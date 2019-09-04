Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 4, 2019 1:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Sheffield - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jeanine Wai - Barclays Bank

Jeanine Wai

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Very nice to see a lot of friendly faces here. We are very, very pleased today to have Scott Sheffield with us who is Pioneer's President and CEO. Pioneer is an oily large cap E&P that completed its transition into pure play Permian earlier this year. Pioneer operates in the Midland Basin where it has a Tier 1 inventory that's backed up by a fortressed balance sheet and a highly differentiated firm transport portfolio.

We're going to have a presentation today and then we're going to have kind of a fireside chat, Q&A type format after that. But without further ado, I'll turn the mic over to Scott. Scott?

Scott Sheffield

Good afternoon. I see a lot of friendly faces. This is actually my -- since I've been back five months, my first investor conference since being back. So I'm probably out of practice. I've seen lots of investors to get a rundown on what's happening in the marketplace. But it's good to see you Jeanine Wai. Thank you for the introduction. I had Tom Driscoll, I think introduce me for about 25 years before then. So I'd rather have years. So you can say hello to Tom. So you can say hello to Tom for me.

I think everybody knows that we're probably the largest operator in the Midland Basin, where have great exists, contiguous position in 680,000 acres, very low cost, high return, horizontal wells. One thing we don’t comment on enough, we have an 85% net revenue interest. So next to Chevron's purchase of Texaco, with their low royalty, we probably have the second lowest royalty base in the Permian Basin.

Over 80% liquids, so very high percent oil. And the interesting chart, that bottom chart shows the graph. This is gross operated production. So I remember being with Pioneer and a predecessor, we had probably -- we were running about 100,000 barrels a day of vertical oil production for like 20 years. And so now we're over 400,000 barrels a day of gross operated production. Over 90% of that is horizontal. And by the end of 2020, we'll be over half of million barrels a day, by the end of 2020. This is on a two stream. And so it's just amazing what's happened with this play. And so with the Permian, we'll be over 500,000 barrels a day. The Permian was down at one point in time 10 years ago to 800,000 barrels a day. So you see we pretty much dominate the Midland Basin with our position that we purchased most of it back in the 80s and 90s.

In regard to where we're focused today, we're focused on -- our key drivers is really IRR NPV, which leads to higher return on capital employed. So you see there we delivered 9% last year. We're focused to driving the company up to mid-teens over the next five years, so about 1% per year increase. We're also focused on free cash flow yield of getting up to 5%, or higher over the next three to five years in a $60 Brent price, or roughly $55 WTI price. So we're focusing on returning a lot of that back to the shareholders.

So we've already bought back over half of billion the stock. Obviously, with where we have purchased so far, we're obviously in the market today. This quarter, we've increased our dividend up to about 1.5% yield, focused on moving it up higher over time. And again in regard to coming back and restructuring, the company, our G&A was high. We've moved our G&A down to about to 2.25 per BOE. On cash, it's below $2. And we want to drive it on down over the next three to four years to about $1.50 per BOE, as we grow 15% per year.

So we've already accomplished most of the drilling and completion cost reductions, which the company started last year. Almost all that is in place, going forward. We achieved the savings already, most of it today. We're still working on facilities, which we hope to attain roughly about $100 million worth of facilities in that regard going into 2020.

We reduced our capital guidance. One of the things coming back, we've added new parameters and metrics to all compensation for the management committee. And one thing and that's included is drilling completion facilities' capital. So people that are in charge of drilling, completions and facilities, all have new targets. They have to achieve those targets. So everybody's focused. It's a new measurement that's been added. The companies no longer are focused just on growth. So we're focused on return on capital employed. I said NPV and IRR, the key metrics. The output is going to be free cash flow yield, achieving 5% in a short-time period, or higher and also getting our dividend up to the average or above the S&P 500. We'll continue to buy back shares opportunistically as we see it. As we go through markets, where there's, I've been asked questions about the oil price in regard to lower or higher, our goal always is to have a great balance sheet. In addition, right now, it's our long-term target is debt-to-EBITDA of about 0.75.

