National Storage Affiliates: Lots Of Opportunities To Consolidate In This Fragmented Space

Investment Thesis

National Storage Affiliates (NSA) delivered a solid Q2 2019 with mid-digit same-store net operating income growth. The company’s long-term growth outlook is positive thanks to favorable demographic trends in the U.S. In addition, the storage market remains fragmented and there are many opportunities for NSA to grow its business through acquisitions. The company currently pays a growing and attractive 3.6%-yielding dividend with a safe payout ratio. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Therefore, we think investors may want to patiently wait on the sidelines until a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

NSA delivered a solid Q2 2019 with double-digit net income and core funds from operations growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its net income increased by 36% to $17.7 million. Similarly, its core FFO increased by 24.4% to $34.3 million. On a per share basis, its core FFO still increased by 11.8% year over year to $0.38 per share (see table below).

Source: Q2 2019 Press Release

The growth was driven by acquisitions as well as strong same-store growth. As can be seen from the table below, its same-store revenue increased by 4.7% to $74 million. Its NOI also increased by 5.5% to $52 million. The company slightly improved its average occupancy ratio to 89.6% in Q2 2019 from 89.2% in Q2 2018. Its average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot also increased by 3.8% to $11.81 per square foot.

Source: Q2 2019 Press Release

What we like about National Storage Affiliates and its business

A diversified portfolio across the U.S.

NSA has a diversified portfolio of 709 properties across the U.S. As can be seen from the map below, the company has 534 wholly owned locations, and 125 joint venture locations. A significant portion of its properties are located in the three most populous states (California, Texas, and Florida). In addition, NSA has a presence in 9 out of the 10 fastest growing states in terms of population growth rates (Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina). This is the major reason why the company delivered strong same-store revenue growth rate of 4.7% in Q2 2019. Looking forward, NSA should be able to achieve above average growth rates than its peers.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Long-term Favorable demographic trend

NSA should benefit from an ageing population in the United States. As more and more seniors opt for senior residences and downsize their homes, they will require self-storage spaces. As can be seen from the chart below, the percentage of U.S. population using self-storage has increased to 8% in 2018 from less than 3% in 1987. If this trend continues, this ratio would increase to 10% a decade away from now. This means that there is a need to increase the entire self-storage spaces by 25% to meet this demand, not to mention organic population growth.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

Opportunities to consolidate in a highly fragmented industry

Self-storage industry is still highly fragmented. Therefore, there are a lot of opportunities for large operators to consolidate these smaller private operators. As can be seen from the right chart below, self-storage market is fragmented with over 30,000 small private operators accounting for about 79% of the market share (NSA is the 5th largest operator, and has about 2% market share).

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Given NSA's solid balance sheet and its ability to access extra capital through joint ventures, we think NSA can be opportunistic and acquire quality properties at good capitalization rates. NSA can use its scale by negotiating better terms with external operating managers. This should result in savings in its operating expenses. We estimate the company can add about 50~100 properties per year through acquisitions.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Solid balance sheet

NSA has a healthy balance sheet with an investment grade rating (BBB- by KBRA). It has a healthy net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.9x (total debt of $1.47 billion). This ratio is comparable to Life Storage’s (LSI) 5.8x but higher than Extra Space Storage’s (EXR) 4.4x. The company also has a good fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.1x. Its solid balance sheet should help support its growth by acquisition strategy.

Valuation Analysis

NSA expects to generate core FFO of about $1.51 ~ $1.54 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of the guidance, we have a price to core FFO ratio of 21.9x. This is higher than Life Storage’s 19.0x but below Extra Space Storage’s 25.4x.

An attractive and growing 3.6%-yielding dividend

NSA currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.6%. The REIT has increased its dividend 9 times since 2015. As can be seen from the chart below, NSA’s dividend yield of 3.6% is in the low end of its yield range in the past 4 years. Its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 84% (based on its core FFO in Q2 2019).

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

NSA faces the risk of elevating supply. Fortunately, most of the new supplies coming online are in the primary metropolitan statistical areas. NSA’s focus in secondary markets are less impacted by the addition of new supplies. Nevertheless, management in the latest conference call mentioned that about 39% of its stores are currently affected by new supplies (within 5-miles of its stores).

Investor Takeaway

NSA is a well-managed REIT with potential for dividend growth. We like its long-term outlook due to favorable demographic trend. We also like the fact that there are consolidation opportunities in the self-storage market. However, its shares are not cheap right now. Therefore, we think a pullback will create a better risk and reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.