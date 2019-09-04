Community Healthcare Trust Is Worth A Wait For A Pullback

Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) is a small cap healthcare REIT with a strong track record of dividend payment and growth. The REIT is expected to benefit from demographical changes with an increase in the number of senior people. Community Healthcare Trust is managed by a qualified team of professionals with long experience in healthcare and real estate segments. It’s time to evaluate the potential of this REIT stock as a viable investment opportunity.

The Portfolio

Community Healthcare Trust has a well diversified portfolio with medical office buildings being the largest segment. The REIT portfolio contains 108 properties spread across 30 states. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an impressive occupancy rate of over 90 percent while its lease expiry schedule also provides a sense of longevity and security as its leases are long term in nature and are scheduled to expire in a staggered manner from 2018 through 2034.

On the basis of annualized revenue, MOB segment accounts for over a third of the REIT’s portfolio. This composition allows the REIT to benefit from developments happening in the MOB segment. However, the REIT is also invested in other segments to provide diversification to its portfolio. Behavioral facilities accounted for nearly one-fifth of the REIT’s annualized revenue as of June 30, 2019, while surgical center and hospital contributed 15.3%.

The REIT also has interests in several other segments such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, specialty centers, and long-term acute care centers. With its presence in different segments, Community Healthcare Trust offers a unique mix of expertise and operations. The REIT mainly works with the strategy of striking long-term relationships with established healthcare providers.

Source: Company Website

The REIT is diversified not only in terms of operational segments but on the basis of other metrics as well such as tenants and operating states. No single tenant contributes more than 5.5 per of the total annualized rent for the REIT.

The Future Outlook

The REIT is heavily invested in the Medical Office Building segment. While Community Healthcare Trust claims the segment to contribute nearly a third of its annualized revenue, the share of MOB is actually a lot larger than this. For the purpose of our analysis, we have followed the traditional definition of Medical Office Building segment, which generally includes physician’s clinic, long-term acute care centers and behavioral facilities under its fold. Using this definition, it turns out that the exposure of Community Healthcare Trust to the MOB segment is high as high two-thirds of its annualized revenue. Therefore, the REIT is not only in a position to benefit from its strong standing in one of the most lucrative healthcare segments but is also able to optimize its operations by working in other segments as well.

Medical office building segment is expected to benefit from the demographical changes occurring in the US. It is expected that the senior population will experience a high rate of growth in the coming years. The number of people over the age of 65 will likely touch unprecedented levels as people are living longer due to better lifestyle and superior medical facilities available. Further, this demography is now also more affluent than ever and thus is able to spend more on their medical needs.

Another trend working in favor of the Medical Office Building segment is the shift from inpatient care to outpatient care. In simple words, people now prefer to avail medical services from private practitioners instead of visiting large hospitals. Even after major procedures, the emerging trend is to recuperate using outpatient facilities. This trend is more pronounced for conditions which are not very severe in nature and thus do not warrant the high costs involved in inpatient care facilities. Further, the MOB segment is also deemed to be more resilient to cyclical movements and offers steady returns to investors. The lower amount of volatility also makes this segment an attractive option for REITs suitable for income oriented portfolios.

Investment Thesis

In order to make a proper analysis of a stock’s investment potential, it is important to pay attention to not only macro factors but also to the internal operations and structure of the organization. While Community Healthcare Trust operates in the highly lucrative Medical Office Building segment, it also has strong fundamentals and a robust balance sheet. The REIT recently reported better than expected quarterly numbers where the company announced its rental revenue at $13.36 million, up from $11.81 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, its net income dipped from $2.4 million to $2.06 million for the second quarter. The fall in income was mainly due to increase in interest expenditure and is likely to be a one-time aberration.

Source: NASDAQ

Community Healthcare Trust also has a strong track record of paying dividends. Not only does it make regular quarterly dividend payments but also offers growth in the payout. With its liquidity position, the dividend of this REIT also appears to be safe. Investors can expect regular dividend payouts with strong growth potential. This feature makes the stock an ideal candidate for an income-focused long-term portfolio. Apart from regular dividend payment, Community Healthcare Trust stock has also shown close to 40 percent growth in the past 12 months. Combined with the regular dividend payment feature, Community Healthcare Trust emerges to be a recommended stock for inclusion in a long-term portfolio. However, as the stock is currently trading close to its 52-week high, it is advisable to wait for some meaningful pullback before initiating a position in this REIT stock.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.