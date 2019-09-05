TrovaGene: Impressive Clinical Research, And Large Stock Dilution

Investors may not have appreciated the recent sale of stock. They may be worried about the stock dilution risk.

The enterprise value is negative. It is a bit worrying. It means that investors are not giving a lot of value to the research executed in Phase 1.

TrovaGene will need to obtain positive data from the clinical trials at Phase 2 to see an increase in its enterprise value.

TrovaGene, Inc. (TROV) is a promising therapeutics company. In our view, TrovaGene’s results and the number of product candidates in the pipeline make the company a must-follow. With that, the company’s main problem is stock dilution. TrovaGene has sold a significant amount of shares in the last two years. As a result, most savvy market participants will most likely remain on the sidelines for some time; at least until 2020, when the company is said to deliver its Phase 2 results. Investors will not be willing to suffer stock dilution when there's no stock catalyst.

Most Interesting Product Candidates

Founded in 1999, Trovagene is an oncology therapeutics company using Precision Cancer MedicineTM (PCM) approach.

As shown in the table below, the company has three ongoing clinical trials at Phase 1 and Phase 2 of development and four projected clinical trials:

Having a lot of product candidates is favorable. If one product candidate is not successful, the company can use its money to develop other projects. With that, most investors will be interested in the company’s clinical trials that will deliver results soon. Keep in mind that their data will move the share price a lot more than that of products at an early stage of development.

Among TrovaGene’s clinical trials, the most interesting trial is the company’s tests with adult patients suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). We appreciate this project because the company will deliver its results by around May 2020. As shown in the images below, the other trials are expected to get completed in 2021:

Onvansertib - Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The company’s research on Onvansertib is still at an early stage of development, which most market participants will not appreciate. With that, if the Phase 2 results to be delivered around May 2020 are favourable, the share price will most likely run. It is the biggest stock catalyst on this name.

In our opinion, the company’s lead candidate Onvansertib showed impressive results in models for treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia. They were presented in a poster at the at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago. In our view, market participants should have a look at them. Keep this figure in mind. The company obtained 97.3% tumor growth inhibition using a combination of Onvansertib and quizartinib. Treatment results with quizartinib showed only 77.9% tumor growth inhibition.

The company’s drug candidate, Onvansertib or PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. Polo-like Kinase 1 is very important for regulating the cell division, maintaining genome stability in mitosis as well as DNA damage response. The company notes that previous data showed that blocking the expression of PLK1 with kinase inhibitors contributes to killing tumor cells.

On March 15, 2017, the company got Onvansertib licensed from Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l., which is said to be a leader in protein kinase drug development. TrovaGene intends to prove that Onvansertib could be useful in combination with standard-of-care low-dose cytarabine for treating patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

In June 2017, TrovaGene submitted an IND application. In July 2017, the company received a favorable response from the FDA. In 2018, the company established safety, tolerability, and dose of Onvansertib as 24 mg/m2/day. In 2018, the company executed the first dose-escalation treatment cohorts with Hematologist Jorge Cortes from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. See below further information on Phase 1. Dose-limiting toxicity was reported with a dose level of 48 mg/m2/day. Notice that the company observed disease stabilization in several patients with a dose of 24 mg/m2/day:

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, with $10 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of 2.75x, the company’s financial situation appears to be stable. With that, we would like to remark several assets. Notice in the image below that the company increased the number of assets by including operating lease right of use assets. Furthermore, note that the number of liabilities was also increased by adding operating lease liabilities. Market participants will need to understand that the company has not acquired new fixed assets. It is including the right to use of some facilities. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

“The Company determines if an arrangement is a lease at inception. Operating leases are included in operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets, current operating lease liabilities, and non-current operating lease liabilities in the Company’s balance sheets.” Source: 10-Q

See below the list of assets:

On the liability side, investors will appreciate that the company does not report financial debt. Besides, the total amount of contractual obligations is equal to only $3.3 million. The images below offer further information on the matter:

Income Statement And Cash Burn Rate

TrovaGene does report revenue. As shown in the image below, the company reports royalties and revenue from services. However, expenses are more than twenty times larger than the company’s sales. The company’s research and development activities matter the most. Shareholders will make money only if the FDA approves the company's product candidates. The question that we have to answer is whether the company will have the cash to finance its research activities.

