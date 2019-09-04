The Yield Hunt Just Won't Stop

Risk tolerant investors, who are willing to accept credit risk for boosting returns, have a few options to consider.

US Treasury bonds are expected to be in high demand because of the lowest default risk and higher current nominal yield amongst developed nations.

The bond market doesn't act merely on what it sees. It acts on what it expects of the Fed or the Government. - Amity Shlaes

Interest rates have followed a tumultuous ride in 2019. At the start of the year, there were expectations that the Fed would maintain a hawkish stance. However, slowdown concerns brought a reversal in the Fed's stance from hawkish to dovish and the 25-bps rate cut by the Fed in July this year caused Treasury bond yields to touch new lows. Currently, the real interest rates of Government bonds of major developed economies are all negative. This raises a question on the ability of Central Banks to cut rates further to reverse a global growth slowdown.

In terms of nominal yields, the United States offers the highest yield of 1.47%, which makes it an attractive investment option for investors across the world, as they divert their funds to safe assets from a volatile stock market. Negative-yielding debt has been rising consistently to touch $16 trillion lately.

With rising fears of global slowdown and trade tensions, Central Banks are expected to cut rates further towards the end of the year. The Fed is expected to cut rates at its next meeting and resort to more easing measures moving forward. The European Central Bank President is also expected to cut interest rates at the September meeting, before the end of his term. The future of the UK economy looks uncertain amidst rising tensions of a no-deal Brexit. Japan, France, and Germany are already reeling under negative nominal yields. Therefore, US Treasury bonds are expected to be in high demand because of the lowest default risk and higher current nominal yield amongst developed nations. Over the past year, ETFs with differing maturities of Treasury bonds, namely iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) have generated much higher returns than the broader stock market index (SPY).

The iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) has also vastly outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over the past year. While the SPY generated a flat return of 0.14%, the bond ETF generated a much higher return of 7% since the lowering of yields led to significant capital appreciation for US bonds on the whole.

For investors who are primarily concerned about the safety of their principal and seek to minimize default risk, the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF and iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) appear to be the best bets.

Risk tolerant investors, who are willing to accept credit risk for boosting returns, can focus on iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and iShares J. P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB). The emerging markets bond ETF has been consistently outperforming the stock market ETF over the last year. The hunt for yield appears as alive and well.

