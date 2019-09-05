Detailed Assessment Of Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q4 2019 (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section. I also include my updated list of positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider.

While I was encouraged by the recent performance of several of PSEC’s control investments, I correctly projected some underperforming investments would continue to be written down during the quarter.

Introduction/Recap:

On 8/27/2019, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.190 per share, earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net assets resulting from operations”) of $0.106, and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 6/30/2019 of $9.01 per share. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly NII of $0.190 per share (“skewed” range was $0.18-0.22 per share), EPS of $0.104 per share, and a NAV as of 6/30/2019 of $9.00 per share (range $8.80-9.20 per share) in the following article:

Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q4 2019 Projected NII And NAV As Of 6/30/2019 (Includes Current Price Target)

Looking at a more generalized earnings perspective, I projected PSEC would report a modest quarterly NII decrease and minor NAV decrease when compared to the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2019 (calendar first quarter of 2019. When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of $0.000, ($0.002), and ($0.01) per share, respectively. As such, I believe PSEC’s quarterly NII, EPS, and NAV per share figures should either be seen as an exact match or basically an exact match. Therefore, PSEC’s quarterly results met my expectations and all three metrics were well within my respective stated range.

In addition to explaining how several portfolio companies compared to my expectations, this article will discuss how these events impact current and future operations. I will now summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each account to PSEC’s actual results. I will discuss PSEC’s accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article (link provided above).

PSEC’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. For comparative purposes, I also include PSEC’s actual results from the prior three fiscal quarters for additional data/insight for readers.

Table 1 – PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2019 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

PSEC’s Income and Expense Accounts:

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article (see link above), I projected the company would report a “below average” amount of loan originations and add-on investments during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. This rationale was mainly due to the volatility across broader credit markets late last year. In a nutshell, there were still “jitters” across markets even as volatility subsided during the calendar first and second quarters of 2019. This assumption/projection came to fruition. PSEC reported loan originations and add-on investments of only $188 million for the quarter. To put this amount in perspective, this was the second lowest quarterly loan originations and add-on investments figure reported by PSEC since the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2016. In comparison, I projected quarterly loan originations and add-on investments of $200 million which was nearly an exact match (proportionately speaking). I also correctly projected PSEC would have below average portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total interest income” of $151.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported total interest income of $151.6 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only $0.4 million. This extremely minor variance is mainly due to the following factors: 1) minor outperformance within PSEC’s non-control/non-affiliate portfolio; and 2) minor underperformance within the company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) portfolio.

First, let us briefly discuss PSEC’s non-control/non-affiliate investment portfolio. PSEC’s minor outperformance within this portfolio was mainly due to events regarding the United States (U.S.) London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). As a direct result of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “dovish” rhetoric regarding overall U.S. monetary policy earlier this year (a “halt” to further Federal [Fed] Funds Rate increases and subsequent increased probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019-2020), U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month maturities during the calendar second quarter of 2019 reversed last year’s course and net decreased by (10), (28), (45), and (53) basis points (“bps”), respectively. Along with the U.S. LIBOR decreases during the calendar first quarter, I projected a vast majority of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments would experience a reset to the company’s stated interest rate during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. However, the severity of some resets was less than I anticipated. As such, some resets are “deferred” to a future period. This was the main reason for a slightly higher amount of accrued interest income within PSEC’s non-control/non-affiliate investment portfolio when compared to my expectations.

PSEC’s minor underperformance within the company’s CLO portfolio was mainly due to the slightly lower weighted average yields generated during the quarter versus my projection. During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, PSEC’s CLO portfolio decreased its weighted average annualized Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) yield from 15.8% to 15.6%. In comparison, as a direct result of anticipated quarterly fair market value (“FMV”) price decreases (discussed later in the article), I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would slightly increase its weighted average annualized GAAP yield from 15.8% as of 3/31/2019 to 16.0% as of 6/30/2019 (prices and yields have an inverse relationship).