Outlook has stayed the same. Even though we reduced capital, our outlook toward is toward the high end. So no changes there, going forward. Same well mix. Cost structure, I've already commented on. Again, achieving quicker, it has not affected the organization at all. The organization has already recovered from laying off about 20% of the work staff and moving forward, both in Midland and both in Las Colinas and the Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Again, I've mentioned already. This includes the full dividend year of $1.76 plus the $5.28 of stock buyback so far, returning $825 million of capital to the shareholders. That number, obviously, will increase with time as we continue to buy back stock. Again, long term, focused on moving up fairly quickly, up to the average S&P 500. And, also continue as we move forward and deliver on in a $60 Brent price market, or $55 WTI. We’ll be throwing off several billion dollars of free cash flow over the next five years. Some of that cash will go in the balance sheet, some for stock repurchases and some for increased dividends. Eventually, we will move to a portion of our cash flow as a percent for payout for future dividend increases.

Obviously, we favor the Midland Basin since we've been the backbone of the company for a long period of time. There is obvious reasons, it shower lower cost to drill wells. Looking through all the reports between Rystad, WoodMac, IHS, S&P Global, basically I know that Delaware produces much more water, higher well cost. In some cases, they do get higher EURs. But generally, gas here in nature. We just don’t have that in the Midland Basin, very consistent throughout. And also we have in fact we have WTI, which is 42 degree gravity. That obviously receives see somewhere between $0.50 and $1.50 better than most Delaware crudes.

In regard to well spacing, we haven't had the issues that people -- I think, people, in general, are down-spacing simply because they have -- they don't have as long inventory as Pioneer. They're probably running out of the inventory. They're having to down space to see how much they could drill. In most cases, they're probably economic wells in downturn, but it does affect the parent when you down space with a child well.

So we tested 500 foot spacing back in 2014. So since that point in time, we saw interference. We moved 850 foot spacing. With our large contiguous base, of acreage base, we can afford to go to 850 spacing. And so, that's what we're doing pretty much in all zones, and we've seen essentially no interference with that spacing.

We're continuing to make better wells every year. So in fact, what's interesting I've tested this? So when I came back, Neal and his team, IR team, have put together this slide using drilling info. So I've had the same firms, S&P Global, IHS, WoodMac, RSEG and Rystad all come in and give me presentations in regard to who's drilling the best wells in the Permian Basin, because they've developed their own type curves. And obviously, Pioneer is drilling the best wells. I've seen it through those five firms also.

Also, we have the best oil mix, the highest oil mix. And in regard to -- again, to cume curves, again, we're drilling the best wells in the Basin. So I know some companies, I've seen through this data, their wells are getting worse. We're still continuing to get better wells every year. I think we're close to the seventh inning. We are seeing better wells, but the percent gains we've seen, from year-to-year, we'll probably become less over the next two or three years. But we're still gain and drilling our best wells, going forward. And that's primarily due to the change in frac design, cluster spacing, and identifying the right areas over time.

Again, this is again another from an outside report, showing that we are leading asset returns in regard to our returns in the Midland Basin. In regard to driving strong corporate returns of 9%, last year, the goal was to get up to about 15% in a flat $60 Brent market, or a $55 WTI market, so about 1% per year increase. We're all been held accountable, it's one of our main corporate goals also.

This slide, the purpose of this is to show the fact that we are making, obviously, a lot of money of our marketing efforts, to the export our crude oil in regard to having the highest EBITDA per BOE base among all the peers in the Permian. That's primarily due to the fact that what we're doing with our gas, exporting a lot of our gas to California at very high prices. We'll be exporting on the new Kindler line, going to the Gulf Coast, so essentially get Waha pricing, going forward. 90% of it gets Brent pricing. And again, our lower margins on operating costs, G&A costs, are factored into this, but this is from '18 and '19 first quarter data. Again, with the best balance sheet in the business, we think it's important to keep it there.

Again, last slide, again, I just want to leave you that the company is not driven by just production growth anymore. It's driven by capital discipline. It's driven by return on capital employed, driving that number of and also, internal rate of return and net present value. So if oil prices run-up to $70, you will see Pioneer not add a single rig. Long-term, we have for our 10 year plan we do add two to three rigs per year. But if oil prices run up anytime during that time frame, we'll not be adding rigs. It'll be additional free cash flow to return to shareholders or go on the balance sheet, or buy back stock.

So I'm going to stop there, Jeanine, and get into the Q&A session. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jeanine Wai

All right. Thank you very much, and thanks, Scott. So I think we'll start maybe with growth. You mentioned that recently also in your second quarter earnings call that you're enhancing Pioneer's free cash flow profile in the future by mid-teen 15% growth. And that calls for the two to three rig adds a year that you just mentioned. So can you just review for us how and why the mid-teens is…

Scott Sheffield

Yes, that's good question. I've been asked that today already several times in the breakout sessions. But we went to -- the non-Executive Chairman, Ken Thompson and I went around and talked to all of our long investors in March and April, and they wanted to get input as to -- because Pioneer could grow at 20%, 25%, we grow at 15%, we grow at 10% or 5%. And I think we had chosen 15%. Simply, I've tried to find a growth rate that I know we could execute. Not overspend. No operational risk. And then I wanted to find a growth rate that delivers huge amount of free cash flow. A good free cash flow yield allows us to pay a strong dividend.

