A 'Better-Than-Feared' Micron Technology

With a clearly weaker revenue, EPS, and 4Q guidance vs. 2018, Micron Technology's (MU) 3Q earnings results (ER) came out better than expected. Coupled with extremely low expectation, stock prices have increased more than 30% since 3Q ER. In the meantime, Micron still struggles with the demand/supply mismatching, softening commodity pricing, and inventory buildup in 3Q. Remember Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's uplifting guidance during the 1Q earnings call:

"But, as we have said that second half of this calendar year, we do expect that bit growth in DRAM to continue on a quarter-over-quarter basis, both sequentially as well as on a year-over-year basis. And that is already, we are guiding to bit growth in DRAM for our FQ3, and that should continue in FQ4 and for the rest of the year as well. And in NAND, there is of course the seasonality in the second half of the calendar year. And of course, we expect effect of elasticity also to help improve the demand."

Yet, the 3Q's bit-shipment growth in DRAM and NAND has surely disappointed Sanjay. While NAND's pricing softness has been somewhat offset by the cost reduction from Micron's move to 64- and 96-layer NAND and 1-y nanometer DRAM technologies, the lower cost-per-bit also produced an unintended increase in supply. Coupled with some non-banned chips to Huawei, Micron has to cut more supply. At least in the near future, the company looks to continue its 5% wafer cuts in DRAM, 10% cuts in NAND, and more capital spending cut. All efforts point to create a better 2020.

From "A Better 2H 2019" to "A Better 2H 2020"

With only one quarter left, it is unrealistic to expect a blockbuster 4Q to turn fiscal 2019 around. For the short-term catalyst, Micron sees a stronger 4Q DRAM demand from cloud vendors, but not NAND's recovery (consensus revenue estimates in Figure 1). Micron has suffered from the softening DRAM/NAND demand/pricing which in turn was driven by the weak demand from gaming, corporate IT, and cloud venders combined. Though, the drop in commodity demand is less attributable to the underlying economic cycle, but mainly a result of the current trade dispute. Therefore, the subsequent revenue pickup forecast in 2020 and beyond has to be based on the assumption that the trade war impact will be subdued.

Incidentally, the analyst community seems to suggest that the previous "a better 2H 2019" will be quietly delayed to "a better 2H 2020," as indicated by a higher revenue forecast in 3Q and 4Q 2020 (in green). As Micron's inventory is just another form of revenue surprise, it is expected to immediately reduce in 4Q as a result of the DRAM demand (Figure 2). A historical average 75% inventory to revenue ratio will return from the current 109% by 3Q and 4Q 2020, or "2H 2020" (in green). Although for a commodity-like stock, earnings are rarely the main concern. Micron's earnings virtually follow the same forecast pattern. EPS is expected to start a more meaningful increase one year from now (Figure 3 in green).

Forecast Valuations

Micron's shares need to be revalued with the most recent forward financials as shown in Figure 1-Figure 3. In any of my typical posts, this is probably the time that I will explain the technical procedure to estimate future target prices associated with the forward financials. Luck would have it that I did a similar post for Micron's future target prices four months ago. (If you are interested, you can find the explanation of the process step by step here.)

(The following estimates were made in April 2019.)

Figure 3 below is taken from the previous post. It shows that Micron stock was to move between $44 and $63 in the next one year or two. Since my previous forecast was markedly close to the recent price (Micron closed around $45 last Friday), I thought it may be more efficient to simply update the forecast prices with the updated forward financials. In Figure 4, I showed the consensus revenue forecasts made in April and in September 2019. It is clear that the street has lowered Micron's forward revenue since April, at least in the next two years (green vs. red). But the current forecast does reflect a change in expectation from a better 2H 2019 to 2H 2020 (the hollow columns).

In Table 1, the forward revenue was lowered by about 10% in the first 8 future quarters. Since the same revenue changes may be approximately transferred into stock price changes for a commodity stock, I adjust the previously forecast price (Figure 3) with the same revenue estimate changes (Table 1) at the same time point. I also identified the street high (LOW) revenue estimate is about 9% (8%) higher (lower) than the average consensus (Capital IQ). The high/low target price range is estimated with the corresponding high/low range (Figure 5).

The new Micron prices have moved up a bit, compared with the April forecasts. Micron is expected to trade between $52 and $94 in the next 8 quarters. At a different point of time, there could be a wide price range which is associated with the wide range of the revenue forecasts.

Takeaways

Micron's 3Q performance has been "better than feared." Investors seemed to shed off the softness in 3Q revenue and the lower 4Q 2019 guidance. The subsequent stock price rally suggests that the market expectation has been shifted from a better 2H 2019 to a better 2H 2020. From analysts' forecasts on Micron's forward financial, I saw the same optimism in their meaningful rising revenue estimates and declining inventory mainly in 3Q and 4Q 2020. The bullish forecasts rely on the assumption that DRAM bit growth and pricing will return, if the demand/supply imbalance stabilizes after the trade war has a clear resolution. The optimistic view puts Micron's next two-year target prices between $52 and $65.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.