Moving down Table 1, when combined, PSEC’s dividend and structuring/fee/interests income were basically as expected. However, it should be noted there was an underperformance within PSEC’s dividend income and an outperformance within the company’s structuring/fee/interests income during the quarter. Still, each account’s underperformance/outperformance was a direct result of one specific portfolio company, National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”). While NPRC had a “drop-off” in quarterly dividend income during PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 (which was a bit disappointing; no notable realized events occurred), the company was able to generate some fee/structuring/interests income during the quarter that exceeded my expectations (which acted as an “offset”). As such, PSEC’s dividend income only mainly came from the company’s equity investment in Valley Electric Company, Inc. (Valley Electric). As discussed in the past, this portfolio company has fairly recently experienced a notable improvement in operations. Hence, Valley Electric has continued to have sufficient earnings and profit (“E&P”) to make a GAAP distributions over the prior several quarters. I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend and I would be pleased if similar E&P distributions occur in the future.

When PSEC’s total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee/interests income are combined, I projected the company would report “total investment income” of $165.0 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 (see red reference “A” in Table 1 above). In comparison, PSEC reported total investment income of $164.4 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only ($0.6) million which was well within my previously stated range.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total operating expenses” of $95.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported total operating expenses of $94.7 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of only $0.4 million (rounded). This variance was mainly the result of a slightly lower than projected base management fee (slightly lower total assets) and interest expense. This was partially offset by higher accrued allocated overhead when compared to my projection. Still, there were no notable surprises in any of PSEC’s expense accounts for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to my projections.

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $69.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported NII of $69.6 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only ($0.2) million. As such, I believe PSEC’s reported NII matched my expectations. Let us now discuss PSEC’s valuation accounts.

PSEC’s Valuation Accounts:

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a “gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt” of ($0.8) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($1.6) million. As such, no notable surprises within this account either. This minor loss was mainly due to the price paid and the portion of unamortized fees being “trued-up” upon realization regarding PSEC’s 2020 Convertible Notes and InterNotes® that were redeemed during the quarter.

I believe PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, from a valuation perspective, matched my expectations during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.106 versus my projection of $0.104. This directly led to PSEC reporting a NAV as of 6/30/2019 of $9.01 per share versus my projection of $9.00 per share.

I projected PSEC would report a combined net realized loss and unrealized depreciation of ($31.0) million during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported a combined net realized gain and unrealized depreciation of ($29.2) million. When calculated, I believe this quarter’s $1.8 million variance was basically an exact match due to the fact PSEC’s investment portfolio was valued at $5.65 billion as of 6/30/2019. Bigger picture, along with most business development company (“BDC”) peers, PSEC experienced a slight decrease-relatively unchanged valuations when compared to the prior quarter.

However, unlike most BDC peers I currently cover, PSEC continues to remain invested in CLO investments (16% of investment portfolio as of 6/30/2019; based on FMV) which experienced some depreciation during the quarter (which I correctly anticipated). Along with some continued unrealized depreciation within PSEC’s non-accrual investments, this countered some unrealized appreciation within several of PSEC’s control investments. Let us take a deeper look at a couple areas of PSEC’s investment portfolio to discuss some FMV fluctuations.

1) PSEC’s CLO Portfolio:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated most CLO investments would experience a minor-modest decrease in valuations during the calendar second quarter of 2019. Simply put, due to some more notable changes to the forward U.S. LIBOR curve which directly impacts projected future discounted cash flows (continued flattening yield curve), there was some pressure regarding CLO pricing during the quarter. As such, overall CLO valuations decreased during the quarter which was a factor I correctly anticipated. It should also be noted PSEC’s auditors performed more “rigorous” procedures around the valuation of the company’s CLO portfolio to support their unqualified opinion (meaning the auditors believe there are no material misstatements in the financial statements and disclosures; contrary to the viewpoints of some “bearish” market participants).

Mainly due to this assumption, I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would record net unrealized depreciation of ($30) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of approximately ($35) million. Contrary to some recent trends experienced within the broader BDC sector, the vast majority of PSEC’s CLO portfolio experienced investment depreciation during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 which I anticipated.