We look at the 10% model. The 10% model, when you compare it to a 15% model, is much lower net asset value, which is drilling at a slower pace. Lower return on capital employed by about 3%, by 3 points, [3 ol] points, probably $50 -- $40 to $50 lower stock price in about a four to five year timeframe. But you look at the cash flow is at a 10% case, assuming we trade at the current multiples that we're at. So when you put all those together, it does show a little bit higher free cash flow for the first two or three years, but after three years it crosses. So the 10% case crosses it, so in that fourth year, the 15% growth case, because you're drilling wells that pay out in about two years.

So it essentially gives you so much more free cash flow after the three periods than the 10% case. And the 5% case is same way. The 5% production growth case actually gave us a little bit more free cash flow for the first two or three years, and then it crossed also. And so -- and both the 5% and 10% with much lower return on capital employed, more around it keeps, the 10% case more like 11% and it just stays flat at 11%. And the 5% case is sort of stays flat around 10% with return on capital employed. And most of them lower your net asset value. So that's why we selected on 15%. So it's working out very well. The company has had two great quarters and expect to continue to execute.

Jeanine Wai

And so I guess on the downside, Pioneer has top tier balance sheet, which we don't see changing for a while. What prices oil has to get for you to for you to pull back the range little bit?

Scott Sheffield

I think you asked, you have to ask that to all the companies coming in and talk to us today this morning. But we got asked that question all morning, but…

Jeanine Wai

You're making me feel unoriginal…

Scott Sheffield

So I have to have practice. But -- because I've tried to get into say, well, how long is the price going to be there, as you know, generally…

Jeanine Wai

One year…

Scott Sheffield

Yes, one year. So, if price gets real low for one year, we're not going to jeopardize the balance sheet. But if it drops like $5 Brent, we're already very well hedged going into 2020. So we have 70,000 barrels at $64 with upside to $71. So if it drops only $5, you're probably not going to see us change our drilling plans. If it drops to $50, for instance and stays there for 12 months, we'd love to see what's causing it, what -- this is Brent, so at $45 WTI. Then we have to look at how long do we keep drilling, but we don't -- again, the key is not jeopardize the balance sheet.

But generally, we don't want to jeopardize and create an inefficient rig market. We don't want to go from 20-21 rigs to 15 back to 22, because it's very efficient. So we're going to build cash on the balance sheet long term with our free cash flow, so we could drill through the cycles. So when a cycle occurs, like in three years, our breakeven price drops about $10 a barrel. So today, it's about $60 Brent. It drops down about to $50 Brent in the next three years. So I'll have a different -- if oil price falls significantly in three years then we might make a different decision. So we may get down to the breakeven cash flow and just keep the rig count going. So we'll have to look at each instance.

Jeanine Wai

And you talked about drilling through the cycle. And I think we've been hearing a lot more about kind of cyclicality with people going on the offense for the stronger moments for companies, and the cost structure is aligned in a lower oil price environment than it makes sense to have some more activity. But you said you talked to a lot of investors. And it seems like for us, whenever we ask investors about these low oil price environments and counter-cyclical stuff sounds nice. But then when you talk to them, like, oh no, you should pull back on the CapEx and hence your free cash flow. So in terms of doing unpopular things when sentiment is holding on by a thread in the current environment, what do you kind of think about that now?

Scott Sheffield

I think if you have a great balance sheet and you have a lot of cash on the balance sheet. If you look at, whether it's mining or airline, or various other industries, to survive the downturns, it's best not to knee jerk -- take knee jerk decisions based on something happening in short-term. And for instance, not reduce the rig counts. So I'd rather be able to drill through the cycles. I mean, the majors drill through the cycle. And generally, the best time -- I've been in the business for over 40 years. Historically, the last 20 years, the downturns have some of the best times to be drilling, because your service costs are really low at that point in time and oil price always comes back.

Jeanine Wai

And then we've heard lots of comments today from both Exxon, Chevron, and we've been trying to figure out or quantify what we've been calling the majors' mojo in the Permian. You just mentioned them right now. Do you think that there is a structural advantage for the larger players that have the bigger balance sheets, and maybe like larger project management skills, scale versus some of the independents?

