Chart Of The Moment: Will U.S. Consumer Confidence Lift New Home Purchases?

Summary

Despite the uncertainty overhang and bouts of volatility, the S&P 500 has posted an approximate year-to-date gain of 16% - these double-digit equity market returns have continued to preserve U.S. household wealth.

On the flip side, real estate prices and the U.S. housing market have somewhat cooled this year.

Against a backdrop of lower unemployment and lending rates, we could see mortgage applications for new home purchases move higher.