Several particular sets of CLO investments performed poorly during PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Most of these CLO investments should be considered more “legacy” investments. This mainly centered around, but not limited to, securitizations managed by Halcyon Asset Management, Voya Investment Management, and Shenkman Capital Management. During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, PSEC recorded the following valuation changes in respect to the Halcyon, Voya, and Shenkman CLO securitizations: 1) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2013-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2013-1) ($3.0) million; 2) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-2 Ltd. (Halcyon 2014-2) ($1.9) million; 3) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2015-3 Ltd. (Halcyon 2015-3) ($1.6) million; 4) Voya CLO 2012-4, Ltd. (Voya 2012-4) ($1.1) million; 5) Voya CLO 2014-1, Ltd. ($1.3) million; 6) Voya CLO 2016-3, Ltd. (Voya 2016-3) ($2.3) million;and 7) Sudbury Mill CLO Ltd. (Sudbury) ($5.9) million. When combined, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($17) million within these seven CLO securitizations. The remainder of PSEC’s CLO portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of approximately ($18) million which was scattered throughout approximately forty other securitizations.

General Note: PSEC’s CLO residual interests/subordinated notes are in the “lowest tranche/bottom basket” when it comes to income distributions. If there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults), a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization, and/or a notable increase in the weighted average interest rate associated with all outstanding borrowings, the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is known as a CLO’s “waterfall” calculation which I have discussed, at length, in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can generate highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say north of 20%) yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say low single digit or even no yield).

This all gets back to an investment’s “risk versus reward” metric. Within a CLO’s residual interest/equity tranche, there is heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations. Furthermore, one also needs to consider a securitization’s lifecycle when understanding/projecting interest income and valuation fluctuations. Other-than-temporary impairments (“OTTI”) that occurred during 2016 within several CLO investments are good examples of what could occur within equity tranches of certain older/legacy securitizations that are not refinanced/reset/re-issued. Let us now move on to another area of PSEC’s investment portfolio.

2) PSEC’s Non-Accrual Investments:

There were several noteworthy FMV fluctuations when it came to PSEC’s non-accrual investments. As a “refresher” for some readers, a debt investment is typically put on non-accrual status when a portfolio company has/will have the inability to pay its loan obligations as a direct result of continued operational weakness and/or some extraordinary negative event. If this occurs, PSEC ceases to accrue interest income on that specific portfolio company’s debt investment(s). Credit hierarchy and clauses/covenants come into play with this topic but we will keep it simple for this discussion.

During PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, the following non-accrual portfolio companies experienced a decrease in valuation: 1) InterDent, Inc. (Interdent) ($2) million; 2) Pacific World Corp. (Pacific World) ($24) million; 3) Universal Turbine Parts, LLC (Universal Turbine) ($3) million; and 4) United Sporting Companies, Inc. (“USC”) ($17) million. When combined, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($38) million regarding the company’s non-accrual portfolio companies. In comparison, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized depreciation of ($45) million.

Regarding Inderdent, this portfolio company is a service and administrative supplier for over 500 dentists who have offices in approximately 200 locations across the U.S. Readers of my prior PSEC articles should know I continued to stress Interdent was at heightened credit risk for continued fair market value (“FMV”) depreciation over time and the high probability of additional debt investments being put on non-accrual status (even after Interdent’s restructuring last year). PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan C with Interdent (which has a 100% capitalized payment-in-kind [PIK] interest rate of 18.00%) and Senior Secured Term Loan D (which has a 100% capitalized PIK interest rate of 1.00%) were put on non-accrual status the first day of the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019. All of PSEC’s debt investments with Interdent need to be carefully monitored regarding possible further non-accruals and/or FMV write-downs during calendar year 2019-2020. As of 6/30/2019, PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan C and D had a FMV versus cost ratio of 47% and 0%, respectively.