Scott Sheffield

Yes. One thing I can tell is that we're not -- couple of them are participating with us in AFE in some of our wells in the Midland basin. But I look at their type curves, because -- so when all these firms, these consulting firms came in, all five of them and showed me -- they showed me where Chevron and Exxon were. They were still not anymore close to the EOG and PXD. So they have a long ways to go in learning. They're drilling fast. I'm sure they'll get there. So that's the only way I can measure is what their type curve is in the same, like in the Midland basin. And so they still have a ways to go in developing the same type asset, type curve that we're generating ourselves in the Midland Basin. So I don't know if just because you're big, you are going to drill the best wells. So that's the only example that I have.

Jeanine Wai

That's a good one. Okay. And maybe back to free cash flow. As we look longer term, what needs to happen to ensure that Pioneer's free cash flow generation is not only sustainable but compounding? So specifically, I'm thinking about things like do you have more infrastructure that you need to optimize, or any other future spend items like that, to kind of have this flywheel going forward?

Scott Sheffield

Yes. As you know, we announced in May three items we're working on, and one is our long-dated acreage. And we're looking at finding a partner for joint venture, to develop some acreage that's still good return. It's in our southern joint venture acreage, and the southern part of our play. But its ranked lower on our drilling inventory in regard to when we're going to get to it and some of the acreage expires in 2025. So we're actually, will be out in the marketplace on that. We were happy to be able to sell some acreage recently for 20,000 per acre that was non-core.

Then regard to our midstream infrastructure, we're in a market now and in regard to selling our interest in the target system that we've had for a long period of time. And we'll announce something by the end of the year. And then in regard to water infrastructure, we're evaluating the deals that are being done today. It's a decision we'll finish spending on the Midland city of water plant by the end of 2020. And so we'll make a decision by the end of 2020 on whether or not it's worth selling part of our system, or all of it to a third party and what -- is it worth it. But my opinion is, right now, people are trading dollars. And so you're going to have to trade-off, okay. You're bringing in proceeds but you're going to live with the higher operating costs, because you're going to have to pay that buyer back something.

Jeanine Wai

And then do you think that this is a tremendous amount of pressure on E&Ps right now to lower breakeven to be more efficient. Do you think that the pendulum has swung too far to the left in terms of getting rid of non-productive spend? I mean, I think like I can understand why you really don't need to target ownership anymore. You've already really have a seat at the table whatever is going on in Midland. But in terms of the water was is it being so strategic?

Scott Sheffield

Yes, well, that's why I used the word, evaluate. So the drill-co is a target where definitely actions that we're trying to accomplish, the water we're evaluating. So a lot of our peer groups, I know Concho, DiamondBack, Parsley, Continental, they're doing something with their water systems. They do have higher balance sheets than we do. But we have to be very cautious about whether or not to lose control of that, that we have. And we're actually evaluating whether or not to start profiting from third party. We're allowed to sell third party water to other operators. And so we're evaluating whether or not to set up a marketing system to do that also.

Jeanine Wai

And I think your water system is a little bit more unique than some people may appreciate. Can you just talk about that a little bit?

Scott Sheffield

Yes. If you look at our acreage position, it's pretty much all contiguous from northern Midland to northern Martin County, all the way down to the south part of Regan and Upton County. So it's about 200 miles north to south. So we've actually developed just like in all pipeline system. So we developed a water pipeline system just like we would a gathering system, for oil and liquids, and gas. So essentially, we've invested about $600 million of late to-date. And it should be completed by the end of 2020, that system.

And so it's essentially the movement. And we wanted also to be environmentally great stewards for the environment and move away from fresh water -- the Permian Basin does go through droughts. There's been some rain the last two years. But the previous two or three years, is very high drought period to move away from fresh water and use the fluent water. And so that's probably not enough non-potable water sources to frac new amount of wells that are being drilled in the Permian Basin over the next several years.

Jeanine Wai

In terms of other ESG friendly type initiatives, have you looked into electric frac fleets, is there any other initiatives that you're currently evaluating on the technology side?

Scott Sheffield

Yes. We're definitely following what ProPetro is doing with the DuraStim fleets, there's two fleets coming out by the end of this year. I think XTO and DiamondBack will be using the first two fleets, so we'll watch that. So we're excited about that technology, being a large owner of ProPetro, we'll be watching that. So I think you'll definitely see savings from switching from gas -- from diesel to gas from diesel as cheap as natural gas is. Now, the question I don't know is the cost of the entire chain about switching to a electric frac fleet. I think that those costs will have to come down to make it economical.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. And then maybe going back to capital discipline return on capital, one of my favorite subjects.

