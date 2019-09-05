In June, I wrote an article called 'Navistar: Perfect Quarter, But Will It Last?'. Back then, the company easily beat earnings expectations and raised its guidance. Nonetheless, I stayed cautious as macro-economic indicators were pointing at headwinds. Since the last earnings release, the stock is down roughly $10 from $34. This does include the current 8% stock price boost after the just released earnings. Once again, Navistar (NYSE:NAV) reported blowout earnings and confirmed its guidance. Unfortunately, this happens one day after we got additional macro indicators that point to a probably unavoidable decline of heavy duty trucks and will likely pressure the company's sales. That's why I am once again advising to stay away despite the good news. In this article, I will explain why.

Trucks Are Always Late

I have to say, it bothers me a lot that we are in a growth slowing cycle. Not only because a slower economy is bad in general, but because I often have to avoid cyclical companies even though they seem to perform really well. Navistar is one of these companies and once again reported blowout earnings.

Adjusted EPS soared by 40% to $1.47, which is well above consensus estimates of $1.12. This is the second consecutive time the company has reported blowout earnings. Also note that the EPS growth rate continue the impressive growth streak started in Q4 of 2017.

The company's sales improved by 17% to $3.04 billion, which is $100 million above expectations. This was mainly caused by 25% higher truck sales. The core market share was up 2.6 points compared to the prior-year quarter. The Class 8 market share improved by 1.6 points, while the Class 6/7 market share rose 4.9 points.

Total chargeouts rose 28% to 24,400. Class 8 heavy truck chargeouts accelerated 31% to 9,400 while Class 8 severe service truck chargeouts improved by 42% to 2,700 units. Combined class 8 truck chargeouts were up 33%. Adjusted EBITDA improved 22% to $266 million with adjusted net income rising 55%.

At this point, one might ask why earnings started to improve in Q4 of 2017 and not much earlier since US economic growth started to bottom in Q1 of 2016. The answer is quite simple but often ignored.

The problem with heavy duty trucks is that real production numbers tend to lag economic indicators by at least 6 months. The graph below shows the just released ISM manufacturing index. This index declined to 49.1 which is 0.9 points below the neutral 50.0 level meaning that economic growth slowing has turned into contraction.

Navistar's stock price peaked as soon as growth started to peak at the start of 2018 when growth indicators in Europe and China started to slow.

The graph below shows the year-on-year growth rate of the industrial production of heavy duty trucks. First of all, it makes sense that the company's fiscal third quarter did quite well as industrial production growth (in general) was well above 12% until July. May production numbers were even 40% higher compared to the prior-year month.

As you can see, production numbers from the previous cycle started to go down in 2016. This means that production was up during the entire growth-slowing decline. Production went rapidly downhill once investors returned to cyclical stocks and caused stocks like Navistar to go through the roof.

This time, we are witnessing the same. Navistar is down almost 16% since the start of the year and has seen a 50% decline over the past 12 months. All of this is happening with double-digit production growth numbers and blowout earnings.

Navistar expects core industry volume for Class 8 trucks to reach 295,000 to 315,000 units in calendar year 2019. This is up from 277,000 in 2018. In 2020, this number is expected to be between 210,000 and 240,000. Total core market industry volume is expected to fall to at least 365,000 in 2020 from 409,000 in 2018.

The company's own guidance for the full fiscal year of 2019 has not been revised significantly. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets have been reaffirmed, while the core market share is expected to be slightly lower than previously assumed. Gross margin is also expected to be a bit lower than expected.

With that being said, while I am writing this, the stock is up more than 8% after bottoming in the last week of August. What we are seeing is a classical counter reaction after a massive sell-off since July of this year. Investors are rushing back to buy this beaten down stock after yet another quarter of massive EPS gains. This happens quite a lot and is in nowhere an indication that a long-term bottom is near unfortunately.

This stock is currently trading at 6.7x next year's earnings but needs a growth bottom confirmed by leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index. We are more than likely going to enter a period of contracting heavy duty truck sales, and I expect Navistar to report weak sales in its next quarter (Q4 of FY19). This will continue until we get meaningful improvements from leading indicators.

Once that happens, I will be buying Navistar with both hands, given its ability to do very well during upswings and the fact that the stock is an alpha beast during these uptrends.