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, TrovaGene reported FCF of -$6.8 million and -$6.1 million in the same period in 2018.

Sale Of Equity By Shareholders

Since 2018, TrovaGene has sold a significant amount of equity, including warrants, convertible preferred stock, and shares. The company’s financial situation is quite stable. With that, shareholders should be worried about the risk of stock dilution. Sale of equity pushes the share price down.

Notice in the image below how the share count increased from below 4 million to more than 5.7 million in the last six months. The company did not report any detrimental change in its financial figures. Besides, no relevant new data was released in this period. It appears very clear that the share price decreased because the share count increased quite a bit. Shareholders saw the share price going from $4.8 to the $1.8 mark.

As shown in the image below, TrovaGene announced the sale of approximately 727k shares and 456k warrants. Besides, some shareholders filed S-1 filing to sell more than 1.63 million shares.

The company expects to use the proceeds from the sale of the warrants to finance clinical development and the company’s working capital among other purposes. The company has not mentioned when it will require additional financing, which is not ideal. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

Have a look at the shareholders that will be selling shares from time to time. Some of the selling stockholders, like “Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund,” are specialized in collecting warrants and other convertible securities. We don’t think that these funds will hurt the company. With that, it is relevant noting that warrants and convertible securities could create a lot of stock dilution.

We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of these shares to stockholders.” Source: S-1

Competitors, Valuation - When Will We Have To Invest In TrovaGene?

Owler offers a list of competitors of TrovaGene as shown in the image below. Among the public competitors, there are bluebird bio (BLUE) and Inovio (INO).

Source: Owler

BLUE is too large to be compared with TrovaGene. It has a large number of product candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 of development. In our opinion, BLUE’s pipeline is too diversified to help assess the valuation of TrovaGene. BLUE’s pipeline is given below:

INO is more interesting than BLUE. It has several product candidates at Phase 2 of development and one product candidate at Phase 3 of development. INO’s pipeline could be compared with that of TrovaGene. Take a look at it in the image below:

The main difference between INO and TrovaGene is that the first one managed to report favorable data from the VGX-3100 Phase 2 study. Before 2015, the company’s enterprise value never crossed the $250 million mark. TrovaGene will need to obtain positive data from the clinical trials at Phase 2 to see an increase in its enterprise value. See the chart below for more details on the matter:

After the sale of securities announced in August, the share count was expected to be close to 5.713 million. With the share price of $1.87, the total market capitalization equals $10.6 million. The company had more than $10 million in cash in June. Even before taking into account the cash from the sale of equity, the enterprise value is negative. It is a bit worrying. It means that investors are not giving a lot of value to the research executed in Phase 1. Also, market participants may not have appreciated the recent sale of stock. They may be worried about the stock dilution risk. These two reasons explain why the company is trading at such a low valuation.

Market participants may wonder whether it is a good time to acquire shares. With the company delivering its Phase 2 data in 2020, in our opinion, it may be better to wait for six months or one year. Think about it. We don’t want to suffer additional stock dilution and see the share price decline waiting for results that could arrive in May 2020. Small investors should stay away from TrovaGene in 2019.

Conclusion

With favorable results obtained in Phase 1, in which the leading product candidate showed 97.3% tumor growth inhibition, TrovaGene is an interesting oncology therapeutics company. Having said that, the company is printing shares at a high pace, which appears to be generating large stock dilution. With this in mind, in our opinion, market participants will do good by waiting until 2020 to see Phase 2 results.