Scott Sheffield

Yes.

Jeanine Wai

I'm not sure if I caught you in your prepared remarks. But I think you said that you're targeting about a 5% dividend yield over the next three to five years. Is it I -- that I missed that…

Scott Sheffield

No, 5% free cash flow…

Jeanine Wai

Free cash flow yield, okay…

Scott Sheffield

5% free cash flow yield get up to -- we're already up to 1.5% with our increase. So targeting 2%, the average of that's being 500, maybe a little bit higher free cash flow yield of 5%, or higher overtime, so that's what we're targeting. So those are the outcomes of our 15% growth rates, and drilling high internal rate of return well, we end up generating a 5% free cash flow yield, or higher. And we can be able to deliver on a 2%, easily on a 2% dividend rate or higher on S&P 500, so…

Jeanine Wai

And so what do you say to investors who say, okay, before the bar was to have a dividend yield that was on par with the S&P 500, it's great. And now, they're saying, no, I think we need a little bit higher than that, because you need to be compensated with the volatility of oil prices…

Scott Sheffield

Oil prices…

Jeanine Wai

And what do you kind of say to that? Because E&Ps are price takers and they're -- everybody thinks they should only have an appropriate amount of dividend yield. What is that for you?

Scott Sheffield

Yes, that's one of the discussions we had with our investors. And so, let's say, we do generate $5 billion of free cash flow in the next five years, which our model is showing in a $55 WTI market flat, and what do you do with that cash? And so, one thing I want to be very cautious of is, getting up to a very high dividend where you can't sustain it during the downturns. And so high -- I can't tell you what that is. But you got to be careful of not buying back stock at the high, not having too high of dividends. And so I've asked the question. I think it's interesting. But most people were against it, special dividends, so certain companies.

So if you build-up a cash then we build-up $5 billion of cash, and we don't want to raise our dividend to 4% or 5%, like the majors are. The majors don't have a growth rate. So we're still growing at 15% a year. So I'm hoping that the 15% growth rate compensates the risk for the volatility, and only having a 2% and 2.5% dividend. But we do have $5 billion of cash.

I did asked the question to investors about whether or not a special dividend would be interesting, and I probably had about two out of 60 said that they would like special dividends and most of they would not, you wouldn't get rewarded for it. So they weren't recommending it. But I think our industry has never delivered that type of free cash flow. So I think we all need to wait to see what happens over the next three to five years, and see what happens. So before we -- but I'm cautious of moving the dividend up too high to where, can you pay us during a tough downturn.

Jeanine Wai

And so I don't think I ever heard you talk about potentially moving to a percent of cash flow as a payout, which I think you mentioned…

Scott Sheffield

Free cash flows, yes…

Jeanine Wai

Free cash flows to the pay out. How are -- and so now I'm just getting greedy here. But in terms of that, some of the criticism that we've heard of that from some of the other peers is that that naturally fluctuates with oil prices. And so investors, they always want more. And so it would be, okay, while I'll take a lower steadier gradable return versus this percent payout. So how do you think about that?

Scott Sheffield

Well, it again relates to the issue. If we, at Pioneer, actually have $5 billion of free cash flow the next five years, how much do you payout for dividend, because we're not going to add another rig, expect the two to three rigs per year to get to 15% production growth. But we're not going to add another rig. And so where do you go with regard to stock buybacks? Hopefully, the stock is a lot higher. But if not, the stock is still 120, we're going to have to buy back all $5 billion of the stock buyback with that free cash flow, which is 20% to 25% of the stock value of the market cap today. Or what do you do with the dividend policy?

And so, generally, most other industries have a percent of payout. And so that's where that's developed from. And so right now, it's in a concept. We need to get there first before we decide how much to do. But the big question is how much do you put aside for balance sheet, how much do you give back to shareholders, how much stock you buyback, because we don't need to buy other assets, or we don't need to add rigs.

Jeanine Wai

And so in your mind, is it possible for Pioneer to be too under-levered?

Scott Sheffield

Too under-levered, well, we're under-levered today that's one of the reasons we're buying the stock back. But, we don't want to have $5 billion of cash on the balance sheet. So if our model shows us bringing in $5 billion in cash over the next five years in the market -- $55 WTI market, $60 Brent. And so, there's no reason to keep $5 billion of cash on the balance sheet earning less than 1%. So we got -- how to give some of it back to the shareholders.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. I'm thinking free cash flow check on this discussion. So maybe we'll move on to inventories.

