Pluralsight: Good Problems To Have, But Needs To Address A Major Concern

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) has had a good quarter. First of all, it beat the revenue estimation by $2.03 million by clocking in a revenue of $75.9 million. On EPS front, its recent $0.08 EPS beat in Q2 means it has beaten the estimation for 4 quarters in a row. Despite still having a negative EPS of -$0.06, the number has improved as well. Besides, this Q2 was also the most it has exceeded the analyst estimates within the same time frame.

What could be worse for Pluralsight in Q2? From our observation, apart from the revenue and EPS beat, there have been ongoing concerns voiced by several investors and the rest of fellow SA authors. All these concerns pointed out to the same sales capacity issue leading to slower billings growth, which CEO Skonnard brought up repeatedly during the Q2 earnings call.

Apparently, this particular issue seems to have contributed to Pluralsight’s sharp ~72% price drop last month in July. Pluralsight traded at around $31 before dropping to $18 per share at the beginning of the month in August, before trading further downside to about $15 per share towards the end of it. Despite consistently beating the estimation every quarter, we found a worse problem in addition to sales capacity issue we think the management should address in the next Q3 earnings call. In our thesis, this has been our reason why we will be neutral on Pluralsight at least until then.

What's worse than sales execution issue?

During the Q2 earnings call, investors highlighted one particular issue. In Q2 2019, Pluralsight reported the total billings of $80.6 million, which was an increase of just 23% QoQ. Comparing that to Q1 2019 where Pluralsight reported total billings of $77.9 million, we saw an overall increase of 41% QoQ, which was about a 20 PPS larger raise compared to Q2 2019.

While there were questions raised around the growth of the TAM (Total Addressable Market) for Pluralsight’s product, the management quickly referred to this issue as a sales execution challenge, which is more of a supply-side problem. According to the management, the team simply did not have the salesforce capacity to close deals at the rate it expected to. As per the earnings call comments:

We hired over 100 new sales reps in the last 12 months, which may seem like a lot, but that was not enough capacity in the system to sustain our high growth expectations as we entered the year.

To us, this is a good problem to have. It certainly is easier to solve a company-specific issue than to solve problems caused by, for instance, a shift in the market demand or lackluster growth of supporting macroeconomics of the business.

That being said, from what we learned in the Q2 earnings call, we feel the management needs to address a greater problem about lack of transparency. During the earnings call, we found multiple occasions where the management brushed aside concerns raised by analysts while also added a bit of an unexpected surprise. Some of these instances were when questions about gross retention, sales productivity, and sales organization structure came up. When asked a deeper question about the possible factor causing the billings growth slowdown in Q2, for instance, the CFO indicated the lack of sales ramp capacity in Q1 that extended into Q2. This led to one of the analysts calling him out for not sharing this information as soon as it happened during the Q1 earnings call:

So I know I'm playing Monday morning quarterback on this. But why this -- when we were hearing it, why didn't we hear this on last quarter's call?

Overall, we are doubtful if that was as bad as an earnings call can be, though we have not sat in at a worse one than this. Clearly, we did not even try to take things out of context.

On the other hand, to be fair, we also saw some positives in Pluralsight. The management’s confident tone when speaking of its outlook in Q3 is quite well supported by the fact that billings growth will bounce back given the helpful circumstances such as Pluralsight LIVE event in August. The event has proven to be one of the best ways for the company to close deals and grow billings further. Overall, this has brought the revenue guidance for Q3 2019 to be somewhere around $80 million, which is an increase of 30% YoY. The company has also maintained its guidance for FY 2019 with a revenue range between $312 million and $318 million, an increase of 36% YoY.

Risk: Debt, M&A integrations, lack of transparency

Given the lack of transparency going on, we are in doubts as to the management’s intention to keep things transparent going into Q3. At the moment, the management was able to get by in Q1 earnings call without bringing up the issue with its sales capacity. With the issue getting bigger and affecting its billings growth in Q2, there was nowhere to hide. To us, this is the biggest risk in Pluralsight. We are further made curious as to how deep this lack of transparency has probably rooted itself into the culture of the organization. As far as we know, the CEO has made its intention clear to revamp its whole sales team by replacing the CRO, which has doubled Pluralsight’s billings growth in the last three years.

Another part of the risk comes in the form of its relatively high debt level for a technology company. Pluralsight recently raised around $487.9 million of cash through debt issuance, bringing its current debt-equity ratio to 185.5%. Given the company is still operating at a net loss at a range from -$95 million to -$97 million with negative operating cash flow while facing a possible cost increase due to GitPrime M&A integration, we were hard-pressed to ask if the timing for debt issuance was well thought out.

Valuation and Takeaway

By any standard, Pluralsight is definitely underpriced at the moment. After it had been trading at mid-to-high $15 for a few days, its price has picked up some momentum pre-market and gone up by 8.4% towards the end of August this year. Given the Q3 boost we briefly discussed, we think that while it takes time to restructure its sales process, the company will bring its billings growth back up to high 30% QoQ. Compared to its sector median TTM P/S of 2.23, Pluralsight trades at a premium with TTM P/S ratio of 4.41, given its expected revenue growth of 34.78%, which is also around 25 PPS higher than its sector median.

It is best for investors to wait and see. Despite the interesting outlook on the valuation, we feel that the management needs to address our concerns in the next few quarters going forward before we can really consider taking a position in the company. While it is one thing to have the company-related issues such as sales enablement, hiring, or change of leadership, it is quite another to be showing a lack of transparency. As we have outlined, that would be Pluralsight’s greatest risk, which we believe could have contributed largely to the 72% market price drop post-Q2 earnings call.

