Apple: Small Can Be Big

2016 seems like a lifetime ago in the smartphone market, but it was the spring of that year when technology giant Apple (AAPL) released the iPhone SE. The special edition phone was a throwback for those who liked smaller screens, including myself, and certainly seemed to be a hit with some consumers. Earlier this year, I repeated my call for the company to release another phone like this, and perhaps we are finally close to it happening.

On Wednesday, we received a report from Nikkei that Apple was planning a new iPhone SE type device to launch next year in an effort to help slumping sales. The report suggests that this smartphone will have a LCD screen and similar size to the iPhone 8. Of course, we've heard rumors like this several times over the past couple of years, so take that into consideration as well.

To show you how far things have come since the SE launched, I put together the following table to show the key specs of the device against the two latest entry-level iPhones currently offered. Of course, Apple is expected to launch new phones next week, so we'll have an update to the XR then, which is expected to feature a dual-camera setup, perhaps more memory, the usual upgraded chipset, and maybe even a larger battery.

(Source: gsmarena for iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone XR)

Now, a new SE type device isn't going to start at $749 like the iPhone XR, but that's also not the crowd Apple will be targeting. Consumers like me that prefer the smaller form factor just don't want a huge smartphone, and at the lower price point aren't expecting every hardware specification to be top of the line. Eliminating the Home button would help provide a larger screen in a similar size, for instance. I'd think Apple could go with the A12 Bionic chipset, 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of entry-level storage, and a camera similar to the XR, and it still would be a great device.

Assuming Apple follows tradition, it will stop selling the iPhone 7 next week when the new devices launch. That means the cheapest device would likely be the iPhone 8 at $499. This new SE type device could launch at that price and perhaps replace the iPhone 8 then because you'd be getting a similar size phone with upgraded specs. The other option would be to price it lower, perhaps $399-449, while still replacing the 8, an effort to remain competitive on price with Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) budget-friendly Pixel line.

Obviously, launching a cheaper device will help with unit sales, but it's not just about boosting market share in huge markets like the US and China. Apple also can make a move in emerging markets like India where it has low iPhone penetration. As I've always said, the more devices you sell, the more add-ons you can sell like AirPods, as well as Apple services like Music, Pay, etc. With Apple launching new streaming services this fall, it certainly wants to increase the installed base of all devices moving forward.

In the end, the Nikkei report that Apple will release a new SE-type iPhone in 2020 is one thing I think investors should hope comes true. With unit sales struggling and some consumers liking this form factor, an upgraded small screen phone could be a hit and help Apple to meet expected growth for revenues and earnings in fiscal 2020. A decent spec phone at a reasonable price could help Apple in all markets, which would allow it to also sell more services and accessories. In this case, going small could certainly be big.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.