Scott Sheffield

Okay.

Jeanine Wai

So the amount of core inventory in the Permian continues to come up in conversations. And I think it's just because of the perception that the E&Ps are drilling their best acreage first and then there is core inventories' option and a particular snowball reference in there. Are you drilling your best inventory now? Is that the way you allocate your capital?

Scott Sheffield

Yes. And what's good about Pioneer, our best inventory has another 10 years of life. And so that's what's good about Pioneer's acreage. So we're drilling our best, but our best we don't have to down space. And so we're drilling our best for a long period of time.

Jeanine Wai

And then how do you define core inventories? Is there a metric? For example, it has a 10% return at $60 Brent. Do you factor in your marketing uplift from your FT? How do you kind of solve for that number?

Scott Sheffield

Yes, we don't know if we're always going to be able to export depending on what happens with the spreads. The spreads do widen back, and they're $4 today and they widened back to about $5.50 in the strip. But core inventory is probably close to a 50% return and a 1.5 discounted return on investment at PV-10.

Jeanine Wai

And what oil price was that up?

Scott Sheffield

$60 Brent, $55 WTI…

Jeanine Wai

Okay, that's helpful. And then spacing, seems like it's a bad penny in E&P these days but there's also a lot of different views on the right way to do things. So in terms of your inventory, you talked a lot about how you tested early 500 feet and you're doing about 850 now. Is the 850 what you hold your inventory at?

Scott Sheffield

Yes.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. And then have you -- we've seen a bunch of up-spacing, probably over the past year, year and a half, I'd say. And have you even contemplated maybe looking at up-spacing?

Scott Sheffield

Up-spacing, mean widen -- wider?

Jeanine Wai

Wider yes, so you talked about…

Scott Sheffield

Versus down-spacing, yes.

Jeanine Wai

Yes. You talked about how NPV and IRR are very important, and so there's a trade-off there. And we've seen all the slides from all the operators. But just wondering if you've evaluated looking at up-spacing, like at what oil price do you think you would?

Scott Sheffield

You saw our Wolfcamp D results that we announced last quarter, very positive Wolfcamp D with our bigger frac jobs. And so we already knew that was a thinner zone. So they are on wider spacing, for instance. So we purposely -- so we haven't tested down-spacing on the Wolfcamp D, because we know it's a thinner zone. So that's the only example that I know of that we're up-spacing. But if we knew there's a thin zone, thinner zone couple hundred feet versus 300 to 400 feet on most of our zones, so we went to like 1,200-1,300 feet, on purpose. And we're seeing no interference. So now the question is over time do we go down to a thousand, or go down to 850, I don't know yet. But we're really not up-spacing anywhere. So we're pretty much set on the 850.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. And then we only have a minute left. So I guess my last question would probably to be on the breakeven. So Pioneer has done a ton of really positive structural changes this year to lower the cost and -- lower the cost structure in today's environment, the low cost operator wins in a lot of cases. So how do you see your corporate breakeven trending over time, let's say over the next year or two, or three?

Scott Sheffield

Well, our target to get a reduction of $10 over the next five years. So $10 Brent, $60 to $50 Brent, which is about $45 WTI.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. Well, that's kind of a big number. What are the main drivers for that?

Scott Sheffield

Well, we're drilling high return wells. Our cost structure will be in the full effect probably going into 2020, so 2020 helps a couple of things that are -- that we do have two commitments we made on -- volume commitments that come back to us in 2021, '22 that helps, adds about $150 million a year cash flow, and that's our Eagle Ford and our Ruby commitments. So we get to pick-up of about $150 million a year in cash flow in roughly three years, so that helps. It allows us to drill more wells.

So it's a combination of all those. I mean, there are cost restructuring, growing high return wells. Our operating cost do drop another dollar per BOE, because we do draw -- we're drilling more horizontal wells and so it offsets the high vertical operating costs from our vertical wells. We are going to plug-in and abandon our vertical wells at a faster pace over the next two to three years. So all that leads to a lower breakeven cost.

Jeanine Wai

That's a big number. Well, time flies when we're having fun. I looked up and there's one minute. So Scott, thank you so much for your time. This was a pleasure. We have a breakout room next for all the other Q&A you have. So thank you very much.

A - Scott Sheffield

Thank you, Jeanine. It's a pleasure.