Splunk: Big Data Exposure At A Bargain Price

The share price of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) saw a recent pullback of roughly 20% from a recent high of $138 to $111 due to a change from perpetual licenses to a renewable model. Splunk is a long-term investment in the growth of Big Data. Despite some risks, it is expected to deliver decent long-term returns.

The recent stock price drop doesn't make sense

Splunk's fall in stock price can be largely attributed to its negative guidance in cash flow for fiscal 2020. The company initially guided positive $250 million, but in its most recent quarter told investors to expect negative $300 million. Management blamed the shift from perpetual licenses towards a cloud-based renewable model as the main reason for the negative guidance.

(Source: Google)

However, in the long term, the benefits from a cloud-based model outweigh the short-term negative cash flow impacts. From the most recent earnings call transcript:

Our renewable business model makes it easier to do business with [Splunk]. And in fact customers have adopted term [licensing] in Cloud faster than expected, increasing our mix from renewable by more than 10 percentage points in just one quarter to a stunning 95%.

Besides improved customer acquisition impacts, a cloud-based model allows Splunk to capture more value from customers. For example, a perpetual license limits the company to one upfront charge, whereas a cloud-based model gives it more flexibility in pricing. It's easier for Splunk to adjust the pricing upwards for big companies with high usage volumes, while making it affordable for smaller companies. This could explain the better-than-expected revenue growth of 33% to $516 million, $31 million higher than its own guidance of $485 million.

(Source: Splunk Q2 2020 Earnings Slides)

This updated model puts Splunk in a better position to capture the growing Big Data processing space, which is estimated at roughly $62 billion today. The main source of revenue for Splunk will be helping companies navigate the enormous digital universe to produce insights.

(Source: Splunk Analyst Day)

Companies have already begun their Big Data initiatives with successful results. Once we reach the tipping point of companies that manage to reduce expenses and succeed through the use of Big Data, there should be an acceleration in the number of companies adopting Big Data services. When that happens, the breadth of data solutions Splunk provides will allow it to capture a large portion of the total addressable market.

(Source: NewVantage Partners, Big Data Executive Survey)

Splunk is growing its switching costs

As companies begin embracing Big Data within their operations, Splunk's services will become increasingly embedded. Already we see that it has 92 of the Fortune 100 companies using its services. As SMEs follow the footsteps of larger companies, we can expect Splunk to be one of their top choices. Splunk has also managed to grow its large orders above $100k by 20% from 2017 to 2018, while maintaining high maintenance renewal rates at 95% in recent quarters.

(Source: Splunk Analyst Day)

Due to the sensitive nature of data, it becomes difficult to implement another data platform once Splunk is embedded into a company's operations. IT executives are unlikely to risk the loss of data and potential business disruption even if they could glean cost savings from switching to another platform.

Currently, Splunk is the leader in Security Information and Event Management, according to Gartner. Based on Gartner reviews, Splunk has a 4.4 rating with the highest volume of reviews, and 82% are willing to recommend its services. These ratings are better than those of its closest competitors - IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) and LogRhythm - on the Magic quadrant. By being the leader with a favorable brand name, Splunk is poised to capture market share in this space from its competitors. This will set the company up for maintaining high returns of capital in the future from this switching costs advantage.

(Source: Gartner)

(Source: Gartner)

Investment Risks

Change is tricky. Splunk might face some execution problems with moving customers from perpetual licenses to cloud-based models. To maintain high customer satisfaction, the company has to minimize disruption to business operations and ensure a smooth transition.

It remains to be seen if companies find that machine data will have a key impact on their bottom line. The NewVenture survey above shows that some companies find their Big Data initiatives unsuccessful, perhaps due to a lack of actionable insights. If Splunk is unable to generate meaningful insights that impact businesses positively, customers might end their subscriptions with Splunk, and that would lead to reduced future revenues.

Splunk is undervalued based on my estimates

The negativity surrounding Splunk recently has been its negative cash flow guidance. This gives investors with a long-term focus an opportunity to buy Splunk at a bargain price.

To value the company, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 30% for 2020 (in line with guidance), then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Splunk's leadership in the Big Data space and the ability to capture a large portion of the industry's growth. Although the Big Data market is expected to grow at only 10% for the next few years, Splunk has just penetrated roughly 3% of its total addressable market, based on its revenues. Increased penetration from higher customer acquisitions due to its new cloud-based model should allow the company to grow at a higher rate than the market. However, if Splunk is unable to achieve satisfactory insights from its customers' data, revenue growth might be lower than expected as companies reduce their spending on Big Data initiatives.

2) Operating margin of 25% from 2024 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Operating margins of 25% would be considered average and achievable for Splunk. Moreover, the company's gross margin has remained above 75% in recent years. However, if competitors are able to develop better services with higher value propositions than Splunk, margins for the company might be depressed in order to compete with better data solutions.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Splunk will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) It has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.43%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Splunk having negative cash flows and losing money. However, once the company achieves the scale needed for operating leverage to kick in, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Splunk financials)

Despite short-term noise surrounding its negative cash flow guidance, Splunk remains a good buy with a 23% upside, based on my intrinsic value estimates. If investors believe that Splunk can generate value for customers in the long term within the Big Data space, this stock should be able to provide decent returns for many years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.