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum bullion.

Over the same period, PLTM appreciated from $7.55 to $9.87 per share or 30.7%, a slightly higher level than the PPLT product because of the difference in the expense ratio. If PLTM’s net assets grow, the liquidity of the product will improve facilitating execution with tighter bid/offer spreads.

As of September 4, platinum was steaming towards $1000. If the price action in gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium is contagious, platinum could shock on the upside. Platinum continues to offer the most attractive value proposition in the precious metals sector. A wild bull platinum market could be on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum