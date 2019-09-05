Buy Brinker For The 4% Yield, Stay For The Deep Value

Image source

Brinker International (EAT), like just about every other restaurant stock, has had a rough go of it in 2019. Worries about cost inflation, consumer spending, the potential for an economic slowdown, or any number of other concerns have collectively taken their toll on the sector’s valuations. However, the more focused Brinker looks quite attractive after the selloff, and I think it is a buy.

Chili’s is the story, and it is a good one

Brinker has bet the company’s future on Chili’s as that chain makes up the vast majority of its revenue. Brinker also owns Italian food chain Maggiano’s, but the 50 or so stores the company owns don’t produce significant revenue compared to Chili’s.

Source: Investor presentation, page 8

The company has built itself around Chili’s in recent years after divesting stakes in smaller chains, and with good reason. Chili’s has been performing extremely well with more focus on improving sales.

Source: Investor presentation, page 27

Chili’s has posted a huge positive gap to industry traffic numbers in the past year and a half or so, showing low single digit growth against a low single-digit industry decline.

The company has focused its menu and promotional efforts around making Chili’s a strong value proposition, creating a bar atmosphere where people want to spend time with their friends and family, as well as technology that enhances the guest experience. Chili’s is affordable for just about any budget and portion sizes are generous as the company tries to appeal to the masses. In short, it has worked and should continue to work.

Chili’s has the ability to gain from scale as well as it has more than 1,600 restaurants across the world. The company has worked to improve supply chain efficiency, which helps reduce cost of goods, and thereby boosts margins. Chili’s has also gradually increased prices at very low rates – 1% to 2% annually – to drive consistent revenue expansion and combat rising commodity costs.

In addition, Chili’s has invested in its digital platform to make the user experience better, which helps drive off-premise sales. Chili’s reckons about 85% of guests eat in the restaurant, but the off-premise market for restaurants is huge, and Chili’s wants its fair share. Investments made in the digital platform should help that come to fruition in the coming years, as they already have.

Strong growth with more to come

Brinker has used all of these factors to grow its earnings at a very strong rate in the past several years. This chart from a recent investor presentation outlines just how robust Brinker’s growth has been.

Source: Investor presentation, page 17

EPS has grown at an average rate of 13% since fiscal 2011 (fiscal 2019 just ended), which is impressive by any standard, but particularly for a restaurant. Traffic for restaurants, including recently, has been spotty but Brinker has powered through that less-than-ideal environment with some of the initiatives mentioned above. I don’t think Brinker can continue to do 13% growth indefinitely, but given revenue growth, margin expansion, and share repurchases, I think we could fairly easily see high single-digit EPS growth for the foreseeable future.

A stock that is too cheap

That growth is plenty good enough considering just how cheap Brinker is today. The stock is trading for just 9.1 times this year’s earnings estimate of $4.17. Estimates have increased slightly of late, meaning shares are declining just as the company’s fortunes are improving. Even if that weren’t the case, nine times earnings for a company with the history and forward momentum of Brinker is ludicrous.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

Indeed, this chart illustrates just how cheap Brinker is today by measuring its current P/E ratio and dividend yield against historical data. Brinker’s 10-year average P/E ratio is just over 14, while its most recent 5-year average is just under 14. Either way you look at it, 9.1 is tremendously undervalued and I think this will be a significant source of returns for shareholders in the coming years. If we use 14 as the target P/E ratio, Brinker is 53% undervalued. If you’re of a more conservative tilt, and we use 12, it is still undervalued by more than 30%. The point is that today, you can buy Brinker for a historically low valuation despite the fact that its growth is showing no signs of ceasing.

The same point stands for the dividend as the yield is right at 4% today, or nearly three times the 10-year Treasury yield, and about double the broader market S&P 500 yield. That’s a very handsome payout for a stock that offers growth and deep value as you can collect a sizable payout while you wait for the market to come to its senses on the valuation.

The bottom line

To sum it up, Brinker’s Chili’s-focused strategy is paying off nicely in the form of traffic and sales gains. The company is using its substantial free cash flow to pay a 4% yield and buy back shares at a rapid rate, which helps boost EPS as the float shrinks. Apart from that, Brinker is as cheap as it has been in the past decade and its yield is 4%, a combination that is difficult to look past. As a result, I think investors that buy Brinker today will be handsomely rewarded with dividends, growth, and P/E reflation in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.