Regarding Pacific World, this portfolio company is a global supplier of nail and beauty care products. As highlighted in prior PSEC articles, in May 2018 the company exercised its shareholder voting rights and appointed a new Board of Directors (“BoD”) for this struggling portfolio company. Simply put, PSEC “took control” of operations/managerial oversight. Over the prior several quarters, Pacific World has continued to experience operational weakness. Such weakness has recently become more severe due to recent U.S. trade tariffs (in this case imported supplies/products). This has directly increased Pacific World’s credit risk. PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan B with Pacific World (cost basis of $96.5 million as of 6/30/2019) was put on non-accrual status as of 5/21/2018 while the company’s Senior Secured Term Loan A (cost basis of $96.0 million as of 6/30/2019) was put on non-accrual status as of 10/24/2018. As of 6/30/2019, PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan A and B had a FMV versus cost ratio of 95% and 0%, respectively. I anticipate PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan A will gradually decrease in value over time which is considered when determining my recommendation ranges relative to the company’s Current NAV (stated near the end of the article).

Regarding Universal Turbine, this portfolio company is a global supplier of airplane engines and relatable parts. In December 2018, PSEC purchased all the voting stock of Universal Turbine and appointed a new BoD for this fairly recently struggling portfolio company. Similar to Pacific World, PSEC took control of operations/managerial oversight. Over the prior several quarters, Universal Turbine has continued to experience operational weakness, including credit downgrades and asset impairments. Such weakness has recently become more severe due to U.S. trade tariffs (in this case imported parts). As such, PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan B (cost basis of $32.5 million as of 6/30/2019) was put on non-accrual status as of 7/1/2018. I currently believe there is a modest-high probability PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan A (cost basis of $30.7 million as of 6/30/2019) will be put on non-accrual status (or will be “converted” to a PIK loan) at some point during calendar year 2019-2020. As of 6/30/2019, PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan A and B had a FMV versus cost ratio of 91% and 0%, respectively.

Regarding USC, this portfolio company is a domestic supplier of hunting, shooting sports, and marine products with a vast distribution network to numerous retailers throughout the U.S. This company was negatively impacted by the notable bankruptcy of a major customer, Gander Mountain, back in 2017. USC, in an effort to “right the ship” per se, previously announced a consolidation of its distribution centers from five to four. However, this “last ditch” effort did not alter the eventual path of USC’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy that was announced in June 2019. This was mainly due to negative industry/sector-wide trends (decreased revenues over time which negatively impacted results). PSEC has recently brought legal action against USC’s holding company, SportCo. LLC (SportCo) and in particular its majority shareholder, Wellspring Capital Partners IV, L.P. (Wellspring). This litigation remains ongoing and I do not anticipate any immediate ruling(s). PSEC’s Second Lien Term Loan with USC (cost basis of $127.1 million as of 6/30/2019) was put on non-accrual status as of 4/1/2017. As of 6/30/2019, PSEC’s Second Lien Term Loan had a FMV versus cost ratio of 15%. If PSEC’s loan with USC is eventually deemed “worthless” (FMV of $0), this would negatively impact the company’s NAV by ($0.05) per share based on the number of common stock shares outstanding as of 6/30/2019.

I believe these larger non-accruals should continue to be deemed a negative factor/trend. In regards to the valuation fluctuations for this particular quarter, PSEC recorded a slightly less severe write-down on a couple of these specific non-accrual loans when compared to my projections.

When analyzing PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, I had the following (overvaluations) undervaluations when compared to the company’s reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019: 1) CLO portfolio by ($5) million; 2) non-accrual portfolio companies by $7 million; and 3) the remainder of the company’s entire investment portfolio by less than ($1) million, net.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to PSEC’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of PSEC alike). In addition, this article provides my overall (and in my opinion non-bias) thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, it was determined PSEC’s quarterly NII, EPS, and NAV fluctuations matched my expectations. As such, when compared to the prior quarter, I correctly projected PSEC would report a minor decrease in both NII and NAV.

I believe PSEC’s large monetary investments in several non-accrual portfolio companies need continued monitoring over the foreseeable future. This will continue to partially offset other portfolio companies that have recently improved operations or have continued to report attractive operational performance.

