Stitch Fix: Unreasonably Beaten Down

Despite strong FQ3 results in June that sent Stitch Fix (SFIX) soaring to $32, the stock has been beaten down to $18 now. The entrance of increased competition in the online clothing stylists sector has investors fearful at the same time recession and tariff fears take hold. My previous bullish investment thesis isn't altered one bit by these short-term headwinds.

Don't Fear Prime Wardrobe

At the end of July, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) unleashed Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, a styling service exclusively for Prime members. The service is similar to the one offered by Stitch Fix where a consumer selects items based on a customer's profile that the customer tries on and pays for the ones kept. Some of the details are different, but the basic concept is the company uses a personal stylist, combined with AI, to select clothing items the shopper is likely to purchase.

The major difference is that Amazon charges $4.99 per month on top of an Amazon Prime membership, while Stitch Fix charges a $20 stylist fee that is credited towards the costs of any clothes kept.

As the market has seen with a retailer like Best Buy (BBY), beating and thriving under the pressure of Amazon isn't impossible. In fact, a dedicated and focused retailer actually has the advantage.

In the case of Stitch Fix, top notch stylists aren't going to work for Amazon, so the question is really whether an AI program can top the personalized experience of experienced stylists. Naturally, the bigger point is a focused and talented CEO like Kristina Lake will beat a conglomerate going a thousand different directions any time.

Even Gap (GPS) via their Banana Republic division now has a Style Passport launched in the online subscription service area. The new service will allow customers to rent the Republic for one flat monthly fee, with the option to keep and purchase any favorite item. The subscription service costs $85 per month for a three-garment plan that includes free priority shipping, unlimited exchanges and returns, and complimentary laundering services.

Again, the problem here is that Banana Republic is focused on a limited product selection and will only convert large fans of the clothing line, while Stitch Fix and even Amazon Wardrobe offer a much wider selection of clothes. As an example, Stitch Fix is working with over 250 brands, allowing consumers to be introduced to new brands in the process. The Banana Republic service is geared more towards customers looking for an online stylist rental service. The move provides a subscription service for higher end clothing.

Deep Value

Stitch Fix is still generating 30%+ revenue growth, while the market is valuing the stock as if the company has no growth. The stock has a market value beaten down to only $1.85 billion with an enterprise value down at only $1.6 billion and FY20 revenue estimates up at $1.9 billion.

Major growth stocks typically trade at EV/S multiples of 5x to 10x or even higher, while Stitch Fix trades down below a 1x multiple. The biggest concern is that the Personal Shopper service from Amazon just recently launched does so well, it cuts the forecasts from Stitch Fix. The company will report FQ4 results on October 1, so investors don't have a long time to wait to hear whether the competition is reducing expectations going forward.

Also, don't forget that Stitch Fix has an adjusted net income and EBITDA far in excess of the reported amounts due to stock-based compensation included even in the adjusted amounts. The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of ~$40 million for FY19 and analysts predict an EPS of $0.30. With about 50 million shares outstanding, Stitch Fix is set to generate $15 million in net income. Just excluding SBC gets net income closer to $55 million and adjusted EBITDA of nearly $80 million. For this reason, free cash flow has already reached $50 million for the year.

The one benefit of not pointing out the adjusted numbers is the attention a highly profitable business will draw in a competitive market. No better way to attract competitors than to become highly successful before reaching mass scale.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Stitch Fix has been unreasonably beaten down to levels where the stock is an ultimate steal. Investors shouldn't expect the new competition to steal customers away as the retail sector is massive, and the Amazon plan likely just makes the offering from Stitch Fix more appealing and acceptable to consumers. Use the weakness to load up on the stock.

