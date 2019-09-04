Why I'm Sticking With HEICO

Investment Thesis

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is a growing industrial company doing business in the aerospace, electronics, space and defense markets. HEI operates through two divisions - the Flight Support Group and the Electronic Technology Group. HEI focuses on niche markets; aftermarket parts and service; and highly engineered and technical products with high barriers to entry and strong cash flow.

The Q3, ending July 31, financial results were released after the market on August 27. The HEI conference call was conducted the morning of August 28. While the financial results were excellent, setting records in most attributes, the stock sold off 7% at the opening. Apparently, the market felt that the solid performance didn't justify the high multiple forward P/E of 61. Investors moved in and bought the dip and the stock closed at - .92%. On the following day, August 29, the stock opened up 1.5%. Here's the five-day chart:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock has advanced nearly 60% in one year.

I'm sticking with them based upon the continuing revenue and income increases, participation in solid, robust markets, continuing niche acquisitions at fair and reasonable prices, and low debt ratios and excellent cash flow. It is a mid-sized company with annual revenue approaching $2 billion.

Source: HEI Investor Presentation

Q3 Results

Financial measures at the end of Q3 were all up versus Q3 2018. Net income increased 21% and operating margin improved to 22.4% vs. 21.8% in Q3 '18. Flight Support sales increased 12%, and Electronic Technology sales increased 16%. Most importantly, HEI cash flow increased 46% in the first nine months of fiscal '19.

With respect to organic grow YOY compared to Q3 '18, Flight Support had organic growth of 12%, an operating income increase of 18% and an operating margin of 20.2%.

The Electronic Technologies Group net sales increased 16% YOY. Organic growth increased 7% and operating income increased 11%. The operating margin remained strong at 28.8%.

Markets Solid

HEI end markets, commercial aerospace, defense and space remain healthy and robust. HEI is a strong aftermarket player and competes on price and customer service well against the Original Equipment Manufacturer - OEM.

The global aerospace and aircraft market continues to be robust. Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Electric (GE) have large fleets of aircraft and engines operated by airlines and the military.

HEI currently has only a 2% market share in the aftermarket parts business providing room to grow. Statista estimates the world airline passage miles to grow 4.6% through 2038.

HEI does business in these markets that require FAA certification and represents a barrier to entry for new companies who may wish to enter the business.

Acquisitions Continue

HEI's acquisition philosophy is to pay reasonable prices, acquire complementary companies with healthy margins and strong cash flows, and retain the entrepreneurial leadership in the acquired company. HEI has made approximately 75 acquisitions since 1990. In most cases, it has been with the use of cash, not leveraged debt.

During the past year, HEI has completed seven acquisitions. Recent acquisitions include a 75% interest in Research Electronics International a designer and manufacturer of technical surveillance countermeasures.

In July, HEI acquired substantially all of the assets of the French company, BERNEIR, a designer and manufacturer of communication products used in the defense, aerospace and defense industries. BERNEIR employees 40 people.

In February, HEI acquired 80.1% of Decavo, in an all-cash transaction. Decavo designs and produces composite parts and assemblies incorporated into camera and related sensor assemblies and Unmanned Air Vehicles.

HEI's Flight Support Group has acquired the 20% non-wholly owned interest owned by Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) in eight subsidiaries of HEICO Aerospace, which is a part of the Flight Support Group.

Debt and Cash Flow

Acquisitions are purchased predominately with cash on hand and sometimes from the revolving credit. Interest expense was $5.5 million, a low 1% of net sales. Cash flow, management's key financial attribute, increased 21%, to $135 million in Q3. Record cash flow is forecasted for FY19.

Net debt to EBITDA is a low 1.11. No significant debt maturities occur until fiscal '23.

Source: 8-K August 27, 2019

Source: HEI Investor Presentation

Future

With respect to the full year Flight Support estimates sales growth of 11-12%, operating margin 19.0-20.0% and organic growth to be in low double digits. These are all an increase from previous guidance. These estimates are exclusive of any new acquisitions.

With respect to the full year Electronic Technologies estimates, net sales to grow of 18-19% with organic sales growth in the low double digits, an increase from previous guidance. These estimates are exclusive of any new acquisitions.

HEI continues to innovate in addition to acquiring niche entities. In Q3, research and development expensed increased by 19%. R&D expenditures in Q3 were 3.1% of sales.

HEI future financial guidance has increased for fiscal '19 as follows:

Current Guidance Previous Guidance Net Sales Growth 14% - 15% 12% - 13% Net Income Growth 23% - 24% 17% - 18% Operating Margin 22% 21.5% - 22% Cash Flow from Operations $405 million $380 million

Source: Table created from 3Q conference call by author

Conclusion

HEI participates in robust markets, has innovative product expansions, continues a niche acquisition strategy, yields good cash flows and has an excellent growth pattern. But it has a high multiple with a P/E hovering around 61. If the market continues to value HEI at a 61 multiple, increases in EPS will be reflected in stock price increases. If the market values it closer to a par with the Aerospace and Defense average of 24, the stock price will drop.

Consider the following strategy. From my previous Seeking Alpha article about HEI:

HEICO has two classes of stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) and the Common Stock (HEI), are virtually identical. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) has 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) has one vote per share. There are approximately 53.4 million HEI shares and approximately 79.6 million HEI.A shares. Typically, the A shares sell at a lower price and have less daily volume than HEI.

HEI.A is at about $110 vs. HEI at about $144 on September 4. Thus, the P/E is roughly 75% of HEI, about 46. A new investor may want to consider the HEI.A instead of HEI. Albeit HEI.A may be less liquid in that it has less daily trades as HEI. The average amount of HEI trading is 565K/day vs. 435K/day for HEI.A.

So, HEI.A trades at a 25% discount and has all the rights except the vote.

I'm staying with my HEI shares and will consider HEI.A should I increase the HEICO portion of my portfolio.