Some new readers to my articles could be thinking why, if I currently have a position in PSEC (see my disclosures at the end of the article), would I mention some of these cautionary/negative trends? The answer is simple and straightforward. I try to remain as “non-bias” as possible when it comes to PSEC’s analysis. If I believe a certain underlying portfolio company/investment is overvalued or has an increase in credit risk at any given point in time, I will state as such even if I currently have a position in PSEC. This notion is true regarding any stock I analyze (whether I hold a position or not). I believe long-term readers of my articles have come to know (and trust) this level of non-bias.

For readers curious about PSEC’s dividend sustainability (after the notable reduction back in September 2017), please see the following article as to why I correctly projected the company would maintain its dividend per share rate for October-November 2019 (contrary to some other viewpoints):

Prospect Capital's Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Includes Per Share Projections)

My next PSEC dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of dividend declarations (prior to November 2019). This future article will include my updated PSEC estimated quarterly net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balances through fiscal year 2020 (June 2020).

My Buy, Sell, or Hold Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) fairly recent price increase (and subsequent stabilization) within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) quarterly economic return generated in thirteen out of the last fourteen quarters; 3) fairly recent refinancing/resets/re-issues of some CLO investments (positively impacts current and projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act [TCJA]); 5) fairly low exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have recently decreased from higher prices last year/earlier this year; 6) continued low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 7) higher weighted average cash LIBOR floor versus all BDC peers I currently cover (positive since U.S. LIBOR has recently net decreased and will likely continue to do so over the next twelve months); 8) recent net increase in the company’s weighted average annualized yield (12.7% as of 12/31/2017 versus 13.1% as of 6/30/2019); 9) insidershave not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock in 2013; 10) recent improved operations within several once struggling investments (especially NMMB, Inc. [NMMB] and Valley Electric); 11) $0.06 per share monthly dividend has a fairly high-high probability of being maintained over the foreseeable future;12) recent dividend income provided by Valley Electric; and 13) fairly recent insider purchases by several members of the executive management team (especially John Barry).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) most dividend and structuring/fee/interests income attributed to two portfolio companies, NPRC and Valley Electric (would like to see additional control investments have sufficient E&P to distribute periodic dividends); 2) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 3) continued modest-material net depreciation within several control/non-control investments and increase in non-accruals over the past several years; 4) “non-amendment” of the company’sInvestment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the “2%/20%” fee structure) or any type of waived base management fees; 5) recent minor-modest reversal in U.S. LIBOR has negatively impacted floating-rate debt investments with no/low cash floors (35% of portfolio had a weighted average cash LIBOR floor at or below 1.50% as of 6/30/2019); 6) above average cost of funds rate when compared to sector peers (5.62% as of 6/30/2019; excluding deferred offering costs and committee fees); 7) continued high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (93% as of 6/30/2019; less immediate benefit of decreasing rates/yields); 8) continued low cumulative UTI to help offset any future quarterly net ICTI overpayments (continue to project the company’s net ICTI will be more stable during tax year 2019 though); 9) recent notable net decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company’s older/legacy CLO investments that have not been refinanced/reset/reissued (negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); 10) modest increase in commitment fees on unused portion of the company’s fairly recently amended revolving credit facility (negatively impacts interest expense; more than offsets the 0.05% decrease in “base rate”); 11) lack of recent share repurchases initiated by the company itself (excludes insiders; would continue to be accretive to NAV); 12) continued issuance of shares in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan (has a dilutive impact when issued at a discount to NAV); 13) fairly recent “change in terms” regarding Interdent’s Senior Secured Term Loan B (now 100% capitalized PIK/deferred interest income of 16.00% which, in my opinion, currently has a fairly low probability of ultimately being received via cash);and 14) recent modest percentage increase in capitalized/deferred payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income.

PSEC recently closed at $6.34 per share as of 9/3/2019. This was a ($2.67) per share discount to PSEC’s NAV as of 6/30/2019 of $9.01 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.7035 or a discount of (29.65%).

With the analysis above as support,I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2019, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) but less than a (27.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2019, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (27.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2019. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY (however, close to my HOLD range). As such, I currently believe PSEC is slightly undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL.This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $6.55 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. Simply put, I believe PSEC’s current valuation has already “priced in” most of the negative factors/trends listed above.

Final Note: Each investor's Buy, Sell, or Hold decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

