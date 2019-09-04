Global Light Sweet Crude Shortage Will Force U.S. Crude Storage Lower

WTI is currently trading below its fair value of ~$60/bbl. We remain bullish on oil and believe WTI should be trading between $70 to $75/bbl by year-end.

Going forward, we are expecting US crude storage to finish between ~410 and ~414 mbbls by the end of September. October would see a small build followed by big draws in November and December.

Last year, the market could look forward to global oil-on-water backlog as a source of supply in case storage got tight, but that won't be the case this year.

Since October Brent contract expiration, Nov-Dec timespread has done nothing but shoot up in a straight line.

Oil prices are staging a ferocious rally today with the news that the Hong Kong situation will be de-escalated quickly flowing through risk assets. Oil prices, serving as the go-to whipping boy for all macro trades, are now spiking up more than ~4%. In addition, we expect a crude draw of ~5 million bbls versus the consensus average of ~2.5 mbbls. This should be a nice surprise. As for API, we don't know what it will report.

As we look at the global oil market landscape today, we can't help but wonder if everything is now lining up almost a little too perfectly. For starters, global light sweet crude shortage seems to be getting worse and worse.

Source: ICE, CME, HFI Research

In addition, we can also gauge the Nigerian diffs to Brent to see how much in demand light sweet crude is and it's looking like the world is very short today.

Now if we take a look at the global oil storage landscape, the only two regions with a surplus of crude in storage are the US and China. For China, most of the storage that was built in recent years is designated for the purpose of SPR, so the only excess crude storage is in the US.

Y-o-y deficit now is close to ~70 mbbls with Q4 estimated to be a deficit of ~100 mbbls.

This means that if refineries globally want access to light sweet crude right before IMO 2020 kicks in, it will need to drain US crude storage. And the mechanism for that is reflected in the US crude export arb, which is signaling an export level above ~3.3 mb/d for November.

Again, all of this just means that our US crude storage estimate for <380 mbbls by year-end is on the conservative end as our export estimate uses an average of ~2.95 mb/d into year-end.

Going forward, we are expecting US crude storage to finish between ~410 and ~414 mbbls by the end of September. October would see a small build followed by big draws in November and December.

Based on our fair value model, we have this as the projection.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

